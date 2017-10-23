Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

print article archives RSS

Carson Palmer's Broken Arm

Monday, October 23, 2017


Carson Palmer is not an old man. He would be the youngest president in U.S. history. He’d be the second youngest Backstreet Boy. Kanye West is older.


That’s the real world. In the football world, Palmer was already on his last legs before breaking his non-throwing arm against the Rams. Now he’s staring directly in the face of football mortality. Palmer will miss at least the next eight weeks, meaning he won’t be back before Christmastime. By then, it’s possible that not only will the Cardinals’ season be over, but this entire era of Cardinals football.


Bruce Arians’ club is 3-4, and long in the tooth at basically every position on offense. There is some younger and brighter talent on defense — Patrick Peterson and Chandler Jones, specifically — but not nearly enough to carry a team. The rebuild appears to be here, and after barely committing to 2017, Palmer is extremely unlikely to be a part of it.


That’s a shame for a former No. 1 overall pick who could never quite meet his destiny, but just the way of the world in this violent national pastime. If Palmer is done, it will be with 294 touchdowns in 182 career games. Only 11 quarterbacks have visited the end zone more often in NFL history. Palmer is, of course, partly a product of his era, but making it to age 37 under center is a major accomplishment in any era.     


Five Week 7 Storylines


The Falcons’ offensive misery deepens. The Patriots entered Week 7 having just become the first team in NFL history to allow six straight 300-yard passers. They were the perfect get-right matchup for a Falcons offense that managed just 34 total points in consecutive home losses to the Bills and Dolphins. Steve Sarkisian’s offense did not get right, coming closer to getting shut out than breaking out. Even with the running game averaging 5.45 yards per carry, Matt Ryan and company could not sustain drives. Sensing the gravity of the situation, coach Dan Quinn tried to spark his squad with two gutsy fourth down calls. All that accomplished was a missed field goal and turnover on downs. Something needs to change, and it could be Sark. Quinn has barely been able to contain his frustration with an attack that was literally historic a season ago. Sunday, Sark didn’t run enough and didn’t scheme the ball into his playmakers’ hands enough. Eventually, something’s got to give. We know it won’t be the players.


Jay Cutler officially starts the quarterback controversy coach Adam Gase was desperate to avoid. No matter how poorly Cutler played through the Dolphins’ 3-2 start, Gase held fast to the idea that he was the team’s quarterback, saying the idea of a change was a non-starter. Cutler started it in typical Cutler fashion against the Jets, with an injury. With Miami trailing 21-14 early in the third quarter, Cutler crunched his ribs. He would not return, and will be sidelined the next 2-3 weeks. In his absence, Matt Moore led the Dolphins on a 17-7, game-closing run. His 188 yards in 28 minutes were just 42 off Cutler’s season-high. Moore left little doubt as to who should be under center in Miami right now. The Ravens will be a daunting short-week matchup —  the Dolphins play on Thursday Night Football — as Moore stakes his claim to the job, but the Raiders should be more forgiving in Week 9 if Cutler remains sidelined.   


DeMarco Murray leads the Titans’ backfield against the Browns. All signs pointed to Derrick Henry. All roads ended at Murray. Playing on one leg on a short week after getting in one limited practice, Murray out-snapped Henry 43-30, out-touched him 21-15 and out-gained him 76-24. After Henry stole the show against the Colts, Murray canceled it in Cleveland. It would have been baffling bordering on inexplicable had Murray not, you know, played better. With the game lasting until the final minutes of overtime, Henry had five quarters to prove he was ready to move past Murray once and for all. He did the opposite, and now Murray has the Titans’ bye week to rest a balky hamstring that’s been bothering him since training camp. There will almost certainly be more Titans backfield drama. We just know we can’t count Murray out of it.  


Delanie Walker injures his ankle. Playing on a bum calf, Walker caught 7-of-10 targets for 63 yards in the Titans’ eyesore of a win over the Browns. He appeared to be home free until he was spotted on crutches in the locker room after the game. The diagnosis was not an aggravation of his calf issue, but an ankle injury, one ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe speculates is a high sprain. That’s a multi-week, sometimes month, ailment, though the Titans are on bye for Week 8. That means we’re unlikely to get meaningful word on Walker’s health until the Titans issue their next injury report, which won’t be until All Saints’ Day. Impressive rookie Jonnu Smith would have TE2 appeal were Walker to miss time.    


DeShone Kizer gets benched for the second time in three weeks. Sunday was the sound of things going from bad to worse for the Browns. Against the backdrop of the iron man to end all iron men going down — get well soon, Joe Thomas — Kizer picked up where he left off on his previous benching, averaging 5.70 yards per attempt and tossing two interceptions while providing zero scores. His TD:INT ratio is now a laughable 3:11. One week on the sideline clearly wasn’t enough for the toolsy-but-raw rookie. Unfortunately for Kizer, he’s probably blown his last, best chance to convince the Browns he’s their future under center. Cody Kessler will get an extended look while the front office digs in on 2018 first-round prospects.   


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

The Morning After Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Zeke Smashes 49ers
    Dose: Zeke Smashes 49ers
  •  
    Dose: Raiders Win Thriller
    Dose: Raiders Win Thriller
  •  
    RotoPat: Week 7 Rankings
    RotoPat: Week 7 Rankings
  •  
    Dose: Diggs Not Practicing
    Dose: Diggs Not Practicing
  •  
    Power Rankings: Saints Rise
    Power Rankings: Saints Rise
  •  
    Waivers: Top Dallas RB?
    Waivers: Top Dallas RB?
  •  
    Dose: Mariota Wins in Return
    Dose: Mariota Wins in Return
  •  
    Dose: Vintage Peterson
    Dose: Vintage Peterson

 