Dynasty First Down: Week 7

Monday, October 23, 2017

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a new dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday.

Fallers:

Martavis Bryant, WR PIT

This is not the first time Steelers WR Martavis Bryant has made an appearance on the “fallers” list, but he just keeps earning it, so here we are. After being fully reinstated by the NFL following his year-long suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the hype on Bryant reached a fever pitch, with both dynasty and seasonal players battling to add the electric playmaker to their rosters. Everything seemed to be going Bryant’s way until the season actually kicked off. Bryant has struggled on the field and instances that had been previously brushed off have now come back to light. Those include Bryant’s criticism of QB Ben Roethlisberger for a perceived failure to support him and Bryant’s ruffled feathers when the team drafted WR Juju Smith-Schuster, which he voiced on Twitter. Outside of a Week Two WR12 finish, Bryant has yet to post a weekly finish inside the top 40 this season, including WR74, WR73, WR56, WR42, WR68 and WR97 ranks.

Over the past couple of weeks, Bryant has made things even worse after reportedly requesting a trade out of Pittsburgh, using his Instagram account to criticize Smith-Schuster and the Steelers and then skipping a team meeting following the team’s Week Seven game. It even got to the point where the organization felt the need to announce they would not suspend the disgruntled wideout. While Bryant’s play on the field and attitude are a major concern, his dynasty ADP has actually been rising each month since May of this year. After hitting a low point of 149 following his suspension announcement, Bryant’s current ADP is 37, but sure to plummet by next month.