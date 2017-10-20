Injury Report: Week 7

Injury Report: Week 7Friday, October 20, 2017
Week 7 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 7 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Saints @ Packers
*Relatively healthy, the only Saints on the final injury report were Terron Armstead (shoulder) and Willie Snead (hamstring), both listed as questionable. Both should play, but Snead could be limited again after playing just 27.3 percent of the snaps in his season debut last week. He is just a bench stash right now.
*In what should be a bummer for all football fans, Aaron Rodgers was placed on injured reserve with a broken right collarbone on Friday. The Packers are “holding out hope” Rodgers will be able to return when first eligible Week 15, but there is a strong possibility he is done for the season. Brett Hundley will run the offense with Rodgers sidelined, downgrading the fantasy prospects of all Packers skill players. Green Bay will also be without OLB Ahmad Brooks (back), S Morgan Burnett (hamstring), OG Lane Taylor (ankle, doubtful), and LB Joe Thomas (ankle) while CB Davon House (quad), C Corey Linsley (back), and CB Damarious Randall (hamstring) are questionable. In better news, neither LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) nor RT Bryan Bulaga (concussion) was listed on the final report. With Hundley starting, the Packers need their bookends on the field.
Jags @ Colts
*Despite calling the injury minor and saying all week he will play, Leonard Fournette (ankle) sat out practice all three days before drawing a questionable tag. He looks like at best a game-time decision right now. Chris Ivory should be owned in all leagues just in case. He would be a solid RB2 if Fournette is forced to sit. Marqise Lee (knee, questionable) is also shaping up as a game-time call after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He did play after following the same routine two weeks ago, so there is hope he will suit up. S Tashaun Gipson (neck) rounds out the questionable list while C Brandon Linder remains sidelined with an illness.
*Andrew Luck (shoulder) suffered a setback this week, raising the possibility he could miss the entire season. At the very least, we should tack a few weeks onto his expected return. He will be joined on the sidelines by ILB Anthony Walker (hamstring) and Robert Turbin (elbow), who landed on injured reserve Friday. Turbin’s absence should open up more touches for Marlon Mack. C Ryan Kelly (knee), S T.J. Green (hamstring), and TE Darrell Daniels (knee) are questionable. All three practiced in full Friday.
Titans @ Browns
*Marcus Mariota was not even listed on the final report following a full week of practice, but the Titans still have two big question marks on offense. DeMarco Murray (hamstring, questionable) returned to a limited practice Friday, his first work of the week, while Delanie Walker (questionable) did not practice Friday after picking up a calf injury in Thursday’s session. Both look like game-time decisions. Even if Murray suits up, Derrick Henry looks like the better fantasy bet in a game Tennessee should win going away, making it unlikely they will push the veteran late. Jonnu Smith will be an under-the-radar option both as a streamer and in DFS if Walker sits. OLB Derrick Morgan (abdomen) is also questionable. Corey Davis (hamstring) and S Jonathan Cyprien (hamstring) remain out. Davis could return after the bye.
*Kenny Britt (knee, groin, questionable) appears on track to return against his former team following a limited week of practice. His presence is more a downgrade for Ricardo Louis than anything else. A more impactful former Titan to monitor is CB Jason McCourty, who picked up an ankle injury Thursday before sitting out Friday. He looks to be on the wrong side of a questionable tag, which is good news for Mariota and the passing game. Sammie Coates (hamstring) and S Jabrill Peppers (toe) are also questionable. LB James Burgess (knee) remains out.
Ravens @ Vikings
*Baltimore has a ridiculous 16 players listed on their injury report. The most interesting situation is at receiver, where Breshad Perriman (concussion) will sit while Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (back) are questionable. Both Maclin and Wallace look likely to play after limited practices Friday, but it will be a situation to watch Sunday morning. Ben Watson (knee), DT Brandon Williams (foot), and LT Ronnie Stanley (mouth) should also play through questionable tags. Williams’ return is a downgrade for Jerick McKinnon. Terrance West (calf), Maxx Williams (ankle), OLB Tim Williams (thigh), OL Matt Skura (knee), and WR Chris Matthews (thigh) will join Perriman on the sidelines. With West out, Alex Collins should retain a role which has resulted in 27 carries the last two games.
*Stefon Diggs (groin) and Sam Bradford (knee) will miss again this week. Diggs sitting leaves Adam Thielen as the No. 1 option in the passing game, a role which netted 13 targets last week against the Packers. He is a solid WR1 even in the bad matchup. Case Keenum will start again with Bradford out, but Teddy Bridgewater is nearing his return after getting in practice reps this week. C Nick Easton (calf) is also out. Michael Floyd (hamstring), CB Mackensie Alexander (hip), LT Riley Reiff (ankle), and CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) are questionable. Reiff is a concern after being added to the injury report on Friday, and Floyd’s only work this week was a limited session. Both look like game-time calls.
Bucs @ Bills
*Jameis Winston (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable, but coach Dirk Kotter announced Friday he will start against the Bills. Winston is not a top-12 fantasy option in a bad matchup on the road while injured, but his presence does upgrade Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate, and Doug Martin. LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring), DE Robert Ayers (knee), LB Lavonte David (ankle), LB Adarius Glanton (hamstring), DE Noah Spence (shoulder), S Keith Tandy (hip), and S T.J. Ward (hip) are also questionable. Everyone but Glanton on that list got in a full practice Friday. S Josh Robinson (concussion) and DE Ryan Russell (shoulder) are out.
*Jordan Matthews has made an extremely quick recovery from thumb surgery and looks on track to play this week after getting in a full practice Friday – he is officially listed as questionable. Matthews is returning just in the nick of time with Charles Clay (knee) out. Clay will be joined on the sidelines by LB Ramon Humber (thumb). CBs E.J. Gaines (groin) and Leonard Johnson (hamstring) are questionable, but both got in full practices Friday.
Panthers @ Bears
*Kelvin Benjamin (knee) sat out Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to a full practice Friday and looks on track to play. Still, he should be downgraded a few spots at less than 100 percent. C Ryan Kalil (questionable) also looks set to play for the first time since Week 1, which would be a big upgrade for the running game. S Kurt Coleman (knee), K Graham Gano (right knee), DE Charles Johnson (groin), and G Greg Van Roten (shoulder) round out the questionable list. Luke Kuechly (concussion) will not play, although there is hope he will be cleared on Monday. S Demetrious Cox (ankle), OT John Theus (concussion), and RB Fozzy Whittaker (ankle) will join him on the sidelines.
*Benny Cunningham (hamstring), C Hroniss Grasu (hand), and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) are questionable to face the Panthers. Cunningham will probably play following a limited week of practice, but Tarik Cohen would see some extra snaps if Cunningham ends up sitting. Markus Wheaton (groin) is out while CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and LB John Timu (ankle, knee) are doubtful.
Jets @ Dolphins
*Bilal Powell (calf) returned to a full practice on Thursday and was left off the final report on Friday. He should return to a change-of-pace role behind Matt Forte, leaving both with limited fantasy value. Robby Anderson (ankle) is also ready to go. DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) is questionable while TE Jordan Leggett (knee) is out.
*Despite some muted optimism earlier in the week, DeVante Parker (ankle) sat out every practice and is listed as doubtful. Jarvis Landry should once again dominate the targets against the Jets, putting him in the WR2 conversation. In better news, C Mike Pouncey (concussion, questionable) looks on track to play following a full practice on Friday. DE Andre Branch (knee), CB Xavien Howard (ankle), and CB Byron Maxwell (foot) are also listed as questionable.
Cardinals @ Rams
*Andre Ellington is officially questionable, but he looks extremely unlikely to play after sitting out the final two practices of the week with a quad injury. We should see a lot of Adrian Peterson in London, making him a must-start in a good matchup. LB Karlos Dansby (hamstring), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Olsen Pierre (ankle), and DT Xavier Williams (knee) are also questionable. Patrick Peterson (quad) was left off the final report, and it sounds like he will have a new partner with Tramon Williams likely to start over Justin Bethel this week.
*Fairly healthy, the Rams listed just S Cody Davis (thigh, doubtful) and LB Mark Barron (thumb, questionable) on the final report. Held to just one limited practice this week, Barron appears to be on the wrong side of questionable.
Bengals @ Steelers
*Tyler Boyd (knee) is out, but it looks like John Ross (knee, questionable) will play following a full practice on Friday. If Ross can stay healthy, he is talented enough to earn a role in this offense. S Derron Smith (ankle) is questionable, CB Adam Jones (back) is doubtful, and H-back Ryan Hewitt (knee) is out. Jones sitting is good news for Pittsburgh’s passing game.
*Pittsburgh will be without both DE Stephon Tuitt (back) and RT Marcus Gilbert (hamstring, doubtful). Tuitt sitting is a big upgrade for the Bengals’ offense. LG Ramon Foster (back) will return after sitting out last week.
Afternoon Games
Cowboys @ 49ers
*While he likely faces another legal battle next week, Ezekiel Elliott lives to fight another game. He is arguably the No. 1 running back in a great matchup. Dallas will also have the services of LB Sean Lee (hamstring) and LT Tyron Smith (back) coming out of the bye. LB Justin Durant (groin) is questionable while CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is out.
*LB Reuben Foster (questionable) just missed out on playing last week, but he is expected to make it back for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1. LB Ray-Ray Armstrong (shoulder), LB Brock Coyle (shoulder), and LB Dekoda Watson (groin) are also questionable. FB Kyle Juszczyk (back) and DE Aaron Lynch (calf) are out.
Seahawks @ Giants
*C.J. Prosise (ankle) is officially questionable, but he is expected to play following full practices on Thursday and Friday. He will join a muddled committee which also includes Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, and J.D. McKissic. Until (if) everything shakes out, this is a situation to avoid. DE Michael Bennett (heel), DT Nazair Jones (knee), and DE Marcus Smith (ankle) are also questionable. Bennett is expected to play through his plantar fasciitis issue, which is good news with DE Cliff Avril (neck) on injured reserve. The defense will be without CB Jeremy Lane (groin, doubtful) while LG Luke Joeckel is expected to be sidelined several weeks following knee surgery.
*The Giants finally have some good injury news with Sterling Shepard (ankle) looking likely to play through a questionable tag following a limited week of practice. Even in a tough matchup, he is in the WR3 conversation based on volume alone. New York will be without DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) as well as LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), LB Calvin Munson (quad), RB Paul Perkins (ribs), and C Weston Richburg (concussion). Vernon has been out since Week 4.
Broncos @ Chargers
*Demaryius Thomas (calf) and Trevor Siemian (shoulder) are good to go, but Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is out this week, and it sounds like he could be dealing with a multi-week sprain. Bennie Fowler looks like the best bet for targets with Sanders sidelined, but Jordan Taylor is a name to watch as well. Denver will also be without Cody Latimer (knee), Paxton Lynch (right shoulder), WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), LB Corey Nelson (elbow), OT Donald Stephenson (calf), and RT Menelik Watson (calf).
*Keenan Allen hurt his shoulder on Thursday, did not practice Friday, and was listed as questionable on the final report. That is usually a recipe for a missed game, but Allen said he is “very hopeful” he will play against the Chargers. It is worth noting players are usually overly optimistic about their outlook, and Allen is not in a great spot against the Broncos. Teams with solid options in the early slate may consider those instead of risking it with Allen. Melvin Gordon (shoulder) is also listed as questionable, but there does not appear to be any real concern about him. RT Joe Barksdale (foot), DT Corey Liuget (back), and S Adrian Phillips (neck, concussion) round out the questionable list.
Sunday Night
Falcons @ Patriots
*After sitting out last week, Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) was left off the final report. He is in the WR3 mix in a prime matchup. Sanu’s return is bad news for Austin Hooper, whose target spike was directly related to Sanu getting hurt early against the Bills. He is still worth a look in a great matchup, but he has a goose-egg floor with Sanu back in the lineup. OLB Jordan Tripp (concussion) will sit out this game.
*Chris Hogan (ribs) and Rex Burkhead (ribs) were left off the final injury report, meaning both will be ready to face the Falcons on Sunday night. The Patriots will not be as lucky on defense, with an already struggling secondary set to miss both CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion, ankle) and CB Eric Rowe (groin). If Julio Jones and Matt Ryan are going to break out of their funks, this would be the week to do it. LB Harvey Langi (back) will also sit after being involved in a scary car crash last week. CB Johnson Bademosi (abdomen), TE Jacob Hollister (chest), and LB Elandon Roberts (ankle) are questionable.
Monday Night
Redskins @ Eagles
*Rob Kelley (ankle) has only been getting in limited practices this week, but coach Jay Gruden expects him to play against the Eagles. CBs Josh Norman (ribs) and Bashaud Breeland (knee) also have a shot after back-to-back limited practices to start the week. LT Trent Williams (knee) has yet to practice, but he did the same thing last week before playing.
*Wendell Smallwood (knee) is practicing in full this week and set to return after sitting out two games. LeGarrette Blount has been playing well recently, but Smallwood saw 27 touches in the two games before he was injured. He is likely to be undervalued on the primetime slate in DFS.
Week 7 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 7 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Saints @ Packers
*Relatively healthy, the only Saints on the final injury report were Terron Armstead (shoulder) and Willie Snead (hamstring), both listed as questionable. Both should play, but Snead could be limited again after playing just 27.3 percent of the snaps in his season debut last week. He is just a bench stash right now.
*In what should be a bummer for all football fans, Aaron Rodgers was placed on injured reserve with a broken right collarbone on Friday. The Packers are “holding out hope” Rodgers will be able to return when first eligible Week 15, but there is a strong possibility he is done for the season. Brett Hundley will run the offense with Rodgers sidelined, downgrading the fantasy prospects of all Packers skill players. Green Bay will also be without OLB Ahmad Brooks (back), S Morgan Burnett (hamstring), OG Lane Taylor (ankle, doubtful), and LB Joe Thomas (ankle) while CB Davon House (quad), C Corey Linsley (back), and CB Damarious Randall (hamstring) are questionable. In better news, neither LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) nor RT Bryan Bulaga (concussion) was listed on the final report. With Hundley starting, the Packers need their bookends on the field.
Jags @ Colts
*Despite calling the injury minor and saying all week he will play, Leonard Fournette (ankle) sat out practice all three days before drawing a questionable tag. He looks like at best a game-time decision right now. Chris Ivory should be owned in all leagues just in case. He would be a solid RB2 if Fournette is forced to sit. Marqise Lee (knee, questionable) is also shaping up as a game-time call after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He did play after following the same routine two weeks ago, so there is hope he will suit up. S Tashaun Gipson (neck) rounds out the questionable list while C Brandon Linder remains sidelined with an illness.
*Andrew Luck (shoulder) suffered a setback this week, raising the possibility he could miss the entire season. At the very least, we should tack a few weeks onto his expected return. He will be joined on the sidelines by ILB Anthony Walker (hamstring) and Robert Turbin (elbow), who landed on injured reserve Friday. Turbin’s absence should open up more touches for Marlon Mack. C Ryan Kelly (knee), S T.J. Green (hamstring), and TE Darrell Daniels (knee) are questionable. All three practiced in full Friday.
Titans @ Browns
*Marcus Mariota was not even listed on the final report following a full week of practice, but the Titans still have two big question marks on offense. DeMarco Murray (hamstring, questionable) returned to a limited practice Friday, his first work of the week, while Delanie Walker (questionable) did not practice Friday after picking up a calf injury in Thursday’s session. Both look like game-time decisions. Even if Murray suits up, Derrick Henry looks like the better fantasy bet in a game Tennessee should win going away, making it unlikely they will push the veteran late. Jonnu Smith will be an under-the-radar option both as a streamer and in DFS if Walker sits. OLB Derrick Morgan (abdomen) is also questionable. Corey Davis (hamstring) and S Jonathan Cyprien (hamstring) remain out. Davis could return after the bye.
*Kenny Britt (knee, groin, questionable) appears on track to return against his former team following a limited week of practice. His presence is more a downgrade for Ricardo Louis than anything else. A more impactful former Titan to monitor is CB Jason McCourty, who picked up an ankle injury Thursday before sitting out Friday. He looks to be on the wrong side of a questionable tag, which is good news for Mariota and the passing game. Sammie Coates (hamstring) and S Jabrill Peppers (toe) are also questionable. LB James Burgess (knee) remains out.
Ravens @ Vikings
*Baltimore has a ridiculous 16 players listed on their injury report. The most interesting situation is at receiver, where Breshad Perriman (concussion) will sit while Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Mike Wallace (back) are questionable. Both Maclin and Wallace look likely to play after limited practices Friday, but it will be a situation to watch Sunday morning. Ben Watson (knee), DT Brandon Williams (foot), and LT Ronnie Stanley (mouth) should also play through questionable tags. Williams’ return is a downgrade for Jerick McKinnon. Terrance West (calf), Maxx Williams (ankle), OLB Tim Williams (thigh), OL Matt Skura (knee), and WR Chris Matthews (thigh) will join Perriman on the sidelines. With West out, Alex Collins should retain a role which has resulted in 27 carries the last two games.
*Stefon Diggs (groin) and Sam Bradford (knee) will miss again this week. Diggs sitting leaves Adam Thielen as the No. 1 option in the passing game, a role which netted 13 targets last week against the Packers. He is a solid WR1 even in the bad matchup. Case Keenum will start again with Bradford out, but Teddy Bridgewater is nearing his return after getting in practice reps this week. C Nick Easton (calf) is also out. Michael Floyd (hamstring), CB Mackensie Alexander (hip), LT Riley Reiff (ankle), and CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring) are questionable. Reiff is a concern after being added to the injury report on Friday, and Floyd’s only work this week was a limited session. Both look like game-time calls.
Bucs @ Bills
*Jameis Winston (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable, but coach Dirk Kotter announced Friday he will start against the Bills. Winston is not a top-12 fantasy option in a bad matchup on the road while injured, but his presence does upgrade Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate, and Doug Martin. LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring), DE Robert Ayers (knee), LB Lavonte David (ankle), LB Adarius Glanton (hamstring), DE Noah Spence (shoulder), S Keith Tandy (hip), and S T.J. Ward (hip) are also questionable. Everyone but Glanton on that list got in a full practice Friday. S Josh Robinson (concussion) and DE Ryan Russell (shoulder) are out.
*Jordan Matthews has made an extremely quick recovery from thumb surgery and looks on track to play this week after getting in a full practice Friday – he is officially listed as questionable. Matthews is returning just in the nick of time with Charles Clay (knee) out. Clay will be joined on the sidelines by LB Ramon Humber (thumb). CBs E.J. Gaines (groin) and Leonard Johnson (hamstring) are questionable, but both got in full practices Friday.
Panthers @ Bears
*Kelvin Benjamin (knee) sat out Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to a full practice Friday and looks on track to play. Still, he should be downgraded a few spots at less than 100 percent. C Ryan Kalil (questionable) also looks set to play for the first time since Week 1, which would be a big upgrade for the running game. S Kurt Coleman (knee), K Graham Gano (right knee), DE Charles Johnson (groin), and G Greg Van Roten (shoulder) round out the questionable list. Luke Kuechly (concussion) will not play, although there is hope he will be cleared on Monday. S Demetrious Cox (ankle), OT John Theus (concussion), and RB Fozzy Whittaker (ankle) will join him on the sidelines.
*Benny Cunningham (hamstring), C Hroniss Grasu (hand), and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) are questionable to face the Panthers. Cunningham will probably play following a limited week of practice, but Tarik Cohen would see some extra snaps if Cunningham ends up sitting. Markus Wheaton (groin) is out while CB Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and LB John Timu (ankle, knee) are doubtful.
Jets @ Dolphins
*Bilal Powell (calf) returned to a full practice on Thursday and was left off the final report on Friday. He should return to a change-of-pace role behind Matt Forte, leaving both with limited fantasy value. Robby Anderson (ankle) is also ready to go. DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) is questionable while TE Jordan Leggett (knee) is out.
*Despite some muted optimism earlier in the week, DeVante Parker (ankle) sat out every practice and is listed as doubtful. Jarvis Landry should once again dominate the targets against the Jets, putting him in the WR2 conversation. In better news, C Mike Pouncey (concussion, questionable) looks on track to play following a full practice on Friday. DE Andre Branch (knee), CB Xavien Howard (ankle), and CB Byron Maxwell (foot) are also listed as questionable.
Cardinals @ Rams
*Andre Ellington is officially questionable, but he looks extremely unlikely to play after sitting out the final two practices of the week with a quad injury. We should see a lot of Adrian Peterson in London, making him a must-start in a good matchup. LB Karlos Dansby (hamstring), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Olsen Pierre (ankle), and DT Xavier Williams (knee) are also questionable. Patrick Peterson (quad) was left off the final report, and it sounds like he will have a new partner with Tramon Williams likely to start over Justin Bethel this week.
*Fairly healthy, the Rams listed just S Cody Davis (thigh, doubtful) and LB Mark Barron (thumb, questionable) on the final report. Held to just one limited practice this week, Barron appears to be on the wrong side of questionable.
Bengals @ Steelers
*Tyler Boyd (knee) is out, but it looks like John Ross (knee, questionable) will play following a full practice on Friday. If Ross can stay healthy, he is talented enough to earn a role in this offense. S Derron Smith (ankle) is questionable, CB Adam Jones (back) is doubtful, and H-back Ryan Hewitt (knee) is out. Jones sitting is good news for Pittsburgh’s passing game.
*Pittsburgh will be without both DE Stephon Tuitt (back) and RT Marcus Gilbert (hamstring, doubtful). Tuitt sitting is a big upgrade for the Bengals’ offense. LG Ramon Foster (back) will return after sitting out last week.
Afternoon Games
Cowboys @ 49ers
*While he likely faces another legal battle next week, Ezekiel Elliott lives to fight another game. He is arguably the No. 1 running back in a great matchup. Dallas will also have the services of LB Sean Lee (hamstring) and LT Tyron Smith (back) coming out of the bye. LB Justin Durant (groin) is questionable while CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is out.
*LB Reuben Foster (questionable) just missed out on playing last week, but he is expected to make it back for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1. LB Ray-Ray Armstrong (shoulder), LB Brock Coyle (shoulder), and LB Dekoda Watson (groin) are also questionable. FB Kyle Juszczyk (back) and DE Aaron Lynch (calf) are out.
Seahawks @ Giants
*C.J. Prosise (ankle) is officially questionable, but he is expected to play following full practices on Thursday and Friday. He will join a muddled committee which also includes Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy, and J.D. McKissic. Until (if) everything shakes out, this is a situation to avoid. DE Michael Bennett (heel), DT Nazair Jones (knee), and DE Marcus Smith (ankle) are also questionable. Bennett is expected to play through his plantar fasciitis issue, which is good news with DE Cliff Avril (neck) on injured reserve. The defense will be without CB Jeremy Lane (groin, doubtful) while LG Luke Joeckel is expected to be sidelined several weeks following knee surgery.
*The Giants finally have some good injury news with Sterling Shepard (ankle) looking likely to play through a questionable tag following a limited week of practice. Even in a tough matchup, he is in the WR3 conversation based on volume alone. New York will be without DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) as well as LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), LB Calvin Munson (quad), RB Paul Perkins (ribs), and C Weston Richburg (concussion). Vernon has been out since Week 4.
Broncos @ Chargers
*Demaryius Thomas (calf) and Trevor Siemian (shoulder) are good to go, but Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is out this week, and it sounds like he could be dealing with a multi-week sprain. Bennie Fowler looks like the best bet for targets with Sanders sidelined, but Jordan Taylor is a name to watch as well. Denver will also be without Cody Latimer (knee), Paxton Lynch (right shoulder), WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), LB Corey Nelson (elbow), OT Donald Stephenson (calf), and RT Menelik Watson (calf).
*Keenan Allen hurt his shoulder on Thursday, did not practice Friday, and was listed as questionable on the final report. That is usually a recipe for a missed game, but Allen said he is “very hopeful” he will play against the Chargers. It is worth noting players are usually overly optimistic about their outlook, and Allen is not in a great spot against the Broncos. Teams with solid options in the early slate may consider those instead of risking it with Allen. Melvin Gordon (shoulder) is also listed as questionable, but there does not appear to be any real concern about him. RT Joe Barksdale (foot), DT Corey Liuget (back), and S Adrian Phillips (neck, concussion) round out the questionable list.
Sunday Night
Falcons @ Patriots
*After sitting out last week, Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) was left off the final report. He is in the WR3 mix in a prime matchup. Sanu’s return is bad news for Austin Hooper, whose target spike was directly related to Sanu getting hurt early against the Bills. He is still worth a look in a great matchup, but he has a goose-egg floor with Sanu back in the lineup. OLB Jordan Tripp (concussion) will sit out this game.
*Chris Hogan (ribs) and Rex Burkhead (ribs) were left off the final injury report, meaning both will be ready to face the Falcons on Sunday night. The Patriots will not be as lucky on defense, with an already struggling secondary set to miss both CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion, ankle) and CB Eric Rowe (groin). If Julio Jones and Matt Ryan are going to break out of their funks, this would be the week to do it. LB Harvey Langi (back) will also sit after being involved in a scary car crash last week. CB Johnson Bademosi (abdomen), TE Jacob Hollister (chest), and LB Elandon Roberts (ankle) are questionable.
Monday Night
Redskins @ Eagles
*Rob Kelley (ankle) has only been getting in limited practices this week, but coach Jay Gruden expects him to play against the Eagles. CBs Josh Norman (ribs) and Bashaud Breeland (knee) also have a shot after back-to-back limited practices to start the week. LT Trent Williams (knee) has yet to practice, but he did the same thing last week before playing.
*Wendell Smallwood (knee) is practicing in full this week and set to return after sitting out two games. LeGarrette Blount has been playing well recently, but Smallwood saw 27 touches in the two games before he was injured. He is likely to be undervalued on the primetime slate in DFS.