Waiver Wire: Week 8

Welcome to the 8th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. The big bye weeks have arrived, and they, unfortunately, brought some more quarterback injuries. Carson Palmer broke his arm against the Rams in England and will miss at least a month if not the rest of the season while Jay Cutler suffered cracked ribs which will sideline him at least this week. It is possible the Cutler injury actually improves the Dolphins’ attack, but Palmer’s is devastating for the entire offense. Other than the quarterbacks, Delanie Walker (ankle) and Mike Wallace (concussion) were the only injuries of fantasy note on a relatively quiet day all around.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
The Drop List
QB: Andrew Luck
RB: Mike Gillislee, Chris Ivory
WR: Randall Cobb, John Brown
TE: Martellus Bennett
Luck probably should have been cut a while ago, but the latest setback makes it very difficult to justify keeping him around in the 46 percent of Yahoo leagues he is still rostered. Gillislee got a goal-line touch against the Falcons and is probably going to pop up with a big touchdown game again at some point, but it is impossible to imagine feeling comfortable with him in the starting lineup as long as Dion Lewis is healthy. Fournette should be back after the bye week, and Ivory may not even be a true handcuff anymore following T.J. Yeldon’s performance. Cobb was already trending the wrong way before Aaron Rodgers went down, and Brett Hundley did not give much reason for optimism in his first start. It is the same story for Bennett. Brown, on the other hand, was trending the correct way, but he will be impossible to trust with either Drew Stanton or Blaine Gabbert under center.
Quarterbacks
Andy Dalton No. 1 streaming option if available
Tyrod Taylor No. 2 streaming option if available
1. Case Keenum
2. Josh McCown
Running Backs
1. Marlon Mack
2. Dion Lewis
3. Wendell Smallwood
4. DeAndre Washington
5. Jalen Richard
6. Latavius Murray
7. Matt Forte
8. Darren McFadden
9. Alfred Morris
10. D’Onta Foreman
Wide Receivers
1. Josh Doctson
2. Kenny Golladay
3. JuJu Smith-Schuster
4. Kenny Stills
5. Cooper Kupp
6. Marqise Lee
7. Corey Davis
8. Jordan Matthews
9. Mohamed Sanu
10. Bennie Fowler
11. T.J. Jones
Tight Ends
1. Tyler Kroft
2. Jared Cook
3. Ed Dickson
4. Jack Doyle
5. Ryan Griffin
6. Vernon Davis
Defense/Special Teams
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. New Orleans Saints
3. Atlanta Falcons
Looking Ahead: Buffalo Bills
Kickers
1. Stephen Hauschka
2. Matt Prater
3. Randy Bullock
Looking Ahead: Ka’imi Fairbairn
QUARTERBACKS
1. Case Keenum, Vikings – Owned in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
Tyrod Taylor and Andy Dalton are too owned for this list, but they are still available in over 60 percent of Yahoo leagues. Either would be the No. 1 option if available; Dalton would be the preferred choice of the two with the Colts coming to town. Outside of that duo, things do not look great on the wire, but Keenum might be able to put in a solid game. Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly not going to play, and Sam Bradford does not look close to returning. That leaves Keenum to make another start, and while he has done next to nothing since the game against Tampa, the Browns are a very good matchup for anyone not named Marcus Mariota. Keenum looks like the best of a bad lot this week.
2. Josh McCown, Jets – Owned in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues
I have been very slow to accept McCown as a viable streaming option because so much of his fantasy production has come from touchdowns, which are notoriously fickle and tough to predict, but he has at least two scores in each of his last three games and four of his last six. The Falcons have not given up big numbers to quarterbacks, but they also have not exactly played a murder’s row. In a bad week, he is an option.
Watch List: Long-time Rotoworld readers will know of my affinity for Matt Moore, but he is tough to recommend on a short week in Baltimore…Jacoby Brissett was under siege against the Jaguars, and things will not get any easier with a trip to Cincinnati up next…Trevor Siemian has thrown two touchdowns total since throwing four against the Cowboys in Week 2…Joe Flacco has scored 29.8 fantasy points combined since Week 3…The Bears will likely be forced to loosen the restraints soon, but Mitchell Trubisky has completed 24 passes total in three starts…C.J. Beathard did find his way into the end zone on the ground, but he had an ugly first start against the Cowboys. The road does not get any easier in Philly this week…Teddy Bridgewater is not going to play this week. With the Vikings on bye in Week 9, that means his earliest possible action will be in Week 10, and even that is not a given. He is not worth stashing outside of deep two-quarterback formats.
~RUNNING BACKS
1. Marlon Mack, Colts – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
I had been hesitant on Mack, but he won me over by playing 48 percent of the snaps in the first game without Robert Turbin. He out-snapped Frank Gore by 10 on Sunday and saw six targets. He dropped two of those, but he also flashed his big-play ability by turning a dump off into a 34-yard gain. I still worry Mack will not get enough work to be a consistent fantasy option, but the Colts have no reason to hold him back with Andrew Luck’s return nowhere in sight and their season circling the drain.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Dion Lewis, Patriots – Owned in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues
Even in the jumbled mess which is the Patriots’ backfield, Lewis appears to be emerging as a usable fantasy option. He has at least nine touches in each of his last three games, has averaged 66 total yards in those contests, and has four attempts inside the red zone including three inside the 10 over that span. While it would be good to see him more involved in the passing game, Lewis has already proven he can be a viable fantasy starter on limited touches in New England, and he seems to be getting more and more work every week.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
Smallwood’s stat line in his first game back from injury was not impressive, but he took right back over sharing early-down snaps with LeGarrette Blount and handling the passing-down work, although he lost a receiving touchdown to Corey Clement. Smallwood played just one fewer snap than Blount, and he touched the ball four fewer times. He will be on the RB3 map in a great matchup against the 49ers next week.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
4. DeAndre Washington, Raiders – Owned in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues
5. Jalen Richard, Raiders – Owned in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues
Along with the Dallas duo, Richard and Washington were the most difficult guys to rank simply because we neither know how Marshawn Lynch’s appeal will work out nor how the workload will be split between the two if Lynch sits. After Lynch left last Thursday night, Richard saw the most snaps, but Washington played just three fewer and was in the game at the goal line – he converted from four yards out in the third quarter. Richard was more successful in the passing game, but Washington had just as many targets and ran basically the same number of routes. All of that suggests this will be an almost even split if Lynch sits. In a tough matchup on the road against the Bills, the likely committee prevents either player from being more than an RB3. Washington gets the slight nod because of his usage near the end zone.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
6. Latavius Murray, Vikings – Owned in 41 percent of Yahoo leagues
Murray has to be on this list coming off a big game, but it is difficult to get too excited after he struggled mightily in his first two appearances without Dalvin Cook. The Vikings did keep giving him work despite the struggles, however, and they are not going to take it away after he rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown against the Ravens. The matchup against Cleveland is not as good as you might think, but Murray should be a top-36 running back this week.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
7. Matt Forte, Jets – Owned in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues
The truth is Forte may already be owned in the leagues he is useful with Bilal Powell back in the picture, but he has topped 80 total yards in three of his last four games and is clearly the back of choice on passing downs. That should keep him in the FLEX conversation all year, especially in deeper leagues, despite lacking a high ceiling.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
8. Darren McFadden, Cowboys – Owned in 44 percent Yahoo leagues
9. Alfred Morris, Cowboys – Owned in 47 percent of Yahoo leagues
A week later and there still is not any clarity on this situation except that we know Ezekiel Elliott will play in Week 8. After that remains a mystery, however, one which will not be solved until perhaps late next week. We also still have no idea which of these two would lead the backfield if Elliott was to be suspended. Both are still worth holding if possible.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
10. D’Onta Foreman, Texans – Owned in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues
While he does not appear poised to jump Lamar Miller anytime soon, Foreman does have double-digit touches in four of the last five games and saw 12 carries before the bye. He has standalone value in deep leagues, and he is one of the higher upside handcuffs available.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Coach Vance Joseph said Jamaal Charles would see more touches, but his role stayed exactly the same Week 7. He is no more than a bench stash at this point…Jonathan Stewart has not topped 50 yards since Week 4 and has not found the end zone since Week 1 despite a steady workload. He is just a low-upside FLEX in deep leagues…Eddie Lacy had 12 touches, Thomas Rawls had 12 touches, and C.J. Prosise left the game after two snaps because of his troublesome ankle against the Giants. This is a situation to avoid…Theo Riddick could see his role increase if Golden Tate (shoulder) is forced to sit this week, but he has not topped 55 total yards this season and not scored since Week 1…Wayne Gallman saw fewer touches, but he actually played one more snap than Orleans Darkwa against the Seahawks. Darkwa is still the back to own, but it looks like Gallman could make it a committee…Not involved in the passing game or red zone, Alex Collins does not carry much fantasy upside, and he has a tough matchup this week against the Dolphins…Andre Ellington will probably return after the bye, but with Carson Palmer out and Adrian Peterson in, his days as a standard-league option are probably finished…Matt Breida has seven carries combined in the two games since coach Kyle Shanahan suggested he was on even footing with Carlos Hyde…Rex Burkhead played the same number of snaps as Mike Gillislee on Sunday night, but he is not going to return consistent fantasy value as the fourth option in the backfield…Rob Kelley did not show well in his return from injury, rushing for just 16 yards on seven carries and playing 10 fewer snaps than Chris Thompson. Perhaps that changes in a better game script, but Kelley looks like a low-ceiling play right now.
Deep Cuts: Branden Oliver had been missing time with a hamstring issue, but he was inactive on Sunday despite getting in full practices all week, suggesting Austin Ekeler has passed him on the depth chart. Ekeler made the most of the change, turning 11 touches into 44 yards and a score. With 14 targets in the last four games, perhaps Ekeler can carve out some deep PPR value…T.J. Yeldon played 15 fewer snaps than Chris Ivory, but he might have forced his way into the backup conversation with a great showing. Unfortunately for him, Leonard Fournette should be back after the bye…Devontae Booker has seven catches for 100 yards in the last two games and even took some snaps split out wide on Sunday.
~WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Josh Doctson, Redskins – Owned in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues
Doctson's stat line – 3-of-5 for 39 yards – was nothing to write home about Monday night, but he played a career-high 54-of-64 snaps against the Eagles, 24 more than Terrelle Pryor. More importantly, coach Jay Gruden said they “drafted Josh to be the No. 1 guy” after the game, adding they “want to see what he can do” now that he is healthy. Trending toward the lead role in a good passing attack, Doctson needs to be owned in all leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
2. Kenny Golladay, Lions – Owned in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
With Golden Tate seemingly doubtful for this week, the Lions will need someone to take on a bigger workload, and Golladay looks like the best option behind Marvin Jones. The rookie has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but he was at practice Monday and appears on track to suit up. If he does, he should be the No. 2 option in the passing game. That will make him useful even in a bad matchup against the Steelers, and it is possible Tate is sidelined for multiple games.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 10-team leagues
3. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers – Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Steelers have said they are not trading Martavis Bryant despite the receiver’s request and erratic behavior, but it seems like something has to give in the near future. After seeing just two targets against the Bengals, Bryant lashed out on Instagram and skipped team meetings on Monday, although he claims to have missed because he was at the doctor. Smith-Schuster would be the next in line if Bryant is traded or sat down, and he has been reasonably productive despite splitting time the last five games, averaging three catches for 43 yards with two total touchdowns. Volume could be a concern regardless in an offense happy to run as much as possible, but Smith-Schuster is a high-upside stash.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
4. Kenny Stills, Dolphins – Owned in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues
Stills saw six targets the first two games without DeVante Parker, so it was somewhat surprising he popped up with a 6/85/2 line against the Jets. He did find the end zone against the Falcons the week before, however, and has three red-zone targets in the last two weeks. With Parker likely to sit again on a short week, Stills has some appeal in a bye-heavy week despite a bad matchup against the Ravens.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
5. Cooper Kupp, Rams – Owned in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues
Kupp is on bye this week, but he heads into the break coming off a 10-target game in which he scored his third touchdown of the season. The yardage really has not been there this year, making him something of a low-floor option, but Kupp has at least one red-zone target in all but one game this season and four total targets inside the 10. Those looks in the scoring area make him the best fantasy bet in the Rams' receiving corps.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
6. Marqise Lee, Jaguars – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
Lee would be higher on this list if the Jaguars were not on bye, but that plus the likely return of Dede Westbrook following the off week hurts his stock. That said, he has nine catches for 155 yards in the last two weeks and looks like the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville. As long as that continues, he will be worth a look in deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
7. Corey Davis, Titans – Owned in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
Although he has not practiced in several weeks, Davis is expected to play for the first time since Week 2 when the Titans emerge from their bye in Week 9 against the Ravens. It is good timing for a passing game which has not gotten much production behind Delanie Walker and Rishard Matthews, but Davis will still have to compete with that duo as well as Eric Decker and fellow rookie Taywan Taylor for targets in a scuffling passing attack. His talent is enough to roster, but he will need to prove a big enough part of the passing attack to crack starting lineups in most leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 12-team leagues
8. Jordan Matthews, Bills – Owned in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues
Matthews did not do much of anything in his return from hand surgery and now has fewer than three catches in every game as a Bill. Still, he is the only established receiver Tyrod Taylor has to target at this point, and his role should grow as he gets healthier, especially with Zay Jones floundering his first season in the league.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
9. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons – Owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
Sanu is not that exciting, but he has averaged almost eight targets a game in his four healthy ones this season and has at least 65 yards or a touchdown in three of those contests. His outlook would be much better if the Falcons’ offense showed any signs of getting back to their explosive ways, but he is still an asset in PPR and deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
10. Bennie Fowler, Broncos – Owned in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
Fowler would be higher after five targets against the Chargers, but it looks like Emmanuel Sanders may play this week, and the Broncos' passing attack has been terrible the last several games. That said, Fowler will be a top-40 receiver if Sanders sits out this week.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
11. T.J. Jones, Lions – Owned in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues
While Golladay might be the best bet if Tate sits, Jones has more experience in the slot than the rookie and could end up with a surprising workload after seeing nine targets against the Saints before the bye. Golladay was clearly ahead of him on the depth chart before suffering a hamstring injury, but it is not a given that will remain the case moving forward. Jones is worth a look in deep leagues.
Recommendation: Should be owned in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Mike Wallace is unlikely to play on a short week after suffering a concussion Sunday, and the Ravens are not creating enough value in the passing game to get excited about any of their receivers…With Andrew Luck unlikely to return soon and the offense crumbling, it is difficult to get on the Donte Moncrief bandwagon…Allen Hurns exploded for 101 yards against the Colts, but he had 120 combined the four games before that and is on bye this week…Robert Woods has been extremely consistent, but he does not have the standard-league upside to recommend as a must-add heading into his bye week…Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson continue to make the other too inconsistent to trust in the starting lineup…Robby Anderson has put together a pretty good two-week run, but his weekly floor is tough to swallow…Mike Williams is just not getting enough work right now to be a real consideration in redraft leagues, and it is not a given the targets show up this season. He is a bench stash at best.
Deep Cuts: With Wallace likely to sit and Jeremy Maclin struggling with a shoulder injury, perhaps Breshad Perriman can finally do something, although he is coming back from a concussion of his own. Chris Moore and Griff Whalen were the Ravens’ top receivers on Sunday. This is probably a situation to avoid…Travis Benjamin scored twice on Sunday, but he has two targets combined the last two games…Laquon Treadwell continues to get the snaps with Stefon Diggs out, but they have not amounted to much…In his first game with the Bills, Deonte Thompson connected with Tyrod Taylor four times for 107 yards. His history suggests this is a flash in the pan, especially since he played just 21 snaps, but the Bills are desperate for receivers…Dede Westbrook is expected back after the bye, and he might be the most talented receiver on the roster with Allen Robinson on the shelf…Marquise Goodwin remains a reasonable weekly dart throw and will be in a good spot this week against the Eagles…Demarcus Robinson has 13 targets the last two games.
~TIGHT ENDS
1. Tyler Kroft, Bengals – Owned in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues
Kroft has made his fantasy bones the same way the guy he is filling in for, Tyler Eifert, did in the past: in the end zone. Kroft has three touchdowns in the last three games, and he has at least one red-zone target in each of those contests. He has also caught at least four passes in every game over that span with an average of five targets per game. That usage is good enough to use in good matchups, and he has one this week against the Colts.
2. Jared Cook, Raiders – Owned in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is very possible Cook reverts back to his three-catch, 40-yard form this week, but he has seen a fairly consistent workload all season, is coming off his best game of the year, and has a solid matchup against a Bills defense which was shredded by the Bucs’ tight ends last week. This feels like point chasing, but it may actually work out.
3. Ed Dickson, Panthers – Owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
Dickson has fallen off recently along with the rest of the passing game, but the targets have been there. As long as that continues, he will be usable in good spots, and the Bucs have given up yards and touchdowns to tight ends each of the last two weeks despite playing teams which do not have much at the position.
4. Jack Doyle, Colts – Owned in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Colts’ passing game is not one to target in fantasy, but Doyle has at least seven targets in four of his last five games and is averaging 7.6 over that span. The matchup against the Bengals is not great, but that kind of volume is difficult to pass up at tight end.
5. Ryan Griffin, Texans – Owned in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues
Griffin’s game log is not sexy, but he did see eight targets against the Browns before the bye week and is averaging 5.75 per game in his last four. The Seahawks have also given up back-to-back big games to tight ends. He is an option in deeper leagues.
6. Vernon Davis, Redskins – Owned in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is difficult to imagine it keeping up, especially with Jordan Reed getting healthier, but Davis has at least 65 yards in each of his last four games despite just four targets per game over that span. The Cowboys do not offer a great matchup on paper and the production seems fluky, but it has been going on too long now to ignore, especially in a week with six teams on bye.
Watch List: Ben Watson has a good matchup against the Dolphins, but he has not shown much upside since his 91-yard game in Week 2…Nick O’Leary and Logan Thomas have a good matchup this week against the Raiders, but they saw three targets combined against Tampa…Zach Miller cannot be trusted with the Bears averaging 16 attempts a game since Mitchell Trubisky took over…The lack of targets was not as much of a concern as George Kittle playing just 31 snaps against the Cowboys in a game the 49ers trailed big throughout…There is not much reason to get excited about Eric Ebron, but perhaps he sees more targets with Golden Tate sidelined…O.J. Howard had a massive game against a Bills defense which apparently had no interest in covering him, but it was his first game with more than two catches all season, and he still was out-targeted by and ran fewer routes than Cameron Brate. Perhaps this is the start of something for the rookie, but it also could just be a blip on the radar…David Njoku has seen five targets in back-to-back games, but this is a passing game to avoid right now…A.J. Derby had his second big game in the last three against the Chargers, but it came with a lot of garbage-time production. In a bad passing attack and at best mediocre matchup, he is not an exciting streamer...It looks like Delanie Walker should return after the bye, but talented rookie Jonnu Smith would be in the TE1 conversation if Walker was ever forced to miss time.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Cincinnati Bengals – Owned in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues
Aside from last week against the Steelers, the Bengals have been getting consistent pressure, and the Colts have given up at least three sacks in all but one game this season including 10 last week against the Jaguars.
2. New Orleans Saints – Owned in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Saints did not have a great fantasy day in Green Bay, but they once again played well and now get a home date with Mitchell Trubisky, who has shown a tendency to take sacks in his short stint as starter despite limited dropbacks.
3. Atlanta Falcons – Owned in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Falcons’ sack machine has been slowed the last two weeks, but they should be able to rev it up against a Jets offense which has allowed 22 so far this season and turned the ball over 13 times. Miami also deserves a mention for their Thursday night matchup against the Ravens.
Looking Ahead: Buffalo gets the Jets in Week 9, a team they recorded two of their nine interceptions this season against in Week 1.
KICKERS
1. Stephen Hauschka, Bills – Owned in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues
Hauschka has made at least three field goals in each of his last four games and has a great matchup against the Raiders, who have faced at least three in five of seven games this year.
2. Matt Prater, Lions – Owned in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
Prater does not have a great matchup against the Steelers, but he has been extremely consistent so far this season and has four 50-plus yard kicks to his name in just six games. Hauschka is actually the only guy with more this season.
3. Randy Bullock, Bengals – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
Bullock has not been a great option so far this season, but using the kicker going against the Colts has been a profitable endeavor so far this year.
Looking Ahead: Ka’imi Fairbairn suddenly has an explosive offense at his back and will get to kick at home against the Colts in Week 9.