Patrick Daugherty

Goal Line Stand

print article archives RSS

Week 8 Rankings

Thursday, October 26, 2017


Carson Wentz had never had a three-touchdown performance before Week 5. It appears he’s never going back, as the sophomore signal caller has at least three TDs in each of his past three starts, vaulting him all the way to QB3 status on the season. Wentz has 16.8 more fantasy points than any other quarterback during his hot streak.


There’s zero reason to expect Wentz to slow down in Week 8. The Eagles are hosting the 49ers, whose “defense” is allowing the second most quarterback fantasy points. In addition to getting shelled through the air, San Francisco has served up 116 QB rushing yards, good for seventh worst in the league. An underreported aspect of Wentz’s explosion has been his running. He stung the Redskins for 63 yards on Monday Night Football, and has 196 on the year. Only Cam Newton and Deshaun Watson have more amongst QBs.


Wentz has also dominated at home, posting a 9:2 TD:INT ratio, 68.6 completion percentage, 8.70 YPA and 120.7 QB rating across three starts. LT Jason Peters’ (ACL) loss is a concern for the long run, but Wentz’s Week 8 outlook could scarcely be more perfect.   


Week 8 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Tom Brady vs. LAC -
2 Carson Wentz vs. SF -
3 Dak Prescott at WAS -
4 Russell Wilson vs. HOU -
5 Kirk Cousins vs. DAL -
6 Drew Brees vs. CHI -
7 Cam Newton at TB -
8 Philip Rivers at NE -
9 Matt Ryan at NYJ -
10 Andy Dalton vs. IND -
11 Jameis Winston vs. CAR Questionable (shoulder)
12 Alex Smith vs. DEN -
13 Deshaun Watson at SEA -
14 Tyrod Taylor vs. OAK -
15 Matthew Stafford vs. PIT -
16 Derek Carr at BUF -
17 Ben Roethlisberger at DET -
18 Josh McCown vs. ATL -
19 Matt Moore at BAL -
20 Case Keenum at CLE Questionable (chest)
21 C.J. Beathard at PHI -
22 Trevor Siemian at KC -
23 Jacoby Brissett at CIN -
24 Joe Flacco vs. MIA -
25 Mitchell Trubisky at NO -
26 DeShone Kizer vs. MIN -


QB Notes: Tom Brady is “just” the QB7 by average points over the past five weeks. There’s still no one with better odds of a spiked week. … The QB1 by average points, Dak Prescott has a stunning 66.6 over his past two starts. Instead of regressing on what seemed like a best-case scenario rookie campaign, Prescott is taking the next step to legitimate superstardom. … It’s been a somewhat inscrutable year for Russell Wilson, but the numbers are there. Hollowed out by injury, the Texans’ formerly-imposing defense seems on the verge of weekly shootout status. Wilson should have a nice day at home. … Losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, dealing with an injured Jordan Reed … it hasn’t mattered for Kirk Cousins, who is currently the QB6 by average points after finishing as the QB5 in 2016. The Redskins made a colossal mistake by not paying their quarterback either of the past two offseasons. Cousins averaged 407 yards in his two 2016 starts against the Cowboys.


Merely the QB9 by average points, Drew Brees has only five scores over his past three starts. He’s returning home for Week 8 after spending last Sunday in Green Bay, but will be dueling with a Bears defense fresh off erasing Cam Newton. Vic Fangio’s unit is allowing just 196 weekly yards through the air. Admittedly, QB6 might be too much benefit of the doubt for Brees. … Stamped out by the Bears, Cam Newton has a get-right matchup in the Bucs. Only San Francisco and New England are surrendering more weekly fantasy points to enemy signal callers. Tampa is getting tagged for a jaw-dropping 69.4 completion percentage. … The Patriots have allowed 38 total points over their past three games after getting ripped for an average of 32 in Weeks 1-4. Perhaps a tide is being turned, but I’m still treating the league’s No. 32 pass defense as an attackable matchup for Philip Rivers, who hasn’t stopped throwing since the opening whistle of the season. Rivers is on pace for 585 attempts, which would be the second most of his career. … Andy Dalton was predictably shut down by the Steelers in Week 7. Just as predictable is a bounce back against the Colts’ barely-there defense.


Almost overnight, Matt Ryan has reverted to his 2015 ways. Like that ill-fated campaign, Ryan has as many turnovers as touchdowns (seven). Across the board, his numbers are nearly identical. It’s like his MVP 2016 never happened. I am not expecting that to remain the state of play for the Falcons’ final 10 games, but caution has to be called for. Allowing the 10th most quarterback fantasy points, the Jets are an intriguing matchup. … Playing with a bum shoulder on the road against what had been one of the league’s best all-around defenses, Jameis Winston’s Week 7 eruption was hard to see coming. His three-touchdown day elevated him all the way to QB11 status on the year. Traditionally, the Panthers have not been a good spot to fire Winston up (four touchdowns in four games), but Ron Rivera’s defense owns a 10:1 TD:INT ratio through seven weeks, and has allowed opposing passers to post a 100.4 QB rating. … Is Alex Smith matchup proof? We’ll find out against the Broncos’ still-daunting pass defense. Smith has finished outside the top 15 just twice in seven starts.


This could be too much fear with Deshaun Watson. He’s immolated all comers since his dismal short-week start in Week 2. Nevertheless, @SEA is his first real test since his @CIN debacle. Only the Steelers and Jags have permitted fewer QB fantasy points. The QB1 borderline seems like the appropriate Watson hedge. … Tyrod Taylor finished as the QB11 in last week’s soft home spot against the Bucs. The Raiders are a similar matchup for Week 8. With zero weapons, Taylor simply hasn’t demonstrated the upside to be treated as a QB1, even for the most exploitable of matchups. … Even after last week’s 312-yard outburst, Matthew Stafford is averaging just 238. A healthy Golden Tate (shoulder) would improve Stafford’s Week 8 outlook, but it’s hard to see the upside against the Steelers’ top-two pass defense. … Ben Roethlisberger is coming off his first multi-score effort since Week 2. Less mobile than ever and lacking established receiving threats behind Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, Roethlisberger simply doesn’t have a QB1 case right now outside the most golden of matchups. The Lions in Detroit do not qualify.


Derek Carr finally got Amari Cooper going in Week 7. It sparked him to a QB2 overall finish. Of course, he needed 52 attempts to get there. Although Carr has struggled on the road, the Bills are quietly allowing 259 weekly yards through the air. Carr is a QB2 streamer who could pop off for a QB1 week. … Josh McCown is the QB15 by average points. That’s a reasonable expectation against a Falcons D that hasn’t taken the expected steps forward this season. … Matt Moore needed only 28 minutes last week to come within 42 yards (188) of Jay Cutler’s season-high (230). With excellent coaching and some playmakers at his disposal, he’s a solid streamer. … Case Keenum has five touchdowns in six appearances, though the Browns are his best matchup since his three-score day in Week 3 against the Bucs. … Negative game flow should help C.J. Beathard rack up attempts and yards against the Eagles. … Jacoby Brissett has been shut down in back-to-back weeks, but will always offer emergency QB2 appeal because of his legs. … Mitchell Trubisky is averaging two completions per quarter.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Goal Line Stand Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Bryant Demoted
    Dose: Bryant Demoted
  •  
    Power Rankings: Eagles on top
    Power Rankings: Eagles on top
  •  
    Dose: Juju set for big role
    Dose: Juju set for big role
  •  
    Waivers: Pick up Mack
    Waivers: Pick up Mack
  •  
    Dose: Wentz Crushes Redskins
    Dose: Wentz Crushes Redskins
  •  
    Dose: Zeke Smashes 49ers
    Dose: Zeke Smashes 49ers
  •  
    Dose: Raiders Win Thriller
    Dose: Raiders Win Thriller
  •  
    RotoPat: Week 7 Rankings
    RotoPat: Week 7 Rankings

 