Week 7 Live Blog

Sunday, October 22, 2017

After taking a day off last week (thanks to Connor Allen for manning the blog) I am back this week and hoping we can avoid another week of major injuries. One thing I'll be closely following today is how Packers QB Brett Hundley can perform in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers as he faces off against the Saints defense.

(2:14PM) It's been a low-scoring first-half in London as the Rams "host" the Cardinals, but RB Todd Gurley just scored the first touchdown of the game, running it in from 18 yards out to give the Rams a 13-0 lead. Gurley now has 56 total yards along with the touchdown.

(2:05PM) A pair of huge receptions...first WR Allen Hurns caught a 50-yarder from QB Blake Bortles as the Jags continue to have their way with the Colts. The Bears rookies connected for a 70-yard gain as QB Mitchell Trubisky found RB Tarik Cohen, who is seeing increased playing time with RB Benny Cunningham banged up.

(1:59PM) The Titans backfield was a hot topic over the past few days. RB DeMarco Murray is active today as he continues to deal with a nagging hamstring injury and he's also getting the bulk of the work. Murray has 46 total yards on nine touches, while RB Derrick Henry has just four total yards on five touches.

(1:54PM) At UCLA, QB Brett Hundley was known to use his running ability to supplement his work as a passer. That is happening for the Packers now as he's taken over for injured Aaron Rodgers. On a crucial third down play, Hundley scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown, giving the Packers the lead. Hundley has just 35 passing yards midway through the second quarter.

(1:48PM) And the Bills have hit paydirt! After an extended drive, RB LeSean McCoy finished things off and scored from one-yard out. McCoy has 46 total yards on the day.

(1:46PM) Facing a QB friendly Buccaneers defense, all eyes are on Bills QB Tyrod Taylor today and he is delivering. Although the Bills have just three points, they are in the red zone now. Taylor has 52 passing yards and 50 rushing yards early in the second-quarter.

(1:43PM) The Saints are on the board and have tied up the game in Green Bay. RB Mark Ingram made it look easy as he took it in from 12 yards out. Ingram has 46 yards on 10 rushes.

(1:42PM) A fumble attributed to Panthers QB Cam Newton already led to one Bears score and now a Newton interception gives Chicago a 14-0 lead. Both defensive scores came at the hands of rookie Eddie Jackson.

(1:40PM) The Jets are on the board again after veteran QB Josh McCown hit WR Robby Anderson for an 18-yard touchdown. The Miami defense isn't putting up much if a fight and six Jets already have a reception in a game still in the first quarter.

(1:34PM) The Bucs lead the Bills 6-3 as the first quarter expires. Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston is off to a strong start, throwing for 115 yards and spreading the ball around. WR DeSean Jackson (2/34), WR Mike Evans (2/21), TE OJ Howard (1/21) and RB Doug Martin (1/14) are all contributing.

(1:31PM) The Packers/Saints game hasn't been the high-scoring matchup many expected through the first quarter. There have been no scores since the early touchdown run from RB Aaron Jones. Part of the reason for that is a pair of interceptions of Saints QB Drew Brees, who is starting trend of disappointing play on the road.

(1:28PM) That didn't take long! The Jaguars just took a 14-0 lead after QB Blake Bortles hit TE Marcedes Lewis in the back corner of the end zone. Lewis made a nice leaping catch over the defender for his first touchdown since his three score London affair in Week Three.

(1:26PM) The Jaguars offense is expected to be more balanced today and QB Blake Bortles just connected with rookie WR Keelan Cole for a 52-yard reception to put his team inside the red zone. The Jags already lead 7-0 over a Colts team still missing QB Andrew Luck.

(1:21PM) The Jags had to be concerned about their matchup with the Colts considering they are without RB Leonard Fournette, but the day just got worse as LT Cam Robinson was forced to leave the game with an apparent serious ankle injury.

(1:17PM) No WR DeVante Parker this week liekly means a heavy dose of WR Jarvis Landry and he just caught a four-yard touchdown from QB Jay Cutler. The score followed a long pass play to WR Kenny Stills for 36 yards.

(1:16PM) The Buccaneers, Ravens and Titans all have early 3-0 leads after field goals.

(1:14PM) With rookie RB Leonard Fournette out for the game, it was expected to be veteran RB Chris Ivory taking over and he is paying off early. Ivory just scored a short touchdown to give the Jags the lead over the Colts. Ivory has ten yards on five early carries.

(1:13PM) The Ravens entered the game without WRs Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman and likely just lost WR Mike Wallace, who suffered a big hit and is being tested for a concussion. More on his condition as it is reported.

(1:10PM) A missed pitch from QB Cam Newton to WR Curtis Samuel led to a turnover and a defensive touchdown for the Bears, who lead 7-0.

(1:09PM) Would it be RB Ty Montgomery or rookie RB Aaron Jones for the Packers today? The answer is probably a combination of both, but it's Jones who struck first as he carried the ball up the middle for a 46-yard touchdown run, giving the Packers a much-needed early lead over the Saints. Jones has four carries for 70 yards, while Montgomery did not touch the ball on the opening drive.

(1:06PM) The Dolphins/Jets was a game many fantasy players wanted to largely ignore, but it is the game giving us our first touchdown of the day as QB Josh McCown connected with WR Jermaine Kearse for the 29-yard score. The drive was mostly led by the running backs as RB Bilal Powell caught a 31-yard pass and RB Matt Forte chipped in with a 13-yard reception.

(12:52PM) Players that were questionable entering the day but will suit up include: QB Jameis Winston, RB DeMarco Murray, WR Kelvin Benjamin, WR Marqise Lee, WR Jordan Matthews and TE Delanie Walker.

(12:50PM) The big news of the morning again revolves around injuries and our inactive players. Most notable is Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (ankle), but other players also sitting today include RB Andre Ellington, WR DeVante Parker, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Jeremy Maclin and WR Willie Snead.