The NFL Week 8 Worksheet

Wednesday, October 25, 2017


We’ve made it more than halfway through the fantasy regular season for most leagues out there. Week 7 continued the trend of having a major injury, this time to Carson Palmer while also continuing to be an overall low-scoring week with subpar passing output. The loss of so many high-caliber playmakers may be taking its toll on passing games. Seven teams failed to score a touchdown last week and we now only six players have at least 500 receiving yards on the season, the fewest number through seven weeks of a season since 1998 (5). For the season, we’re currently at 241.5 net passing yards per team per game, the lowest total at this point in a season since 2010. Week 8 features our largest bye week of the season, with six teams on bye, so make sure all of your Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay, Arizona, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants players are out of lineups.

 

As for the token disclaimer, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re focusing strictly on PPR league scoring here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.

 

Lastly, as the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is NOT a start/sit column, rather an expectations column. The labels for each subset of players for each game are simply a vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player that you can find at the end of the column. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process. Remember, you control your own team. With that out of the way, let’s hit all the Week 8 games with a PPR light…

 

Dolphins @ Ravens


MiamiRank@BaltimoreRank
3   Spread -3  
17.3   Implied Total 20.3  
15.3 31 Points/Gm 18.6 23
18.7 7 Points All./Gm 21.1 13
61.0 24 Plays/Gm 64.1 14
58.2 3 Opp. Plays/Gm 65.4 25
40.7% 22 Rush% 44.3% 11
59.3% 11 Pass% 55.7% 22
39.3% 9 Opp. Rush % 50.7% 32
60.7% 24 Opp. Pass % 49.4% 1

 

  • Miami ranks 32nd in yards from scrimmage per game (278.8 yards) while Baltimore ranks 31st (295.1).
  • The Dolphins haven't scored a rushing touchdown in seven straight games dating back to last season, their longest drought in franchise history.
  • 30.7 percent of the Miami rushing attempts have failed to gain yardage, the highest rate in the league.
  • Baltimore is allowing 169.4 rushing yards per game over the past five weeks, the most in the NFL.
  • Miami has led for 8.7 percent of their offensive snaps, 30th in the league.
  • Jarvis Landry is the only wide receiver with double-digit points in every game this season that has not missed a game.
  • Landry has accounted for 35.7 percent of the Miami receptions, the highest rate for a player in the league.
  • Matt Moore has targeted Kenny Stills on 23.8 percent of his throws when filling in since last season and Stills has caught five of Moore's 10 touchdowns over that span.
  • Joe Flacco has completed 21.4 percent (6-of-28) of his passes on throws 15 yards or further downfield --last in the league-- with one touchdown and five interceptions on those attempts.

 

Bust: Matt Moore (Moore is the fourth consecutive quarterback to face Baltimore that wasn’t the starter for his team in Week 1. I can get on board with Moore playing better than Jay Cutler and aiding the offensive players here, but he himself was in the top half of scoring in just one of his three starts last year while Baltimore hasn’t allowed a 250-yard passer on the season and just one quarterback to throw multiple touchdowns. On a short week, I'm streaming elsewhere.), Joe Flacco (he hasn’t given us any reason to chase a matchup alone as he’s yet to clear 235-yards passing and has thrown one or fewer scores in six of seven games), Mike Wallace/ Breshad Perriman (Wallace has put in light work in practice already, but both are still in concussion protocol on a short week), Alex Collins (the 5.9 yards per carry are a deodorant that he’s still without a catch or a red zone touch on the season), Kenny Stills (it’s no secret that he and Moore have an affection for one another and I would have no issue taking a swing on Stills if Parker remains sidelined, but this is a tough spot for Stills against a Baltimore team that has allowed just three top-40 wideouts and are much more vulnerable on the interior), Julius Thomas (Baltimore has allowed six touchdowns to opposing tight ends, but they are 11th in receptions allowed to the position, you’d strictly be chasing a touchdown), DeVante Parker (he’s been limited in practice and will likely be a game time decision, but Baltimore has flatlined boundary receivers so far on the season, so you can give him another week)

 

Reasonable Return: Jay Ajayi (he’s had 26 or more touches in each of the past three games and this matchup is favorable, but Ajayi hasn’t shown an RB1 ceiling on the season nor has he been elevated by previously soft matchups), Jarvis Landry (he’s scored in three straight games for the first time in his career, but is still more of a floor play when those short goal line targets are eventually absent), Buck Allen (he’s sixth in receptions for all backs and has been a top-30 scorer in four straight games), Jeremy Maclin (it’s been a long time since we’ve even entertained using him and he’s returning from a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the past two games, but with the Ravens’ WR unit ravaged with injuries and Miami struggling versus the pass, Maclin is an option for teams as a WR3/flex for potential volume in a solid individual matchup), Ben Watson (Miami is allowing the second-most receptions per game to opposing tight ends if you really need a reception based-option, but Watson turned into a lesser version of what Dennis Pitta was a year ago. He’s catching 4.1 passes per game, but has passed 41-yards just once)

 

Vikings @ Browns (in London)

 

MinnesotaRank@ClevelandRank
-10   Spread 10  
28.3   Implied Total 18.3  
20.9 18 Points/Gm 14.7 32
17.0 5 Points All./Gm 24.1 24
64.0 16 Plays/Gm 65.4 9
61.7 10 Opp. Plays/Gm 61.4 9
45.8% 8 Rush% 36.0% 28
54.2% 25 Pass% 64.0% 5
38.4% 6 Opp. Rush % 46.1% 27
61.6% 27 Opp. Pass % 54.0% 6

 

  • The Browns have scored a touchdown on 13.3 percent (11-of-83) drives, tied for the lowest rate in the league.
  • The Vikings have allowed a touchdown on 13.2 percent (10-of-76) drives to opponents, the second-lowest rate in the league.
  • Isaiah Crowell ranks seventh in the league in first half rushing attempts (60) while ranking 32nd in second half carries (30) and 63rd in 4th Quarter carries (seven).
  • Cleveland has trailed for 95.9 percent of their snaps in the second half this season, the highest rate in the league.
  • Minnesota has led for 64.9 percent of their second half snaps, the fourth-highest rate in the league.
  • Latavius Murray's snap rate has gone from 31 percent to 43 percent to 47 percent over the past three weeks,
  • 40 percent of the rushing attempts against Cleveland have failed to gain yardage, the highest rate in the league.
  • Opposing teams target their wide receivers 46.6 percent of the time versus Cleveland, the lowest rate in the league.
  • Opposing teams are targeting tight ends 32.6 percent of the time versus Cleveland, the highest rate in the league.
  • Kyle Rudolph has been targeted on 27.9 percent of his routes over the past three weeks after receiving a target on 13.7 percent of his routes over the first four weeks.

 

Trust: Adam Thielen (with the Vikings on bye next week, they may keep holding Stefon Diggs out and Thielen has 13 and 12 targets over the past two weeks with Diggs sidelined), Kyle Rudolph (he hasn’t lit things on fire to any extent so far, but Rudolph has 25 targets over his past three games with at least five catches in each game while the Browns have allowed double-digit points to six of the seven starting tight ends they’ve faced this season)

 

Bust: CLE WRs (it’s hard to look for help from this group), Deshone Kizer (the news of him starting only helps those who were already holding the Minnesota defense), David Njoku (he's still nothing more than a Hail Mary play as his snap rate has dropped the past two weeks and he’s still yet to have more than three receptions in any game)

 

Reasonable Return: Jerick McKinnon (even with Murray garnering more opportunity, McKinnon still totaled 17 touches himself and offers a receiving floor against a Cleveland defense that has low-key been good versus the run), Latavius Murray (as a huge favorite, the game script should set him up to be a volume-based RB2/flex play with the upside for more if he finds the end zone, but he still has a worrisome floor), Case Keenum (the ceiling is low here, but the Vikings’ total and matchup dictate that he’s in the mix to be a streaming option this week), Isaiah Crowell (as bad as he’s been, he’s still been the RB28, RB29 and RB22 over the past three weeks if you’re really thin at the position during this heavier bye week) Duke Johnson (he’s the only Cleveland player you can truly have any hopes for upside weekly that comes along with a safe floor)

 

Chargers @ Patriots


LA ChargersRank@New EnglandRank
9   Spread -9  
19.8   Implied Total 28.8  
19.6 20 Points/Gm 27.9 6
18.7 8 Points All./Gm 23.7 23
60.6 26 Plays/Gm 67.0 2
62.7 15 Opp. Plays/Gm 64.9 20
37.3% 25 Rush% 40.3% 23
62.7% 8 Pass% 59.7% 10
45.8% 26 Opp. Rush % 37.7% 3
54.2% 7 Opp. Pass % 62.3% 30

 

  • New England has run 17.9 percent of their offensive plays from inside of the red zone, the highest rate in the league.
  • The Chargers are allowing just .9 red zone scores per game, second in the league.
  • Over the past three weeks, opposing teams have scored on 19.4 percent (6-of-31) of their possessions versus New England, the third-lowest rate in the league.
  • Over that span, they are still allowing 37.6 yards per possession, 22nd in the league.
  • Melvin Gordon's 17 carries of 10 or more yards ranks third in the league. His 34 runs for no positive yardage rank second in the league.
  • 87.2 percent of the runs against the Patriots have gained positive yardage, the highest rate in the league.
  • Gordon is third in the league in receiving points (75.8) for all running backs. New England is allowing 15.8 receiving points per game to opposing backfields, 31st in the league.
  • The Chargers are allowing a touchdown once every 13.8 targets to opposing wide receivers, 31st in the league.
  • New England backfield snap rates with all four backs active in Week 7: Dion Lewis at 35 percent, James White at 31 percent, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee at 18 percent each.

 

Trust: Melvin Gordon (the rushing inefficiency and health of the Chargers offensive line are a turn off, but those have been consistent issues since the beginning of last season while the volume and upside is here weekly while the Patriots can beat by backs in each component of the offense), Rob Gronkowski (the Chargers have stifled tight end production in bulk and have yet to allow a touchdown to the position, but Zach Ertz showed that top-shelf options are still in play against them and they lack an individual asset that is a pressing concern)

 

Bust: Tyrell Williams (he’s been held to fewer than 30-yards receiving in four of his past five games while receiving just six targets over the past three weeks), Mike Gillislee (he’s been unusable for five weeks and Lewis appears to have taken over as the back to won outside of White)

 

Reasonable Return: Tom Brady (he’s maintained QB1 output, but it’s been on more of the lower end over the past month of the season while the Chargers are eighth in the league in passing points allowed per game), Philip Rivers (he’s also been on that lower-end QB1 plane this year and while the Patriots have improved in terms of allowing touchdowns, they are still allowing teams to move the football), Hunter Henry (he’s averaging 18.9 percent of the team targets over the past three weeks and is fifth in receiving yards for tight ends over that span), Keenan Allen (he’s been in a bit of a slump, cracking the top-30 just once over his past five games, but still is averaging 9.7 targets per game while New England has allowed top-24 weeks to slot options Mohamed Sanu, Jeremy Kerley and Bruce Ellington so far), James White (last week was his first touchdown of the season, but he’s been outside of flex status in just one game this season), Dion Lewis (his opportunity on the ground continues to rise, but it still hasn’t come along with passing game action, keeping him weekly flex territory), Brandin Cooks/Chris Hogan (although both Casey Hayward and Trevor Williams have played well, the Chargers have been vulnerable to vertical options, allowing top-30 weeks to Tyreek Hill, Kenny Stills and Odell Beckham, while they are allowing also high rate of touchdowns to wideouts per opportunity, which keeps Hogan in play and he runs nearly half of his routes from the slot to begin with), Danny Amendola (he’s had back to back floor games, but is a floor hedge on either Cooks or Hogan being limited by the good boundary corners for Los Angeles and/or the Chargers overplaying Gronk)


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer. You can find him on Twitter @LordReebs.
Email :Rich Hribar


