Dynasty First Down: Week 8

Monday, October 30, 2017

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a new dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.

Risers:

Juju Smith-Schuster, WR PIT

Steelers rookie WR Juju Smith-Schuster has been atop the headlines over the past few weeks, though little of that attention was his own doing. First, his teammate WR Martavis Bryant had some disparaging things to say about the former USC star as Bryant tried to prop himself up on social media. That, along with some other issues landed Bryant on the inactive list in Week Eight. As if that wasn’t enough for Smith-Schuster to deal with, his bike was stolen, though later returned. On Sunday Night Football and with Bryant out of the lineup, Smith-Schuster finally earned the headlines himself, catching seven balls for 193 yards, including a team-record 97-yard touchdown reception.

This continues Smith-Schuster’s hot streak three top 25 finishes over the past five weeks, including this week’s WR2 rank, pending Monday Night Football. Although his professional career is only around two months old, his dynasty value has changed dramatically in both directions, dating back throughout his college career. After he enjoyed a breakout freshman season for the Trojans, Smith-Schuster was already being projected as a top dynasty pick, but a quiet junior season pushed him into the second-round of the NFL Draft and left dynasty owners questioning if he might just be a possession receiver on the crowded Steelers depth chart. His value dropped throughout the off-season, often falling to the second-round of dynasty rookie drafts. His dynasty ADP high point was actually his debut in February with a rank of 62. From that point, his ADP has nearly doubled by September when he plummeted to 123, but by October, his value was on the rise and I expect him to crack the top 60 overall in November.