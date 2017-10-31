Week 8: NFC Targets/Touches

Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (15, 7, 10, 11, 3, 0), Andre Ellington (8, 14, 10, 1, 0, 0), Jaron Brown (6, 12, 6, 1, 5, 0), J.J. Nelson (3, 4, 6, 1, 5, 0), John Brown (0, 7, 7, 4, 4, 0), Jermaine Gresham (9, 3, 2, 2, 3, 0), Brittan Golden (3, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Troy Niklas (1, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Chris Johnson (2, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 4, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0), Chad Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Chris Johnson (12, 13, 9, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 26, 11, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 1, 3, 3, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (5, 5, 1, 0, 0, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Elijhaa Penny (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (4, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jaron Brown (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jermaine Gresham (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Brittan Golden (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Troy Niklas (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kerwynn Williams (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 5, 0, 0), Elijhaa Penny (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Bethel (3-76-1, 3-48-0, 5-90-1, 7-99-2, 0, 0), Patrick Peterson (1-0-0, 2-34-0, 2-26-0, 0, 0, 0), Tramon Williams (0, 0, 0, 1-41-0, 6-62-0, 0), Tyrann Mathieu (2-66-0, 6-52-0, 1-1-0, 3-42-0, 4-56-1, 0)

Observations: Bye.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (12, 4, 0, 7, 13, 6), Mohamed Sanu (6, 3, 0, 0, 10, 7), Austin Hooper (2, 7, 0, 9, 1, 6), Taylor Gabriel (6, 5, 0, 8, 2, 1), Tevin Coleman (5, 6, 0, 1, 1, 1), Devonta Freeman (3, 2, 0, 4, 3, 3)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (21, 18, 0, 9, 12, 12), Tevin Coleman (6, 9, 0, 9, 6, 14), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 4, 2), Austin Hooper (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 2), Mohamed Sanu (2, 1, 0, 0, 3, 1), Devonta Freeman (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Taylor Gabriel (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (6, 4, 0, 1, 1, 2), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 1), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (8-109-0, 1-6-0, 0, 3-21-0, 4-26-0, 4-33-0), Desmond Trufant (3-20-0, 1-9-1, 0, 3-28-1, 2-21-0, 3-55-1), Robert Alford (3-45-0, 2-26-0, 0, 2-16-0, 5-85-0, 3-43-0)

Observations: It was pouring rain the whole game in New York which may have had some impact on the passing game. Mohamed Sanu led the Falcons with seven targets, Sanu now has six or more targets in every healthy game this year. Sanu, Julio Jones and Austin Hooper all have seven red zone targets this season. Tevin Coleman out-carried Devonta Freeman 14:12, but Freeman out-snapped Coleman 40:29. Freeman played 61 percent of the snaps, which was his lowest total since Week 1, while Coleman played 44 percent of the snaps, which was a season-high.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (11, 6, 7, 14, 9, 7), Devin Funchess (10, 9, 8, 9, 8, 6), Kelvin Benjamin (2, 4, 6, 13, 6, 7), Ed Dickson (1, 4, 5, 8, 5, 5), Russell Shepard (1, 1, 2, 6, 3, 1), Curtis Samuel (5, 0, 2, 0, 1, 3), Jonathan Stewart (2, 1, 3, 2, 0, 0)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (12, 14, 18, 8, 14, 11), Christian McCaffrey (4, 6, 3, 4, 7, 4), Curtis Samuel (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (1, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Devin Funchess (0, 3, 1, 0, 1, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Ed Dickson (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 3, 0, 1, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0),

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (3-17-0, 2-51-0, 1-5-0, 0, 0, 3-42-0), Daryl Worley (3-22-2, 0, 2-12-0, 3-23-1, 0, 3-18-0), James Bradberry (3-77-1, 5-51-0, 2-19-0, 3-43-0, 1-8-0, 5-60-0), Kevon Seymour (0, 1-8-0, 1-8-0, 2-52-0, 1-70-0, 1-19-0)

Observations: Christian McCaffrey played a season-low 58 percent of the snaps for the Panthers and saw just nine total touches. Rivera said he wanted to supplement some with Cameron Artis-Payne in order to relieve McCaffrey some and he wasn’t lying as Artis-Payne played on 15 percent of the snaps.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (4, 4, 1, 3, 3, 3), Zach Miller (3, 2, 7, 3, 3, 2), Kendall Wright (0, 4, 5, 3, 0, 8), Jordan Howard (5, 4, 0, 1, 0, 5), Dion Sims (0, 1, 4, 4, 0, 5), Josh Bellamy (0, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0), Markus Wheaton (2, 3, 4, 0, 0, 0), Benny Cunningham (3, 0, 4, 0, 0, 1), Tanner Gentry (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Tre McBride (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 5)

Carries: Jordan Howard (23, 18, 19, 36, 21, 23), Tarik Cohen (12, 6, 6, 14, 0, 4), Benny Cunningham (0, 5, 1, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kendall Wright (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Zach Miller (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Josh Bellamy (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dion Sims (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (5, 1, 0, 3, 2, 4), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (3-21-0, 2-10-2, 3-24-0, 2-13-0, 1-18-0, 4-87-0), Kyle Fuller (7-82-0, 3-57-0, 4-47-1, 5-43-0, 2-22-0, 2-75-0), Prince Amukamara (1-7-1, 0, 2-20-0, 1-8-0, 3-62-0, 2-32-0)

Observations: Jordan Howard is averaging 28 touches over the last three weeks and averaging 111.33 rushing yards per game during this three-game span. Kendall Wright played just 57 percent of the snaps for the Bears, but he led them with eight targets. These Bears receivers don’t have much of a floor or ceiling.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (2, 13, 8, 0, 10, 6), Jason Witten (4, 2, 10, 0, 4, 5), Cole Beasley (1, 6, 6, 0, 2, 3), Terrance Williams (4, 6, 3, 0, 3, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (4, 5, 2, 0, 3, 2), Brice Butler (2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 1), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (22, 21, 29, 0, 26, 33), Alfred Morris (0, 2, 2, 0, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (1, 0, 2, 0, 3, 2), Jason Witten (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 2), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Brice Butler (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 5, 7, 0, 8, 4), Alfred Morris (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 3, 0, 0, 3, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (3-48-2, 2-15-0, 4-42-1, 0, 3-21-0, 4-72-0), Jourdan Lewis (5-33-0, 1-19-0, 3-31-1, 0, 4-54-0, 2-26-1), Orlando Scandrick (3-67-0, 3-19-1, 3-36-0, 0, 2-25-0, 6-58-0)

Observations: Dak Prescott threw the ball just 22 times in this game. He ranks 20th in pass attempts this season, but he’s currently the QB6 on the year and he has the fifth-highest passing touchdown rate this season. In his last four games, Ezekiel Elliott is averaging 28.2 touches per game. Elliott (43 percent) is one of four running backs seeing at least 40 percent of his team’s offensive looks. Unfortunately, Zeke was just suspended (stop me if you heard this before) for the next six games. Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris are expected to handle the running back snaps.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (11, 5, 8, 7, 0, 8), Marvin Jones (6, 5, 8, 14, 0, 11), Theo Riddick (9, 2, 5, 7, 0, 2), T.J. Jones (3, 5, 4, 9, 0, 8), Eric Ebron (7, 4, 4, 3, 0, 6), Ameer Abdullah (3, 4, 1, 2, 0, 3), Darren Fells (1, 5, 2, 4, 0, 3), Kenny Golladay (5, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (14, 20, 10, 14, 0, 11), Theo Riddick (0, 4, 2, 2, 0, 4), Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Golden Tate (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 4), Darren Fells (0, 0, 2, 2, 0, 2), Eric Ebron (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Golden Tate (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), T.J. Jones (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Ameer Abdullah (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Theo Riddick (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Ameer Abdullah (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0),

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (7-68-0, 2-43-0, 5-71-2, 3-30-1, 0, 2-13-0), DJ Hayden (2-23-0, 2-20-0, 2-1-0, 3-42-0, 0, 0), Nevin Lawson (3-27-0, 1-24-0, 3-36-0, 0, 0, 3-66-0), Quandre Diggs (2-44-2, 1-6-0, 1-7-0, 3-25-0, 0, 3-120-1)

Observations: Marvin Jones (51) is catching up to Golden Tate (55) in targets, but he is crushing him in red zone targets as Jones has seen five red zone targets, compared to Tate’s single red zone target. Jones easily has the highest upside with a 16.7 average depth of target (aDOT), garnering 35 percent of their air yards, compared to Tate’s 6.0 aDOT and 16 percent of their air yards.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (7, 10, 6, 5, 11, 10, 5), Jordy Nelson (8, 0, 9, 7, 4, 10, 4), Martellus Bennett (6, 11, 4, 7, 3, 4, 3), Randall Cobb (13, 9, 0, 4, 5, 3, 4), Ty Montgomery (4, 7, 12, 0, 0, 3, 2), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 5)

Carries: Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 13, 19, 12, 17), Ty Montgomery (19, 10, 12, 5, 0, 10, 4), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 1, 3, 3, 3, 3, 0), Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 4, 2, 2, 2, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Martellus Bennett (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0, 2), Ty Montgomery (1, 1, 5, 0, 0, 2, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0),

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (4-59-0, 4-87-0, 3-20-0, 2-7-1, 1-10-1, 1-23-0, 3-46-0), Davon House (0, 1-19-0, 0, 0, 1-2-1, 0, 3-18-0), Josh Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 3-30-0, 1-8-0, 8-86-0, 1-6-0), Kevin King (0, 1-12-0, 6-76-0, 3-36-0, 2-9-0, 0, 5-143-1), Quinten Rollins (5-58-0, 6-61-0, 0, 0, 5-41-1, 1-10-0, 0)

Observations: Bye.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (5, 4, 7, 6, 8, 7, 7), Cooper Kupp (6, 6, 2, 7, 8, 3, 10), Todd Gurley (6, 4, 7, 8, 4, 1, 8), Sammy Watkins (5, 2, 7, 2, 4, 4, 5), Tyler Higbee (3, 1, 3, 6, 8, 3, 3), Gerald Everett (1, 3, 0, 3, 3, 3, 0), Tavon Austin (1, 3, 0, 2, 5, 0, 2)

Carries: Todd Gurley (19, 16, 28, 23, 14, 23, 22), Tavon Austin (2, 2, 3, 6, 6, 2, 3), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 0, 5), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Gerald Everett (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 3, 8, 3, 1, 4, 5), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (1, 2, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Kayvon Webster (1-32-0, 0, 0, 6-46-1, 1-6-0, 3-27-0, 1-25-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-1-0, 4-48-0, 2-56-0, 2-5-0, 5-35-0, 1-9-0, 1-21-0), Troy Hill (0, 0, 3-32-1, 0, 0, 0, 1-27-0), Trumaine Johnson (2-25-0, 1-16-0, 6-139-0, 4-80-0, 3-32-0, 6-88-0, 3-27-0)

Observations: Bye.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (8, 8, 8, 13, 12, 10), Kyle Rudolph (2, 4, 9, 9, 7, 7), Stefon Diggs (11, 7, 4, 0, 0, 6), Jerick McKinnon (2, 2, 6, 6, 3, 10), Laquon Treadwell (1, 2, 0, 3, 4, 4), Jarius Wright (3, 0, 0, 0, 4, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 1), David Morgan (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Michael Floyd (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 1)

Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 7, 12, 15, 18, 19), Jerick McKinnon (2, 2, 16, 16, 14, 14), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Adam Thielen (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 2), Kyle Rudolph (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 2), Stefon Diggs (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 2, 2, 3, 3, 2), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 3, 1, 2, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (4-44-0, 3-32-0, 1-17-0, 3-28-0, 0, 2-22-0), Terence Newman (5-42-1, 0, 2-21-0, 1-19-0, 1-4-0, 0), Trae Waynes (5-70-0, 4-43-0, 4-44-0, 5-56-0, 6-50-1, 2-22-0), Tramaine Brock (3-46-1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Xavier Rhodes (4-36-0, 1-4-0, 0, 4-28-0, 2-27-0, 2-40-0)

Observations: In his first game back from injury, Stefon Diggs played 75 percent of the snaps and turned in a 4-27 line on six targets. Adam Thielen continues to dominate targets with 10 or more targets in the last three weeks. Thielen is second in the league in receiving yards with 628 yards, trailing only Antonio Brown.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (8, 11, 0, 6, 11, 8), Alvin Kamara (5, 10, 0, 4, 7, 3), Mark Ingram (4, 8, 0, 5, 5, 6), Ted Ginn (3, 2, 0, 4, 7, 4), Coby Fleener (1, 4, 0, 1, 3, 1), Brandon Coleman (1, 1, 0, 4, 3, 1), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0)

Carries: Mark Ingram (14, 14, 0, 25, 22, 18), Alvin Kamara (2, 5, 0, 10, 9, 8), Ted Ginn (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0),

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (0, 4, 0, 0, 2, 0), Mark Ingram (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 3), Michael Thomas (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Brandon Coleman (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0),

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (1, 1, 0, 6, 1, 1), Alvin Kamara (0, 2, 0, 1, 2, 2), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (1, 0, 0, 4, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Ken Crawley (4-30-0, 4-36-0, 0, 5-86-2, 3-27-0, 3-67-0), Kenny Vaccaro (4-59-0, 2-12-0, 0, 6-71-0, 3-24-0, 3-18-0), Marshon Lattimore (0, 3-18-0, 0, 4-38-0, 0, 1-13-0)

Observations: Since the Adrian Peterson departure, Mark Ingram is averaging 23.0 fantasy points per game, which is the third-highest mark among running backs. Alvin Kamara is averaging a respectable 15.0 fantasy points per game, good for RB15 on a points per game basis since Week 6.

New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (5, 7, 7, 11, 4, 7, 12), Sterling Shepard (8, 4, 10, 5, 2, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (10, 3, 2, 2, 5, 0, 4), Roger Lewis (6, 2, 1, 0, 2, 2, 6), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 5, 3, 3), Orleans Darkwa (1, 1, 1, 0, 4, 1, 3), Paul Perkins (3, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Travis Rudolph (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 6), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 3),

Carries: Orleans Darkwa (3, 3, 7, 0, 8, 21, 9), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 11, 11, 9, 5), Paul Perkins (7, 7, 9, 9, 0, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 6, 1, 5, 5, 1, 2), Sterling Shepard (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (1, 1, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Evan Engram (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Roger Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 6, 0, 1, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Paul Perkins (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Paul Perkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bye.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (10, 8, 12, 5, 5, 6), Alshon Jeffery (8, 6, 4, 10, 6, 8), Nelson Agholor (3, 4, 5, 7, 5, 3), Torrey Smith (5, 3, 4, 2, 1, 2), Wendell Smallwood (2, 6, 0, 0, 2, 2), LeGarrette Blount (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (12, 16, 14, 14, 14, 16), Wendell Smallwood (12, 10, 0, 0, 8, 1), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (2, 0, 3, 2, 1, 1), Nelson Agholor (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Alshon Jeffery (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (3, 3, 2, 4, 3, 1), Wendell Smallwood (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (3, 3, 0, 2, 1, 0), Corey Clement (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dexter McDougle (0, 0, 0, 0, 1--3-0, 2-12-0), Jalen Mills (12-85-2, 4-38-0, 4-60-1, 3-12-0, 3-34-1, 2-26-0), Jaylen Watkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-5-0, 2-22-0), Patrick Robinson (5-103-1, 1-20-0, 5-80-0, 7-67-0, 4-60-1, 0), Rasul Douglas (7-59-0, 4-141-1, 2-27-0, 3-30-0, 1-3-0, 0)

Observations: Carson Wentz targeted 11 different players on only 32 pass attempts, which left target share spread out, but Zach Ertz did score his fifth touchdown in his last four games. Ertz trails only DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller in touchdowns (seven). Alshon Jeffery had eight targets, but had just a 25 percent catch rate.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Pierre Garcon (10, 8, 11, 12, 7, 4), Carlos Hyde (4, 6, 1, 6, 8, 9), Marquise Goodwin (5, 2, 11, 5, 8, 3), George Kittle (3, 3, 9, 8, 2, 4), Trent Taylor (4, 10, 2, 5, 5, 3), Aldrick Robinson (4, 12, 1, 5, 1, 2), Matt Breida (4, 3, 5, 4, 1, 6),

Carries: Carlos Hyde (25, 16, 8, 13, 14, 12), Matt Breida (3, 9, 10, 4, 3, 5), Marquise Goodwin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (1, 0, 4, 3, 0, 1), Marquise Goodwin (2, 0, 2, 1, 2, 0), Carlos Hyde (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Pierre Garcon (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Aldrick Robinson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (12, 3, 1, 2, 1, 0), Matt Breida (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (7, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Ahkello Witherspoon (0, 0, 0, 2-33-0, 2-32-0, 3-66-1), Dontae Johnson (3-56-1, 5-87-0, 7-127-0, 0, 4-29-0, 2-31-0), K'Waun Williams (6-63-0, 11-90-0, 4-26-0, 4-24-1, 0, 0), Rashard Robinson (3-66-0, 5-62-1, 1-15-0, 1-7-0, 1-2-1, 0)

Observations: The 49ers have struggled under C.J. Beathard, scoring just 20 points in their last two games. With the 49ers falling behind in these last two weeks, Carlos Hyde has seen 17 targets in the last two games. During that span, Hyde has out-snapped Matt Breida 96:36, while out-targeting him 17:7.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (15, 3, 8, 0, 12, 10), Jimmy Graham (11, 6, 8, 0, 6, 5), Tyler Lockett (3, 5, 4, 0, 7, 8), Paul Richardson (7, 3, 5, 0, 2, 7), C.J. Prosise (5, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 1, 5, 0, 2, 2), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 1), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

Carries: Eddie Lacy (0, 11, 9, 0, 11, 6), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 8, 0, 11, 6), J.D. McKissic (0, 4, 2, 0, 3, 4), C.J. Prosise (4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 2, 1, 0, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (2, 1, 2, 0, 3, 4), Paul Richardson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Doug Baldwin (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Amara Darboh (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 2, 0, 3, 3), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), C.J. Prosise (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Coleman (0, 2-19-0, 5-66-0, 0, 2-20-0, 1-5-0), Richard Sherman (2-22-0, 0, 1-12-0, 0, 1-5-1, 5-156-2), Shaquill Griffin (3-27-0, 4-41-1, 6-58-0, 0, 3-17-0, 4-94-0)

Observations: In probably the best game we will see all year, Russell Wilson threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns. Doug Baldwin led the team with 10 targets, but it was Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson, and Jimmy Graham who put together the better fantasy days. Richardson and Lockett each topped 100 yards receiving, while Richardson and Graham each scored two touchdowns. While Richardson and Lockett had solid games, Baldwin remains the more stable option as he has just one single-digit fantasy performance this season and he’s dominating target share with 24 percent.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (12, 11, 8, 8, 10, 10), DeSean Jackson (7, 6, 9, 6, 8, 8), Cameron Brate (4, 6, 9, 8, 9, 5), Adam Humphries (10, 7, 5, 7, 3, 6), Charles Sims (1, 1, 7, 5, 3, 0), O.J. Howard (1, 4, 1, 3, 6, 2), Doug Martin (0, 0, 3, 2, 3, 2), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 3, 1, 1, 1, 1)





Carries: Doug Martin (0, 0, 13, 14, 20, 18), Jacquizz Rodgers (5, 16, 3, 3, 1, 1), Charles Sims (2, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0)





RZ Targets: Cameron Brate (1, 2, 3, 2, 1, 0), Mike Evans (0, 3, 1, 2, 1, 0), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 2, 2, 2, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (0, 3-20-0, 1-10-0, 3-49-0, 5-79-0, 0), Javien Elliott (1-7-0, 0, 0, 1-31-0, 0, 1-0-0), Robert McClain (2-26-0, 5-65-0, 3-21-0, 2-29-0, 3-17-0, 0), Ryan Smith (5-118-2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-25-0), Vernon Hargreaves (6-120-1, 8-97-0, 6-94-1, 4-50-0, 0, 2-13-0)





Observations: In the windy condition in Tampa, there were only 20 total points scored in this game, three of which came from the Buccaneers. Since returning from suspension in Week 5, Doug Martin is averaging 17.5 touches per game, receiving a touch on 48.3 percent of his snaps. Once game script goes his way, Martin could be in for some exceptional performances.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Jamison Crowder (6, 1, 0, 5, 6, 13), Chris Thompson (7, 2, 0, 5, 5, 9), Jordan Reed (0, 5, 0, 5, 10, 1), Terrelle Pryor (4, 5, 0, 5, 4, 1), Ryan Grant (4, 3, 0, 5, 3, 7), Vernon Davis (5, 3, 0, 4, 4, 4), Josh Doctson (2, 3, 0, 3, 5, 3), Rob Kelley (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Samaje Perine (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0)





Carries: Samaje Perine (19, 6, 0, 9, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (8, 6, 0, 16, 7, 4), Rob Kelley (0, 7, 0, 0, 7, 8), Mack Brown (6, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2)





RZ Targets: Ryan Grant (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Jamison Crowder (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Jordan Reed (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Vernon Davis (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Samaje Perine (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Chris Thompson (2, 0, 0, 4, 1, 1), Samaje Perine (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rob Kelley (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Rob Kelley (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (2-16-0, 7-67-1, 0, 1-11-0, 0, 0), Fabian Moreau (0, 1-10-0, 0, 3-64-1, 0, 0), Josh Norman (1-7-0, 1-21-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kendall Fuller (2-17-0, 2-32-0, 0, 2-38-0, 1-14-0, 4-22-0), Quinton Dunbar (0, 3-14-0, 0, 5-67-0, 3-47-0, 3-48-0)





Observations: Jamison Crowder played a season-high 95 percent of the snaps for the Redskins and led them with 13 targets, which was more targets than he had in his last three games combined. Josh Doctson continues to out-snap Terrelle Pryor has Doctson played 80 percent of the snaps to Pryor’s 32 percent, but Doctson saw just three targets. The snaps are encouraging, but his floor is non-existent with such few targets. Ryan Grant was targeted seven times (third-most) and played 68 percent of the snaps.





