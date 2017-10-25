Daily Dose: Moore or Less

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

The injury bug finally decided to take it easy on the National Football League, as only Miami Dolphins QB Jay Cutler and Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer were befallen by ailments this past weekend. In the case of the Dolphins, it might be a case of addition by subtraction. In last weekend's game against the New York Jets, once Cutler left the game the Miami offense started clicking and they pulled off a comeback victory to electrify the home crowd.

Moore or Less?

Cutler suffered cracked ribs in Week 7 against the Jets and he has already been ruled out for the Week 8 road game against the Baltimore Ravens due to his injury, especially since there is a quick turnaround with a Thursday game. In fact, the timetable for Cutler's injury is in the two-to-three week range, meaning Moore will get a chance to run the offense like he did this past weekend. He was the people's choice to start once Ryan Tannehill went down, and fan interest and excitement in Cutler's signing with the team was rather cool. The comeback win by Moore this past Sunday, rallying the team from 28-14 down to a 31-28 win has only stoked the flames.





The addition of Moore under center for an entire game might mean more looks downfield, as he has been in the system for a while. Cutler, on the other hand, has been the king of the short to intermediate pass routes during his time in South Florida so far, gradually getting comfortable in the offense, even with his familiarity with Adam Gase. With Moore, you will see a great reliance on downfield throws and higher-risk pass situations, either paying off or ending in disaster, but he will make the team more fun to watch. And, if you own stock in any of the Miami receivers, you're going to be awfully happy, too.

Kenny Stills really came on in the second half against the Jets last week, securing a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the difference. It's par for the course for Stills, as he saves the best for last. So far this season he has managed three grabs for 51 yards in the first quarter and four catches for 31 yards in the second quarter. But in the third quarter he is good for six receptions for 88 yards and two scores, while snaring seven balls for 78 yards and two visits to the end zone in the final stanza. Fantasy owners shouldn't be terribly concerned about how he starts, as he has been a second-half player all season. And Moore's willingness to throw the deep ball makes Stills slightly more attractive from a fantasy perspective.

Of course, Jarvis Landry remains in the mix, too. He and Moore have worked together before and you can expect him to continue producing. The change in quarterback won't be the same as in other NFL cities, as Moore knows the system well, is well prepared and, most importantly, he is familiar with the personnel. Landry has five or more receptions in each of his six games this season, and he is coming off a season-best 93 yards receiving in the last game despite the quarterback change. He has also scored a touchdown in each of the past three games.

Don't expect Moore to be a fantasy stud, however, as he is best treated more as a QB2 in most formats. That's especially true with a short week working against a Baltimore Ravens' pass defense which ranks seventh in the NFL, allowing 189.3 yards per game with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Ravens have given up two pass plays of 40 or more yards, so the sledding might be tough initially. But don't get down on Stills, Landry and the rest of the passing offense and blame Moore. Either quarterback is bound to struggle against the Ravens. You'll see dramatic improvement in Week 9 when the Oakland Raiders come calling on Monday Night Football, especially with a few extra days for Moore and the passing offense to get ready. Landry won't be available off the waiver wire, but if Stills is available, and perhaps DeVante Parker once he is healthy, the time to stash them away is right now.

Marshawn Lynch to sit

Marshawn Lynch's one-game suspension has been upheld by the National Football League after an appeal hearing, and he will miss the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills. It was going to be a tough matchup for Lynch anyway, as the Bills have allowed just 84.5 yards per game with four rushing touchdowns. Buffalo has also allowed just three runs of 20 or more yards, and no running plays of over 40 yards, so far this season. Still, if you're desperate for running back help either due to injury, bye or otherwise, there are a couple of options for you to check out.

If anyone is going to slap a 40-plus yard play on the Bills with his feet, it's Jalen Richard. He is a speed burner who has flashed in the past in limited work. He and DeAndre Washington are expected to work together trying to solve the Buffalo defense, and the Silver and Black are likely to use a hot-hand approach. If you're doing to roll the dice on one as a streaming option in seasonal fantasy play, Richard has more upside. He can really turn on the jets and score the long touchdowns at any point he touches the ball. Neither player would be considered a hammer, as both check in at 5'8 and 205 pounds. It is anticipated that Richard will see more carries, Washington will have more touches out of the backfield catching the ball and the latter is likely to see goal-line work as well. Both players are sure to be solid values in DFS this weekend, too, as they'll have a low price tag allowing you to save salary to spend on studs at other positions.

Quick Hits: Jeremy Maclin missed the past couple of weeks due to a shoulder ailment, but he appears to be on track to return Thursday night against the Dolphins after working on a limited basis in practice on Tuesday. He joined Mike Wallace (concussion) on the practice field. Wallace checked out of last Sunday's game after a crushing hit against the Vikings, one of his former teams. If you're going to trust either of them for fantasy purposes, Maclin is the better option. … Also from the Ravens, Benjamin Watson missed practice due to a knee ailment on Tuesday, but that's not terribly shocking considering the fact he has been limited in the past. The team is preserving him for game time, especially on a short week. It's typical for veterans to miss practice time during the week, so don't be terribly concerned. … The Cowboys lost Dan Bailey, one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, to a groin injury last week. He is expected to miss several weeks. Safety Jeff Heath came on and subbed for him in a pinch, but the club went out and picked up veteran Mike Nugent for Week 8 and beyond. He should step right in and become a viable fantasy option considering the Cowboys average 27.5 points per game, seventh-most in the NFL. That gives Nugent plenty of opportunity. … Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Martavis Bryant is not available via a trade, so it appears he'll have to tough it out in the Steel City. Bryant hasn't been happy with his role in the offense, taking a backseat to rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster. It doesn't appear his fantasy outlook is changing anytime soon. … The Seahawks signed veteran DE Dwight Freeney to work as a situational pass rusher, stepping in and filling the void left by the Cliff Avril injury.