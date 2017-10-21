Weather: Week 7 Forecasts

Saturday, October 21, 2017

The game on Thursday night provided us with an awesome start to Week 7 and continued to shred the “Thursday Night Football stinks” narrative. After absolutely sleeping through the first six weeks of the season Amari Cooper exploded, going for over 200 receiving yards and scoring 44 fantasy points. This was just one of many solid performances on the night with Alex Smith, Derek Carr and Tyreek Hill all getting fantasy teams off to great starts as well. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings.



After last week’s tame weather, Week 7 has a few potential forecasts to be worried about.

Wet Weather Expected



Carolina at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): 67 degree temperatures are the least of their worries in a game that could feature a lot of rain and wind. Rain is expected to start at least an hour prior to the game and continue throughout. This is going to cause a lot of players to struggle with traction, as Soldier Field is widely regarded as having one of the worst playing surfaces in the NFL, especially when it rains. The Bears home field advantage has been obvious even without inclement weather, knocking off Pittsburgh and nearly beating Atlanta. I would be concerned about starting Cam Newton or Devin Funchess as the Panthers will likely keep it on the ground more than they usually do due to 15MPH winds and a steady rain. All other fantasy options can be started as usual unless the weather takes another turn for the worse.



Cause for Concern

New Orleans at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET): Drew Brees’ home and away splits are significant and weather may also play a factor in this road game. 55 degree temperatures shouldn’t be a problem but with winds over 10 MPH and rain starting as early as 7am and continuing throughout the game the Saints offense may not be at its best. The weather isn’t bad enough for me to bench any Saints at the moment, but it is definitely something to keep an eye on heading into this matchup and potentially be a reason to temper expectations.

Week 7 Worry Free Weather



The following games have no weather concerns for Sunday.



Arizona at LA Rams (1:00 PM ET, London): The next installment of the International series will take place at Twickenham Stadium in London. While the first two London games started at 9:30 AM ET, this one starts at 1:00 PM ET, which is a night game in London. The weather will be a bit colder than both west coast teams are used to with 50 degree temperatures expected. Despite a slight chance of rain and some wind, fantasy players should be started as usual in this one.



Tampa Bay at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): After being knocked out of last week’s game with a sprained AC joint, it was announced on Friday that Buccaneer’s QB Jameis Winston will start against the Bills. Weather won’t be an issue for the wounded quarterback as 72 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies are expected.



Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (1:00 PM ET): The 2-3 Bengals will look to inch closer to the top of the AFC North at Heinz field against the 4-2 Steelers. Weather won’t be a factor in this one with 74 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies expected.



NY Jets at Miami (1:00 PM ET): Miami will host the Jets and try to avenge their loss earlier in the season. Hard Rock Stadium is expected to have 87 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies. Start all fantasy options as usual in this game.



Tennessee at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): The Browns will look to pick up their first win of the season at home against the Tennessee Titans. Deshone Kizer has been announced the starting QB for the Browns this week and will get to play in good weather. 71 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies are expected. Fantasy players can be started as you normally would.



Dallas at San Francisco (4:05 PM ET): Rookie QB C. J. Beathard out of Iowa will be making his first career start for the 49ers this Sunday against Dallas. 69 degree temperatures with clear skies are expected, unlikely to impact play.



Seattle at NY Giants (4:25 PM ET): Seattle will travel across the country to MetLife Stadium in Rutherford New Jersey to take on the Giants. After opening as touchdown favorites, the Seahawks are now favored by four or less at most sportsbooks. 72 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies won’t affect either teams play in this game.



Denver at LA Chargers (4:25 PM ET): After an embarrassing loss to the Giants coming out of their Week 5 bye, the Broncos will look to bounce back at the StubHub Center. 86 degree temperatures with clear skies are expected. Start all fantasy options as normal.



Atlanta at New England (8:30 PM ET): The much anticipated Super Bowl rematch is finally upon us. Similar to last year, the Patriots are 3 point favorites but will get home field advantage this time around. The slumping Falcons offense which couldn’t score a point in the second half of last week’s game will look to improve against a league-bottom Patriots defense. Weather won’t be a factor in the game featuring the highest Vegas total of the week with 59 degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies expected.



Washington at Philadelphia (8:30 PM ET, Monday): The second place Redskins will host the first place Eagles on Monday night in this NFC East divisional matchup. Weather shouldn’t play a factor in this game with 66 degree temperatures and overcast skies expected.

Home Teams Are Dome Teams



Only two games will be played in a dome on Sunday, both of which are at 1:00 PM ET.



Baltimore at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)