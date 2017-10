Thursday, October 26, 2017

Raymond Summerlin discusses a questionable Thursday Night matchup and asks if you can trust Deshaun Watson in Seattle with Rich Hribar before talking with Nick Mensio about Tyler Kroft and the other best starts of Week 8.

