Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, October 22, 2017
Sunday Night Football
Atlanta @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 29.5, Falcons 26.5
A top-ten fantasy passer in four of his last five games, Tom Brady has thrown for multiple touchdowns and/or 300-plus yards in five straight weeks and offers mouth-watering upside against a Falcons pass defense that ranks 22nd in DVOA while struggling to generate pressure with the NFL’s seventh-fewest sacks (12) and Football Outsiders’ No. 28 ranking in Adjusted Sack Rate. … The Falcons dipped to 29th in run-defense DVOA after getting hammered for Jay Ajayi’s season-best game (26/130/0) in last week’s embarrassing post-bye, home-game loss. Whereas Mike Gillislee has trended downward and faces an unclear role after last week's fumble-induced benching against the Jets, Dion Lewis has trended up on chronological snap rates of 20% > 24% > 43% and touch counts of 5 > 9 > 11 in the past three weeks. Lewis has two touchdowns inside the ten to Gillislee’s none during that stretch. Lewis is a sleeper for a breakthrough game against Atlanta and worthy of boom-bust flex consideration. Rex Burkhead's (ribs) return does add uncertainty to this situation. … James White was nearly as deserving as Brady of Super Bowl MVP honors in February’s comeback win over these same Falcons. White remains the safest bet in New England’s backfield, even if White’s ceiling is limited by his low-volume role without a game above 13 touches on the year. Atlanta’s vulnerability to receiving backs is a schematic and chronic issue under Dan Quinn. The Falcons gave up an NFL-high 54.4 receiving yards per game to running backs in 2016. They are allowing 53.2 this year.
Brady’s 2017 target distribution with Rob Gronkowski in the lineup: Gronkowski 40; White and Brandin Cooks 33; Chris Hogan 30; Danny Amendola 24; Rex Burkhead 7; Dwayne Allen 6; Lewis and Phillip Dorsett 5. … This is another blowup spot for Gronkowski against a Falcons defense that is strong at cornerback and funnels action into the middle of the field. Charles Clay (5/112/0) dropped a big game on Atlanta in Week 4. Last year’s Falcons allowed the NFL’s eighth-most yards to tight ends. … Despite Atlanta’s cornerback strength, all three Patriots wide receivers are in favorable spots in the highest-totaled game of Week 7. The Falcons have not used Desmond Trufant to shadow No. 1 wideouts – he plays left corner on 92% of his snaps – while Hogan and Cooks move around the formation regularly, and Amendola runs 88% of his routes in the slot. Cooks is fifth in the league in receiving yards (472) and an every-week fantasy WR2 at worst. Same goes for Hogan, who ranks third in the NFL in receiving scores (5). Amendola averages 5.2 receptions per game and is an every-week WR3 starter in PPR leagues.
This is a blowup spot for Matt Ryan against a Patriots pass defense that ranks 30th in DVOA and is the first team in NFL history to allow 300-plus passing yards in six straight games. These are the weekly fantasy results of quarterbacks to face New England: QB1 (Alex Smith), QB4 (Drew Brees), QB16 (Deshaun Watson), QB2 (Cam Newton), QB10 (Jameis Winston), QB3 (Josh McCown). Ryan won't get a better matchup all year. … New England has been only marginally better up front, placing No. 23 in run-defense DVOA while allowing 4.74 yards per carry and a league-high 457 receiving yards to running backs. While Devonta Freeman should be locked and loaded into lineups, I think this matchup suits Tevin Coleman as an RB2/flex. Coleman has handled double-digit touches in 3-of-5 games, out-targeting Freeman 20 to 13 under new OC Steve Sarkisian.
Ryan’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Julio Jones 37; Taylor Gabriel 26; Mohamed Sanu 24; Austin Hooper 22; Coleman 20; Freeman 13; Justin Hardy 11. … Julio is this week’s clear-cut squeaky wheel after Quinn not-so-subtly called out Sarkisian publicly for failing to get Jones the ball enough. Despite his to-date disappointing statistics, Julio enters an obvious Week 7 blowup spot against Stephon Gilmore-less New England, which has permitted the NFL’s fourth-most catches (77) and a league-high 1,191 yards to enemy wideouts. Due to small-sample and recency bias, Julio seems likely to be far too low owned in DFS this week. … Sanu’s (hamstring) return throws a wrench into the outlooks of the rest of Atlanta’s pass catchers. One of them will likely have a useful fantasy game, but whom it’ll be is a guessing game. My pick is Hooper, who emerged from Atlanta’s Week 5 bye for season highs in snap rate (91%), targets (9), and catches (7) in last week’s loss to Miami. The Patriots allowed tight end lines of 8/46/1 (Austin Seferian-Jenkins), 5/68/1 (Cameron Brate), 3/62/0 (Ed Dickson), 5/61/1 (Ryan Griffin), and 3/33/1 (Coby Fleener) in Weeks 2-6.
Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Falcons 28
Monday Night Football
Washington @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Eagles 27, Redskins 22
A top-12 fantasy quarterback in three straight games and top-five finisher in two of his last three, Kirk Cousins draws another favorable matchup on Monday night against the Eagles’ pass-funnel defense. Philly has yielded five consecutive top-12 quarterback results to Alex Smith (QB10), Eli Manning (QB10), Philip Rivers (QB11), Carson Palmer (QB12), and Cam Newton (QB7), and over the course of the season only seven defenses have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Eagles. A mild but notable concern is Cousins’ road-game splits. Beginning with most recent, Cousins’ last five passing yards/touchdown totals in away games are 220/2 > 179/1 > 270/1 > 234/2 > 271/1. … The Redskins’ early-down running back role is barely worth discussing until Rob Kelley or Samaje Perine emerges as a higher-volume option. Kelley (ankle) missed last week’s win over San Francisco, but Perine managed 12 touches on 34% of the snaps. The Redskins’ best approach would be to play spread offense and use Chris Thompson at tailback, a realization they may have made in Week 6, as Thompson logged a career-high 20 touches on a 61% playing-time clip. Philadelphia has given up the league’s sixth-most catches (36) and 13th-most receiving yards (276) to enemy backs. Whereas Perine and Kelley remain touchdown-or-bust flex options, Thompson has played his way into every-week RB2 treatment in PPR leagues.
Cousins’ Weeks 1-6 targets: Terrelle Pryor 29; Thompson 26; Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed 24; Ryan Grant 20; Vernon Davis 14. … Washington’s wide target distribution has torpedoed the reliability of their individual pass catchers while Cousins flourishes. Pryor “leads” the team with just 5.8 targets per game. Pryor remains a tough fade in the most favorable matchup he’ll get all year. 11 different wideouts have cleared 50 yards against Philly in six games, including eruptions by Keenan Allen (5/138/0), Sterling Shepard (7/133/1), Tyrell Williams (5/115/1), Kelvin Benjamin (9/99/0), and Odell Beckham (9/79/2). … Doctson logged a season-low 26% snap rate coming off the bye and can’t be trusted. … Crowder hasn’t been the volume monster he looked set up to be entering the season and has the toughest matchup in Washington’s wideout corps against breakout slot CB Patrick Robinson, who is currently No. 2 in PFF’s cornerback grades. … Grant has five targets or fewer and fewer than 40 yards in four straight games. … The good news is Reed’s post-bye 73% playing-time clip was his highest since Week 1. The bad news is Vernon Davis (3/65/0) out-produced Reed (4/37/0), and the Eagles play stout tight end defense, giving up the NFL’s 12th-fewest yards (270) to the position. Reed needs to be downgraded to a low-end TE1 until something changes.
The banged-up Redskins defense lost DE Jonathan Allen to a year-ending foot injury in last week’s win over San Francisco, won't have LCB Josh Norman (ribs), and is dealing with an MCL sprain to RCB Bashaud Breeland. Washington has allowed top-13 fantasy weeks to 3-of-5 quarterbacks faced and doesn’t present an imposing matchup for white-hot Carson Wentz, who’s been a top-five fantasy passer in 4-of-6 starts. Wentz’s floor and ceiling are raised by his underrated scrambling ability; he is tied for second among quarterbacks in rushing attempts (32) and ranks fourth in rushing yards (133). … Ranked No. 15 in run-defense DVOA, Washington’s defensive front is unimposing as it pertains to the Eagles’ running game, and will be softened by Allen’s loss. Unfortunately, Wendell Smallwood’s (knee) expected return will further muddy a Philly backfield that has consistently been split three ways, with or without Smallwood in the lineup. LeGarrette Blount has been the most reliable play with 14 or more touches in three straight games, although his minimal passing-game usage renders Blount a touchdown-or-bust flex option only. After a two-game absence, I’d want to see something positive from Smallwood before investing fantasy starts in him. His weekly touch counts in two games prior to the injury were 13 and 14.
Wentz’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Zach Ertz 53; Alshon Jeffery 48; Nelson Agholor 30; Torrey Smith 25; Smallwood 11; Trey Burton 7; Blount 3. … This is a smash spot for Ertz against a Washington defense Ertz shredded for 8/93/0 receiving in Week 1, and was since rinsed by Rams tight ends (4/104/0), Raiders tight ends (5/42/1), and Travis Kelce (7/111/1). … Jeffery was contained (3/38/0) in that Opening Day game, as have been Pierre Garcon (5/55/0), Tyreek Hill (5/35/0), Cooper Kupp (3/30/0), Sammy Watkins (2/30/0), Robert Woods (1/8/0), Michael Crabtree (1/7/0), and Amari Cooper (1/6/0) by the Redskins. Still, Norman and Breeland's injuries enhance Alshon's outlook. … Slot man Agholor has been a difficult player to forecast week to week, staying afloat on low volume by compensating with big-play chops. He ripped the Redskins for a 6/86/1 stat line on a season-high eight targets in these clubs’ Week 1 draw, then drew his second-highest target total of the year (7) in last week’s upset of Carolina. Until he establishes a larger, more consistent weekly role, I think Agholor is best approached as a boom-bust WR3 option. … Smith is just a low-floor, big-play-dependent dart at Washington. Smith has finished with 30 yards or fewer in 4-of-6 games with one touchdown on the year.
Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Redskins 23
Sunday Night Football
Atlanta @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 29.5, Falcons 26.5
A top-ten fantasy passer in four of his last five games, Tom Brady has thrown for multiple touchdowns and/or 300-plus yards in five straight weeks and offers mouth-watering upside against a Falcons pass defense that ranks 22nd in DVOA while struggling to generate pressure with the NFL’s seventh-fewest sacks (12) and Football Outsiders’ No. 28 ranking in Adjusted Sack Rate. … The Falcons dipped to 29th in run-defense DVOA after getting hammered for Jay Ajayi’s season-best game (26/130/0) in last week’s embarrassing post-bye, home-game loss. Whereas Mike Gillislee has trended downward and faces an unclear role after last week's fumble-induced benching against the Jets, Dion Lewis has trended up on chronological snap rates of 20% > 24% > 43% and touch counts of 5 > 9 > 11 in the past three weeks. Lewis has two touchdowns inside the ten to Gillislee’s none during that stretch. Lewis is a sleeper for a breakthrough game against Atlanta and worthy of boom-bust flex consideration. Rex Burkhead's (ribs) return does add uncertainty to this situation. … James White was nearly as deserving as Brady of Super Bowl MVP honors in February’s comeback win over these same Falcons. White remains the safest bet in New England’s backfield, even if White’s ceiling is limited by his low-volume role without a game above 13 touches on the year. Atlanta’s vulnerability to receiving backs is a schematic and chronic issue under Dan Quinn. The Falcons gave up an NFL-high 54.4 receiving yards per game to running backs in 2016. They are allowing 53.2 this year.
Brady’s 2017 target distribution with Rob Gronkowski in the lineup: Gronkowski 40; White and Brandin Cooks 33; Chris Hogan 30; Danny Amendola 24; Rex Burkhead 7; Dwayne Allen 6; Lewis and Phillip Dorsett 5. … This is another blowup spot for Gronkowski against a Falcons defense that is strong at cornerback and funnels action into the middle of the field. Charles Clay (5/112/0) dropped a big game on Atlanta in Week 4. Last year’s Falcons allowed the NFL’s eighth-most yards to tight ends. … Despite Atlanta’s cornerback strength, all three Patriots wide receivers are in favorable spots in the highest-totaled game of Week 7. The Falcons have not used Desmond Trufant to shadow No. 1 wideouts – he plays left corner on 92% of his snaps – while Hogan and Cooks move around the formation regularly, and Amendola runs 88% of his routes in the slot. Cooks is fifth in the league in receiving yards (472) and an every-week fantasy WR2 at worst. Same goes for Hogan, who ranks third in the NFL in receiving scores (5). Amendola averages 5.2 receptions per game and is an every-week WR3 starter in PPR leagues.
This is a blowup spot for Matt Ryan against a Patriots pass defense that ranks 30th in DVOA and is the first team in NFL history to allow 300-plus passing yards in six straight games. These are the weekly fantasy results of quarterbacks to face New England: QB1 (Alex Smith), QB4 (Drew Brees), QB16 (Deshaun Watson), QB2 (Cam Newton), QB10 (Jameis Winston), QB3 (Josh McCown). Ryan won't get a better matchup all year. … New England has been only marginally better up front, placing No. 23 in run-defense DVOA while allowing 4.74 yards per carry and a league-high 457 receiving yards to running backs. While Devonta Freeman should be locked and loaded into lineups, I think this matchup suits Tevin Coleman as an RB2/flex. Coleman has handled double-digit touches in 3-of-5 games, out-targeting Freeman 20 to 13 under new OC Steve Sarkisian.
Ryan’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Julio Jones 37; Taylor Gabriel 26; Mohamed Sanu 24; Austin Hooper 22; Coleman 20; Freeman 13; Justin Hardy 11. … Julio is this week’s clear-cut squeaky wheel after Quinn not-so-subtly called out Sarkisian publicly for failing to get Jones the ball enough. Despite his to-date disappointing statistics, Julio enters an obvious Week 7 blowup spot against Stephon Gilmore-less New England, which has permitted the NFL’s fourth-most catches (77) and a league-high 1,191 yards to enemy wideouts. Due to small-sample and recency bias, Julio seems likely to be far too low owned in DFS this week. … Sanu’s (hamstring) return throws a wrench into the outlooks of the rest of Atlanta’s pass catchers. One of them will likely have a useful fantasy game, but whom it’ll be is a guessing game. My pick is Hooper, who emerged from Atlanta’s Week 5 bye for season highs in snap rate (91%), targets (9), and catches (7) in last week’s loss to Miami. The Patriots allowed tight end lines of 8/46/1 (Austin Seferian-Jenkins), 5/68/1 (Cameron Brate), 3/62/0 (Ed Dickson), 5/61/1 (Ryan Griffin), and 3/33/1 (Coby Fleener) in Weeks 2-6.
Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Falcons 28
Monday Night Football
Washington @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Eagles 27, Redskins 22
A top-12 fantasy quarterback in three straight games and top-five finisher in two of his last three, Kirk Cousins draws another favorable matchup on Monday night against the Eagles’ pass-funnel defense. Philly has yielded five consecutive top-12 quarterback results to Alex Smith (QB10), Eli Manning (QB10), Philip Rivers (QB11), Carson Palmer (QB12), and Cam Newton (QB7), and over the course of the season only seven defenses have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Eagles. A mild but notable concern is Cousins’ road-game splits. Beginning with most recent, Cousins’ last five passing yards/touchdown totals in away games are 220/2 > 179/1 > 270/1 > 234/2 > 271/1. … The Redskins’ early-down running back role is barely worth discussing until Rob Kelley or Samaje Perine emerges as a higher-volume option. Kelley (ankle) missed last week’s win over San Francisco, but Perine managed 12 touches on 34% of the snaps. The Redskins’ best approach would be to play spread offense and use Chris Thompson at tailback, a realization they may have made in Week 6, as Thompson logged a career-high 20 touches on a 61% playing-time clip. Philadelphia has given up the league’s sixth-most catches (36) and 13th-most receiving yards (276) to enemy backs. Whereas Perine and Kelley remain touchdown-or-bust flex options, Thompson has played his way into every-week RB2 treatment in PPR leagues.
Cousins’ Weeks 1-6 targets: Terrelle Pryor 29; Thompson 26; Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed 24; Ryan Grant 20; Vernon Davis 14. … Washington’s wide target distribution has torpedoed the reliability of their individual pass catchers while Cousins flourishes. Pryor “leads” the team with just 5.8 targets per game. Pryor remains a tough fade in the most favorable matchup he’ll get all year. 11 different wideouts have cleared 50 yards against Philly in six games, including eruptions by Keenan Allen (5/138/0), Sterling Shepard (7/133/1), Tyrell Williams (5/115/1), Kelvin Benjamin (9/99/0), and Odell Beckham (9/79/2). … Doctson logged a season-low 26% snap rate coming off the bye and can’t be trusted. … Crowder hasn’t been the volume monster he looked set up to be entering the season and has the toughest matchup in Washington’s wideout corps against breakout slot CB Patrick Robinson, who is currently No. 2 in PFF’s cornerback grades. … Grant has five targets or fewer and fewer than 40 yards in four straight games. … The good news is Reed’s post-bye 73% playing-time clip was his highest since Week 1. The bad news is Vernon Davis (3/65/0) out-produced Reed (4/37/0), and the Eagles play stout tight end defense, giving up the NFL’s 12th-fewest yards (270) to the position. Reed needs to be downgraded to a low-end TE1 until something changes.
The banged-up Redskins defense lost DE Jonathan Allen to a year-ending foot injury in last week’s win over San Francisco, won't have LCB Josh Norman (ribs), and is dealing with an MCL sprain to RCB Bashaud Breeland. Washington has allowed top-13 fantasy weeks to 3-of-5 quarterbacks faced and doesn’t present an imposing matchup for white-hot Carson Wentz, who’s been a top-five fantasy passer in 4-of-6 starts. Wentz’s floor and ceiling are raised by his underrated scrambling ability; he is tied for second among quarterbacks in rushing attempts (32) and ranks fourth in rushing yards (133). … Ranked No. 15 in run-defense DVOA, Washington’s defensive front is unimposing as it pertains to the Eagles’ running game, and will be softened by Allen’s loss. Unfortunately, Wendell Smallwood’s (knee) expected return will further muddy a Philly backfield that has consistently been split three ways, with or without Smallwood in the lineup. LeGarrette Blount has been the most reliable play with 14 or more touches in three straight games, although his minimal passing-game usage renders Blount a touchdown-or-bust flex option only. After a two-game absence, I’d want to see something positive from Smallwood before investing fantasy starts in him. His weekly touch counts in two games prior to the injury were 13 and 14.
Wentz’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Zach Ertz 53; Alshon Jeffery 48; Nelson Agholor 30; Torrey Smith 25; Smallwood 11; Trey Burton 7; Blount 3. … This is a smash spot for Ertz against a Washington defense Ertz shredded for 8/93/0 receiving in Week 1, and was since rinsed by Rams tight ends (4/104/0), Raiders tight ends (5/42/1), and Travis Kelce (7/111/1). … Jeffery was contained (3/38/0) in that Opening Day game, as have been Pierre Garcon (5/55/0), Tyreek Hill (5/35/0), Cooper Kupp (3/30/0), Sammy Watkins (2/30/0), Robert Woods (1/8/0), Michael Crabtree (1/7/0), and Amari Cooper (1/6/0) by the Redskins. Still, Norman and Breeland's injuries enhance Alshon's outlook. … Slot man Agholor has been a difficult player to forecast week to week, staying afloat on low volume by compensating with big-play chops. He ripped the Redskins for a 6/86/1 stat line on a season-high eight targets in these clubs’ Week 1 draw, then drew his second-highest target total of the year (7) in last week’s upset of Carolina. Until he establishes a larger, more consistent weekly role, I think Agholor is best approached as a boom-bust WR3 option. … Smith is just a low-floor, big-play-dependent dart at Washington. Smith has finished with 30 yards or fewer in 4-of-6 games with one touchdown on the year.
Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Redskins 23
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva