Week 8 Live Blog

Sunday, October 29, 2017

Week Eight is here and we're already two games into the week. After witnessing the Vikings get their third consecutive win, keeping the Browns winless on the season, we're ready for a full slate of Sunday action.

(2:18PM) We'v got a pair of defensive scores within seconds of each other. Eagles DB Jalen Mills took an interception all the way back for a 37-yard return and Philly leads 17-0. The Bills also posted a defensive score to take the lead over Oakland.

(2:14PM) Jets QB Josh McCown continues to put up big numbers. He connected with WR Robby Anderson for a 24-yard score to regain the lead over Atlanta. McCown has 115 yards and two scores in the first half, while Anderson has posted a 2/32/1 line.

(2:13PM) RB Joe Mixon got the Bengals into the red zone and WR AJ Green did the rest, catching an eight-yard scoring pass from QB Andy Dalton to tie the game. The touchdown was Green's first reception of the game.

(2:12PM) Eagles TE Zach Ertz is playing the best football of his career and he just hooked up with his QB Carson Wentz for yet another touchdown. Ertz has a 2/13/1 line as the first-half winds down.

(2:09PM) Although he has just four rushing yards on three carries, Bengals RB Joe Mixon just broke a 67-yard screen pass to put the Bengals inside the five-yard line. He has 83 yards on a pair of receptions to lead the team.

(2:03PM) The Saints backfield remains a dominant duo since the trade of veteran RB Adrian Peterson. After rookie RB Alvin Kamara scored the team's first touchdown, starter Mark Ingram has matched him, putting the Saints in the lead 14-3. Ingram has 73 total yards on the day, while Kamara has 21 yards rushing.

(2:00PM) The Colts have taken the lead over the Bengals on a touchdown connection from QB Jacoby Brissett to TE Jack Doyle, who leads the team with five receptions for 50 yards in the first half. The Bengals were leaned on by many fantasy players today, but are laying an egg early. QB Andy Dalton has just 54 passing yards and rookie RB Joe Mixon has only two yards on two carries. WR AJ Green has yet to record a reception.

(1:53PM) The Bills have tied the game against Oakland as WR Andre Holmes scored against his former team, catching the six-yarder from QB Tyrod Taylor.

(1:51PM) After fielding a punt around the ten-yard line, Chargers WR Travis Benjamin inexplicably ran backwards and was tackled in the end zone for a Patriots safety, giving them a 9-7 lead.

(1:49PM) Bills rookie WR Zay Jones has been a mjor bust this season, but the team seems intent on forcing a turnaround today and Jones is delivering. Jones has seen four targets early, catching three for 32 yards, including a 22-yard grab. The Bills are in the red zone.

(1:47PM) The rain and wind also is seemingly slowing down the Eagles and 49ers offenses in Philadelphia as the Eagles lead 3-0 early in the second quarter. The Eagles are leaning on veteran RB LeGarrette Blount, who has six carries for 25 yards.

(1:38PM) Potential nasty weather on the east coast was a big story heading into the day and heavy rain is having an impact, especailly on the Falcons offense. In New York, QB Matt Ryan has already mishandled two snaps, losing both to the Jets defense.

(1:35PM) The Patriots started slowly in the first quarter, but began the second period with a two-yard touchdown pass from QB Tom Brady to TE Rob Gronkowski to tie the game. That was Gronk's first catch of the day on three targets.

(1:31PM) The Buccaneers defense is missing multiple starters and it shows. The Panthers used some big gains both in the pass and run game to march down the field. RB Jonathan Stewart ended the drive with a one-yard score, giving the Panthers the lead.

(1:28PM) A 21-yard reception by TE Austin Hooper put the Falcons on the goal line and QB Matt Ryan rewarded his tight end with the touchdown pass on the following play, tying the game in the first quarter. Hooper has 3/36/1 so far in the game.

(1:19PM) A missed field goal ended the Chargers opening drive against the Patriots. Their second drive was much more successful as RB Melvin Gordon notched his longest career run, an 87-yard touchdown, giving the Chargers an early lead.

(1:15PM) The Raiders have found the end zone thanks to a few players you probably didn't start in your fantasy matchup. A pass from QB Derek Carr to TE Lee Smith put the Raiders on the goal line and RB Jamize Olawale finished off the drive after falling over the line. With veteran RB Marshawn Lynch serving a one-game suspension, we should see a lot of RBs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington throughout the game.

(1:09PM) The Falcons defense has been struggling all season and the Jets are taking advantage. Veteran QB Josh McCown hit TE Eric Tomlinson for a 20-yard touchdown, giving New York the lead. McCown is perfect on four attempts on the first drive.

(1:08PM) After a Bears penalty gave the Saints a first down, they took the field goal off the board and QB Drew Brees pitched to RB Alvin Kamara for a six-yard touchdown run. New Orleans leads 7-0.

(1:06PM) Saints QB Drew Brees is always a threat for a big pass play and he got his team into the red zone after hitting WR Brandon Coleman for a 54-yard completion. The Saints had to settle for a 32-yard field goal from K Will Lutz, taking the early lead over Chicago.

(1:05PM) Facing the Patriots, there are expectations of a big offenseive day for Chargers duo of QB Philip Rivers and WR Keenan Allen and they are off to a good start with a 15-yard hook up on the game's opening drive.

(12:50PM) It's a good day for fantasy players when it comes to injuries. Essentially all key players who were iffy entering the weekend will suit up, including RB Melvin Gordon, QB Jameis Winston, WR Danny Amendola and WR Marquise Goodwin. We won't know for certain for several hours, but Lions WR Golden Tate also looks likely to play in the Sunday night matchup.