Silva's Week 8 Matchups

9:30 AM ET London Game
Minnesota vs. Cleveland
Team Totals: Vikings 23.5, Browns 14.5
With six teams on bye, Case Keenum is in play as a desperate streamer and locked-in two-quarterback-league start against a Browns defense that is missing top pass rusher Myles Garrett (concussion) and creates the NFL’s largest pass funnel by ranking No. 2 in run-defense DVOA but No. 26 against the pass. 6-of-7 quarterbacks to face Cleveland have recorded top-15 weekly results. … The Browns reemphasized their run-defense strength by holding DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry to a combined 31/72/2.32/0 rushing line in Week 7. Over the course of the year, Cleveland has held enemy backs to a league-low 2.95 yards per carry with only two rushing scores in seven games. This matchup lays out better for Jerick McKinnon than surprise Week 7 star Latavius Murray, whose touches come almost strictly as an interior runner, where Browns run-stuffing NT Danny Shelton clogs lanes. Cleveland is more vulnerable to pass-catching backs, yielding the NFL’s 13th-most receiving yards (311) to the position. Even in Murray’s season-best game, McKinnon out-snapped him 53% to 47% and saw only one fewer touch (18, 17). Murray did play himself back into flex consideration, but McKinnon remains an every-week RB2 starter.
Keenum’s Weeks 2-7 target distribution: Adam Thielen 50; Kyle Rudolph 36; Stefon Diggs 25; McKinnon 22; Laquon Treadwell 16; Jarius Wright 9; Murray 5; Michael Floyd 4. … Diggs (groin) has an increasingly good chance to play after making the trip to London. With a Week 9 bye on deck, the Vikings’ most sensible move may be to hold out Diggs for one more game – especially considering their Week 8 opponent -- but Diggs’ full practice on Thursday suggests he’s on track. He’ll be a boom-bust WR2 play if active. … In four non-Week 17 games missed by Diggs over the past two seasons, Thielen’s target totals are 8 > 11 > 13 > 12. Thielen fell short (5/41/0) in last week’s tougher draw with Baltimore. This one is far softer against pass-funnel Cleveland. Thielen’s projected ceiling will take a hit if Diggs is active, but he should stay in season-long lineups as a WR2/3. … Rudolph is the only other playable Vikings pass catcher, and his matchup is the juiciest. Yielding the NFL’s third-most fantasy points to tight ends, the Browns have been flamed by Jesse James (6/41/2), Ravens TEs (13/121/0), Bengals TEs (7/79/2), Jets TEs (7/63/1), and Titans TEs (9/85/0). Rudolph leads Minnesota in red-zone targets (6) and targets inside the ten (2).
Vikings RE Everson Griffin and the entirety of Minnesota’s defense should be licking its chops against the Joe Thomas-less Browns, who are turning back to NFL interceptions leader DeShone Kizer after Hue Jackson benched Kizer yet again in last week’s loss to Tennessee. As is always the case when defenses face Cleveland, Minnesota’s D/ST is an elite play. … Scoreless on the year, Isaiah Crowell is a full fade against a Vikings defense holding running backs to the fewest fantasy points in the league, including 3.25 yards per carry. … Duke Johnson’s outlook isn’t any stronger, as Minnesota has yielded the fifth-fewest receiving yards (188) to enemy backs. Painfully underutilized by Browns coaches, Johnson has played fewer than 50% of the snaps in consecutive games after topping 50% in each of the first five. He is a low-end, PPR-specific flex option. … No matter who they trot out, I would not want any part of the Browns’ perimeter receivers against Xavier Rhodes’ Vikings. … Minnesota’s pass defense has been most vulnerable to tight ends on the interior. Unfortunately, David Njoku set another season low for playing time (38%) in last week’s loss to Tennessee, and Seth DeValve hasn’t cleared 30 yards since Week 2.
Score Prediction: Vikings 24, Browns 13
1:00 PM ET Games
Atlanta @ NY Jets
Team Totals: Falcons 25, Jets 21
Slumping Matt Ryan draws yet another prime bounce-back opportunity against the Jets, who have given up top-ten fantasy results to 5-of-7 quarterbacks faced and play good enough offense to force Atlanta to answer. Unlike the public, I’m not ready to bail on the Falcons’ offense. Fledgling OC Steve Sarkisian’s unit still ranks No. 2 in yards per play (6.2) and No. 7 in yards per game (372.5), and I think this game has sneaky shootout potential. … Another reason to stick with Ryan is the Jets’ pass-funnel defense, which has held enemy running backs to a combined 144/533/3.70/4 rushing line over its last six games, most recently bottling up Jay Ajayi (23/51/0). Where Gang Green is vulnerable to backs is in the passing game, permitting the NFL’s eighth-most catches (39) and seventh-most receiving yards (359) to the position. Overall, the Jets have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to backs. Although Devonta Freeman’s touches were down the past two weeks because Atlanta got dominated in time of possession 34 to 26 by New England and 35 to 25 by Miami, Freeman maintains a 105-to-58 advantage on Tevin Coleman in to-date touches and is likely to find Week 8 box-score success if the Falcons hold onto the ball and get it to him in space. … Coleman’s touch totals in his last three games are 13 > 10 > 6 on playing-time clips of 36% > 32% > 33%. He is always a low-volume, big-play-dependent flex option with a worrisome floor.
Ryan’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Julio Jones 50; Mohamed Sanu 34; Taylor Gabriel 28; Austin Hooper 23; Coleman 21; Freeman 16; Justin Hardy 13. … Coming off season highs in targets (13) and production (9/99/1) in last week’s loss to the Patriots, expect Julio to stay hot against Jets shadow CB Morris Claiborne, whom PFF has charged with the NFL’s eighth-most yards allowed (177) in the last three weeks. … Sanu’s Week 7 return threw a wrench into Gabriel’s playing time (61%), and Gabriel ran a four-week low 21 routes. Hooper played 91% of the snaps for the second straight week in last Sunday night’s loss to New England, but was targeted just once. Albeit never an exciting one, possession-slot man Sanu is the best play among Falcons ancillary pass catchers against a Jets defense missing slot CB Buster Skrine (concussion). Sanu played 89% of the snaps in Foxboro and finished second on the team in targets (10). … Hooper is the next-best bet from that group against a Jets defense that has given up the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends, including last week’s 6/83/1 receiving line to Dolphins TEs.
Josh McCown enters Week 8 with top-15 fantasy results in four of his last six games, including back-to-back top-seven finishes against the Patriots and Dolphins, demonstrating an underrated ceiling on top of a high floor. He’s back in play as a streamer in a sleeper-shootout game versus a Falcons pass defense that ranks 25th in DVOA with the league’s 12th-highest passer rating allowed (91.2). … Atlanta is getting gashed by the run and always hemorrhages receiving production to backs, but the Jets’ reinstatement of a three-way RBBC damages all members’ fantasy appeal. In last week’s near upset of Miami, Matt Forte led the team in touches (12) and snaps (50%) with Bilal Powell (11, 38%) next in line and Elijah McGuire (3, 13%) third. Albeit with a low ceiling, Forte now looks like the best bye-week flex option of the bunch.
McCown’s Weeks 3-7 target distribution: Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Robby Anderson 34; Jermaine Kearse 22; Jeremy Kerley 21; Forte 13; Powell 12; McGuire 5. … ASJ has scored a touchdown in three straight weeks, while Atlanta is allowing the NFL’s 11th-most yards per game to tight ends. Seferian-Jenkins is an elite TE1 and viable DFS stack partner with McCown every week. … Neither Anderson nor Kearse can be viewed as a reliable option, but both are in play as bye-week WR4/flex considerations due to McCown’s solid play and this game’s high-scoring potential. Anderson gets the edge due to his significant target lead. Anderson also offers more big-play potential with 4.36 speed to Kearse’s 4.58.
Score Prediction: Falcons 28, Jets 23
Carolina @ Tampa Bay
Team Totals: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 22
After last week’s sack-filled, three-turnover letdown at Soldier Field, Cam Newton’s Week 8 draw gives him bounce-back appeal against a Bucs defense that has yielded top-ten fantasy weeks to Case Keenum, Eli Manning, Carson Palmer, and Tyrod Taylor in four of its last five games while allowing the NFL’s third-highest completion rate (69.4%) and passer rating (102.9). Tampa Bay ranks dead last in sacks (7) and 29th in quarterback hits (31), and promising second-year pass rusher Noah Spence (shoulder) was placed on I.R. this week. The matchup boosts Newton’s passing outlook, while he has posted rushing-attempt totals of 8 > 7 > 11 > 9 in the last month, raising his floor and ceiling. … Tampa Bay has been gutted for a 75/376/5.01/4 rushing line by enemy backs in the last three weeks, giving Jonathan Stewart some hope as a bye-week flex option. He’s not a strong one, of course. The Panthers’ run-blocking woes have torpedoed Stewart’s efficiency (2.98 YPC), and he’s gone six straight weeks without reaching 70 total yards due to minimal passing-game usage. Stewart is a touchdown-or-bust play who isn’t scoring touchdowns. … Christian McCaffrey’s run-game struggles continued in last week’s loss to Chicago, and he is down to 2.53 yards per carry on the year. The good news is he played over 70% of Carolina’s snaps for the third time in the last month and led the Panthers in targets (9) and catches (7). McCaffrey has settled in as a PPR-specific RB2 play whose value is tied almost entirely to his high-volume receiving role.
Newton’s target distribution in the last month: McCaffrey 36; Devin Funchess 34; Kelvin Benjamin 29; Ed Dickson 22; Russell Shepard 12; Stewart 6. … Perimeter WRs Stefon Diggs (8/173/2), Deonte Thompson (4/107/0, 4/57/1), Odell Beckham (7/90/0), Brandin Cooks (5/85/0), Chris Hogan (8/74/1), and John Brown (3/63/1) have all produced useful fantasy games against the Bucs, who are getting disappointing play from 34-year-old LCB Brent Grimes and moved struggling RCB Vernon Hargreaves into the slot last week because he was getting burned so badly outside. Benjamin runs a team-high 83% of his routes on the perimeter. … Funchess runs 77% of his routes outside and has drawn eight or more targets in five straight weeks. Funchess averages just 11.2 yards per reception and is therefore somewhat touchdown dependent, but this is a good enough matchup to start him as a WR3. Overall, Tampa Bay has allowed the NFL’s third-most receptions (94), fifth-most yards (1,261), and seventh-most touchdowns (7) to wide receivers. … Dickson is scoreless on the season and has topped five targets in just one game, but it’s worth noting the Bucs gave up a 4/52/1 receiving line to Arizona’s usually non-factor tight ends in Week 6 and 3/80/1 to Buffalo’s Charles Clay-less tight ends in Week 7. Dickson remains a low-end streamer.
A top-ten fantasy passer in three straight games played start to finish, Jameis Winston draws an okay-not-great matchup against the Panthers, who rank No. 15 in pass-defense DVOA and have allowed top-14 results to four of their last five quarterbacks faced, the exception being last week’s seven-attempt outing by Bears rookie game manager Mitchell Trubisky. One of last year’s most bankable pass funnels, Carolina has shown similar signs by ranking fifth in run-defense DVOA and holding enemy backs to 3.60 yards per carry while allowing the NFL’s sixth-highest passer rating (100.4). The Panthers’ run defense will be strengthened by MLB Luke Kuechly’s (concussion) return. … Since coming off suspension three games ago, Doug Martin’s snap rates (36% > 53% > 60%) and touch counts (14 > 15 > 22) have trended up weekly. Martin’s passing-game usage is critical in a tough run-defense matchup like this, so it was promising he ran a season-high 17 routes in last week’s loss to Buffalo. The Panthers have allowed the NFL’s fourth-most receptions (42) and tenth-most receiving yards (321) to enemy backs. As a home-favorite running back with an increasing role, Martin should be fired up as a volume-secure RB2 play.
Winston’s Weeks 2-7 target distribution: Mike Evans 51; DeSean Jackson 39; Cameron Brate 34; Adam Humphries 28; Charles Sims and O.J. Howard 17; Chris Godwin 8; Martin 6. … Evans enters Week 8 with eight or more targets in every game this season and a touchdown in 4-of-6 weeks. He dropped receiving lines of 6/89/1 and 5/65/1 in last year’s two meetings with Carolina. … Whereas Evans figures to draw shadow coverage from Panthers top CB James Bradberry, Jackson should deal with struggling No. 2 CB Daryl Worley on most of his snaps. Worley has allowed three touchdowns in the last four games and got temporarily benched in Week 6 against the Eagles. Finding his footing on his new team, Jackson has topped 70 yards and/or scored a touchdown in four of his last five games. Worley ran 4.64 at the 2016 NFL Combine and is at a severe speed disadvantage. … Howard set season highs in snaps (71%), targets (6), and production (6/98/2) in last week’s loss to Buffalo, although he was still out-targeted by Brate (9) and scored both of his TDs on plays where the Bills’ defense didn’t even cover him. With Kuechly back, this is a difficult matchup for both Bucs tight ends against a Panthers defense allowing the NFL’s fourth-fewest receptions (22) and fifth-fewest yards (240) to the position. George Kittle (5/27/0), Charles Clay (3/23/0), Coby Fleener (1/21/0), Rob Gronkowski (4/80/0), Zach Miller (2/29/0), Eric Ebron (1/6/0), and Zach Ertz (2/18/2) all fell below pre-game yardage expectations in Weeks 1-7 matchups with Carolina.
Score Prediction: Panthers 27, Bucs 24
1:00 PM ET Games
San Francisco @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Eagles 30, 49ers 16
No. 1 overall fantasy passer Carson Wentz enters yet another smash spot against the 49ers, who are hemorrhaging a league-high 70.7 plays per game to enemy offenses, enhancing opponent opportunity for box-score production. Four of the last five quarterbacks to face San Francisco have posted top-ten fantasy weeks, including Kirk Cousins’ QB1 result in Week 6 and last week’s QB2 game by Dak Prescott. The 49ers have also allowed the NFL’s seventh-most rushing yards (118) and a league-high three rushing TDs (3) to quarterbacks. Wentz is the overall QB1 play for Week 8. … The Eagles used four backs in last Monday night’s win over the Redskins, doling out touches and snaps as follows: LeGarrette Blount (14, 38%), Wendell Smallwood (10, 37%), Corey Clement (2, 18%), Kenjon Barner (2, 6%). Blount is the best touchdown bet in the group as a two-score home favorite against a 49ers defense that broke down in DE Arik Armstead’s (hand) Week 7 absence, coughing up a 36/223/6.19/2 rushing line to Cowboys backs. Smallwood offers a slightly safer floor in PPR leagues, although I worry his pass-protection woes will cost Smallwood playing time. He was beaten badly twice in blitz pickup in the win over Washington.
Wentz’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Zach Ertz 58; Alshon Jeffery 54; Nelson Agholor 35; Torrey Smith 25; Smallwood 13; Trey Burton 8; Mack Hollins 6. … Matchups simply don’t matter for Ertz, who leads all NFL tight ends in targets, catches (39), yards (494), and touchdowns (5). The Niners have played stout tight end defense for most of the year, but they did allow 5/61/1 to Cowboys tight ends last week. … If Jeffery is ever going to “happen,” this would be the week. 49ers boundary CBs Dontae Johnson and Rashard Robinson rank Nos. 107 and 110 among 113 qualifiers in PFF’s cornerback grades, and slot CB K’Waun Williams (quad) won’t play. … Agholor has produced well above expectation relative to his volume, making him a difficult player to forecast week to week. He ranks 70th in the NFL in targets, yet is presently the overall WR11 in non-PPR scoring and the WR15 in PPR. I couldn’t blame anyone for riding Agholor while he’s hot in a hyper-efficient passing attack, but I still think he is best treated as a boom-bust WR3/flex. … Smith went catch-less in last week’s win over Washington and has 30 yards or fewer in 5-of-7 games. This, of course, is a “revenge” game for Smith, whom the 49ers cut in March.
The Eagles’ D/ST is an exciting Week 8 play as a nearly two-touchdown home favorite against a cross-country-traveling 49ers team quarterbacked by C.J. Beathard, who absorbed five sacks and lost two fumbles in last week’s 30-point loss at home against a Cowboys defense that is far worse than Philly’s. The Eagles rank second in quarterback hits (50), ninth in sacks (18), and eighth in interceptions (7). … The good news is Carlos Hyde once again dominated touches (18) and snaps (77%) over Matt Breida (3, 23%) in last week’s blowout loss. The bad news is Hyde is in rough Week 8 position as a massive road dog facing an Eagles run defense that ranks 13th in DVOA and has held running backs to the NFL’s third-fewest fantasy points, including 3.13 yards per carry. Two matchup pluses are Philadelphia’s loss of MLB Jordan Hicks (Achilles’) and allowance of the league’s third-most catches (43) to enemy backs. Hyde has already surpassed his career high for targets (37) and equaled his career high for receptions (27). While a big rushing day seems unlikely, Hyde remains playable as a volume-based RB2 in season-long leagues.
Beathard’s Week 6-7 target distribution: Pierre Garcon 15; Hyde 14; Marquise Goodwin 11; Trent Taylor 9; George Kittle 8; Breida and Aldrick Robinson 5; Garrett Celek and Cole Hikutini 2. … After the 49ers let Beathard drop back to pass 43 times in his first NFL start, the target volume should be there for Garcon against a leaky Eagles secondary that has surrendered a league-high 101 catches to enemy wideouts. Garcon is bound for ups and downs with a rookie quarterback, but his high-volume role remains vise-grip secure. … Kittle was confusingly demoted into a Week 7 timeshare with Hikutini, running a season-low 17 routes on just 47% of the snaps. Kittle is not playable in fantasy until/unless his usage bounces back. … Goodwin led the 49ers in Week 7 receiving (4/80/0), but he is scoreless through seven games and lacks box-score reliability. He’s a big-play-dependent dart throw whose outlook is enhanced by this plus draw. … Rookie slot man Taylor equaled a season high with five receptions in Beathard’s first start. Taylor has yet to clear 50 yards in a game this season, but he is worth monitoring in deeper PPR leagues.
Score Prediction: Eagles 34, 49ers 17
Chicago @ New Orleans
Team Totals: Saints 28.25, Bears 19.25
Fantasy’s top-scoring running back since the Saints’ Week 5 bye, Mark Ingram has strung together touch counts of 30 and 26 with consecutive 100-plus-yard rushing efforts and a 4.66 YPC average, scoring three times. Ingram has four or more catches in all but one game this year. In such a high-volume role on a high-scoring team, Ingram should be viewed as an elite, matchup-proof RB1 for the foreseeable future. He is an especially strong Week 8 play as a home-favorite back facing a mediocre Bears run defense that ranks 16th in DVOA and has allowed the ninth-most rushing TDs (5) in the league. … Alvin Kamara’s snap rates since the bye are 44% and 49% with touch counts of 13 and 14. Kamara remains the most dynamic member of the Saints’ backfield, but he isn’t scoring touchdowns because he has just three touches inside the ten-yard line compared to Ingram’s nine. Nevertheless, I’m sticking with Kamara as an RB2/flex play against a Bears defense that has given up 21 catches to enemy backs in the last three weeks. Only six NFL running backs have more catches than Kamara’s 28. … Although he hasn’t shown elite weekly upside due in part to the Saints’ run-game dominance, Drew Brees has thrown for 300-plus yards and/or multiple touchdowns in five straight games and is always a great play at the Superdome. In a matchups column, it is still notable Bears DC Vic Fangio’s underrated defense has allowed just 1-of-7 quarterbacks faced to post top-ten results and only two to finish inside the top 16.
Brees’ Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Michael Thomas 54; Kamara 38; Ingram 34; Ted Ginn 27; Coby Fleener 19; Brandon Coleman 18; Tommylee Lewis 11; Willie Snead 3. … Thomas led the Saints in targets (11) for the sixth straight game in last week’s win over Green Bay and has cleared 80 yards in four of his last five. Thomas is a high-floor, locked-in WR1 each week, although I think it’s worth noting he will run most of his Week 8 routes at underrated Bears RCB Prince Amukamara, who played the biggest role in checking Kelvin Benjamin (3/65/0) last week and Mike Wallace (3/30/0) the Sunday before. … Ginn has played only 52% of the Saints’ offensive snaps since their Week 5 bye, but he has turned in back-to-back stat lines of 4/66/1 and 7/141/0. Reaching new efficiency heights with Brees quarterbacking, Ginn has a career-best 81.5% catch rate with just one drop on 27 targets. Ginn is back in play as a volatile WR3/flex against improved but still-inconsistent Bears LCB Kyle Fuller. … With Snead’s (hamstring) health always in question and Coleman’s usage dependent on Snead, Saints slot receivers are best avoided against a Bears defense that hasn’t allowed 50 yards to a single enemy slot man seven games in. … Because of his run-blocking deficiencies on the newly run-minded Saints, Fleener’s role has been trimmed significantly. His snap rates are 25% and 26% since the bye, and Fleener hasn’t hit 25 yards in a game since Week 2.
Mitchell Trubisky’s pass volume is certain to elevate at the “NFL’s Coors Field,” but he remains a low-end two-quarterback-league play regardless of opponent with weekly finishes of QB24 > QB23 > QB29 through three starts on the league’s run-heaviest team. … Bears offensive focal point Jordan Howard is averaging 25.0 touches in the last five games and takes on a Saints defense allowing a crisp 4.65 yards per carry to enemy running backs, including Aaron Jones’ 17/131/1 pummeling last week. The possibility of negative game script is Howard’s lone Week 8 concern; he has drawn just one passing-game target since Trubisky replaced Mike Glennon three weeks ago. … Tarik Cohen’s volatile week-to-week usage has rendered him a volatile week-to-week fantasy investment. Despite Benny Cunningham’s (hamstring) Week 7 inactivity, Cohen logged season lows in playing time (18%) and touches (1) in last week’s win over Carolina. In theory, this should be a Cohen-friendly matchup against a Saints defense yielding the NFL’s fourth-most receptions (41) and sixth-most receiving yards (364) to running backs. … Zach Miller leads the Bears in targets (13) with Trubisky quarterbacking and looks like the team’s best fantasy pass-catcher bet against the Saints, albeit not an especially comfortable one. New Orleans has allowed a league-low 18 receptions and an NFC-low 236 yards to opposing tight ends. … Slot man Kendall Wright has a better Week 8 matchup, but his snap rates in Trubisky’s starts are 54% > 31% > 21%. Wright would be an entirely matchup-driven leap-of-faith play. … The receiver-desperate Bears acquired Dontrelle Inman from the Chargers for a conditional seventh-round pick in next year’s draft. It is very hard to imagine Inman becoming a fantasy factor on this rookie-quarterbacked, run-dominant Bears team.
Score Prediction: Saints 27, Bears 20
LA Chargers @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 28, Chargers 20.5
Bolt-Pats is Week 8’s second-highest-totaled game (48.5) with an advantage to New England hosting a West Coast Chargers team traveling cross country for a 1pm ET start. Although Tom Brady has matchup-proof capability, it is notable each of the last six passers to face Los Angeles finished QB16 or worse, and the Chargers’ defensive strength is against the pass, where they rank eighth in DVOA but 27th versus the run. Brady, of course, is always smarter to bet on than against. He’s been a top-12 fantasy passer in five of his last six games, throwing for multiple touchdowns and/or 300 yards in six straight weeks. … The Pats’ best option to exploit Los Angeles’ leaky run defense is Dion Lewis, whose chronological touch counts in the last month are 5 > 9 > 11 > 14. Mike Gillislee’s are 12 > 12 > 10 > 8. Over the last three weeks, Lewis and Gillislee have the same number of carries inside the ten-yard line (4). Lewis has scored twice, Gillislee none. Gillislee is a low-upside bench stash until further notice, while Lewis is a viable flex play with increasing usage. … Although they give up a monstrous 4.99 yards per carry to enemy backs, the Bolts are mid-pack in receiving production allowed to the position. Nevertheless, James White’s secure role on a high-scoring team makes him a PPR flex option each week. He ranks second among backs in catches (38) and has nine or more touches in 6-of-7 games. … Rex Burkhead returned from his rib injury in last week’s win over Atlanta to rip several chunk-yard gains on the ground. Unfortunately, Burkhead played just 18% of the snaps and hasn’t logged more than seven touches in a game this year.
Brady’s 2017 target distribution with Rob Gronkowski in the lineup: Gronk 47; White and Brandin Cooks 38; Chris Hogan 36; Danny Amendola 28; Burkhead 8; Lewis and Dwayne Allen 6; Phillip Dorsett 5. … They all get theirs in the end, but Patriots pass-catcher stats are fundamentally hard to predict weekly when everyone is at full strength. We’re mostly left to fall back on their to-date numbers. Gronkowski is dominating targets when healthy and squares off Sunday with a Chargers defense ex-Gronk backup AJ Derby rinsed for Broncos highs in catches (6) and yards (66) on seven targets last week. … Hogan has cleared 70 yards and/or scored a touchdown in five of the past six weeks and has one more target (47) than Cooks (46) on the year. The Bolts’ stingy pass defense is yielding the NFL’s tenth-fewest yards per game to enemy wideout units (122.7), but has allowed the third-most touchdowns (9) to the position. … Cooks enters Week 8 ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards (537) with a career-high 19.2 yards-per-reception average. … Whereas Cooks and Hogan will spend most of this game running routes at Bolts lockdown CBs Casey Hayward and Trevor Williams, Amendola gets the best draw against rookie slot CB Desmond King. Amendola remains a PPR-specific WR4/flex option with low touchdown probability.
Although the popular narrative is suddenly that New England has turned its defense around, it should be noted the Pats gave up Matt Ryan’s second-best fantasy result of the season in last week’s win over Atlanta and remain a unit to attack. Ranked 28th in pass-defense DVOA, the Patriots have allowed 7-of-7 quarterbacks faced to post top-16 fantasy results, including five top-12 finishes. Albeit without a ton of upside, Philip Rivers has been a steady fantasy producer with top-16 results in 6-of-7 starts and top-12 finishes in 5-of-7. This game’s high-scoring projection raises Rivers’ ceiling, and it helps that his team’s pass-catcher matchups are all favorable. … Averaging 20.6 touches per game, Melvin Gordon draws a soft Week 8 matchup with a Patriots run defense that ranks No. 26 in DVOA while yielding 4.76 yards per carry and an AFC-high 475 receiving yards to enemy running backs. New England’s front is severely, further weakened by team captain OLB Dont’a Hightower’s year-ending pectoral tear. It should be noted that UDFA rookie Austin Ekeler set season highs in touches (11) and playing time (31%) in last week’s win over Denver and poses an underrated threat to Gordon’s bellcow role. Whereas Gordon has managed 3.37 yards per carry and 7.86 yards per reception this season, Ekeler has parlayed his 13 runs into 74 yards (5.69 YPC) and a touchdown. At very least, Ekeler is worth stashing in 16-team season-long leagues and Dynasty formats as the Chargers’ probable lead back should Gordon miss time in the future.
Rivers’ Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Keenan Allen 68; Gordon 43; Hunter Henry and Tyrell Williams 30; Travis Benjamin 25; Antonio Gates 22; Ekeler 17. … Scoreless since Week 1 and held under 70 yards in three straight games, this is a bounce-back spot for Allen against a Patriots secondary that has allowed the NFL’s most receptions (96) and second-most yards (1,400) to enemy wideouts. Seven games in, 11 different receivers have cleared 65 yards against New England. … Since Mike Williams began playing two games ago, Tyrell has set consecutive season lows in routes run. Tyrell has cleared 60 yards in 1-of-7 games and hasn’t drawn more than three targets since Week 4. He looks droppable in 14-team season-long leagues. … Mike’s Weeks 6-7 snap rates were 17% > 24% on target counts of 1 > 2. I’m not holding out hope for Mike becoming a late-season asset barring injury to Tyrell and/or Benjamin. … Benjamin hit pay dirt twice in last week’s win over Denver, turning a shallow cross into a 42-yard score and returning a punt 65 yards to the house. Unfortunately, Benjamin’s receiving TD came on his lone target of the game, and his offensive playing time has plummeted since Mike got healthy. … Beyond Allen, Henry is the Chargers’ lone fantasy-viable pass catcher, and he is a good one. Henry has cleared 70 yards and/or scored a touchdown in four straight games, topping 80% of the snaps in back-to-back weeks. The Patriots have allowed the league’s sixth-most catches (37) and tenth-most yards (382) to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Chargers 21
Oakland @ Buffalo
Team Totals: Bills 24, Raiders 21.5
Fresh off his season-best game in last week’s win over the Bucs, LeSean McCoy draws another favorable matchup versus Oakland, which is yielding the NFL’s fifth-most fantasy points to running backs, including the eighth-most rushing yards (736) and fifth-most receiving yards (366). Shady emerged from Buffalo’s Week 6 bye as his team’s offensive engine, establishing season highs in touches (28) and playing time (84%). As an extreme-volume, home-favorite back in a plus draw, there aren’t two better RB1 plays on the board this week. McCoy also has the NFL’s softest rest-of-season run-defense schedule and should be a week winner moving forward. … As witnessed last week, Tyrod Taylor is playable in the same DFS lineups as Shady after McCoy led the Bills in Week 7 receptions (5) and narrowly missed a first-drive receiving score because Taylor’s throw was too hot to handle. Tyrod maintains significant home-away splits with a 17:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio at Ralph Wilson Stadium versus 7:4 on the road since the beginning of last season. 5-of-7 quarterbacks to face the Raiders have posted top-15 weekly results, while Oakland is giving up a league-high 109.0 passer rating and ranks No. 31 in pass-defense DVOA.
Taylor’s target distribution off the bye: Zay Jones 9; McCoy 7; Deonte Thompson 4; Andre Holmes and Jordan Matthews 3; Nick O’Leary and Taiwan Jones 2; Logan Thomas and Mike Tolbert 1. … Jones has been an abject disaster, parlaying 32 targets on the season into seven catches for 83 scoreless yards. Just think about that for a second. … Matthews logged 81% of Buffalo’s Week 7 snaps, but he was invisible. Matthews hasn’t topped ten yards in a game since Week 3 and is playing over 60% of his snaps in the slot, where the Raiders have checked Keenan Allen (5/45/0), Eric Decker (3/10/0), Jeremy Kerley (3/14/0), Jamison Crowder (6/52/0), Bennie Fowler (2/35/0), and Jeremy Maclin (6/43/0). …. Signed off the street five days before last week’s game, Thompson made an immediate impact as a deep-ball target. Thompson played only 30% of the snaps and ran 15 routes, however. He’s a low-floor WR4 shot in the dark. … Since Charles Clay (knee) went down, O’Leary has logged snap rates of 84% and 79% with route totals of 29 and 23, both season highs. The Raiders have been creamed by Vernon Davis (5/58/1), AJ Derby (4/75/1), Hunter Henry (5/90/0), Delanie Walker (7/76/0), and Travis Kelce (4/33/1). With over 50 yards in back-to-back games, you could do worse than O’Leary as a streamer in a matchup like this.
Back from ten days off following last Thursday night’s upset of Kansas City, Derek Carr draws a probably-overrated Bills defense that has given up consecutive top-13 results to Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston, fueled by both quarterbacks’ season highs in passing yards (328, 384). Buffalo looks likely to be without RCB E.J. Gaines (hamstring) and SS Jordan Poyer (knee). Carr’s most-recent performance combined with Buffalo’s increasing pass-defense leakiness would keep me optimistic Carr will pay dividends as a QB1 start. I think this game has sneaky shootout potential, and Marshawn Lynch’s one-game ban enhances the Raiders’ dependency on the pass. … One will inevitably outscore the other, but taking sides on Jalen Richard-DeAndre Washington from a predictive standpoint is truly fruitless. In the six games played by both this season, Richard has 24 carries to Washington’s 23, and Washington has 17 targets to Richard’s 15. They are even-valued flex options facing a largely solid Bills run defense that ranks No. 7 in DVOA.
Carr’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Amari Cooper 53; Michael Crabtree 33; Jared Cook 31; Seth Roberts 18; Washington 17; Richard 13; Cordarrelle Patterson 12; Lynch 8. … Buffalo has given up useful wideout games to A.J. Green (7/189/1), Demaryius Thomas (6/98/0), Mike Evans (7/88/1), Kelvin Benjamin (6/77/0), Emmanuel Sanders (7/75/0), and DeSean Jackson (5/73/0). Cooper is dominating targets with Carr under center and isn’t a point-chasey bet in this favorable matchup. Most promisingly, Cooper ran a season-high 35% of his routes inside and caught 6-of-11 receptions at slot receiver in last week’s upset of Kansas City. If the Raiders continue to use him like that, Cooper will draw a ton of journeyman Bills slot CB Leonard Johnson, who runs a 4.71 forty and has played for four teams in the last three seasons. … Crabtree never offers the upside Cooper brings to the table, but he has scored a touchdown and/or cleared 80 yards in 5-of-5 healthy games this year. Crabtree is always a respectable WR2/3 play. He is second on the Raiders in red-zone targets (5) and targets inside the ten-yard line (4), behind only Cooper (6, 5). … Coming off a season-high 107 yards in last week’s win over the Chiefs, Cook is back in play as a high-end streamer against a Bills defense that got throttled by Bucs tight ends for a combined 12/158/2 stat line last week. Cook is quietly eighth among NFL tight ends in targets (41) and 11th in catches (27).
Score Prediction: Raiders 27, Bills 24
Indianapolis @ Cincinnati
Team Totals: Bengals 25.5, Colts 15.5
This is a get-right spot for Andy Dalton against a Colts team that qualifies as an “uncommon” opponent, as Cincinnati hasn’t faced Indianapolis since 2014. More importantly, the matchup is pristine with Chuck Pagano’s barely-there defense, which is missing difference-makers FS Malik Hooker (ACL, MCL) and OLB John Simon (stinger) and has allowed 7-of-7 quarterbacks faced to finish with QB14 results or better. Of all people, Blake Bortles lit up Pagano’s unit for season highs in completion rate (69.2%), passing yards (330), and yards per attempt (12.7) in last week’s Jaguars beatdown. Dalton is a recommended streamer and underrated DFS play. … Indianapolis’ run defense has broken down in the last two weeks, coughing up a combined 63/348/5.52/4 rushing line to enemy running backs. Unfortunately, the Bengals emerged from their Week 6 bye with a scatterbrained backfield distribution. Joe Mixon’s ten touches and 43% playing-time clip were both month-long lows, and the rookie did not log a single second-half carry after parlaying seven first-half runs into 48 yards. Giovani Bernard’s touch counts since Bill Lazor became OC are 5 > 6 > 4 > 4, while Jeremy Hill’s are 8 > 7 > 4 > 4. The Bengals’ outright refusal to commit to Mixon as their feature back renders him a risky RB2/flex play instead of the every-week RB2 Mixon ought to be.
Dalton’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: A.J. Green 56; Brandon LaFell 32; Tyler Kroft 21; Bernard 17; Mixon 14; Tyler Boyd 9; Alex Erickson 8. … Coming off season lows in catches (3), and yards (41) in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, this is a prime rebound spot for Green against a Colts defense that has given up a league-high 40 completions of 20-plus yards, ten more than runner-up Kansas City. Indianapolis has allowed an NFL-high 1,415 yards to wide receivers. … With just one 40-yard game on the year, Kroft is a touchdown-or-bust streamer in this plum draw. The Colts have allowed the NFL’s eighth-most yards (394) and sixth-most touchdowns (4) to tight ends. … LaFell caught a red-zone score from Dalton in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, but the journeyman has been held under 35 yards in six straight games. The Bengals’ lack of viable pass-catching alternatives makes Green all the more attractive as a Week 8 play.
Jacoby Brissett looked shell shocked in last week’s 27-0 home loss to Jacksonville, terrifyingly gripping the ball in the pocket and staring at the rush as he took ten sacks. Brissett is again an appealing fantasy D/ST target for the Bengals, who rank 12th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Sack Rate and ninth in sacks (18) despite an early bye. Brissett is a low-end two-quarterback-league play against a Cincinnati defense yielding the NFL’s seventh-fewest fantasy points to his position. … The Bengals also stamp out rushing attacks, limiting enemy backs to 3.59 yards per carry and a league-low two all-purpose touchdowns six games in. Although Frank Gore maintained the team lead in touches (9) in last week’s defeat, rookie Marlon Mack (48%) out-snapped Gore (33%) for the first time this year, hinting at a potential changing of the guard. Nevertheless, a near-even timeshare on a low-scoring team is unlikely to produce enough box-score goodness for Mack or Gore to be more than weak flex options in tough matchups like this. Mack’s game is built on long runs, yet Cincinnati has allowed a league-low one run of 20-plus yards. Gore hasn’t scored in a month and has declining touch counts (17 > 12 > 9) over the last three weeks.
Brissett’s Weeks 2-7 target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 42; Jack Doyle 38; Kamar Aiken 29; Donte Moncrief 28; Gore 13; Mack 10. … Hilton has settled in as a boom-bust WR2/3 play with 30 yards or fewer in three of the last four weeks. A shifty speedster whose strengths are accentuated on Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium turf, Hilton is a player for whom home-away splits matter. This year, T.Y. has yet to score a touchdown on the road and has been held under 60 yards in all three away games. Including Antonio Brown (4/65/1), Cincinnati’s deep secondary hasn’t allowed an opposing wideout to top 65 yards since Week 3. … Moncrief has one game above 50 yards on the year and is on pace for 41 catches. He has at least resumed out-snapping Aiken. … Doyle has led the Colts in receiving in two straight weeks (6/44/0, 7/50/1) and arguably offers the safest floor in Indy’s pass-catcher unit. Unfortunately, Doyle’s Week 8 matchup is rough against a Bengals defense yielding the NFL’s sixth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Bengals 27, Colts 13
4:05 PM ET Game
Houston @ Seattle
Team Totals: Seahawks 25.5, Texans 20
Texans-Seahawks took a ton of early-week sharp action to the over, spiking this game’s total from 42.5 to 45.5. This bodes well for Russell Wilson’s odds of turning in another big game after Wilson torched the Giants on the road for last week’s QB4 result, a performance that would have been far bigger had Wilson not lost two touchdowns to drops and had another nullified by penalty. Quietly a top-five fantasy passer in three of his last four starts, Wilson now draws a J.J. Watt-, Whitney Mercilus-, Brian Cushing-less Texans defense as a significant home favorite in a game with a rising total. He’s one of my favorite DFS plays of Week 8. … Seattle’s backfield remains a fantasy situation to avoid. Eddie Lacy hasn’t topped 12 touches in a game this year and is averaging a career-worst 3.0 yards per carry. J.D. McKissic is an exciting player to watch, but he’s yet to top five touches. C.J. Prosise reinjured his ankle in last week’s victory. Thomas Rawls got the Week 7 start and led the position group in playing time, but he still logged only 38% of the snaps, shared touches with Lacy right down the middle (12), lost a fumble, and dropped a pass. The Texans have shut down enemy running backs, holding them to 3.71 yards per carry with only one rushing touchdown in six games while allowing an NFL-low 128 receiving yards to the position.
Wilson’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Doug Baldwin 51; Jimmy Graham 40; Tyler Lockett 31; Paul Richardson 29; Prosise and Luke Willson 11; Amara Darboh 9; McKissic 8; Rawls 5. … Although Graham has left a ton of yards on the field this season with drops and contested-situation losses, he enters Week 8 with 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four straight games and is running routes on over 70% of his snaps, a higher rate than Travis Kelce (61%), Zach Ertz (57%), and Rob Gronkowski (55%). Although the Texans are mostly stingy in tight end coverage, they did give up big box scores to Gronk (8/89/1) and Kelce (8/98/0) and a touchdown to Seth DeValve in their last game. … Baldwin rinsed last week’s combination of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins for a 9/92/1 stat line on 12 targets. Baldwin gets a softer Week 8 draw against Texans slot corner Kareem Jackson, who carries PFF’s No. 100 pass-coverage grade among 113 qualified corners. … In the Seahawks’ last two games, Lockett’s snap rates are 56% and 53% compared to Richardson’s 69% and 65%. Neither is a full-time player due to the emergence of Darboh (27%, 28%) as a fourth receiver. Both Richardson and Lockett are week-to-week WR4/flex dart throws, with a lean toward Richardson based on his to-date production and larger role.
After facing New England, Tennessee, Kansas City, and Cleveland – which respectively rank Nos. 28, 24, 19, and 26 in pass-defense DVOA – Deshaun Watson draws his toughest to-date challenge against the Seahawks’ No. 5-rated pass defense at CenturyLink Field. 0-of-6 quarterbacks to face Seattle have logged top-12 fantasy results, and only 2-of-6 have finished inside the top 20. I see this as a step-back game for the Texans’ exciting rookie. Watson should get back on track in Week 9 at home versus the Colts. … The Seahawks fixed their run defense in the last three weeks, limiting enemy running backs to a combined 52/162/3.12/1 rushing line, and on the season have yielded the NFL’s third-fewest receiving yards (175) to the position. Lamar Miller’s role is safe with 15-plus touches in 6-of-6 games, but this is a tough enough spot and matchup for fantasy owners to downgrade Miller to a risky RB2/flex. … D’Onta Foreman isn’t a realistic Week 8 play, but he remains stash worthy with double-digit touches in four of Houston’s last five games and legitimate RB1 potential if something happens to Miller.
Watson’s target distribution since Will Fuller returned three games ago: DeAndre Hopkins 28; Ryan Griffin 17; Will Fuller 14; Miller 12; Bruce Ellington 10; Stephen Anderson 6. … As Hopkins runs most of his routes at right and slot corners, he projects to avoid stationary LCB Richard Sherman on 70% of his Week 8 snaps. RCB Shaq Griffin has played well this year, but he is a third-round rookie. Slot CB Jeremy Lane (groin) hasn’t played since Week 4. … Fuller runs nearly half of his routes at left corners and will draw the majority of Sherman’s coverage. My bet is on Fuller’s touchdown binge ending after he scored five times on only 14 targets in Weeks 4-6. … Griffin is a sneaky bet to pace the Texans in Week 8 receiving after leading the team in targets (8) in Houston’s pre-bye win over Cleveland. Griffin is playing 88% of the snaps and has an underrated matchup against a Seahawks defense that gave up 6/59/0 to Colts tight ends in Week 4, 5/106/0 to Rams tight ends in Week 5, and 6/60/1 to Evan Engram last week.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 30, Texans 17
4:25 PM ET Game
Dallas @ Washington
Team Totals: Cowboys 26, Redskins 24
This is a green-light game for fantasy production with Week 8’s highest total (50.0) in a battle of teams that rank top 11 in both points scored and points allowed per game. Kirk Cousins has recorded top-12 fantasy results in four straight games with three top-six finishes, while Dallas ranks 20th in pass-defense DVOA and has surrendered the league’s tenth-most touchdown passes (11) despite an early-season bye. Beginning with most recent, Cousins has logged QB3 > QB14 > QB10 results in his last three meetings with DC Rod Marinelli’s Cowboys defense, setting up Cousins for a high-floor, high-ceiling Week 8 game. … Dallas was throttled for a combined 113/526/4.65/2 rushing line by enemy backs in its last five games. The Cowboys got back WLB Sean Lee (hamstring) in Week 7, but he played a year-low 74% of the snaps and could be seen hobbling around for most of the game. Chris Thompson again asserted himself as Washington’s lead back in last Monday night’s loss to Philadelphia on backfield highs in playing time (58%) and touches (12), parlaying them into 64 all-purpose yards and a score. Thompson won’t keep hitting pay dirt at the rate he has so far, but he is an every-week RB2 in PPR leagues. Against the Eagles, Rob Kelley returned from his multitude of injuries to handle nine ineffective touches on a 42% playing-time clip. Disappointing rookie Samaje Perine was demoted back to third string and didn’t see the field.
Cousins’ target distribution since the Redskins’ Week 5 bye: Jordan Reed 15; Jamison Crowder 11; Thompson 10; Terrelle Pryor 9; Josh Doctson, Ryan Grant, and Vernon Davis 8; Perine 3; Kelley 2. … Reed finally logged elite TE1 usage in last Monday night’s loss to the Eagles, establishing season highs in targets (10) and production (8/64/2) on six-week highs in snap rate (78%) and routes run (34). As long as Reed is being used like that, he should be viewed as matchup proof. … Doctson’s promotion onto the first team was Monday night’s biggest story, although Pryor out-snapped Doctson 29 to 25 in the second half of the game, and Doctson drew just one more target (5) than Pryor (4). Still Doctson ran 40 routes to Pryor’s 28 and is clearly being shoehorned into Washington’s top boundary receiver role. In a deep pass-catcher corps, Doctson remains a boom-bust WR3/flex play. Pryor is an especially low-floor WR4/flex option. … Despite his “backup” role, Davis has cleared 65 yards and/or scored a touchdown in four straight games and offers legitimate bye-week streamer appeal. Davis quietly ranked sixth among NFL tight ends in 20-plus-yard catches (11) last season and is third (6) this year. … Crowder is scoreless through six games with a season high of 52 yards. He’s simply not a fantasy play at this point. … Grant is more of an obstacle to Crowder, Doctson, and Pryor’s playing time and production than independent fantasy option. The coaches’ pet has five targets or fewer and fewer than 40 yards in five straight games.
On-fire Dak Prescott enters Week 8 with top-12 fantasy production in 6-of-6 games and top-eight results in three straight to face a banged-up Washington defense that has allowed top-13 fantasy weeks to 4-of-6 quarterbacks faced, including last Monday night’s four-touchdown demolition by Carson Wentz. Since the moment he entered the league, Prescott has been a high-floor fantasy passer who mixes in spiked weeks, and that is exactly what we want from our QB1s. … Although an improved Redskins run defense is holding enemy running backs to 3.58 yards per carry, Ezekiel Elliott is going to stay matchup proof for as long as he stays off suspension. Seemingly getting stronger by the week, Elliott’s yards-per-touch averages in chronological order are 1.69 > 3.76 > 5.56 > 4.40 > 8.11 across his last five games.
Prescott’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Dez Bryant 58; Jason Witten 42; Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley 28; Elliott 24; Brice Butler 11. … Including playoffs, Dez has scored 14 touchdowns over his last 18 non-Week 17 games played with Dak Prescott. As LCB Josh Norman (ribs) does not shadow No. 1 receivers and may not be 100% if he plays, Bryant should be teed up as a confident WR1. RCB Bashaud Breeland (MCL) is also short of full health. … Despite an early bye, Washington has given up the NFL’s fifth-most catches (37) and a league-high 519 yards to tight ends (519). Witten has topped 60 yards and/or scored a touchdown in 4-of-6 games and is a high-end streamer. … Because Dez is on pace for the second-most targets (156) of his career and Elliott’s passing-game usage is way up, Beasley, Butler, and Williams lack fantasy viability. Beasley hasn’t reached 50 yards in a game since last Thanksgiving.
Score Prediction: Redskins 27, Cowboys 24
Sunday Night Football
Pittsburgh @ Detroit
Team Totals: Steelers 24, Lions 21
This is a monster smash spot for Le’Veon Bell against an Haloti Ngata-less Lions defense that gave up a combined 105/456/4.34/4 rushing line to enemy running backs in its last four games. After failing to eclipse five yards per touch each of the first five weeks following his training-camp holdout, Bell’s yards-per-touch averages are 5.46 and 5.05 in the last two. It bears repeating that Bell has scored 21-of-30 career rushing touchdowns on the road (70%), and this year all four of Le’Veon’s rushing TDs have come in away games. He’s the best running back play on the board in Week 8. … A top-12 fantasy quarterback in just 1-of-7 games this year, Ben Roethlisberger gets another tough test against a Lions pass defense that ranks No. 9 in DVOA and has allowed just 1-of-6 enemy passers to post top-20 weekly results. Drew Brees (QB21), Matt Ryan (QB21), and Carson Palmer (QB21) all fell well short of pre-game expectations in their meetings with Detroit. As the season progresses, I think we will see the Lions be exposed as a run-funnel unit. At best, Roethlisberger is a fringe QB1 option on Sunday Night Football.
Ben’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Antonio Brown 84; Bell 42; Martavis Bryant 36; JuJu Smith-Schuster 26; Jesse James 25; Eli Rogers 13; Vance McDonald 9; Justin Hunter 5. … Brown figures to draw shadow coverage from Lions top CB Darius Slay, a high-end cover corner who can be beaten. Slay coughed up touchdowns to Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess, and Ted Ginn in his last two games and isn’t someone I’d expect Roethlisberger to shy away from targeting. … Bryant’s expected inactivity elevates Smith-Schuster’s outlook. With Rogers likely to occupy underrated Lions slot corner Quandre Diggs inside and Slay on Brown, Smith-Schuster should draw some combination of struggling No. 2 boundary CBs Nevin Lawson and D.J. Hayden. Smith-Schuster has hit pay dirt in three of his last six games, and this has a chance to be a breakout yardage game for him. … The Steelers have been trying to get McDonald more involved at James’ expense. McDonald set a season high for routes run (15) in last week’s win over Cincinnati, while James’ six routes were a season low. This is a situation to avoid for the time being.
Matthew Stafford returns from his bye for a tough Week 8 challenge against the Steelers, who have allowed just 2-of-7 quarterbacks faced to finish above QB20 while ranking No. 2 in pass-defense DVOA and sacks (24). Pittsburgh has allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest passing touchdowns (6) and fourth-lowest passer rating (70.9), while Stafford has recorded top-12 fantasy results just once since Week 1. Not unlike Week 8 adversary Ben Roethlisberger, Stafford is a fringe QB1 at best based on his own to-date results and the strength of his opponent. … Purely from a matchup standpoint, Ameer Abdullah is the Lions’ best bet for offensive productivity against a Steelers defense that has been pummeled for a combined 110/609/5.54/4 rushing line by enemy running backs in their last five games. Joe Mixon rinsed Pittsburgh for nearly seven yards per carry in last week’s first half, only for the Bengals to inexcusably give Mixon zero carries in the final two quarters. Abdullah’s theoretical ceiling is always capped by the Lions’ tendency to pull him for bigger backs in scoring position and Theo Riddick’s passing-down role, but this is a good week to tee up Abdullah as an RB2/flex. … Although Pittsburgh has allowed the NFL’s sixth-most catches (40) to running backs, Riddick’s pre-bye usage limited his fantasy viability, even in PPR leagues. Riddick has double-digit touches in 1-of-6 games and has reached 50 total yards in 0-of-6.
Stafford’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Golden Tate 47; Marvin Jones 40; Riddick 33; Eric Ebron 26; T.J. Jones 25; Kenny Golladay 15; Abdullah 14; Darren Fells 13. … The outlook is bleak for Detroit’s injury-riddled pass-catcher corps against Pittsburgh’s shutdown secondary, which has allowed the NFL’s fifth-fewest receptions (58) and a league-low 619 yards to enemy wideouts. No receiver has gained 65 yards in a game against the Steelers this year. Tate (shoulder) and Golladay (hamstring) are both uncertain to play and have imposing matchups. … Struggling mightily to win versus press coverage, Marvin Jones has cleared 60 yards in just 1-of-6 games. Marvin’s projected elevated role if Tate and/or Golladay can’t go would enhance his box-score outlook, but he’s difficult to get excited about regardless. … T.J. Jones has reached 35 yards in 1-of-6 games and has one touchdown in 19 career NFL appearances. … The Steelers also shut down tight ends, allowing the league’s eighth-fewest yards (286) and ninth-fewest fantasy points to the position. Ebron has single-digit yards in 4-of-6 games. Fells blocks on 65% of his snaps.
Score Prediction: Steelers 21, Lions 20
Monday Night Football
Denver @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 25, Broncos 18
After two straight losses, this is an increasingly must-win game for Kansas City in its fight for home-field playoffs advantage. Alex Smith maintains the keys to Andy Reid’s offense and has consistently delivered in the box score with top-12 fantasy results in 6-of-7 starts, including four top-six finishes. He has a sterling 15:0 TD-to-INT ratio on the year. Smith’s Week 8 matchup is far from ideal against a Broncos defense that has held four straight quarterbacks to fantasy finishes of QB16 or worse. Although I would balk at DFS investments into Smith, I am riding with him in season-long leagues. … Kareem Hunt’s matchup can’t be construed as positive against a Broncos run defense that ranks No. 1 in DVOA and has held enemy running backs to 3.08 yards per carry. Ezekiel Elliott (9/8/0), LeSean McCoy (14/21/0), and Melvin Gordon twice (18/54/0, 18/38/0) have all been erased by Denver on the ground. In season-long lineup decisions, the bet here is on Hunt as an individual player. Hunt leads the league in rushing (717) and yards from scrimmage (1,002), and has totaled 100-plus yards in 7-of-7 games to begin his career.
Smith’s Weeks 6-7 targets, since Chris Conley hit I.R.: Tyreek Hill 15; Demarcus Robinson 13; Travis Kelce 12; Hunt 10; De’Anthony Thomas and Demetrius Harris 5; Albert Wilson 2; Charcandrick West 1. … Befitting his skill set, Hill has been a spiked-week player lacking a great floor in his sophomore season. He had one big game and one solid one in last year’s two Broncos meetings, finishing as the PPR WR7 against them in Week 12 and the WR24 in Week 16. Even with high-variance production, Hill should be teed up every week in season-long leagues and always makes for a viable DFS tournament play. … The Broncos have shown extreme tight end vulnerability since cutting SS T.J. Ward, surrendering 10/97/1 to Jason Witten in Week 2, 7/70/1 to Bills tight ends in Week 3, 5/61/0 to Raiders tight ends in Week 4, 6/88/1 to Giants tight ends in Week 6, and 5/77/0 to Chargers tight ends last week. Kelce went off on Denver twice last year (8/101/0, 11/160/1). … Not a single wide receiver has reached 65 yards against the Broncos’ secondary this season. Robinson is worth rostering in deep leagues for his expanded role in Conley’s (Achilles’) absence, but I’d have a hard time trusting him as an actual starter on Monday night.
Including January’s playoffs, the Chiefs have held each of their last nine opponents to 20 points or fewer at Arrowhead Stadium. Teams playing in K.C. have averaged just 16.5 points per game in that span. The Chiefs have major defensive weaknesses versus both the run and pass, but I’m skeptical Trevor Siemian is capable of exploiting them. Siemian has failed to finish as a top-20 fantasy passer in three of his last four starts and has reached 260 passing yards in 1-of-6 games this season. I still think Siemian is a viable two-quarterback-league play against a Chiefs defense that has been rocked for quarterback results of QB1 (Derek Carr), QB1 (Deshaun Watson), QB12 (Kirk Cousins), and QB2 (Carson Wentz) in four of its last six games. … Kansas City has been gashed for a 118/545/4.62/3 rushing line by running backs in its last five games. The matchup is nothing to fear for C.J. Anderson, but his usage is an increasing concern. Denver stayed true to its three-way RBBC in last week’s shutout loss to the Chargers, limiting Anderson to 11 touches on 59% of the snaps while Jamaal Charles (8, 23%) was next in line and Devontae Booker (5, 17%) came in third. Anderson is a risky RB2/flex, and the rest of the Broncos’ backfield is unplayable.
Siemian’s Weeks 1-7 target distribution: Demaryius Thomas 50; Emmanuel Sanders 42; Bennie Fowler 29; AJ Derby 23; Anderson 14; Charles 11; Booker and Virgil Green 10. … I’m writing this as if Sanders (foot) won’t play in Kansas City. … As Thomas runs 62% of his routes at right and slot cornerbacks, he projects to avoid stationary Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters on well over half of his snaps. Kansas City has allowed big games to Amari Cooper (11/210/2), Antonio Brown (8/155/1), Travis Benjamin (5/105/0), Danny Amendola (6/100/0), Alshon Jeffery (7/92/1), Brandin Cooks (3/88/0), Terrelle Pryor (3/70/1), Will Fuller (2/57/2), DeAndre Hopkins (4/52/3), and Michael Crabtree (3/24/1). … With Sanders on the shelf last week, Derby ran his second-most routes (28) of the season, setting year highs in targets (7) and catches (6). Derby still plays only half of Denver’s offensive snaps, but he’s worth streamer discussion against an Eric Berry-less Chiefs defense that Jared Cook (6/107/0) roasted last week. … Jordan Taylor got the Week 7 start in place of Sanders, only to get erased (1/7/0) by Chargers CB Trevor Williams as Casey Hayward shut down Thomas (2/9/0). Taylor runs a team-high 46% of his routes to Peters’ side of the field. … Fowler logged a season-high 83% snap rate in Sanders’ absence, catching 5-of-5 targets for 45 yards. Albeit far from a sexy play, Fowler is worth a serious look against Chiefs slot CB Phillip Gaines, who is PFF’s No. 113-graded cornerback out of 113. Fowler plays 78% of his snaps in the slot.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 20, Broncos 17