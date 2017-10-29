Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, October 29, 2017
Sunday Night Football
Pittsburgh @ Detroit
Team Totals: Steelers 24, Lions 21
This is a monster smash spot for Le’Veon Bell against an Haloti Ngata-less Lions defense that gave up a combined 105/456/4.34/4 rushing line to enemy running backs in its last four games. After failing to eclipse five yards per touch each of the first five weeks following his training-camp holdout, Bell’s yards-per-touch averages are 5.46 and 5.05 in the last two. It bears repeating that Bell has scored 21-of-30 career rushing touchdowns on the road (70%), and this year all four of Le’Veon’s rushing TDs have come in away games. He’s the best running back play on the board in Week 8. … A top-12 fantasy quarterback in just 1-of-7 games this year, Ben Roethlisberger gets another tough test against a Lions pass defense that ranks No. 9 in DVOA and has allowed just 1-of-6 enemy passers to post top-20 weekly results. Drew Brees (QB21), Matt Ryan (QB21), and Carson Palmer (QB21) all fell well short of pre-game expectations in their meetings with Detroit. As the season progresses, I think we will see the Lions be exposed as a run-funnel unit. At best, Roethlisberger is a fringe QB1 option on Sunday Night Football.
Ben’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Antonio Brown 84; Bell 42; Martavis Bryant 36; JuJu Smith-Schuster 26; Jesse James 25; Eli Rogers 13; Vance McDonald 9; Justin Hunter 5. … Brown figures to draw shadow coverage from Lions top CB Darius Slay, a high-end cover corner who can be beaten. Slay coughed up touchdowns to Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess, and Ted Ginn in his last two games and isn’t someone I’d expect Roethlisberger to shy away from targeting. … Bryant’s expected inactivity elevates Smith-Schuster’s outlook. With Rogers likely to occupy underrated Lions slot corner Quandre Diggs inside and Slay on Brown, Smith-Schuster should draw some combination of struggling No. 2 boundary CBs Nevin Lawson and D.J. Hayden. Smith-Schuster has hit pay dirt in three of his last six games, and this has a chance to be a breakout yardage game for him. … The Steelers will be without McDonald (knee) after he set a season high with 15 routes run in last week's win over Cincinnati, so James will retake an every-down role. James hasn't reached 50 yards in a game this year and is catch-less in each of the last two weeks.
Matthew Stafford returns from his bye for a tough Week 8 challenge against the Steelers, who have allowed just 2-of-7 quarterbacks faced to finish above QB20 while ranking No. 2 in pass-defense DVOA and sacks (24). Pittsburgh has allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest passing touchdowns (6) and fourth-lowest passer rating (70.9), while Stafford has recorded top-12 fantasy results just once since Week 1. Not unlike Week 8 adversary Ben Roethlisberger, Stafford is a fringe QB1 at best based on his own to-date results and the strength of his opponent. … Purely from a matchup standpoint, Ameer Abdullah is the Lions’ best bet for offensive productivity against a Steelers defense that has been pummeled for a combined 110/609/5.54/4 rushing line by enemy running backs in their last five games. Joe Mixon rinsed Pittsburgh for nearly seven yards per carry in last week’s first half, only for the Bengals to inexcusably give Mixon zero carries in the final two quarters. Abdullah’s theoretical ceiling is always capped by the Lions’ tendency to pull him for bigger backs in scoring position and Theo Riddick’s passing-down role, but this is a good week to tee up Abdullah as an RB2/flex. … Although Pittsburgh has allowed the NFL’s sixth-most catches (40) to running backs, Riddick’s pre-bye usage limited his fantasy viability, even in PPR leagues. Riddick has double-digit touches in 1-of-6 games and has reached 50 total yards in 0-of-6.
Stafford’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Golden Tate 47; Marvin Jones 40; Riddick 33; Eric Ebron 26; T.J. Jones 25; Kenny Golladay 15; Abdullah 14; Darren Fells 13. … The outlook is bleak for Detroit’s injury-riddled pass-catcher corps against Pittsburgh’s shutdown secondary, which has allowed the NFL’s fifth-fewest receptions (58) and a league-low 619 yards to enemy wideouts. No receiver has gained 65 yards in a game against the Steelers this year. Tate (shoulder) and Golladay (hamstring) are both uncertain to play and have imposing matchups. … Struggling mightily to win versus press coverage, Marvin Jones has cleared 60 yards in just 1-of-6 games. Marvin’s projected elevated role if Tate and/or Golladay can’t go would enhance his box-score outlook, but he’s difficult to get excited about regardless. … T.J. Jones has reached 35 yards in 1-of-6 games and has one touchdown in 19 career NFL appearances. … The Steelers also shut down tight ends, allowing the league’s eighth-fewest yards (286) and ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position. Ebron has single-digit yards in 4-of-6 games. Fells blocks on 65% of his snaps.
Score Prediction: Steelers 21, Lions 20
Monday Night Football
Denver @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 25, Broncos 18
After two straight losses, this is an increasingly must-win game for Kansas City in its fight for home-field playoffs advantage. Alex Smith maintains the keys to Andy Reid’s offense and has consistently delivered in the box score with top-12 fantasy results in 6-of-7 starts, including four top-six finishes. He has a sterling 15:0 TD-to-INT ratio on the year. Smith’s Week 8 matchup is far from ideal against a Broncos defense that has held four straight quarterbacks to fantasy finishes of QB16 or worse. Although I would balk at DFS investments into Smith, I am riding with him in season-long leagues. … Kareem Hunt’s matchup can’t be construed as positive against a Broncos run defense that ranks No. 1 in DVOA and has held enemy running backs to 3.08 yards per carry. Ezekiel Elliott (9/8/0), LeSean McCoy (14/21/0), and Melvin Gordon twice (18/54/0, 18/38/0) have all been erased by Denver on the ground. In season-long lineup decisions, the bet here is on Hunt as an individual player. Hunt leads the league in rushing (717) and yards from scrimmage (1,002), and has totaled 100-plus yards in 7-of-7 games to begin his career.
Smith’s Weeks 6-7 targets, since Chris Conley hit I.R.: Tyreek Hill 15; Demarcus Robinson 13; Travis Kelce 12; Hunt 10; De’Anthony Thomas and Demetrius Harris 5; Albert Wilson 2; Charcandrick West 1. … Befitting his skill set, Hill has been a spiked-week player lacking a great floor in his sophomore season. He had one big game and one solid one in last year’s two Broncos meetings, finishing as the PPR WR7 against them in Week 12 and the WR24 in Week 16. Even with high-variance production, Hill should be teed up every week in season-long leagues and always makes for a viable DFS tournament play. … The Broncos have shown extreme tight end vulnerability since cutting SS T.J. Ward, surrendering 10/97/1 to Jason Witten in Week 2, 7/70/1 to Bills tight ends in Week 3, 5/61/0 to Raiders tight ends in Week 4, 6/88/1 to Giants tight ends in Week 6, and 5/77/0 to Chargers tight ends last week. Kelce went off on Denver twice last year (8/101/0, 11/160/1). … Not a single wide receiver has reached 65 yards against the Broncos’ secondary this season. Robinson is worth rostering in deep leagues for his expanded role in Conley’s (Achilles’) absence, but I’d have a hard time trusting him as an actual starter on Monday night.
Including January’s playoffs, the Chiefs have held each of their last nine opponents to 20 points or fewer at Arrowhead Stadium. Teams visiting K.C. have averaged 16.5 points per game in that span. The Chiefs have major defensive weaknesses versus both the run and pass, but I’m skeptical Trevor Siemian is capable of exploiting them. Siemian has failed to finish as a top-20 fantasy passer in three of his last four starts and has reached 260 passing yards in 1-of-6 games this season. I still think Siemian is a viable two-quarterback-league play against a Chiefs defense that has been rocked for quarterback results of QB1 (Derek Carr), QB1 (Deshaun Watson), QB12 (Kirk Cousins), and QB2 (Carson Wentz) in four of its last six games. … Kansas City has been gashed for a 118/545/4.62/3 rushing line by running backs in its last five games. The matchup is nothing to fear for C.J. Anderson, but his usage is an increasing concern. Denver stayed true to its three-way RBBC in last week’s shutout loss to the Chargers, limiting Anderson to 11 touches on 59% of the snaps while Jamaal Charles (8, 23%) was next in line and Devontae Booker (5, 17%) came in third. Anderson is a risky RB2/flex, and the rest of the Broncos’ backfield is unplayable.
Siemian’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Demaryius Thomas 50; Emmanuel Sanders 42; Bennie Fowler 29; AJ Derby 23; Anderson 14; Charles 11; Booker and Virgil Green 10. … I’m writing this as if Sanders (foot) won’t play in Kansas City. … As Thomas runs 62% of his routes at right and slot cornerbacks, he projects to avoid stationary Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters on well over half of his snaps. Kansas City has allowed big games to Amari Cooper (11/210/2), Antonio Brown (8/155/1), Travis Benjamin (5/105/0), Danny Amendola (6/100/0), Alshon Jeffery (7/92/1), Brandin Cooks (3/88/0), Terrelle Pryor (3/70/1), Will Fuller (2/57/2), DeAndre Hopkins (4/52/3), and Michael Crabtree (3/24/1). … With Sanders on the shelf last week, Derby ran his second-most routes (28) of the season, setting year highs in targets (7) and catches (6). Derby still plays only half of Denver’s offensive snaps, but he’s worth streamer discussion against an Eric Berry-less Chiefs defense that Jared Cook (6/107/0) roasted last week. … Jordan Taylor got the Week 7 start in place of Sanders, only to get erased (1/7/0) by Chargers CB Trevor Williams as Casey Hayward shut down Thomas (2/9/0). Taylor runs a team-high 46% of his routes to Peters’ side of the field. … Fowler logged a season-high 83% snap rate in Sanders’ absence, catching 5-of-5 targets for 45 yards. Albeit far from a sexy play, Fowler is worth a serious look against Chiefs slot CB Phillip Gaines, who is PFF’s No. 113-graded cornerback out of 113. Fowler plays 78% of his snaps in the slot.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 20, Broncos 17
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva