Waiver Wire: Week 8

Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Welcome to the 8th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. The big bye weeks have arrived, and they, unfortunately, brought some more quarterback injuries. Carson Palmer broke his arm against the Rams in England and will miss at least a month if not the rest of the season while Jay Cutler suffered cracked ribs which will sideline him at least this week. It is possible the Cutler injury actually improves the Dolphins’ attack, but Palmer’s is devastating for the entire offense. Other than the quarterbacks, Delanie Walker (ankle) and Mike Wallace (concussion) were the only injuries of fantasy note on a relatively quiet day all around.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players worth keeping an eye on, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Andrew Luck

RB: Mike Gillislee, Chris Ivory

WR: Randall Cobb, John Brown

TE: Martellus Bennett



Luck probably should have been cut a while ago, but the latest setback makes it very difficult to justify keeping him around in the 46 percent of Yahoo leagues he is still rostered. Gillislee got a goal-line touch against the Falcons and is probably going to pop up with a big touchdown game again at some point, but it is impossible to imagine feeling comfortable with him in the starting lineup as long as Dion Lewis is healthy. Fournette should be back after the bye week, and Ivory may not even be a true handcuff anymore following T.J. Yeldon’s performance. Cobb was already trending the wrong way before Aaron Rodgers went down, and Brett Hundley did not give much reason for optimism in his first start. It is the same story for Bennett. Brown, on the other hand, was trending the correct way, but he will be impossible to trust with either Drew Stanton or Blaine Gabbert under center.





Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton No. 1 streaming option if available

Tyrod Taylor No. 2 streaming option if available

1. Case Keenum

2. Josh McCown



Running Backs

1. Marlon Mack

2. Dion Lewis

3. Wendell Smallwood

4. DeAndre Washington

5. Jalen Richard

6. Latavius Murray

7. Matt Forte

8. Darren McFadden

9. Alfred Morris

10. D’Onta Foreman



Wide Receivers

1. Josh Doctson

2. Kenny Golladay

3. JuJu Smith-Schuster

4. Kenny Stills

5. Cooper Kupp

6. Marqise Lee

7. Corey Davis

8. Jordan Matthews

9. Mohamed Sanu

10. Bennie Fowler

11. T.J. Jones



Tight Ends

1. Tyler Kroft

2. Jared Cook

3. Ed Dickson

4. Jack Doyle

5. Ryan Griffin

6. Vernon Davis



Defense/Special Teams

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. New Orleans Saints

3. Atlanta Falcons

Looking Ahead: Buffalo Bills



Kickers

1. Stephen Hauschka

2. Matt Prater

3. Randy Bullock

Looking Ahead: Ka’imi Fairbairn



QUARTERBACKS

1. Case Keenum, Vikings – Owned in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues

Tyrod Taylor and Andy Dalton are too owned for this list, but they are still available in over 60 percent of Yahoo leagues. Either would be the No. 1 option if available; Dalton would be the preferred choice of the two with the Colts coming to town. Outside of that duo, things do not look great on the wire, but Keenum might be able to put in a solid game. Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly not going to play, and Sam Bradford does not look close to returning. That leaves Keenum to make another start, and while he has done next to nothing since the game against Tampa, the Browns are a very good matchup for anyone not named Marcus Mariota. Keenum looks like the best of a bad lot this week.



2. Josh McCown, Jets – Owned in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues

I have been very slow to accept McCown as a viable streaming option because so much of his fantasy production has come from touchdowns, which are notoriously fickle and tough to predict, but he has at least two scores in each of his last three games and four of his last six. The Falcons have not given up big numbers to quarterbacks, but they also have not exactly played a murder’s row. In a bad week, he is an option.



Watch List: Long-time Rotoworld readers will know of my affinity for Matt Moore, but he is tough to recommend on a short week in Baltimore…Jacoby Brissett was under siege against the Jaguars, and things will not get any easier with a trip to Cincinnati up next…Trevor Siemian has thrown two touchdowns total since throwing four against the Cowboys in Week 2…Joe Flacco has scored 29.8 fantasy points combined since Week 3…The Bears will likely be forced to loosen the restraints soon, but Mitchell Trubisky has completed 24 passes total in three starts…C.J. Beathard did find his way into the end zone on the ground, but he had an ugly first start against the Cowboys. The road does not get any easier in Philly this week…Teddy Bridgewater is not going to play this week. With the Vikings on bye in Week 9, that means his earliest possible action will be in Week 10, and even that is not a given. He is not worth stashing outside of deep two-quarterback formats.



