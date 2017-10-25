Week 7: AFC Targets/Touches

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ seven most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Javorius Allen (1, 6, 6, 6, 5, 4, 11), Benjamin Watson (1, 8, 3, 6, 4, 8, 5), Jeremy Maclin (4, 5, 5, 6, 8, 0, 0), Mike Wallace (1, 3, 5, 10, 3, 5, 1), Breshad Perriman (4, 4, 1, 4, 3, 2, 0), Michael Campanaro (0, 0, 2, 6, 1, 5, 3), Nick Boyle (1, 1, 2, 5, 2, 3, 3), Chris Moore (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 7, 8), Chris Matthews (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 3, 0), Griff Whalen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Maxx Williams (1, 4, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Bobby Rainey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Terrance West (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Javorius Allen (21, 14, 8, 2, 21, 10, 6), Alex Collins (0, 7, 9, 9, 12, 15, 10), Terrance West (19, 8, 6, 4, 2, 0, 0), Michael Campanaro (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chris Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Maxx Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2, 1), Nick Boyle (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Chris Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 3), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0), Breshad Perriman (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Michael Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (1, 2, 1, 0, 10, 0, 0), Terrance West (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Michael Campanaro (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Terrance West (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (2-15-0, 3-37-0, 1-35-0, 2-15-0, 3-68-1, 0, 3-22-0), Jaylen Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-14-0), Jimmy Smith (3-31-0, 1-8-0, 1-13-0, 1-14-0, 1-3-0, 0, 3-19-0), Lardarius Webb (1-14-0, 5-117-0, 2-20-0, 2-21-0, 3-37-0, 2-32-0, 2-42-0)

Observations: Alex Collins led the Ravens’ backfield in carries for consecutive weeks. Granted, the Ravens’ running backs will find themselves in unfavorable game scripts due to their inept offense. Buck Allen may have the safest floor because of his receiving ability. He led the Ravens with 11 targets in Week 7 and he now leads the Ravens with 39 targets on the season.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (6, 7, 7, 3, 9, 0, 7), Zay Jones (4, 6, 2, 5, 6, 0, 9), Charles Clay (9, 3, 6, 7, 3, 0, 0), Jordan Matthews (3, 3, 5, 2, 0, 0, 3), Andre Holmes (1, 4, 2, 1, 1, 0, 3), Nick O'Leary (2, 0, 1, 0, 6, 0, 2), Mike Tolbert (1, 1, 1, 0, 3, 0, 1), Kaelin Clay (0, 0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Brandon Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Logan Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Patrick DiMarco (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taiwan Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (22, 12, 14, 20, 19, 0, 23), Mike Tolbert (12, 3, 11, 8, 3, 0, 3), Deonte Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kaelin Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Patrick DiMarco (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Charles Clay (3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2), Zay Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1), Andre Holmes (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Matthews (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Brandon Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Patrick DiMarco (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (5, 0, 4, 2, 1, 0, 4), Mike Tolbert (2, 0, 3, 1, 1, 0, 1), Patrick DiMarco (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Tolbert (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (2-5-0, 4-35-0, 4-39-0, 1-16-0, 0, 0, 4-42-0), Greg Mabin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-20-0, 0, 0), Leonard Johnson (5-39-0, 5-54-0, 1--1-0, 3-26-0, 1-5-0, 0, 6-61-0), Shareece Wright (1-2-0, 0, 0, 2-15-0, 7-65-0, 0, 5-90-1), Tre'Davious White (2-30-0, 3-49-0, 4-65-0, 4-18-0, 3-131-1, 0, 2-35-1)

Observations: The Bills’ receivers are a mess as they don’t have any imposing threat. Zay Jones saw nine targets, but had a 22 percent catch rate. LeSean McCoy continued his steady receiving usage with seven targets, now seeing six or more targets in four of his six games and leading the Bills with 23 percent target share. With Charles Clay out, Nick O’Leary saw just two targets, but he caught both of them for 58 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (10, 8, 13, 7, 13, 0, 6), Brandon LaFell (5, 7, 2, 3, 8, 0, 7), Tyler Kroft (1, 0, 4, 7, 5, 0, 4), Giovani Bernard (2, 4, 2, 4, 2, 0, 3), Joe Mixon (3, 1, 3, 4, 0, 0, 3), Jeremy Hill (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Joe Mixon (8, 9, 18, 17, 15, 0, 7), Jeremy Hill (6, 6, 7, 6, 4, 0, 4), Giovani Bernard (7, 5, 3, 3, 2, 0, 3), John Ross (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (2, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 3), A.J. Green (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jeremy Hill (1, 3, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 2, 1, 3, 0, 2), Giovani Bernard (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (0, 4-34-0, 2-7-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darqueze Dennard (1-48-1, 2-16-0, 5-24-0, 2-9-0, 3-26-0, 0, 4-69-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (0, 2-13-0, 6-92-2, 2-12-0, 0, 0, 1-19-0), William Jackson (3-25-0, 0, 2-45-0, 3-51-0, 1-9-0, 0, 1-3-0)

Observations: For the first time since Bill Lazor took over Joe Mixon didn’t lead the Bengals in backfield snaps. Granted, he was out-snapped by Giovani Bernard by just one snap, 23:22. However, Mixon led the backfield in touches with 10. Facing the Colts next week in Week 8, Mixon has a softer matchup he should be able to exploit.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (5, 6, 7, 10, 3, 5, 7), Ricardo Louis (3, 2, 6, 9, 8, 7, 4), Rashard Higgins (0, 11, 6, 4, 4, 2, 3), Seth DeValve (5, 4, 5, 4, 4, 3, 4), Kenny Britt (3, 2, 10, 8, 0, 0, 5), David Njoku (2, 4, 4, 2, 3, 5, 5), Isaiah Crowell (2, 1, 3, 2, 3, 2, 6), Corey Coleman (6, 7, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (17, 10, 12, 7, 16, 12, 17), Duke Johnson (0, 4, 2, 4, 6, 5, 7), David Njoku (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: David Njoku (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Seth DeValve (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Kenny Britt (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Ricardo Louis (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (2, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Jamar Taylor (7-63-0, 4-27-0, 6-157-1, 1-21-0, 4-70-1, 3-45-1, 1-8-0), Jason McCourty (2-54-0, 1-7-0, 5-51-0, 4-40-0, 5-22-0, 2-19-1, 0), Mike Jordan (0, 0, 0, 1-9-0, 0, 0, 2-23-0)

Observations: The Browns’ quarterbacks barely complete 50 percent of their passes and their leading receiver, is a running back. The end.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (8, 8, 9, 5, 0, 14, 6), Emmanuel Sanders (6, 8, 15, 5, 0, 8, 0), Bennie Fowler (4, 3, 7, 2, 0, 8, 5), A.J. Derby (3, 1, 2, 6, 0, 4, 7), C.J. Anderson (3, 3, 2, 4, 0, 0, 2), Jamaal Charles (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 3, 4), , Jordan Taylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 2)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (20, 25, 8, 20, 0, 9, 10), Jamaal Charles (10, 9, 9, 5, 0, 5, 4),





RZ Targets: Bennie Fowler (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), C.J. Anderson (1, 2, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), A.J. Derby (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jordan Taylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (5, 5, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Jamaal Charles (4, 1, 2, 2, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jamaal Charles (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (4-26-0, 4-28-1, 0, 2-12-0, 0, 0, 1-2-0), Bradley Roby (5-77-1, 6-59-0, 2-6-1, 2-16-0, 0, 1-6-0, 2-19-0), Chris Harris Jr. (2-8-1, 3-24-0, 2-53-0, 3-33-0, 0, 0, 3-64-1)

Observations: The Broncos were shut out on the road against the Chargers in Week 7, garnering just 251 total yards of offense. With Emmanuel Sanders out, Bennie Fowler led the Broncos with 83 percent of their receiver snaps. Demaryius Thomas finished the day with a disappointing 2-9 line on six targets, but he did have an 81-yard pass called back. Things won’t get any easier for the Broncos in Week 8 when they head to Arrowhead Stadium.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (16, 13, 8, 12, 12, 4), Ryan Griffin (1, 0, 6, 5, 4, 8), Bruce Ellington (2, 0, 7, 4, 3, 3), Lamar Miller (2, 3, 1, 5, 3, 4), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 6, 3, 5), Braxton Miller (1, 3, 4, 0, 0, 2), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Lamar Miller (17, 18, 14, 19, 15, 15), D'Onta Foreman (1, 12, 8, 13, 4, 12), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), Tyler Ervin (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (3, 0, 0, 2, 2, 1), Ryan Griffin (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Bruce Ellington (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 0, 2, 5, 3, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 4, 2, 1, 0, 2), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (0, 1-22-0, 2-26-1, 1-28-0, 2-56-0, 2-3-0), Johnthan Banks (0, 0, 3-89-1, 2-17-0, 2-22-0, 0), Kareem Jackson (2-24-0, 4-112-0, 3-37-0, 3-27-0, 9-106-1, 1-20-0)





Observations: Bye.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: T.Y. Hilton (7, 6, 9, 6, 9, 4, 8), Jack Doyle (3, 8, 5, 7, 0, 11, 7), Donte Moncrief (4, 8, 3, 3, 3, 7, 4), Kamar Aiken (2, 9, 1, 5, 7, 4, 3), Frank Gore (1, 2, 1, 3, 4, 3, 0), Marlon Mack (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 6)





Carries: Frank Gore (10, 14, 25, 12, 14, 10, 9), Marlon Mack (10, 6, 0, 0, 9, 2, 5)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (1, 2, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kamar Aiken (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 4, 3, 0, 3, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (3, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Marlon Mack (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Frank Gore (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Nate Hairston (1-8-0, 4-50-0, 1-1-0, 1-5-0, 0, 2-14-0, 5-96-0), Rashaan Melvin (6-46-0, 3-41-0, 3-47-1, 4-28-1, 5-48-0, 4-51-0, 0), Vontae Davis (0, 0, 0, 5-101-0, 3-45-0, 2-14-0, 3-17-0)





Observations: With Robert Turbin out for the year, Marlon Mack led the Colts with 48 percent of their running backs and also saw nine touches (five carries, four receptions on six targets), tieing with Frank Gore’s nine touches. Mack has a tough matchup against the Bengals in Week 8, but his role should grow as the season goes on.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (4, 12, 7, 3, 4, 10, 6), Allen Hurns (4, 7, 3, 10, 3, 3, 8), Chris Ivory (2, 4, 2, 3, 0, 10, 0), Keelan Cole (2, 3, 4, 6, 1, 2, 3), Leonard Fournette (3, 5, 4, 5, 1, 2, 0), Marcedes Lewis (2, 2, 5, 4, 2, 2, 3), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Carries: Leonard Fournette (26, 14, 17, 24, 28, 21, 0), Chris Ivory (9, 6, 6, 9, 8, 2, 17), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 9), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Allen Hurns (1, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 3, 2, 0, 0, 2), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (7, 1, 4, 0, 4, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 5)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2),





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (3-28-0, 4-88-0, 0, 4-55-0, 1-18-0, 2-25-0, 4-47-0), Aaron Colvin (2-9-0, 4-48-0, 2-15-0, 2-18-0, 10-59-0, 3-35-0, 2-13-0), Jalen Ramsey (3-23-0, 0, 1-3-0, 3-16-0, 5-100-0, 3-36-0, 4-38-0)





Observations: DFS players rejoiced as Chris Ivory scored an early touchdown, but it was downhill after that as Ivory fumbled once and finished the day with 47 yards on 17 carries, and saw zero targets. Ivory out-snapped T.J. Yeldon 38:23, but Yeldon gashed the Colts on the ground for 122 yards on nine carries with the help of a long touchdown run. The Jaguars are on bye in Week 8, which should give Leonard Fournette an extra week to get his ankle healthy.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (7, 10, 1, 8, 11, 7, 5), Tyreek Hill (8, 6, 8, 6, 6, 7, 8), Kareem Hunt (5, 3, 1, 4, 4, 6, 4), Albert Wilson (5, 3, 4, 4, 3, 0, 2), Demarcus Robinson (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 5, 8), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 2, 5, 2, 1, 0)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (17, 13, 17, 21, 29, 9, 18), Tyreek Hill (2, 1, 3, 0, 0, 1, 2), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Travis Kelce (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0),





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 3, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Albert Wilson (1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (2, 3, 3, 4, 2, 2, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Marcus Peters (0, 6-71-0, 3-20-0, 4-71-2, 2-28-1, 4-26-0, 1-5-0), Phillip Gaines (3-57-0, 3-48-1, 3-30-0, 1-13-0, 2-43-0, 5-100-1, 5-61-0), Terrance Mitchell (4-96-0, 5-70-0, 8-137-0, 2-17-0, 4-94-3, 4-88-0, 6-95-2)





Observations: Kareem Hunt was held out of the end zone, but he has topped 100 yards from scrimmage in every game this season. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce each have 49 targets for the Chiefs this season, combining for 42 percent of their target share and 55 percent of their market share of air yards. Hunt, Kelce, and Hill have combined for 66 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive looks this season.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (10, 10, 9, 11, 12, 9, 7), Melvin Gordon (6, 8, 2, 3, 8, 12, 4), Hunter Henry (0, 7, 0, 3, 8, 7, 5), Tyrell Williams (7, 4, 7, 6, 2, 3, 1), Travis Benjamin (4, 3, 8, 5, 3, 1, 1), Antonio Gates (3, 4, 5, 5, 3, 1, 1), Austin Ekeler (2, 0, 1, 2, 6, 2, 4), Branden Oliver (1, 0, 6, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dontrelle Inman (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (18, 9, 17, 10, 20, 25, 18), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 1, 7), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1),





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 1, 2), Melvin Gordon (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 4, 0), Hunter Henry (0, 1, 0, 1, 3, 1, 0), Antonio Gates (0, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Austin Ekeler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (2, 1, 2, 0, 5, 5, 4), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 4), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0),





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (5-81-0, 3-43-0, 1-17-0, 2-17-0, 5-119-2, 1-7-0, 0), Desmond King (0, 5-57-0, 2-16-0, 3-57-0, 0, 4-35-0, 4-21-0), Trevor Williams (1-2-0, 3-41-0, 1-7-0, 2-21-0, 2-16-0, 2-30-1, 3-26-0)





Observations: Melvin Gordon had a poor fantasy day against an elite Denver defense, but he still saw volume with 18 carries and four targets. With the game in hand, Austin Ekeler was in the mix, playing 31 percent of the snaps and seeing seven carries and four targets, catching one of them for a touchdown. Since Week 4, Hunter Henry’s usage has been solid, seeing 22 targets, 221 receiving yards and averaging 2.23 yards per route run (PFF).

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 15, 11, 7, 10, 14, 11), Kenny Stills (0, 5, 10, 3, 2, 4, 9), DeVante Parker (0, 9, 10, 8, 1, 0, 0), Julius Thomas (0, 3, 5, 4, 4, 5, 4), Jay Ajayi (0, 2, 3, 1, 3, 3, 4)





Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 28, 11, 12, 25, 26, 23), Jarvis Landry (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 3, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Kenny Stills (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Julius Thomas (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), DeVante Parker (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 4, 0, 0, 3, 4, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bobby McCain (0, 1-4-0, 0, 10-97-0, 1-0-0, 3-12-0, 1-15-0), Cordrea Tankersley (0, 0, 0, 6-36-1, 5-41-0, 1-13-0, 2-47-2), Xavien Howard (0, 10-87-0, 2-14-0, 4-43-0, 2-14-0, 6-91-1, 0)





Observations: Jarvis Landry now has 35 targets over the last three weeks. The matchup with the Ravens on Thursday will be a tough matchup, but he’s now scored a touchdown in four straight games and he realistically has a double-digit target floor. The shift from Jay Cutler (ribs) to Matt Moore isn’t much of a change, if not a slight upgrade.

New England Patriots





Targets: Chris Hogan (5, 6, 6, 9, 11, 4, 6), James White (5, 8, 1, 12, 9, 7, 5), Rob Gronkowski (6, 9, 10, 5, 0, 10, 7), Brandin Cooks (7, 4, 7, 6, 8, 9, 5), Danny Amendola (7, 0, 5, 7, 8, 5, 4), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 3, 1, 2, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (3, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Mike Gillislee (15, 18, 12, 12, 12, 10, 8), Dion Lewis (2, 4, 2, 4, 7, 11, 13), James White (10, 2, 5, 1, 2, 3, 4), Rex Burkhead (3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 6), Brandin Cooks (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Chris Hogan (0, 3, 2, 3, 1, 0, 1), Rob Gronkowski (2, 1, 2, 1, 0, 3, 0), James White (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1, 2), Danny Amendola (1, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Mike Gillislee (8, 5, 1, 2, 2, 0, 2), James White (6, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 0, 3, 1, 1, 2), Rex Burkhead (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Gillislee (4, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), James White (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Eric Rowe (3-45-0, 3-70-0, 0, 3-35-0, 0, 0, 0), Johnson Bademosi (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-39-0, 3-31-0), Jonathan Jones (0, 4-62-0, 5-69-1, 1-3-0, 2-49-0, 2-35-0, 0), Malcolm Butler (5-29-0, 4-40-1, 2-10-0, 5-55-1, 4-84-0, 3-98-1, 5-44-1), Stephon Gilmore (1-4-0, 2-40-0, 4-54-0, 2-53-1, 4-34-0, 0, 0)





Observations: Dion Lewis may have established himself as the new favorite to lead the Patriots in carries. Mike Gillislee has played fewer than 20 percent of the snaps in the last two weeks, averaging just nine touches per game. Lewis is averaging 12.5 touches over the last two weeks, with 11 and 13 carries.

New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (8, 4, 6, 6, 5, 12, 5), Jermaine Kearse (9, 5, 3, 7, 4, 4, 4), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 6, 4, 8, 11, 5), Jeremy Kerley (0, 3, 5, 5, 4, 3, 4), Matt Forte (5, 4, 0, 0, 0, 8, 5), Bilal Powell (6, 2, 0, 5, 5, 0, 2), ArDarius Stewart (5, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 2, 0, 2, 3, 0, 0)





Carries: Bilal Powell (7, 6, 15, 21, 2, 0, 9), Elijah McGuire (0, 6, 7, 10, 11, 10, 3), Matt Forte (6, 9, 8, 0, 0, 9, 7), ArDarius Stewart (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Robby Anderson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Bilal Powell (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jermaine Kearse (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), ArDarius Stewart (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jeremy Kerley (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 2), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (1-47-0, 2-3-1, 6-65-0, 4-57-0, 2-46-1, 3-40-0, 8-122-3), Darryl Roberts (0, 1-6-0, 6-51-1, 1-10-0, 0, 2-22-0, 1-29-0), Morris Claiborne (1-21-0, 3-29-0, 2-21-0, 0, 7-84-0, 5-74-0, 3-19-0)





Observations: Austin Seferian-Jenkins found the end zone yet again for the Jets. Since he was activated in Week 3, Seferian-Jenkins leads the Jets with five red zone targets inside the 10-yard and is now the TE5 on the season in PPR leagues. ASJ is tied with Zach Ertz for the most touchdowns among tight ends from inside the 10-yard line since Week 3, with three.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (13, 5, 5, 8, 2, 6, 19), Jared Cook (5, 6, 6, 8, 6, 3, 7), Michael Crabtree (7, 6, 3, 0, 8, 10, 7), Seth Roberts (1, 1, 5, 5, 4, 3, 6), DeAndre Washington (2, 3, 6, 1, 0, 1, 4), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 2, 6, 1, 1, 3), Jalen Richard (1, 2, 1, 1, 2, 4, 4), Marshawn Lynch (2, 2, 1, 1, 2, 2, 0)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (18, 12, 6, 9, 12, 13, 2), Jalen Richard (5, 6, 2, 2, 9, 2, 9), DeAndre Washington (3, 6, 1, 1, 0, 3, 9), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 3, 2, 1, 0, 3, 0),





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (4, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jared Cook (0, 1, 1, 2, 1, 0, 1), Michael Crabtree (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (3, 3, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (2, 3, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): David Amerson (2-34-0, 4-62-2, 4-80-1, 2-35-0, 0, 5-49-0, 4-109-1), Dexter McDonald (1-9-0, 0, 0, 1-1-0, 2-21-0, 4-58-0, 2-14-0), T.J. Carrie (3-19-0, 5-38-0, 6-59-0, 1-10-0, 5-48-0, 3-9-0, 5-87-1)





Observations: Amari Cooper led all receivers with 44.0 PPR points after being targeted 19 times (!!). He caught 11 of his 19 targets for 210 yards and two touchdowns. In the first six weeks, Cooper had just 146 receiving yards. The Raiders made more of an effort to get Cooper by the ball by moving him around in the offense. In the first six weeks, he ran 14.9 percent of his routes from the slot. In Week 7, he ran 34.6 percent of his routes from the slot and was targeted on 55.6 percent of those slot routes (PFF).

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (11, 11, 14, 9, 19, 10, 10), LeVeon Bell (6, 4, 7, 6, 10, 6, 3), Martavis Bryant (6, 4, 8, 5, 8, 3, 2), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 4, 6, 4, 6, 3, 3), Jesse James (8, 5, 4, 3, 5, 0, 0)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (10, 27, 15, 35, 15, 32, 35), James Conner (4, 1, 0, 4, 3, 2, 3), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (0, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 2, 2, 1, 2, 0, 0), LeVeon Bell (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Jesse James (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (3, 5, 4, 8, 2, 5, 10)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 2, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (3-11-1, 3-20-0, 1-0-0, 4-30-0, 3-25-0, 2-73-1, 2-25-0), Joe Haden (7-109-0, 1-24-0, 0, 5-48-0, 0, 1-5-0, 0), Mike Hilton (2-12-0, 6-39-0, 1-10-0, 1-7-0, 0, 2-2-0, 2-25-0), William Gay (3-14-0, 2-9-0, 0, 1-5-0, 0, 1-29-0, 1-22-0)

Observations: Martavis Bryant is averaging just 5.1 targets per game and has certainly disappointed this season. Bryant is nothing more than a bench placeholder as Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell are seeing 51 percent of the Steelers’ target share. With such a large portion of the offense filtering through Brown and Bell, it’s difficult to rely on the other pass-catching options.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (9, 4, 6, 7, 5, 8, 10), Rishard Matthews (9, 5, 10, 8, 6, 4, 6), Eric Decker (8, 5, 5, 2, 6, 9, 2), DeMarco Murray (2, 2, 2, 2, 5, 4, 4), Jonnu Smith (1, 3, 2, 0, 5, 1, 4), Taywan Taylor (2, 1, 3, 1, 1, 4, 4), Corey Davis (10, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (12, 9, 14, 7, 14, 12, 18), Derrick Henry (6, 14, 13, 6, 4, 19, 13), Taywan Taylor (0, 2, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rishard Matthews (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Rishard Matthews (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Eric Decker (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Delanie Walker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Corey Davis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Taywan Taylor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: DeMarco Murray (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 4, 4), Derrick Henry (0, 5, 1, 0, 0, 3, 1), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (4-47-1, 4-42-0, 5-54-1, 4-42-1, 2-15-0, 2-25-0, 4-50-0), Brice McCain (2-28-0, 0, 2-22-0, 2-36-0, 0, 2-32-0, 0), LeShaun Sims (0, 4-42-0, 2-44-1, 6-43-1, 3-14-0, 2-35-0, 3-24-0), Logan Ryan (1-19-1, 3-39-1, 6-73-0, 4-57-0, 1-6-0, 1-7-0, 0)





Observations: The Titans’ offense looked pathetic against a Browns’ defense that ranks 25th in defensive DVOA while insisting on running the ball against their defensive front that ranks third in rush DVOA. That worked out well as DeMarco Murray (18-59) and Derrick Henry (13-13) combined for 31 carries and 72 yards, good for 2.32 yards per carry. Eric Decker was held without a catch on two targets after leading the team in targets and yards the week before. They’re on bye in Week 8 and may potentially get Corey Davis back.







