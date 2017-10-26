Week 8 Rankings

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Derek Carr finally got Amari Cooper going in Week 7. It sparked him to a QB2 overall finish. Of course, he needed 52 attempts to get there. Although Carr has struggled on the road, the Bills are quietly allowing 259 weekly yards through the air. Carr is a QB2 streamer who could pop off for a QB1 week. … Josh McCown is the QB15 by average points. That’s a reasonable expectation against a Falcons D that hasn’t taken the expected steps forward this season. … Matt Moore needed only 28 minutes last week to come within 42 yards (188) of Jay Cutler ’s season-high (230). With excellent coaching and some playmakers at his disposal, he’s a solid streamer. … Case Keenum has five touchdowns in six appearances, though the Browns are his best matchup since his three-score day in Week 3 against the Bucs. … Negative game flow should help C.J. Beathard rack up attempts and yards against the Eagles. … Jacoby Brissett has been shut down in back-to-back weeks, but will always offer emergency QB2 appeal because of his legs. … Mitchell Trubisky is averaging two completions per quarter.

This could be too much fear with Deshaun Watson . He’s immolated all comers since his dismal short-week start in Week 2. Nevertheless, @SEA is his first real test since his @CIN debacle. Only the Steelers and Jags have permitted fewer QB fantasy points. The QB1 borderline seems like the appropriate Watson hedge. … Tyrod Taylor finished as the QB11 in last week’s soft home spot against the Bucs. The Raiders are a similar matchup for Week 8. With zero weapons, Taylor simply hasn’t demonstrated the upside to be treated as a QB1, even for the most exploitable of matchups. … Even after last week’s 312-yard outburst, Matthew Stafford is averaging just 238. A healthy Golden Tate (shoulder) would improve Stafford’s Week 8 outlook, but it’s hard to see the upside against the Steelers’ top-two pass defense. … Ben Roethlisberger is coming off his first multi-score effort since Week 2. Less mobile than ever and lacking established receiving threats behind Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell , Roethlisberger simply doesn’t have a QB1 case right now outside the most golden of matchups. The Lions in Detroit do not qualify.

Almost overnight, Matt Ryan has reverted to his 2015 ways. Like that ill-fated campaign, Ryan has as many turnovers as touchdowns (seven). Across the board, his numbers are nearly identical. It’s like his MVP 2016 never happened. I am not expecting that to remain the state of play for the Falcons’ final 10 games, but caution has to be called for. Allowing the 10th most quarterback fantasy points, the Jets are an intriguing matchup. … Playing with a bum shoulder on the road against what had been one of the league’s best all-around defenses, Jameis Winston ’s Week 7 eruption was hard to see coming. His three-touchdown day elevated him all the way to QB11 status on the year. Traditionally, the Panthers have not been a good spot to fire Winston up (four touchdowns in four games), but Ron Rivera ’s defense owns a 10:1 TD:INT ratio through seven weeks, and has allowed opposing passers to post a 100.4 QB rating. … Is Alex Smith matchup proof? We’ll find out against the Broncos’ still-daunting pass defense. Smith has finished outside the top 15 just twice in seven starts.

Merely the QB9 by average points, Drew Brees has only five scores over his past three starts. He’s returning home for Week 8 after spending last Sunday in Green Bay, but will be dueling with a Bears defense fresh off erasing Cam Newton . Vic Fangio ’s unit is allowing just 196 weekly yards through the air. Admittedly, QB6 might be too much benefit of the doubt for Brees. … Stamped out by the Bears, Cam Newton has a get-right matchup in the Bucs. Only San Francisco and New England are surrendering more weekly fantasy points to enemy signal callers. Tampa is getting tagged for a jaw-dropping 69.4 completion percentage. … The Patriots have allowed 38 total points over their past three games after getting ripped for an average of 32 in Weeks 1-4. Perhaps a tide is being turned, but I’m still treating the league’s No. 32 pass defense as an attackable matchup for Philip Rivers , who hasn’t stopped throwing since the opening whistle of the season. Rivers is on pace for 585 attempts, which would be the second most of his career. … Andy Dalton was predictably shut down by the Steelers in Week 7. Just as predictable is a bounce back against the Colts’ barely-there defense.

QB Notes: Tom Brady is “just” the QB7 by average points over the past five weeks. There’s still no one with better odds of a spiked week. … The QB1 by average points, Dak Prescott has a stunning 66.6 over his past two starts. Instead of regressing on what seemed like a best-case scenario rookie campaign, Prescott is taking the next step to legitimate superstardom. … It’s been a somewhat inscrutable year for Russell Wilson , but the numbers are there. Hollowed out by injury, the Texans’ formerly-imposing defense seems on the verge of weekly shootout status. Wilson should have a nice day at home. … Losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon , dealing with an injured Jordan Reed … it hasn’t mattered for Kirk Cousins , who is currently the QB6 by average points after finishing as the QB5 in 2016. The Redskins made a colossal mistake by not paying their quarterback either of the past two offseasons. Cousins averaged 407 yards in his two 2016 starts against the Cowboys.

There’s zero reason to expect Wentz to slow down in Week 8. The Eagles are hosting the 49ers, whose “defense” is allowing the second most quarterback fantasy points. In addition to getting shelled through the air, San Francisco has served up 116 QB rushing yards, good for seventh worst in the league. An underreported aspect of Wentz’s explosion has been his running. He stung the Redskins for 63 yards on Monday Night Football, and has 196 on the year. Only Cam Newton and Deshaun Watson have more amongst QBs.

Carson Wentz had never had a three-touchdown performance before Week 5. It appears he’s never going back, as the sophomore signal caller has at least three TDs in each of his past three starts, vaulting him all the way to QB3 status on the season. Wentz has 16.8 more fantasy points than any other quarterback during his hot streak.

Carson Wentz had never had a three-touchdown performance before Week 5. It appears he’s never going back, as the sophomore signal caller has at least three TDs in each of his past three starts, vaulting him all the way to QB3 status on the season. Wentz has 16.8 more fantasy points than any other quarterback during his hot streak.





There’s zero reason to expect Wentz to slow down in Week 8. The Eagles are hosting the 49ers, whose “defense” is allowing the second most quarterback fantasy points. In addition to getting shelled through the air, San Francisco has served up 116 QB rushing yards, good for seventh worst in the league. An underreported aspect of Wentz’s explosion has been his running. He stung the Redskins for 63 yards on Monday Night Football, and has 196 on the year. Only Cam Newton and Deshaun Watson have more amongst QBs.





Wentz has also dominated at home, posting a 9:2 TD:INT ratio, 68.6 completion percentage, 8.70 YPA and 120.7 QB rating across three starts. LT Jason Peters’ (ACL) loss is a concern for the long run, but Wentz’s Week 8 outlook could scarcely be more perfect.





Week 8 Quarterbacks





QB Notes: Tom Brady is “just” the QB7 by average points over the past five weeks. There’s still no one with better odds of a spiked week. … The QB1 by average points, Dak Prescott has a stunning 66.6 over his past two starts. Instead of regressing on what seemed like a best-case scenario rookie campaign, Prescott is taking the next step to legitimate superstardom. … It’s been a somewhat inscrutable year for Russell Wilson, but the numbers are there. Hollowed out by injury, the Texans’ formerly-imposing defense seems on the verge of weekly shootout status. Wilson should have a nice day at home. … Losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, dealing with an injured Jordan Reed … it hasn’t mattered for Kirk Cousins, who is currently the QB6 by average points after finishing as the QB5 in 2016. The Redskins made a colossal mistake by not paying their quarterback either of the past two offseasons. Cousins averaged 407 yards in his two 2016 starts against the Cowboys.





Merely the QB9 by average points, Drew Brees has only five scores over his past three starts. He’s returning home for Week 8 after spending last Sunday in Green Bay, but will be dueling with a Bears defense fresh off erasing Cam Newton. Vic Fangio’s unit is allowing just 196 weekly yards through the air. Admittedly, QB6 might be too much benefit of the doubt for Brees. … Stamped out by the Bears, Cam Newton has a get-right matchup in the Bucs. Only San Francisco and New England are surrendering more weekly fantasy points to enemy signal callers. Tampa is getting tagged for a jaw-dropping 69.4 completion percentage. … The Patriots have allowed 38 total points over their past three games after getting ripped for an average of 32 in Weeks 1-4. Perhaps a tide is being turned, but I’m still treating the league’s No. 32 pass defense as an attackable matchup for Philip Rivers, who hasn’t stopped throwing since the opening whistle of the season. Rivers is on pace for 585 attempts, which would be the second most of his career. … Andy Dalton was predictably shut down by the Steelers in Week 7. Just as predictable is a bounce back against the Colts’ barely-there defense.





Almost overnight, Matt Ryan has reverted to his 2015 ways. Like that ill-fated campaign, Ryan has as many turnovers as touchdowns (seven). Across the board, his numbers are nearly identical. It’s like his MVP 2016 never happened. I am not expecting that to remain the state of play for the Falcons’ final 10 games, but caution has to be called for. Allowing the 10th most quarterback fantasy points, the Jets are an intriguing matchup. … Playing with a bum shoulder on the road against what had been one of the league’s best all-around defenses, Jameis Winston’s Week 7 eruption was hard to see coming. His three-touchdown day elevated him all the way to QB11 status on the year. Traditionally, the Panthers have not been a good spot to fire Winston up (four touchdowns in four games), but Ron Rivera’s defense owns a 10:1 TD:INT ratio through seven weeks, and has allowed opposing passers to post a 100.4 QB rating. … Is Alex Smith matchup proof? We’ll find out against the Broncos’ still-daunting pass defense. Smith has finished outside the top 15 just twice in seven starts.





This could be too much fear with Deshaun Watson. He’s immolated all comers since his dismal short-week start in Week 2. Nevertheless, @SEA is his first real test since his @CIN debacle. Only the Steelers and Jags have permitted fewer QB fantasy points. The QB1 borderline seems like the appropriate Watson hedge. … Tyrod Taylor finished as the QB11 in last week’s soft home spot against the Bucs. The Raiders are a similar matchup for Week 8. With zero weapons, Taylor simply hasn’t demonstrated the upside to be treated as a QB1, even for the most exploitable of matchups. … Even after last week’s 312-yard outburst, Matthew Stafford is averaging just 238. A healthy Golden Tate (shoulder) would improve Stafford’s Week 8 outlook, but it’s hard to see the upside against the Steelers’ top-two pass defense. … Ben Roethlisberger is coming off his first multi-score effort since Week 2. Less mobile than ever and lacking established receiving threats behind Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, Roethlisberger simply doesn’t have a QB1 case right now outside the most golden of matchups. The Lions in Detroit do not qualify.





Derek Carr finally got Amari Cooper going in Week 7. It sparked him to a QB2 overall finish. Of course, he needed 52 attempts to get there. Although Carr has struggled on the road, the Bills are quietly allowing 259 weekly yards through the air. Carr is a QB2 streamer who could pop off for a QB1 week. … Josh McCown is the QB15 by average points. That’s a reasonable expectation against a Falcons D that hasn’t taken the expected steps forward this season. … Matt Moore needed only 28 minutes last week to come within 42 yards (188) of Jay Cutler’s season-high (230). With excellent coaching and some playmakers at his disposal, he’s a solid streamer. … Case Keenum has five touchdowns in six appearances, though the Browns are his best matchup since his three-score day in Week 3 against the Bucs. … Negative game flow should help C.J. Beathard rack up attempts and yards against the Eagles. … Jacoby Brissett has been shut down in back-to-back weeks, but will always offer emergency QB2 appeal because of his legs. … Mitchell Trubisky is averaging two completions per quarter.





Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.





Week 8 Running Backs





RB Notes: Le'Veon Bell has an otherworldly 137 touches over his past four games. He’ll get the ball all afternoon long against a Lions defense allowing the eighth most running back fantasy points. … Ezekiel Elliott’s 219 yards from scrimmage last Sunday were a new career high. He’s averaging 27 touches since his Week 2 no-show in Denver. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid still forgets about Kareem Hunt for excruciatingly-long periods of time, but the rookie sensation has eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage in all seven of his NFL appearances. He’ll be on 10 days rest against the Broncos. … Coming off his best game since Week 1, LeSean McCoy could really get cooking against a Raiders D that’s served up big efforts to all-purpose backs Kareem Hunt and Melvin Gordon over the past two weeks. … Providing the 10th most yards per carry (4.67), Devonta Freeman is averaging just 15 weekly totes. That number needs to be more in the 18 range for the Falcons’ struggling offense. The Jets are a bottom-five run defense.





Mark Ingram is averaging 28 touches for 130 yards from scrimmage in two games since the Saints dealt Adrian Peterson. He’s scored his first three touchdowns of 2017 in the process. With the Bears’ defense having great success against the pass, Ingram will be leaned on for a big day. … Opposing Ingram will be Jordan Howard, who has 57 carries over his past two games. Although the Saints’ defense has stiffened in the air, it’s coughing up nearly five yards per carry on the ground. The Bears completed four passes in Week 7. You can guess their formula against New Orleans. … Jay Ajayi has just 258 scoreless yards to show for 74 carries (3.48 YPC) over his past three games. Even with DT Brandon Williams back against the Vikings, the Ravens remained uncharacteristically soft against the run, but it’s hard to consider Ajayi anything more than a boom-or-bust RB1. … Doug Martin has seen his touches and snaps go up each of the past two weeks. The Panthers are not an attractive matchup, but Martin’s usage is that of a top-15 back, especially with six teams on bye.





Is this finally the Joe Mixon blow-up spot? After Marvin Lewis stunningly went away from Mixon in the second half last Sunday — Mixon received zero carries after going 7/48 before the break — Lewis figures to ride his rookie back against a Colts defense coughing up 125 rushing yards per game. No team has surrendered more ground scores (10). With the game in Cincinnati, Mixon will never see better game flow. … Whereas Lewis couldn’t locate Mixon, coach Kyle Shanahan stuck with Carlos Hyde in a blowout loss to the Cowboys. Hyde has reasserted himself as San Francisco’s every-down bell-cow since Shanny’s bizarre assertion that there was little difference between Hyde and Matt Breida. Battling a hip tweak since Week 3, Hyde appeared close to 100 percent health vs. Dallas. … Alvin Kamara has been the RB18 by average points since Adrian Peterson’s trade. He’s looking like Pierre Thomas reincarnate in the Saints’ backfield. With the Saints’ passing game not quite what it’s been in seasons past, coach Sean Payton’s commitment should remain stronger than usual. Kamara has surpassed Tevin Coleman in the Tevin Coleman Power Rankings.





Even with Latavius Murray resurrecting for 18/113 last week, Jerick McKinnon handled 17 touches and played more snaps (35-31). He remains the higher-floor and higher-upside option in the Vikings’ backfield. … Chris Thompson has five touchdowns in six games. He’s been Kirk Cousins’ No. 1 receiver. The RB8 by average points in PPR is a stunning RB7 in standard. … Lamar Miller’s fortunes have slowly revived with Deshaun Watson under center, but he’s yet to have a 75-yard game on the ground. Miller has two touchdowns on 113 touches. He has a low ceiling for Houston’s trip to Seattle. … Wendell Smallwood’s return took a bite out of LeGarrette Blount’s apple. Blount remains on the RB2 radar because the 49ers are once again looking comically bad against the run. … Weeks 2 and 4 had me worried I would regret my Ameer Abdullah/Paul Perkins comparison. Although it’s clear Abdullah is a better NFLer than Perkins, he’s still shown little sign of breaking all the way through. The Steelers are a stay-away matchup. Abdullah’s rank is based solely on his projected volume. … C.J. Anderson has just 20 touches over his past two appearances. Game flow could be a problem against the high-flying Chiefs.





With Marshawn Lynch suspended, the Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington backup committee takes center stage. Whether it was last week after Beast Mode’s ejection or last year during Latavius Murray’s two absences, the duo has split snaps and work nearly right down the middle. Richard has out-touched D-Wash 47-37 this season, and out-snapped him 111-81. A slightly more impressive playmaker, I’ll give Richard the rankings edge. … The Patriots’ backfield … I wish I had an answer. I’ll assume Dion Lewis maintains a Week 8 edge, but Rex Burkhead could steal more work any given week. Mike Gillislee is sliding off the radar. … I’m assuming Matt Forte has the best scoring odds in the Jets’ backfield, giving him a slight edge over Bilal Powell. … Marlon Mack out-snapped Frank Gore 32-22 in Week 7. Sooner or later, there’s going to be a “Marlon Mack week.” … Duke Johnson leads the Browns in receiving by 64 yards. … Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy: Chicken or the egg? I’m slowly turning into you.





Week 8 Receivers





WR Notes: Last Sunday was the first time all season A.J. Green was held below 60 yards. 60 will be his over/under for the first half against the Colts’ No. 31 pass defense. … The Falcons’ offense bottomed out in Week 7. That didn’t stop Julio Jones from finishing as the WR4. It also didn’t erase Jones’ squeaky wheel narrative. More than ever, the Falcons know they have to get back to what made them so dangerous in 2016. The Jets are a plus matchup. … Averaging 77 yards, Mike Evans has scored in 4-of-6 appearances. Evans is growing ever more consistent and unguardable. … Third in the NFL in receiving (537), Brandin Cooks is the WR10 by average points. Averaging 19.2 yards per catch, Cooks is on pace for a career-high 1,227 yards. … Michael Thomas is so close to exploding you can practically feel it. The Bears are a below-average matchup, but Thomas can never be faded at home. … It appears the Redskins could be getting Josh Norman (ribs) back in time to face Dez Bryant. Be that as it may, target magnet Bryant went 12/174/0 in his two 2016 matchups with Washington.





Flipping his previous career script, Doug Baldwin has been more prolific away from home so far in 2017. That should not be expected to continue. The Texans could be getting Kevin Johnson (MCL) back, but Baldwin will be facing the more burnable Kareem Jackson in the slot. … Michael Crabtree is having the platonic ideal of a Michael Crabtree season. With E.J. Gaines battling a hamstring injury, there won’t be much standing in the way of Crabtree’s seventh touchdown in Buffalo. … Keenan Allen will be quite the stress test for the Patriots’ supposedly improving secondary. The Pats think execution has been the issue. Few receivers execute their routes better than Allen. … The WR4 by average points, DeAndre Hopkins comes off bye to do battle with Richard Sherman and company. Hopkins is seeing so much volume that he’s impossible to drop from the WR1 ranks, even though this is arguably his toughest remaining matchup of 2017. … Chris Hogan hasn’t scored since Week 5, but his usage has remained the same. He’s one of the best touchdown bets at receiver.





Six of Amari Cooper’s 11 Week 7 grabs came as a slot receiver. Per the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow, Cooper had previously never caught more than three balls out of the slot. Teams do strange things, but it’s logical to assume Cooper will remain heavily featured in the middle of the field in Buffalo. Leonard Johnson has been one of the league’s worst nickel backs. … The Tyreek Hill rollercoaster ride has resulted in WR11 status through the season’s first seven weeks. Although not matchup proof in the traditional sense — Hill has bad games — tough matchups like this week’s in the Broncos don’t matter much for Cheetah. No one can match up with Hill’s speed. … Jarvis Landry has been the WR11 and WR5 in DeVante Parker’s absence the past two weeks. He’ll remain a high-end WR2 if Parker remains sidelined. Parker is a game-time decision for Thursday night’s game in Baltimore. There could be some rankings reshuffling based on Parker’s status. ... Demaryius Thomas was a bust in Emmanuel Sanders’ Week 7 absence. With Sanders (ankle) set to miss another game, Thomas gets another chance against the Chiefs’ softer-than-expected pass defense. No team has allowed more fantasy points to enemy wideouts.





Adam Thielen is fourth in yardage (529). He’s the WR28 by average points because he’s rather flukily yet to score a touchdown. Facing the collapsed Browns in London, this might finally be the week Thielen finds the end zone. Of course, the calculus will change if Stefon Diggs (groin) returns from his two-game absence. As of Thursday afternoon, Diggs is looking 50-50 to suit up. … Kelvin Benjamin is averaging 82 yards over his past four games. The Bucs are allowing the second most receiver fantasy points. Perhaps WR3 Devin Funchess will find the end zone for the first time in three games. … On the road in Philadelphia is a potential off-the-rails spot for C.J. Beathard and the 49ers’ offense, but the rookie did not shy away from target monster Pierre Garcon in his first NFL start. … Golden Tate (shoulder) apparently has a shot at returning against the Steelers. If he does, he’ll be on the WR2/3 borderline. If he doesn’t, Marvin Jones will have real WR2 appeal as the only proven option in the Lions’ receiver corps. Even in a tough matchup, Jones would offer both compiling and big-play ability.





Alshon Jeffery has out-targeted Nelson Agholor 54-35, but Agholor has out-gained him 366-354, and out-scored him 5-2. Agholor has been the better player. Both have the same great matchup in the 49ers. From a fantasy perspective, Agholor reminds me a bit of Will Fuller. They have different skill-sets — Agholor is YAC, Fuller is D-Jaxian speed — but similar weekly outlooks. … Speaking of Fuller, he’s done nothing but score touchdowns since making his 2017 debut, but he’s a mid-range to low-end WR3 for this week’s journey to Seattle. … Mohamed Sanu has caught at least four passes in all four of his healthy appearances. With a plus matchup in the Jets and six teams on bye, Sanu is on the WR3 radar. … Kenny Stills will be a borderline WR3 if DeVante Parker (ankle) manages to get cleared. … Coming off a career-high 54 snaps, the time might finally be now for big-play threat Josh Doctson. … (Very) Quietly 34th in receiving, Marquise Goodwin is a justifiable plug and play with 18.75 of the league on bye. … Like Goodwin, T.J. Jones isn’t the worst desperation add in deeper leagues. That’s if Kenny Golladay (hamstring) misses another game. ... JuJu Smith-Schuster has a chance to permanently bury healthy scratch Martavis Bryant.





Week 8 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Zach Ertz’s 494 yards are 42 more than any other tight end. He’s on pace for 1,129, which would be a new career high by 276. Ertz’s five touchdowns are already a new personal best. … Travis Kelce has just 70 yards over his past two games. Allowing the fourth most fantasy points to rival seam stretchers, the Broncos are a somewhat surprising get-right matchup. … Hunter Henry has been the TE8 by average points since the Chargers finally let him loose three weeks ago. Week 8 opponent New England is allowing the sixth most tight end fantasy points. … Jimmy Graham has found pay dirt in back-to-back contests. He’s averaging 5/55 in four games since shaking his early-season ankle injury. The Texans have been forgiving up the seam in 2017.





It took nearly half the season, but Jordan Reed finally had a Jordan Reed game in Monday night’s loss to the Eagles. Coming off the Redskins’ bye, it stood to reason that Reed would look as healthy as he has all year, and that proved to be the case in Philly. We know Reed won’t stay healthy, but the version we saw in Week 7 is an elite TE1. … I’ve been aggressively ranking Austin Seferian-Jenkins all season, but Week 8 seems like a good time to take a step back. ASJ has scored in three straight games, but is averaging just 6.65 yards per catch. Week 7 was also his worst appearance. Now he gets a Falcons team allowing the fourth fewest tight end fantasy points. … O.J. Howard’s Week 7 breakout is obviously a concern for Cameron Brate, but the Harvard product still managed to tie a season high with nine targets. For now, Brate remains a firm TE1. Howard is on the streaming radar against a Panthers team that could be missing Luke Kuechly (concussion) for the second consecutive game.





Refusing to go away, Jason Witten has a golden matchup in a Redskins defense silver plattering the second most tight end fantasy points. … Jared Cook is eighth in tight end yardage (316). The Raiders’ offense is a little hard to trust on the road right now, but the Bills got positively roasted by the Bucs’ seam stretchers last Sunday. … Tyler Kroft is all the way up to TE10 status by average points. The Colts are an attackable matchup. … Jack Doyle has hardly been consistent, but his 41 targets are tied for seventh amongst tight ends. … George Kittle face-planted in Week 7. Still a top-three weapon for the 49ers, he deserves a second chance against an Eagles defense adjusting to life without MLB Jordan Hicks (Achilles’). … With the Ravens’ receiver corps majorly banged up, Ben Watson should continue to soak up targets. … As feared, Austin Hooper’s usage took a major hit with Mohamed Sanu’s healthy return.





Week 8 Kickers





Week 8 Defense/Special Teams