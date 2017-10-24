Week 7: NFC Targets/Touches

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ seven most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (13, 6, 15, 7, 10, 11, 3), Andre Ellington (3, 5, 8, 14, 10, 1, 0), Jaron Brown (0, 11, 6, 12, 6, 1, 5), J.J. Nelson (6, 7, 3, 4, 6, 1, 5), John Brown (9, 0, 0, 7, 7, 4, 4), Jermaine Gresham (4, 0, 9, 3, 2, 2, 3), David Johnson (9, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 4), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4),

Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 26, 11), Kerwynn Williams (5, 9, 1, 1, 3, 3, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 2, 5, 5, 1, 0, 0), David Johnson (11, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3, 1, 4, 2, 0, 1, 0), Jaron Brown (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jermaine Gresham (2, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), J.J. Nelson (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kerwynn Williams (1, 4, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 0), David Johnson (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Bethel (5-94-2, 3-35-0, 3-76-1, 3-48-0, 5-90-1, 7-99-2, 0), Patrick Peterson (1-6-1, 1-16-0, 1-0-0, 2-34-0, 2-26-0, 0, 0), Tramon Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-41-0, 6-62-0), Tyrann Mathieu (6-74-0, 1-14-0, 2-66-0, 6-52-0, 1-1-0, 3-42-0, 4-56-1)

Observations: It was shocking (it wasn’t shocking) that Adrian Peterson didn’t do well when the game script wasn’t set up perfectly for him. The Cardinals got throttled by the Rams, but Peterson at least led the team with 53 percent of the running back snaps and had 11 carries with four targets. No other running back saw a rushing attempt. Kerwynn Williams supplemented on passing downs as well as he played 29 percent of the snaps and saw another four targets. It was a rough outing for the Cardinals as Carson Palmer broke his arm and will likely turn to Drew Stanton as the starting quarterback.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (5, 9, 12, 4, 0, 7, 13), Mohamed Sanu (9, 6, 6, 3, 0, 0, 10), Taylor Gabriel (4, 3, 6, 5, 0, 8, 2), Austin Hooper (2, 2, 2, 7, 0, 9, 1), Tevin Coleman (6, 2, 5, 6, 0, 1, 1), Devonta Freeman (2, 2, 3, 2, 0, 4, 3)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12, 19, 21, 18, 0, 9, 12), Tevin Coleman (8, 6, 6, 9, 0, 9, 6), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 4), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 3), Austin Hooper (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (2, 2, 6, 4, 0, 1, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, 2, 3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (7-41-0, 7-77-0, 8-109-0, 1-6-0, 0, 3-21-0, 4-26-0), Desmond Trufant (3-43-1, 2-26-0, 3-20-0, 1-9-1, 0, 3-28-1, 2-21-0), Robert Alford (4-44-0, 8-91-1, 3-45-0, 2-26-0, 0, 2-16-0, 5-85-0)

Observations: Finally! Julio Jones saw some red zone work as he was targeted four times in the red zone, which doubled his season total. Jones is now up to six red zone targets, but has just one touchdown through six games for the Falcons. In his first game back from injury, Mohamed Sanu saw the second-most targets (10) among Falcons. He’s second on the team this season with 17 percent of the target share. With the Falcons failing to have a favorable game script the last two weeks, Devonta Freeman has seen just 21 carries in their past two games. Hopefully, Freeman can get back on track in Week 8 against the Jets.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (7, 5, 11, 6, 7, 14, 9), Devin Funchess (2, 7, 10, 9, 8, 9, 8), Kelvin Benjamin (5, 8, 2, 4, 6, 13, 6), Ed Dickson (1, 3, 1, 4, 5, 8, 5), Jonathan Stewart (2, 1, 2, 1, 3, 2, 0)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18, 15, 12, 14, 18, 8, 14), Christian McCaffrey (13, 8, 4, 6, 3, 4, 7)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 2, 0), Devin Funchess (0, 1, 0, 3, 1, 0, 1), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Ed Dickson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Jonathan Stewart (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 2, 2, 3, 0, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (0, 2-21-0, 3-17-0, 2-51-0, 1-5-0, 0, 0), Daryl Worley (5-46-0, 4-27-0, 3-22-2, 0, 2-12-0, 3-23-1, 0), James Bradberry (4-42-0, 3-21-0, 3-77-1, 5-51-0, 2-19-0, 3-43-0, 1-8-0)

Observations: Christian McCaffrey continues to have a serviceable floor as he led the Panthers with nine targets and seven receptions. He leads the Panthers with 59 targets and 44 receptions through seven weeks. While he has been serviceable through the air, he hasn’t done much on the ground as he has seen just 22 percent of their market share of carries. He’s averaging a putrid 2.5 yards per attempt on 45 carries.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (12, 9, 4, 4, 1, 3, 3), Zach Miller (6, 9, 3, 2, 7, 3, 3), Kendall Wright (4, 10, 0, 4, 5, 3, 0), Josh Bellamy (4, 7, 0, 6, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (5, 1, 5, 4, 0, 1, 0), Dion Sims (3, 1, 0, 1, 4, 4, 0), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 2, 3, 4, 0, 0), Tre McBride (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Carries: Jordan Howard (13, 9, 23, 18, 19, 36, 21), Tarik Cohen (5, 7, 12, 6, 6, 14, 0),

RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (1, 2, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Kendall Wright (0, 4, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Zach Miller (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 0, 5, 1, 0, 3, 2), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (2-10-0, 1-8-0, 3-21-0, 2-10-2, 3-24-0, 2-13-0, 1-18-0), Kyle Fuller (4-39-0, 4-42-0, 7-82-0, 3-57-0, 4-47-1, 5-43-0, 2-22-0), Prince Amukamara (0, 0, 1-7-1, 0, 2-20-0, 1-8-0, 3-62-0)

Observations: The targets were basically non-existent in this game as Mitch Trubisky threw seven times. SEVEN. Jordan Howard played a season-high 89 percent of the snaps and received all 21 of the Bears’ rushing attempts.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (9, 16, 2, 13, 8, 0, 10), Jason Witten (9, 13, 4, 2, 10, 0, 4), Cole Beasley (5, 8, 1, 6, 6, 0, 2), Terrance Williams (7, 5, 4, 6, 3, 0, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 5, 4, 5, 2, 0, 3), Brice Butler (3, 2, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (24, 9, 22, 21, 29, 0, 26)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (3, 3, 1, 0, 2, 0, 3), Jason Witten (1, 3, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Brice Butler (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 1, 2, 5, 7, 0, 8)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 1, 0, 3, 0, 0, 3)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (1-6-0, 7-62-1, 3-48-2, 2-15-0, 4-42-1, 0, 3-21-0), Jourdan Lewis (0, 3-22-1, 5-33-0, 1-19-0, 3-31-1, 0, 4-54-0), Orlando Scandrick (1-12-0, 0, 3-67-0, 3-19-1, 3-36-0, 0, 2-25-0)

Observations: Ezekiel Elliott throttled the 49ers’ defense for 219 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. He led all running backs with 40.9 PPR points in Week 7 and is now the RB6 through seven weeks. Dez Bryant had three red zone targets, converting one of them for a touchdown. He now leads the league with eight red zone targets from inside the 10-yard line as he has seen 57.1 percent of the targets for the Cowboys from 10 yards and in.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (12, 4, 11, 5, 8, 7), Marvin Jones (2, 5, 6, 5, 8, 14), Theo Riddick (7, 3, 9, 2, 5, 7), Eric Ebron (3, 5, 7, 4, 4, 3), T.J. Jones (4, 0, 3, 5, 4, 9), Kenny Golladay (7, 3, 5, 0, 0, 0), Ameer Abdullah (4, 0, 3, 4, 1, 2), Darren Fells (0, 1, 1, 5, 2, 4)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (15, 17, 14, 20, 10, 14), Theo Riddick (1, 9, 0, 4, 2, 2), Golden Tate (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Golden Tate (1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Darren Fells (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Eric Ebron (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Marvin Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (4, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (2-9-0, 5-55-0, 7-68-0, 2-43-0, 5-71-2, 4-30-1), DJ Hayden (4-74-0, 0, 2-23-0, 2-20-0, 2-1-0, 3-42-0), Nevin Lawson (5-57-0, 2-25-0, 3-27-0, 1-24-0, 3-36-0, 0), Quandre Diggs (1-4-0, 4-31-0, 2-44-2, 1-6-0, 1-7-0, 3-25-0)

Observations: Bye.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (7, 10, 6, 5, 11, 10, 5), Jordy Nelson (8, 0, 9, 7, 4, 10, 4), Martellus Bennett (6, 11, 4, 7, 3, 4, 3), Randall Cobb (13, 9, 0, 4, 5, 3, 4), Ty Montgomery (4, 7, 12, 0, 0, 3, 2), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 5)

Carries: Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 13, 19, 12, 17), Ty Montgomery (19, 10, 12, 5, 0, 10, 4), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 1, 3, 3, 3, 3, 0), Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 4, 2, 2, 2, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Martellus Bennett (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0, 2), Ty Montgomery (1, 1, 5, 0, 0, 2, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0),

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (4-59-0, 4-87-0, 3-20-0, 2-7-1, 1-10-1, 1-23-0, 3-46-0), Davon House (0, 1-19-0, 0, 0, 1-2-1, 0, 3-18-0), Josh Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 3-30-0, 1-8-0, 8-86-0, 1-6-0), Kevin King (0, 1-12-0, 6-76-0, 3-36-0, 2-9-0, 0, 5-143-1), Quinten Rollins (5-58-0, 6-61-0, 0, 0, 5-41-1, 1-10-0, 0)

Observations: Over the last two weeks, Aaron Jones has now out-snapped Ty Montgomery 87:21 and out-touched him 34:16. It’s possible Montgomery’s ribs still aren’t healthy, but Jones has done an exceptional job at taking over this backfield. Montgomery is tough to trust until we see a larger workload from him. They have a bye in Week 8 and take on the Lions in Week 9.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (5, 4, 7, 6, 8, 7, 7), Cooper Kupp (6, 6, 2, 7, 8, 3, 10), Todd Gurley (6, 4, 7, 8, 4, 1, 8), Sammy Watkins (5, 2, 7, 2, 4, 4, 5), Tyler Higbee (3, 1, 3, 6, 8, 3, 3), Gerald Everett (1, 3, 0, 3, 3, 3, 0), Tavon Austin (1, 3, 0, 2, 5, 0, 2)

Carries: Todd Gurley (19, 16, 28, 23, 14, 23, 22), Tavon Austin (2, 2, 3, 6, 6, 2, 3), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 0, 5), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Gerald Everett (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 3, 8, 3, 1, 4, 5), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (1, 2, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Kayvon Webster (1-32-0, 0, 0, 6-46-1, 1-6-0, 3-27-0, 1-25-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-1-0, 4-48-0, 2-56-0, 2-5-0, 5-35-0, 1-9-0, 1-21-0), Troy Hill (0, 0, 3-32-1, 0, 0, 0, 1-27-0), Trumaine Johnson (2-25-0, 1-16-0, 6-139-0, 4-80-0, 3-32-0, 6-88-0, 3-27-0)

Observations: Cooper Kupp (10) is now the first Rams player to see double-digit targets this season. He turned in a 4-51-1 line against the Cardinals. Receivers running opposite of Patrick Peterson continue to find success against the Cardinals as Kupp and Robert Woods combined for 17 targets. Woods turned in a serviceable 5-59 line and has now seen seven or more targets in his last five games. Todd Gurley torched the Cardinals for 106 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries while adding another 4-48 on the ground on eight targets. Gurley is now the RB1 through seven weeks.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (10, 6, 8, 8, 8, 13, 12), Kyle Rudolph (3, 6, 2, 4, 9, 9, 7), Stefon Diggs (8, 6, 11, 7, 4, 0, 0), Jerick McKinnon (3, 5, 2, 2, 6, 6, 3), Laquon Treadwell (1, 6, 1, 2, 0, 3, 4), Jarius Wright (2, 2, 3, 0, 0, 0, 4), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 1, 0)

Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 3, 2, 7, 12, 15, 18), Jerick McKinnon (3, 3, 2, 2, 16, 16, 14), Stefon Diggs (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Thielen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Kyle Rudolph (2, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Stefon Diggs (3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jarius Wright (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (1, 0, 0, 2, 2, 3, 3), Jerick McKinnon (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Terence Newman (3-42-0, 2-35-1, 5-42-1, 0, 2-21-0, 1-19-0, 1-4-0), Trae Waynes (8-90-1, 2-60-0, 5-70-0, 4-43-0, 4-44-0, 5-56-0, 7-59-1), Xavier Rhodes (3-32-0, 4-54-0, 4-36-0, 1-4-0, 0, 4-28-0, 2-27-0)

Observations: Adam Thielen’s 5-41 line was disappointing, but we love the volume he continues to see. He reached double-digit targets again with Stefon Diggs out of the lineup. Latavius Murray out-carried Jerick McKinnon 18:14, but McKinnon still out-snapped him 35:31. Over the last three weeks, McKinnon is out-snapping him Murray 126:86.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (8, 10, 8, 11, 0, 6, 11), Alvin Kamara (6, 7, 5, 10, 0, 4, 7), Mark Ingram (5, 5, 4, 8, 0, 5, 5), Ted Ginn (5, 6, 3, 2, 0, 4, 7), Coby Fleener (6, 4, 1, 4, 0, 1, 3), Brandon Coleman (3, 6, 1, 1, 0, 4, 3), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0)

Carries: Mark Ingram (6, 8, 14, 14, 0, 25, 22), Alvin Kamara (7, 1, 2, 5, 0, 10, 9), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0, 2), Michael Thomas (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Mark Ingram (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Ted Ginn (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Brandon Coleman (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Coby Fleener (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 1, 1, 1, 0, 6, 1), Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 2), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 4, 0), Alvin Kamara (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1),

Coverage Data (via PFF): Ken Crawley (0, 0, 4-30-0, 4-36-0, 0, 5-86-2, 3-27-0), Kenny Vaccaro (0, 0, 4-59-0, 2-12-0, 0, 6-71-0, 3-24-0), Marshon Lattimore (2-33-0, 3-25-0, 0, 3-18-0, 0, 4-38-0, 0)

Observations: We’re now two weeks into the Adrian Peterson-less New Orleans Saints. We’ve seen throughout the years that two-man backfields are still suitable for fantasy production. Mark Ingram has the higher ceiling over Alvin Kamara because Ingram sees the goal line work. Ingram is out-carrying Kamara 4:1 from inside the five, and Ingram has converted two of those four carries into a touchdown. Through these two weeks, Ingram is now averaging 28 touches per game, to Kamara’s 14.0 touches per game. Kamara has been serviceable, however, as he’s still seen double-digit fantasy points in each of the last two weeks (12.7 and 15.7).

New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (5, 7, 7, 11, 4, 7, 12), Sterling Shepard (8, 4, 10, 5, 2, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (10, 3, 2, 2, 5, 0, 4), Roger Lewis (6, 2, 1, 0, 2, 2, 6), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 5, 3, 3), Orleans Darkwa (1, 1, 1, 0, 4, 1, 3), Paul Perkins (3, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Travis Rudolph (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 6), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 3),

Carries: Orleans Darkwa (3, 3, 7, 0, 8, 21, 9), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 11, 11, 9, 5), Paul Perkins (7, 7, 9, 9, 0, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 6, 1, 5, 5, 1, 2), Sterling Shepard (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tavarres King (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (1, 1, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Evan Engram (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Roger Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 6, 0, 1, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Paul Perkins (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Paul Perkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2-21-0, 3-13-0, 2-11-0, 4-52-0, 1-8-0, 0, 3-42-1), Donte Deayon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-13-0, 2-16-0), Eli Apple (8-99-1, 4-44-1, 5-53-1, 4-38-1, 4-71-0, 5-38-0, 2-17-1), Janoris Jenkins (2-43-0, 0, 4-38-0, 3-27-0, 3-40-0, 7-98-0, 6-79-0), Ross Cockrell (0, 2-18-0, 0, 0, 3-34-0, 3-48-0, 3-21-0)

Observations: Evan Engram is one of the rare rookie tight ends who is producing in the NFL. He ranks inside the top-five in among tight ends in targets (47), receiving yards (342), and he leads the league in tight ends routes run (233), via PFF.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (8, 10, 10, 8, 12, 5, 5), Alshon Jeffery (7, 13, 8, 6, 4, 10, 6), Nelson Agholor (8, 3, 3, 4, 5, 7, 5), Torrey Smith (3, 8, 5, 3, 4, 2, 1), Wendell Smallwood (1, 2, 2, 6, 0, 0, 2), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (14, 0, 12, 16, 14, 14, 14), Wendell Smallwood (4, 3, 12, 10, 0, 0, 8), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (0, 1, 2, 0, 3, 2, 1), Nelson Agholor (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Alshon Jeffery (0, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (2, 0, 3, 3, 2, 4, 3), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (1, 0, 3, 3, 0, 2, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jalen Mills (10-108-0, 5-63-0, 12-85-2, 4-38-0, 4-60-1, 3-12-0, 2-17-1), Jaylen Watkins (2-30-0, 2-26-0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1-5-0), Patrick Robinson (2-11-0, 1-10-0, 5-103-1, 1-20-0, 5-80-0, 7-67-0, 4-60-1), Rasul Douglas (0, 4-22-0, 7-59-0, 4-141-1, 2-27-0, 3-30-0, 1-3-0)

Observations: After missing two weeks with a knee injury, Wendell Smallwood played 37 percent of the snaps for the Eagles, which was just behind LeGarrette Blount’s 38 percent. Smallwood saw 10 touches, to Blount’s 14.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Pierre Garcon (10, 5, 10, 8, 11, 12, 7), Marquise Goodwin (6, 6, 5, 2, 11, 5, 8), Carlos Hyde (6, 6, 4, 6, 1, 6, 8), George Kittle (6, 2, 3, 3, 9, 8, 2), Matt Breida (0, 2, 4, 3, 5, 4, 1)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (9, 15, 25, 16, 8, 13, 14), Matt Breida (4, 4, 3, 9, 10, 4, 3), Marquise Goodwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (1, 0, 1, 0, 4, 3, 0), Marquise Goodwin (1, 1, 2, 0, 2, 1, 2), Pierre Garcon (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Carlos Hyde (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 1, 12, 3, 1, 2, 1), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 7, 0, 1, 2, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dontae Johnson (2-56-1, 3-27-0, 3-56-1, 5-87-0, 7-127-0, 0, 4-29-0), K'Waun Williams (0, 7-69-0, 6-63-0, 11-90-0, 4-26-0, 4-24-1, 0), Rashard Robinson (1-25-0, 5-46-1, 3-66-0, 5-62-1, 1-15-0, 1-7-0, 1-2-1)

Observations: The 49ers got throttled by the Cowboys on Sunday. After playing 89 percent or more of the snaps in two of the last four weeks, George Kittle played a season-low 47 percent of the snaps. Pierre Garcon also saw just seven targets. Kittle and Garcon’s target share was rather disappointing when C.J. Beathard threw 38 times in their Week 7 loss.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (4, 9, 15, 3, 8, 0, 12), Jimmy Graham (7, 2, 11, 6, 8, 0, 6), Tyler Lockett (3, 9, 3, 5, 4, 0, 7), Paul Richardson (7, 5, 7, 3, 5, 0, 2), C.J. Prosise (0, 6, 5, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 5, 0, 2), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 2), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

Carries: Eddie Lacy (5, 0, 0, 11, 9, 0, 11), Thomas Rawls (0, 5, 0, 0, 8, 0, 11), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 4, 2, 0, 3), C.J. Prosise (4, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 3), Doug Baldwin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (1, 0, 2, 1, 2, 0, 3), Tyler Lockett (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Doug Baldwin (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (1, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Prosise (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 3), Eddie Lacy (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Justin Coleman (4-43-0, 0, 0, 2-19-0, 5-66-0, 0, 2-20-0), Richard Sherman (2-16-0, 4-38-0, 2-22-0, 0, 1-12-0, 0, 1-5-1), Shaquill Griffin (6-52-0, 1-5-0, 3-27-0, 4-41-1, 6-58-0, 0, 3-17-0)

Observations: Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy had near identical stat lines, each receiving 11 carries and rushing for 36 and 34 yards, The Seahawks’ backfield is fantasy wasteland as Rawls, Lacy and J.D. McKissic/C.J. Prosise have zero standalone value. Prosise exited this game after he re-injured his ankle.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (0, 9, 12, 11, 8, 8, 10), DeSean Jackson (0, 7, 7, 6, 9, 6, 8), Cameron Brate (0, 3, 4, 6, 9, 8, 9), Adam Humphries (0, 3, 10, 7, 5, 7, 3), O.J. Howard (0, 3, 1, 4, 1, 3, 6), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 2, 3), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 1, 1)





Carries: Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 13, 14, 20), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 19, 5, 16, 3, 3, 1),





RZ Targets: Cameron Brate (0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 2, 1), Mike Evans (0, 2, 0, 3, 1, 2, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Adam Humphries (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 7, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 2),





Inside 5 Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (0, 7-92-0, 0, 3-20-0, 1-10-0, 3-49-0, 5-79-0), Robert McClain (0, 6-61-1, 2-26-0, 5-65-0, 3-21-0, 2-29-0, 3-17-0), Vernon Hargreaves (0, 4-43-0, 6-120-1, 8-97-0, 6-94-1, 4-50-0, 0)





Observations: After spending most of his time blocking this season, O.J. Howard went 6-98-2 on six targets. He still ran fewer pass routes (20) than Cameron Brate (27) via PFF and Brate out-targeted him 9:6. This was an outlier for Howard as Brate is out-targeting him 39:18 this season, while Brate has run 57 more pass routes.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Jordan Reed (8, 6, 0, 5, 0, 5, 10), Terrelle Pryor (11, 4, 4, 5, 0, 5, 4), Chris Thompson (5, 7, 7, 2, 0, 5, 5), Jamison Crowder (7, 5, 6, 1, 0, 5, 6), Ryan Grant (6, 2, 4, 3, 0, 5, 3), Vernon Davis (1, 1, 5, 3, 0, 4, 4), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 2, 3, 0, 3, 5), Samaje Perine (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 3, 0), Rob Kelley (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2),





Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 21, 19, 6, 0, 9, 0), Chris Thompson (3, 3, 8, 6, 0, 16, 7), Rob Kelley (10, 12, 0, 7, 0, 0, 7), Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ryan Grant (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Jordan Reed (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Terrelle Pryor (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Vernon Davis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Samaje Perine (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Chris Thompson (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 4, 1), Samaje Perine (0, 5, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rob Kelley (0, 2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Rob Kelley (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (2-31-0, 1-2-0, 2-16-0, 7-67-1, 0, 1-11-0, 0), Fabian Moreau (0, 1-28-0, 0, 1-10-0, 0, 3-64-1, 0), Josh Norman (2-25-0, 2-36-0, 1-7-0, 1-21-0, 0, 0, 0), Kendall Fuller (4-24-0, 4-29-0, 2-17-0, 2-32-0, 0, 2-38-0, 1-14-0), Quinton Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 3-14-0, 0, 5-67-0, 3-47-0)





Observations: Josh Doctson out-snapped Terrelle Pryor 54:30 on Monday night, so it’s possible there is a changing of the guard here as the Redskins No. 1 receiver. Even so, targets are thin for Washington as Kirk Cousins tends to spread the ball around. They’ll still have to compete with Chris Thompson, Jordan Reed, and Vernon Davis for targets. Reed may finally be healthy after playing 78 percent of the snaps for the Redskins.





