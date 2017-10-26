Evan Silva

Matchups

print article archives RSS

Silva's Week 8 Matchups

Thursday, October 26, 2017


9:30 AM ET London Game

Minnesota vs. Cleveland
Team Totals: Vikings 23.5, Browns 14.5

With six teams on bye, Case Keenum is in play as a desperate streamer and locked-in two-quarterback-league start against a Browns defense that is missing top pass rusher Myles Garrett (concussion) and creates the NFL’s largest pass funnel by ranking No. 2 in run-defense DVOA but No. 26 against the pass. 6-of-7 quarterbacks to face Cleveland have recorded top-15 weekly results. … The Browns reemphasized their run-defense strength by holding DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry to a combined 31/72/2.32/0 rushing line in Week 7. Over the course of the year, Cleveland has held enemy backs to a league-low 2.95 yards per carry with only two rushing scores in seven games. This matchup lays out better for Jerick McKinnon than surprise Week 7 star Latavius Murray, whose touches come almost strictly as an interior runner, where Browns run-stuffing NT Danny Shelton clogs lanes. Cleveland is more vulnerable to pass-catching backs, yielding the NFL’s 13th-most receiving yards (311) to the position. Even in Murray’s season-best game, McKinnon out-snapped him 53% to 47% and saw only one fewer touch (18, 17). Murray did play himself back into flex consideration, but McKinnon remains an every-week RB2 starter.

Keenum’s Weeks 2-7 target distribution: Adam Thielen 50; Kyle Rudolph 36; Stefon Diggs 25; McKinnon 22; Laquon Treadwell 16; Jarius Wright 9; Murray 5; Michael Floyd 4. … Diggs (groin) has an increasingly good chance to play after making the trip to London. With a Week 9 bye on deck, the Vikings’ most sensible move may be to hold out Diggs for one more game – especially considering their Week 8 opponent -- but Diggs’ full practice on Thursday suggests he’s on track. He’ll be a boom-bust WR2 play if active. … In four non-Week 17 games missed by Diggs over the past two seasons, Thielen’s target totals are 8 > 11 > 13 > 12. Thielen fell short (5/41/0) in last week’s tougher draw with Baltimore. This one is far softer against pass-funnel Cleveland. Thielen’s projected ceiling will take a hit if Diggs is active, but he should stay in season-long lineups as a WR2/3. … Rudolph is the only other playable Vikings pass catcher, and his matchup is the juiciest. Yielding the NFL’s third-most fantasy points to tight ends, the Browns have been flamed by Jesse James (6/41/2), Ravens TEs (13/121/0), Bengals TEs (7/79/2), Jets TEs (7/63/1), and Titans TEs (9/85/0). Rudolph leads Minnesota in red-zone targets (6) and targets inside the ten (2).

Vikings RE Everson Griffin and the entirety of Minnesota’s defense should be licking its chops against the Joe Thomas-less Browns, who are turning back to NFL interceptions leader DeShone Kizer after Hue Jackson benched Kizer yet again in last week’s loss to Tennessee. As is always the case when defenses face Cleveland, Minnesota’s D/ST is an elite play. … Scoreless on the year, Isaiah Crowell is a full fade against a Vikings defense holding running backs to the fewest fantasy points in the league, including 3.25 yards per carry. … Duke Johnson’s outlook isn’t any stronger, as Minnesota has yielded the fifth-fewest receiving yards (188) to enemy backs. Painfully underutilized by Browns coaches, Johnson has played fewer than 50% of the snaps in consecutive games after topping 50% in each of the first five. He is a low-end, PPR-specific flex option. … No matter who they trot out, I would not want any part of the Browns’ perimeter receivers against Xavier Rhodes’ Vikings. … Minnesota’s pass defense has been most vulnerable to tight ends on the interior. Unfortunately, David Njoku set another season low for playing time (38%) in last week’s loss to Tennessee, and Seth DeValve hasn’t cleared 30 yards since Week 2.

Score Prediction: Vikings 24, Browns 13

1:00 PM ET Games

Atlanta @ NY Jets
Team Totals: Falcons 25, Jets 21

Slumping Matt Ryan draws yet another prime bounce-back opportunity against the Jets, who have given up top-ten fantasy results to 5-of-7 quarterbacks faced and play good enough offense to force Atlanta to answer. Unlike the public, I’m not ready to bail on the Falcons’ offense. Fledgling OC Steve Sarkisian’s unit still ranks No. 2 in yards per play (6.2) and No. 7 in yards per game (372.5), and I think this game has sneaky shootout potential. … Another reason to stick with Ryan is the Jets’ pass-funnel defense, which has held enemy running backs to a combined 144/533/3.70/4 rushing line over its last six games, most recently bottling up Jay Ajayi (23/51/0). Where Gang Green is vulnerable to backs is in the passing game, permitting the NFL’s eighth-most catches (39) and seventh-most receiving yards (359) to the position. Overall, the Jets have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to backs. Although Devonta Freeman’s touches were down the past two weeks because Atlanta got dominated in time of possession 34 to 26 by New England and 35 to 25 by Miami, Freeman maintains a 105-to-58 advantage on Tevin Coleman in to-date touches and is likely to find Week 8 box-score success if the Falcons hold onto the ball and get it to him in space. … Coleman’s touch totals in his last three games are 13 > 10 > 6 on playing-time clips of 36% > 32% > 33%. He is always a low-volume, big-play-dependent flex option with a worrisome floor.

Ryan’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Julio Jones 50; Mohamed Sanu 34; Taylor Gabriel 28; Austin Hooper 23; Coleman 21; Freeman 16; Justin Hardy 13. … Coming off season highs in targets (13) and production (9/99/1) in last week’s loss to the Patriots, expect Julio to stay hot against Jets shadow CB Morris Claiborne, whom PFF has charged with the NFL’s eighth-most yards allowed (177) in the last three weeks. … Sanu’s Week 7 return threw a wrench into Gabriel’s playing time (61%), and Gabriel ran a four-week low 21 routes. Hooper played 91% of the snaps for the second straight week in last Sunday night’s loss to New England, but was targeted just once. Albeit never an exciting one, possession-slot man Sanu is the best play among Falcons ancillary pass catchers against a Jets defense missing slot CB Buster Skrine (concussion). Sanu played 89% of the snaps in Foxboro and finished second on the team in targets (10). … Hooper is the next-best bet from that group against a Jets defense that has given up the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends, including last week’s 6/83/1 receiving line to Dolphins TEs.

Josh McCown enters Week 8 with top-15 fantasy results in four of his last six games, including back-to-back top-seven finishes against the Patriots and Dolphins, demonstrating an underrated ceiling on top of a high floor. He’s back in play as a streamer in a sleeper-shootout game versus a Falcons pass defense that ranks 25th in DVOA with the league’s 12th-highest passer rating allowed (91.2). … Atlanta is getting gashed by the run and always hemorrhages receiving production to backs, but the Jets’ reinstatement of a three-way RBBC damages all members’ fantasy appeal. In last week’s near upset of Miami, Matt Forte led the team in touches (12) and snaps (50%) with Bilal Powell (11, 38%) next in line and Elijah McGuire (3, 13%) third. Albeit with a low ceiling, Forte now looks like the best bye-week flex option of the bunch.

McCown’s Weeks 3-7 target distribution: Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Robby Anderson 34; Jermaine Kearse 22; Jeremy Kerley 21; Forte 13; Powell 12; McGuire 5. … ASJ has scored a touchdown in three straight weeks, while Atlanta is allowing the NFL’s 11th-most yards per game to tight ends. Seferian-Jenkins is an elite TE1 and viable DFS stack partner with McCown every week. … Neither Anderson nor Kearse can be viewed as a reliable option, but both are in play as bye-week WR4/flex considerations due to McCown’s solid play and this game’s high-scoring potential. Anderson gets the edge due to his significant target lead. Anderson also offers more big-play potential with 4.36 speed to Kearse’s 4.58.

Score Prediction: Falcons 28, Jets 23

Carolina @ Tampa Bay
Team Totals: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 22

After last week’s sack-filled, three-turnover letdown at Soldier Field, Cam Newton’s Week 8 draw gives him bounce-back appeal against a Bucs defense that has yielded top-ten fantasy weeks to Case Keenum, Eli Manning, Carson Palmer, and Tyrod Taylor in four of its last five games while allowing the NFL’s third-highest completion rate (69.4%) and passer rating (102.9). Tampa Bay ranks dead last in sacks (7) and 29th in quarterback hits (31), and promising second-year pass rusher Noah Spence (shoulder) was placed on I.R. this week. The matchup boosts Newton’s passing outlook, while he has posted rushing-attempt totals of 8 > 7 > 11 > 9 in the last month, raising his floor and ceiling. … Tampa Bay has been gutted for a 75/376/5.01/4 rushing line by enemy backs in the last three weeks, giving Jonathan Stewart some hope as a bye-week flex option. He’s not a strong one, of course. The Panthers’ run-blocking woes have torpedoed Stewart’s efficiency (2.98 YPC), and he’s gone six straight weeks without reaching 70 total yards due to minimal passing-game usage. Stewart is a touchdown-or-bust play who isn’t scoring touchdowns. … Christian McCaffrey’s run-game struggles continued in last week’s loss to Chicago, and he is down to 2.53 yards per carry on the year. The good news is he played over 70% of Carolina’s snaps for the third time in the last month and led the Panthers in targets (9) and catches (7). McCaffrey has settled in as a PPR-specific RB2 play whose value is tied almost entirely to his high-volume receiving role.

Newton’s target distribution in the last month: McCaffrey 36; Devin Funchess 34; Kelvin Benjamin 29; Ed Dickson 22; Russell Shepard 12; Stewart 6. … Perimeter WRs Stefon Diggs (8/173/2), Deonte Thompson (4/107/0, 4/57/1), Odell Beckham (7/90/0), Brandin Cooks (5/85/0), Chris Hogan (8/74/1), and John Brown (3/63/1) have all produced useful fantasy games against the Bucs, who are getting disappointing play from 34-year-old LCB Brent Grimes and moved struggling RCB Vernon Hargreaves into the slot last week because he was getting burned so badly outside. Benjamin runs a team-high 83% of his routes on the perimeter. … Funchess runs 77% of his routes outside and has drawn eight or more targets in five straight weeks. Funchess averages just 11.2 yards per reception and is therefore somewhat touchdown dependent, but this is a good enough matchup to start him as a WR3. Overall, Tampa Bay has allowed the NFL’s third-most receptions (94), fifth-most yards (1,261), and seventh-most touchdowns (7) to wide receivers. … Dickson is scoreless on the season and has topped five targets in just one game, but it’s worth noting the Bucs gave up a 4/52/1 receiving line to Arizona’s usually non-factor tight ends in Week 6 and 3/80/1 to Buffalo’s Charles Clay-less tight ends in Week 7. Dickson remains a low-end streamer.

A top-ten fantasy passer in three straight games played start to finish, Jameis Winston draws an okay-not-great matchup against the Panthers, who rank No. 15 in pass-defense DVOA and have allowed top-14 results to four of their last five quarterbacks faced, the exception being last week’s seven-attempt outing by Bears rookie game manager Mitchell Trubisky. One of last year’s most bankable pass funnels, Carolina has shown similar signs by ranking fifth in run-defense DVOA and holding enemy backs to 3.60 yards per carry while allowing the NFL’s sixth-highest passer rating (100.4). The Panthers’ run defense will be strengthened by MLB Luke Kuechly’s (concussion) return. … Since coming off suspension three games ago, Doug Martin’s snap rates (36% > 53% > 60%) and touch counts (14 > 15 > 22) have trended up weekly. Martin’s passing-game usage is critical in a tough run-defense matchup like this, so it was promising he ran a season-high 17 routes in last week’s loss to Buffalo. The Panthers have allowed the NFL’s fourth-most receptions (42) and tenth-most receiving yards (321) to enemy backs. As a home-favorite running back with an increasing role, Martin should be fired up as a volume-secure RB2 play.

Winston’s Weeks 2-7 target distribution: Mike Evans 51; DeSean Jackson 39; Cameron Brate 34; Adam Humphries 28; Charles Sims and O.J. Howard 17; Chris Godwin 8; Martin 6. … Evans enters Week 8 with eight or more targets in every game this season and a touchdown in 4-of-6 weeks. He dropped receiving lines of 6/89/1 and 5/65/1 in last year’s two meetings with Carolina. … Whereas Evans figures to draw shadow coverage from Panthers top CB James Bradberry, Jackson should deal with struggling No. 2 CB Daryl Worley on most of his snaps. Worley has allowed three touchdowns in the last four games and got temporarily benched in Week 6 against the Eagles. Finding his footing on his new team, Jackson has topped 70 yards and/or scored a touchdown in four of his last five games. Worley ran 4.64 at the 2016 NFL Combine and is at a severe speed disadvantage. … Howard set season highs in snaps (71%), targets (6), and production (6/98/2) in last week’s loss to Buffalo, although he was still out-targeted by Brate (9) and scored both of his TDs on plays where the Bills’ defense didn’t even cover him. With Kuechly back, this is a difficult matchup for both Bucs tight ends against a Panthers defense allowing the NFL’s fourth-fewest receptions (22) and fifth-fewest yards (240) to the position. George Kittle (5/27/0), Charles Clay (3/23/0), Coby Fleener (1/21/0), Rob Gronkowski (4/80/0), Zach Miller (2/29/0), Eric Ebron (1/6/0), and Zach Ertz (2/18/2) all fell below pre-game yardage expectations in Weeks 1-7 matchups with Carolina.

Score Prediction: Panthers 27, Bucs 24


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Matchups Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Evan Silva Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Bryant Demoted
    Dose: Bryant Demoted
  •  
    Power Rankings: Eagles on top
    Power Rankings: Eagles on top
  •  
    Dose: Juju set for big role
    Dose: Juju set for big role
  •  
    Waivers: Pick up Mack
    Waivers: Pick up Mack
  •  
    Dose: Wentz Crushes Redskins
    Dose: Wentz Crushes Redskins
  •  
    Dose: Zeke Smashes 49ers
    Dose: Zeke Smashes 49ers
  •  
    Dose: Raiders Win Thriller
    Dose: Raiders Win Thriller
  •  
    RotoPat: Week 7 Rankings
    RotoPat: Week 7 Rankings

 