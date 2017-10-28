Weather: Week 8 Forecasts

Saturday, October 28, 2017

With six teams on bye, this week’s slate of games is smaller than usual but features plenty of potentially concerning weather. The east coast is expected to be hit by a “Cyclone Bomb” Sunday night, narrowly avoiding many NFL games. Winds may get up to speeds over 60 MPH in New England with multiple inches of rain and floods likely. The storm is definitely something to monitor in case it comes early, potentially impacting fantasy lineups. Regardless, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings.

Wet Weather Expected



Four games are expected to have varying amounts of rainfall during their game this Week.



Atlanta at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): Heavy rain and 15 MPH winds with 67 degree temperatures are expected in this matchup. This certainly won’t help the stumbling Falcons offense get back on track. Averaging slightly over 13 points per game in their last three, this may not be their spot to bounce back. Julio Jones is still a “must-start” but I would strongly consider benching Matt Ryan for a viable streaming play.

San Francisco at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): Carson Wentz comes into this game as the favorite to win MVP after another great performance against Washington last week. Weather may play a factor in his performance Week 8, with rain, 12 MPH winds, and 66 degree temperatures expected. The forecast calls for rain not just during the game, but throughout the day. I would still start all players in season-long leagues, but with the Eagles being close to two touchdown favorites there’s a real possibility they keep the ball on the ground as much as possible after getting a lead.



Oakland at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): Rain is expected prior to the game, but it’s only likely to be a drizzle. 42 degree temperatures are expected otherwise. With both teams missing key defensive players and starting DT Marcell Dareus recently traded, this game has a chance to be a shootout. Start all fantasy players as usual.



Dallas at Washington (4:25 PM ET): Light rain, 9 MPH winds with 15+ MPH gusts, and 55 degree temperatures are expected at FedEx Field. At the moment there isn’t much to worry about, but be sure to check the weather leading up to game time.

Wind Worries



Carolina at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): 68 degree temperatures with cloudy skies and 20 MPH winds are expected in this one. Winds at this speed are a concern for kicking field goals and passing if there are stronger gusts. At the moment this isn’t a reason to bench anyone, but if the wind speed increases it will definitely make an impact on a game that should have featured plenty of scoring.

Week 8 Worry-Free Weather



Minnesota at Cleveland (9:30 AM ET, London): The Week 8 installment of the international series will take place at Twickenham Stadium in London. 53 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies are expected. Start all fantasy options as normal.



LA Chargers at New England (1:00 PM ET): The Patriots defense will look to continue their recent success, allowing 12.6 points on average over their last three games after allowing 31.2 in their previous four. 64 degree temperatures with overcast skies and 12 MPH winds are forecasted for this matchup.



Indianapolis at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): Andy Dalton will look to have his “2017 breakout game” against the weak Colts secondary. 45 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies aren’t anything to worry about.



Houston at Seattle (4:05 PM ET): Some of the nicer weather in the week, both teams will enjoy 59 degree temperatures with clear skies. Fantasy options can be started as usual.



Denver at Kansas City (8:30 PM ET, Monday): Monday Night Football will feature two teams looking to “bounce-back” from last week. 43 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies shouldn’t cause any problems.

Home Teams Are Dome Teams



Two games will be played in a dome this week, including Sunday Night Football.



Chicago at New Orleans (1:00 PM ET)



Pittsburgh at Detroit (8:30 PM ET)