Waiver Wire: Week 9

Tuesday, October 31, 2017


Welcome to the 9th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. One big bye week down, and one more to go this week. Thankfully, there are not many injuries to discuss – Jordan Reed will miss at least a week with a hamstring injury while Chris Hogan is dealing with a shoulder issue which could sideline him following the bye – but the biggest news was the NFL’s win in court on Monday which will cause Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension to immediately go into effect. That means the running back will be gone until Week 15 against the Raiders, a big blow to both the Cowboys’ and fantasy owners’ playoff hopes. Obviously, there is no replacement for Zeke, but there are some options out there on the wire.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List
QB: Philip Rivers
RB: Mike Gillislee, Tarik Cohen
WR: Terrelle Pryor, Willie Snead
TE: Martellus Bennett

Rivers failed to take advantage of the matchup against the Patriots, has been up and down at best this season, and gets the Jaguars and Bills after the bye. Cohen has saved his last two fantasy games with a big catch and a goal-line touchdown, but he has played more than 20 snaps just once in the last five games. Gillislee might be fourth in the running back rotation at this point. Pryor’s demotion was made official when he played 28 fewer snaps than Josh Doctson against the Cowboys. Snead played just four snaps Week 8, and while coach Sean Payton says he will have a role down the stretch, we may be in the fantasy playoffs before Snead can comfortably be placed into lineups if it even happens this season. Bennett was not really a fantasy starter with Aaron Rodgers, and things are unlikely to get any better with Brett Hundley at center.

Quarterbacks
1. Jared Goff
2. Josh McCown
3. Jacoby Brissett

Running Backs
1. Alfred Morris
2. Darren McFadden
3. Marlon Mack
4. Alex Collins
5. Orleans Darkwa
6. Kenyan Drake
7. Damien Williams
8. Rex Burkhead
9. Wayne Gallman

Wide Receivers
1. JuJu Smith-Schuster
2. Josh Doctson
3. Paul Richardson
4. Cooper Kupp
5. Tyler Lockett
6. Corey Davis
7. Robby Anderson
8. Travis Benjamin
9. T.J. Jones

Tight Ends
1. Jack Doyle
2. Vernon Davis
3. Tyler Kroft
4. Austin Hooper
5. Ryan Griffin

Defense/Special Teams
1. Arizona Cardinals
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Detroit Lions
Looking Ahead: Detroit Lions

Kickers
1. Ka’imi Fairbairn
2. Blair Walsh
3. Graham Gano
Looking Ahead: Ryan Succop

QUARTERBACKS
1. Jared Goff, Rams – Owned in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues
While the matchup may look scary based on what the Giants were last season, they have actually given up the fifth-most points per game to quarterbacks this year and have ceded at least 330 yards passing in three of their last four games. Philip Rivers was the only quarterback in that run not to top 330, but he threw three touchdowns. Goff has not proven to be reliable in bad matchups, but he has mostly gotten it done in good spots so far this year, and this one qualifies.

2. Josh McCown, Jets – Owned in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
McCown is in a bad spot against the Bills, who limited him to 187 yards and zero passing touchdowns in Week 1 and have been stout against the pass all season, but he has multiple scores in each of his last four games and gets them at home this time around. McCown will not be ranked any better than the low teens, but there is not much else behind Goff on the wire.

3. Jacoby Brissett, Colts – Owned in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues
This whole passing game might be best to avoid, but Brissett did throw multiple touchdowns for the first time in his career against the Bengals last week and faces a Texans defense which has given up massive games to Alex Smith and Russell Wilson in two of their last three games. Of course, they also shut down Kevin Hogan between those two performances, and Brissett is much closer to that level than Smith or Wilson. Even so, he is an option for desperate streamers.

Watch List: Jimmy Garoppolo will not start this week after being acquired by the 49ers on Monday night, and it is possible he is held out through the Week 11 bye. Even so, he needs to be added in all two-quarterback leagues and deep single-quarterback formats as well…Paxton Lynch could very well be the starter in Denver this time next week, but he did not set any fantasy records in his two starts as a rookie and has consistently been beaten out by Trevor Siemian, a damning statement if I have ever heard one…The Rams have played quarterbacks pretty well this season, and Eli Manning is averaging 131 yards and one score over his last two games. Getting Sterling Shepard back and not playing the Broncos or Seahawks will help, but he is still someone to avoid until further notice…Blake Bortles had a veritable explosion before the bye, but it is tough to expect the same this week against the Bengals, especially with Leonard Fournette back in the lineup…Brett Hundley will have to show better than he did before the bye to get back into the streaming conversation, especially with an underrated Lions defense up next…Jay Cutler will play this week in a solid matchup, but avoiding him will be the correct decision most weeks...It is possible Teddy Bridgewater starts Week 10 against Washington, and even if he does not it is becoming clear he will return soon. He continues to be a stash in two-quarterback formats.


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


