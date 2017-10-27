Injury Report: Week 8

Injury Report: Week 8Friday, October 27, 2017
Week 8 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 8 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
London Game
Vikings vs. Browns
*Sam Bradford (knee) remains out, but it looks like Stefon Diggs (groin, ankle, questionable) will return following full practices on both Thursday and Friday. Diggs is a must-play in a great matchup. LT Riley Reiff (knee) and CB Mackensie Alexander (hip) also look set to play through questionable tags, but Michael Floyd (hamstring) and LG Nick Easton (calf) appear truly questionable. OG Jeremiah Sirles (knee) and DE Stephen Weatherly (knee) are out.
*Cleveland’s defense will be shorthanded with both Myles Garrett (concussion) and CB Jason McCourty (ankle, doubtful) set to sit while S Jabrill Peppers is seemingly on the wrong side of a questionable tag. Already in a great spot before the injuries, Case Keenum is on the streaming map this week. The Browns will also be without DL Larry Ogunjobi (groin) and DL Trevon Coley (neck). Kenny Britt (knee, groin) was left off the final report, but he is not worth using in any format.
Early Games
Bears @ Saints
*Markus Wheaton (groin) was laughably listed as doubtful despite missing the entire week of practice, and the Bears did the same with LB John Timu (ankle, knee), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), and CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring). Benny Cunningham (hamstring) is questionable following a limited week of practice. He followed the same routine last week before being inactive. C Hroniss Grasu (hand) is also questionable.
*Despite missing Wednesday’s practice, Michael Thomas (knee) was not listed on the final injury report and is good to go. Willie Snead (hamstring) also avoided a designation, but his status is less clear after he was a surprise inactive last week against the Packers. Even if he plays, he is too risky to trust in fantasy lineups. New Orleans will be without RG Larry Warford (abdomen), but LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) is good to go.
Falcons @ Jets
*Tevin Coleman was limited early in the week by a knee injury, but he got in a full session Friday and avoided the final report. With his snap share and targets falling, Coleman is just a FLEX option this week. Atlanta will be without LBs Duke Riley (knee) and Jordan Tripp (concussion).
*Each was limited at one point this week, but both Matt Forte (knee) and Robby Anderson (ankle) avoided the final report. Forte is a better-than-normal play this week with six teams on bye and a great matchup against the Falcons. New York will be without CB Buster Skrine (concussion), OT Brandon Shell (neck), and TE Jordan Leggett (knee). Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) is once again questionable after sitting out all week. He played in a similar situation last week.
Panthers @ Bucs
*Carolina will get Luke Kuechly back after he cleared the concussion protocol, but they will once again be without C Ryan Kalil, who aggravated his neck injury last week. Also out for the Panthers is OT John Theus (concussion) and Fozzy Whittaker (ankle). Ed Dickson (ankle) and S Kurt Coleman (knee) appear likely to play through questionable tags, but Graham Gano and FB Alex Armah (hamstring) look legitimately questionable. The Panthers will promote Roberto Aguayo off the practice squad Saturday if it looks like Gano will sit.
*Jameis Winston (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable, but there does not seem to be any real concern about his status. The same is true of DL Chris Baker (ankle) and DE Ryan Russell (shoulder) following full practices Friday. Tampa’s already struggling secondary is in deep trouble, however, with CBs Brent Grimes (shoulder), Robert McClain (concussion), and Josh Robinson (concussion) all set to miss. This is a great spot for Cam Newton to get back on track.
49ers @ Eagles
*Marquise Goodwin (back) sat out Thursday’s practice and was limited the rest of the week, but he is expected to play through a questionable tag. In a good matchup, he has some deep-league appeal. San Francisco will be without DE Aaron Lynch (calf) and CB K’Waun Williams (quad) while rookie LB Reuben Foster (ankle, ribs), RG Brandon Fusco (biceps), and RT Trent Brown (concussion) are questionable. Brown did not practice all week and is not expected to play.
*The only real injury question for the Eagles is CB Ronald Darby, who was inactive last week despite a limited week of practice and a questionable tag. He is in the same situation this time around but has had another week to get in game shape following his nasty ankle injury Week 1. Darby’s return would be a big boost to an already solid defense.
Raiders @ Bills
*Oakland has big questions in the secondary with CBs David Amerson (foot) and Gareon Conley (shin) already ruled out and SS Karl Joseph (groin) doubtful. Luckily for them, the Bills do not have many weapons in the passing game. LB Corey James (knee), P Marquette Kings (groin), LB Marquel Lee (ankle), LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle), and RT Marshall Newhouse (foot) are questionable.
*Charles Clay (knee) remains out. While Nick O'Leary and Logan Thomas will officially handle tight end duties, Clay’s absence should theoretically open up more targets for Jordan Matthews (thumb surgery) as he gets healthier. CB E.J. Gaines (hamstring) and LB Ramon Humber (thumb) are also out. Gaines missing is a big upgrade for Oakland’s passing game. LG Richie Incognito (ankle) and S Jordan Poyer (knee) are questionable.
Colts @ Bengals
*Andrew Luck (shoulder) remains out, and there is no timetable for him returning to practice. This is all fine. Luck will be joined on the sidelines by CB Rashaan Melvin (concussion) and OLB John Simon (neck). Andy Dalton and A.J. Green are great plays this week. Kamar Aiken (shoulder) is officially questionable, but he showed up on the injury report Friday as a DNP, usually a bad sign. S T.J. Green (hamstring), S Darius Butler (ankle), and C Ryan Kelly (knee, pelvis) are also questionable.
*Left off the final report, John Ross (knee) is on track to play, and he could have a larger-than-expected role with both Tyler Boyd (knee) and Cody Core (concussion) set to sit. He is not worth using this week, but he is someone to monitor in deeper leagues. H-back Ryan Hewitt (knee) and LB Kevin Minter (elbow) are also out.
Chargers @ Patriots
*Melvin Gordon (foot) is officially questionable, but there does not seem to be much concern about his status following a full practice Friday. He is an elite play this week in a great matchup. DL Corey Liuget (back, questionable) also got in a full session Friday, but RT Joe Barksdale (foot) is doubtful.
*LB Dont’a Hightower (pec) is expected to miss the rest of the season, but he has yet to be officially placed on injured reserve. Regardless, he will sit out this game along with DT Malcom Brown (ankle) and CB Eric Rowe (groin). Despite last week’s showing, this remains a defense to target in fantasy. Danny Amendola (knee) sat out Wednesday and was limited the rest of the week, but he expects to play through a questionable tag. CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion, ankle), DL Lawrence Guy (chest), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (ankle), and RT Marcus Cannon (ankle) are also questionable.
Afternoon Games
Texans @ Seahawks
*Despite owner Bob McNair's terrible comments and the decision to skip practice Friday, DeAndre Hopkins is expected to play against the Seahawks. LT Duane Brown is also expected to be back following his holdout, but he said the situation was “not over” on Friday. This will be something to monitor all weekend. Houston will be without OT Chris Clark (calf), ILB Dylan Cole (hamstring), and DE Joel Heath (knee). LB Jelani Jenkins (hand) and DT Kendall Langford (back) are questionable.
*After aggravating his ankle injury last week, C.J. Prosise (ankle) sat out every practice and is listed as doubtful. As always, this is a backfield to avoid if possible. LG Luke Joeckel (knee) is also out while C Justin Britt (ankle) seems likely to miss despite a questionable tag. DE Marcus Smith (ankle) and CB Jeremy Lane (groin, finger) are also questionable.
Cowboys @ Redskins
*Dan Bailey is going to sit out this week, and he is expected to miss at least a month with a groin injury, leaving Mike Nugent to handle the kicking duties. CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is also out while DT Maliek Collins (foot), LB Justin Durant (groin), and LB Kyle Wilber (knee) are questionable.
*Extremely banged up on both sides of the ball, Washington ruled out C Spencer Long (knee) and OT Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) while also listing CB Bashaud Breeland (knee), OG Tyler Catalina (concussion), S Deshazor Everett (hamstring), S Stefan McClure (knee, hamstring), CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring), RT Morgan Moses (ankles), CB Josh Norman (rib), RG Brandon Scherff (knee, back), LB Preston Smith (groin), and LT Trent Williams (knee) questionable. LB Mason Foster (shoulder) is also headed to injured reserve. On the bright side, both Norman and Breeland should play, but neither Scherff nor Williams got in any work this week while Moses was limited on Friday. Washington’s offensive line could be a major issue on Sunday.
Sunday Night
Steelers @ Lions
*JuJu Smith-Schuster was not listed on the final report, suggesting he has cleared the concussion protocol. With Martavis Bryant expected to be inactive, the rookie should be in for a larger role. Pittsburgh will be without RT Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), TE Vance McDonald (knee), and DE Stephon Tuitt (back).
*Kenny Golladay (hamstring) suffered a setback this week and will once again be inactive, but it looks like Golden Tate (questionable) will surprisingly play despite a sprained AC joint. DE Ziggy Ansah (knee) and LB Paul Worrilow (knee) should also play through questionable tags. LG Greg Robinson (ankle) and OT Emmett Cleary (ankle) are out.
Monday Night
Broncos @ Chiefs
*Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) did not practice either Thursday or Friday, suggesting he will miss his second game in a row. Bennie Fowler will once again be on the FLEX map if Sanders sits.
*Charcandrick West (concussion) looks set to make his return on Monday night, and C Mitch Morse (foot) was able to get in a full practice on Thursday.
