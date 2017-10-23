Getting Defensive: Week 8

Monday, October 23, 2017

The defenses I touch on are not my ranks, but my overall thoughts on the defenses I find notable. The goal of these pieces is to give you a concise, actionable rundown on defenses for the upcoming week.





Defensive order is based on their opponents implied team total, from lowest to highest. The team in parenthesis is the defenses opponent.





Worth Mentioning

Defenses that are highly owned, or worth noting overall.

Eagles (vs. 49ers — No Line)

At the time of writing this, there is no line for this game, but I imagine the 49ers will have a low implied team total as they head to Philadelphia for Week 8. The 49ers were almost blanked last week by the Cowboys against a worse defense, while at home. The Eagles’ defense has been banged up and may be missing some defensive pieces yet again, but they do boast a top-10 turnover rate and the 49ers are averaging just 17.6 points per game this season — the seventh-worst mark in the league.

Vikings (vs. Browns — 14.25-point implied team total)

I won’t bore you with stats here because the Vikings are facing an inept Browns offense that is averaging just 14.7 points per game this season, scoring on just 20.5 percent of their drives, both are league-worst marks.

Bengals (vs. Colts — 15.5-point implied team total)

The Colts are in for another tough outing as they head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Colts have a bottom-eight scoring rate in the, averaging just 17.0 points per game. The Bengals don’t stand out on defense on paper, but they are allowing the third-fewest yards per play (4.5) this season, and the matchup at home against the Colts is as good as it gets.

Ravens (vs. Dolphins — 17.25-point implied team total)

With the injury to Jay Cutler, Matt Moore will be thrust into the starting role on a short week against the Ravens. The Dolphins will be in Baltimore and Moore will have just three days to prepare. The Ravens defense should have a high floor in this game as the Dolphins are implied for 17.25 points and the Ravens defense boasts the fourth-highest turnover rate this season.

Chiefs (vs. Broncos — 18.25-point implied team total)

The Broncos just got shut out by the Chargers as they were without Emmanuel Sanders, while Trevor Siemian has regressed rather quickly. Siemian is sporting a touchdown rate of just 3.8 percent, which ranks 22nd in the league. Arrowhead Stadium is one of the more difficult stadiums to play in and it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where the Broncos pile up the points as they’re implied for a paltry 18.25 points.

Seahawks (vs. Texans — 19.5-point implied team total)

The Seahawks’ matchup against the Texans is at least intriguing as Deshaun Watson leads the NFL with an 8.6 percent touchdown rate. The Seahawks defense was off to a slow start to begin the season, but have held opponents to 18 or fewer points in their last three games and they haven’t given up more than 10 points at home this season. They’ve allowed opponents to score on just 27.1 percent of their drives this season — the third-lowest mark in the league.

Steelers (@ Lions — 21-point implied team total)

The only downside for the Steelers' defense is they’re on the road, but the Lions are implied for 21 points which is just below the league average (22 points). The Steelers are tied with Jaguars in scoring rate allowed, as they have both allowed opponents to score on a league-low 24.1 percent of their drives.

Panthers (@ Buccaneers — 23.25-point implied team total)

The Panthers are in a tough spot on the road where the Buccaneers are implied for 23.25 points. More concerning is the fact that they’re forcing turnovers on just 5.5 percent of their opponent’s offensive drives, which is the third-lowest mark in the league. However, the Panthers have forced 24 sacks this season as they boast the second-highest sack rate among defenses.





Matchup Downgrade

Highly Owned Defenses with limited upside in the current matchup.





Broncos (@ Chiefs — 25.75-point implied team total)





The Broncos have an elite defense, but if their offense can’t sustain drives, the Chiefs’ offense may find themselves in favorable field position frequently during this game. Vegas believes they’ll be able to score points at home, which makes sense given the Chiefs have scored on 50.7 percent of their drives and boast a 1.4 percent turnover rate. It may be tough for the Denver defense to have an outstanding day against an offense that has the highest scoring rate in the league and doesn’t turn the ball over.





Lions (vs. Steelers — 24-point implied team total)





The Lions are three-point underdogs, which typically doesn’t bode well for a team’s defensive outlook. They do have the benefit of playing at home and they have played well this season as they’ve allowed offenses to score at the fifth-lowest rate this year, along with owning the second-highest turnover rate. However, while their scoring rate allowed is low and their turnover rate is high, they’re still allowing 24.8 points per game, which is the fifth-highest points allowed on a per-game basis.





Texans (@ Seahawks — 25.5-point implied team total)





The Texans are coming off the bye after they trounced the Browns, but going to play in Seattle is a different sort of animal. They’re now missing J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus and are six-point underdogs against on the road against the Seahawks. I’d seek alternatives if you can.





Potential Streamers

See Above.





Saints (vs. Bears — 19.5-point implied team total)





The Saints’ defense has improved this season as they’re currently PFF’s No. 9 overall defensive unit. The Bears don’t have any receivers that can contend with their boundary corners in Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley. When you combine their defensive play on the Bears' conservative style of offense, they should be set up for success as they're implied for just 19.5 points.





Falcons (@ Jets — 21.25-point implied team total)





With six teams on bye, streaming options are thin. The Falcons' defense is not great as they’re allowing offenses to score on 43.1 percent of their drives, the fourth-highest mark in the league. On top of that, they have the second-lowest turnover rate at just 5.2 percent; only the Raiders have a lower turnover rate. However, the Jets’ offense isn’t much better as they’re averaging 19.6 points per game and boast the seventh-highest turnover rate this year.





Bills (vs. Raiders — 21.75-point implied team total)





The Raiders are coming off a huge game against the Chiefs last Thursday, but now they’re flying all the way across the country to play at the Raph, which isn’t the easiest place to play in. On top of that, the Bills boast the league’s highest turnover rate this season, forcing a turnover on 19.1 percent of their opponent's offensive drives. The Raiders are implied for 21.75 points, which is right at their season average of 22.1 points per game. The status of cornerback E.J. Gaines should also be monitored as he is considered day-to-day after leaving last week’s game.





Kickers in Order of Implied Team Total

Kicker fantasy points have a strong correlation to Vegas implied team totals. Here are the top kickers who garner low-to-medium ownership (70% or lower) in order of implied team total (minimum 22-point implied team total) in order to help you find possible streamers.

Wil Lutz (28.5-point implied team total)

Harrison Butker (25.75-point implied team total)

Randy Bullock (25.5-point implied team total)

Blair Walsh (25.5-point implied team total)

Stephen Hauschka (24.25-point implied team total)

Chris Boswell (24-point implied team total)

Kai Forbath (23.25-point implied team total)

Patrick Murray (23.25-point implied team total)





