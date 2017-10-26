Nick Mensio

Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Week 8 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Thursday, October 26, 2017


Happy Week 8, everyone. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Cam Newton at Bucs: After looking “back” to CaMVP status ins Weeks 4 and 5 against the Patriots and Lions — both on the road — as the overall QB2 and QB5 those games, Newton has cratered a bit over the last two. He turned the ball over six times (five interceptions and one fumble) against the Eagles and Bears and finished with fewer than 240 passing yards in both games. Newton still managed the QB5 finish in Week 6 versus Philly due to 71 yards and a score on the ground, but he bottomed out with a QB25 day in Chicago last Sunday. He has had two of his three lowest completion percentages the past two weeks. But on a positive note, Newton is back to running the ball. Over his last four games, Cam has averaged 8.75 rushing attempts. One of those contests was a seven-carry, zero-yards effort in Detroit where he kneeled at the end of the game. However, in the other three, he averaged 55 yards and scored twice. The Bucs have been absolutely terrible against quarterbacks this season. They’re 31st in fantasy points allowed to the position and 32nd in Football Outsiders’ pass-defense DVOA. The defense isn’t generating any pressure; Tampa Bay is dead last in the NFL with seven sacks and just lost promising second-year DE Noah Spence to season-ending shoulder surgery on Wednesday. The situation is so bad that 43-year-old ex-Bucs DE Simeon Rice is dead serious about wanting to come out of retirement to play. He hasn’t played a down since 2007. Newton should have a clean pocket all afternoon, giving him plenty of time to pick on the cornerback trio of Brent Grimes, Vernon Hargreaves, and Robert McClain, as long as McClain (concussion) is able to play. Hargreaves and McClain are Pro Football Focus’ Nos. 90 and 102 cover corners, respectively, out of 113 qualifiers. The only way this would be a better spot for Newton is if it was in Carolina. Panthers-Bucs has a respectable 45.5-point Vegas total and has shootout potential. Newton was hurt for both matchups with the Bucs in 2016.

Starts

Andy Dalton vs. Colts: In four games under new OC Bill Lazor, Dalton has managed fantasy finishes of QB19 (@ GB), QB3 (@ CLE), QB15 (vs. BUF), and QB23 (@ PIT). The Week 7 matchup on the road in Pittsburgh is as tough as it gets, so we’ll throw that one out. Dalton has been much better under Lazor and now gets a juicy spot at home against a defense that is getting torched at the moment. The Colts are 29th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and 30th in pass-defense DVOA. Indianapolis is tied for 22nd in sacks with 13 and just lost first-round FS Malik Hooker to a torn ACL and MCL last week against the Jaguars. Hooker accounted for three of the team’s seven interceptions. The Colts have been utterly dreadful against the pass despite facing one of the softer quarterback schedules that includes Jared Goff, DeShone Kizer, Brian Hoyer, and Blake Bortles. Goff was the QB14 in Week 1, Kizer the QB12 in Week 3, Hoyer the QB7 in Week 5, and Bortles the QB15 last Sunday. Further adding fuel to the fire, three of the Colts’ top DBs didn’t practice Wednesday. Safeties T.J. Green and Darius Butler are battling hamstring and ankle issues, while CB Rashaan Melvin has a concussion. Melvin has been a pleasant surprise, grading out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 12 cover corner out of 113 qualifiers. Supposed “No. 1” CB Vontae Davis is No. 97. Dalton is very much on the streaming map. The Bengals’ implied team total of 25.75 points is the fifth-highest of Week 8.

Philip Rivers at Patriots: Rivers attempted his fewest passes (26) of the season last week against the Broncos but was still able to toss a pair of touchdowns and coast the Chargers to an easy win. Rivers and the Bolts head back east for their second 1 PM ET start of the season. Those have never seemed to bother Rivers, however, and he had arguably his best game of the season Week 5 at the Giants. Rivers threw for 259 yards and three scores that day for a QB8 finish. He’s really only had one awful game this season, tossing three picks in Week 3 versus the Chiefs. Rivers is the QB9 on the year. The Patriots stifled the Falcons’ passing attack last Sunday night, but the Foxboro fog certainly played a huge role in that. New England remains dead last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and 28th in pass-defense DVOA. No team has given up more passing yards or touchdowns through the air. Alex Smith (QB1), Deshaun Watson (QB15), Cam Newton (QB2), and Matt Ryan (QB13) have all had big games in Foxboro. The Chargers’ offensive line is No. 7 in pass-blocking DVOA, while the Patriots have been unable to generate a consistent pass rush on defense. Rivers also has one of the best pass-catching corps in the league. The 48-point total in Chargers-Patriots is the second-highest of the week, and the Bolts will be considerably up in pace against a New England offense that currently ranks No. 2 in pace. Rivers is an elite QB1 play.

Tyrod Taylor vs. Raiders: Taylor was listed in this same space last week and answered the bell with a QB9 finish at home against the Bucs. His home-road splits have been well documented. Taylor has been much better at home since the start of 2016. In three starts at home this year, against the Jets Week 1, Broncos Week 3, and Bucs Week 7, Taylor has completed 64.37% of his passes for 705 yards and a 5:1 TD:INT mark. He averages 8.1 YPA at home compared to 5.77 on the road, and Taylor’s 1.03.9 passer rating in Buffalo is 24.9 points higher than away from New Era Field. Taylor has managed a pair of top-10 finishes at home in 2017 while averaging 18.9 fantasy points. He gets another very favorable draw against a Raiders unit that is 31st in pass-defense DVOA. Despite employing Khalil Mack, the Raiders are 27th in sacks, and they’re the only team yet to record an interception. The Bills are averaging over 25.5 points per game at home in 2017. The Buffalo offense runs completely through Taylor and LeSean McCoy. Taylor buoys his floor with 35 rushing yards per game at home. Buffalo’s implied team total of 23.75 points has a decent chance to hit the “over.”

Sits

Derek Carr at Bills: After not having a 300-yard game to his name through six weeks, Carr erupted for 417 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs in Week 7. The 417 yards were the second-most of his career, behind only a 513-yard explosion against the Bucs in 2016. Before last Thursday night versus Kansas City, Carr had been held under 200 yards in three-straight games, one of them being an injury-shortened Week 4 in Denver. Carr seems to be well past that back issue, but the Raiders now travel from the southwest coast all the way northeast for a 1 PM ET start. Oakland has yet to have a full-blown east coast early game this season. It’s obviously not an impossible task, but it certainly isn’t easy. Making things tougher will be the Bills’ pass defense. Buffalo has allowed just five passing touchdowns all season and is tied for third in the league in interceptions. First-round CB Tre’Davious White is Pro Football Focus’ No. 4 cover corner. Fellow outside starting CB E.J. Gaines has allowed just a 50.5 passer rating in his coverage, but did leave Week 7 with a hamstring injury. The Bills are labeling him day to day. The one positive for Carr may be more pass attempts on his plate with Marshawn Lynch suspended for Sunday following his altercation with a referee in Week 7. The Raiders have a 21.25 implied team total, while the Bills allow just 18.3 points at home.

Matthew Stafford vs. Steelers: Stafford’s results have been all over the place through six games. He has just two top-12 finishes, and the one in Week 6 against the Saints was aided by 52 pass attempts after New Orleans kept intercepting him and returning them for touchdowns. The good news is Stafford should be well over an ankle injury he suffered Week 5. The Lions are coming out of their bye but get the Steelers’ elite defense. Pittsburgh is No. 1 in pass yards allowed, No. 2 in pass-defense DVOA, and No. 2 in sacks. Lions fill-in LT Greg Robinson has been Pro Football Focus’ second-worst tackle to this point. He was hurt in Week 6, and Brian Mihalik had to replace him. Mihalik finished as PFF’s third-worst pass-protecting tackle that week. This is a real problem spot for Stafford. The 45.5-point total in Steelers-Lions is more than fine, but both of these offenses are bottom-seven in pace. I’m taking the under on this one and avoiding Stafford in fantasy.

Ben Roethlisberger at Lions: Big Ben on the road has been a situation to mostly avoid in recent years. That notion hasn’t changed this season. Roethlisberger has played four road games in 2017, finishing as the QB15 (@ CLE), QB25 (@ CHI), QB21 (@ BAL), and QB18 (@ KC). The Browns and Chiefs games qualified as plus matchups. The Lions are middle-of-the-pack (14th) in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and ninth in pass-defense DVOA. Only six teams have surrendered fewer touchdown passes. On a positive note, this one will be played in a controlled environment at the Ford Field dome in Detroit, but it’s just not enough to get excited about streaming Big Ben. On the year, he’s the QB23 in total fantasy points and the QB27 in points per game. If not for his name recognition, we wouldn’t even be talking about Roethlisberger for fantasy purposes.


Nick Mensio is a football writer for Rotoworld.com.
Email :Nick Mensio


