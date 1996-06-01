Silva's Week 7 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games
Tampa Bay @ Buffalo
Team Totals: N/A
This is a blowup spot for LeSean McCoy against a backsliding Bucs team that played in Arizona last week and is traveling to Buffalo this week, and has been gashed by running backs for a 49/256/5.22/2 rushing line in its last two games, resurrecting Adrian Peterson along the way. Already leading the team in targets, McCoy’s receiving usage should be enhanced by Jordan Matthews (thumb) and Charles Clay’s (knee) absences. As a home-favorite running back in a plus draw with mammoth workload potential, I think McCoy is a cash-game DFS play who correlates well with the Bills’ D/ST. … Despite his shortage of weapons, Tyrod Taylor is also squarely in play as a Week 7 streamer. Since the beginning of last season, Taylor has thrown 16-of-23 touchdown passes (70%) in home games, while the Bucs’ pass defense has been bad enough to allow top-six weeks to Case Keenum (QB3), Eli Manning (QB4), and Carson Palmer (QB6) in three of its last four games. Tampa Bay has given up the NFL’s third-highest completion rate (70.9%) and fourth-highest passer rating (104.0). Because McCoy figures to be his primary passing-game target, Taylor and Shady are playable in the same season-long and DFS lineups. … The only other Bills pass catcher worth Week 7 consideration is Nick O’Leary, who logged a 5/54/0 receiving line on six targets in Buffalo’s pre-bye loss to Cincinnati. With Clay on the shelf, O’Leary is an opportunity-driven streamer. The Bucs have allowed the NFL’s seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
Although Bucs beat writers are skeptical, Jameis Winston is apparently pushing to play through an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. Even at 100%, I would have liked Winston as a target for the Bills’ fantasy D/ST. I do not see Winston as playable beyond two-quarterback leagues at Buffalo, which ranks No. 3 in pass-defense DVOA and has given up an NFL-low two-touchdown passes. If Winston can’t go or is too ineffective to complete the game, interception-machine Ryan Fitzpatrick will take over, enhancing the Bills’ defensive outlook. … The matchup is better for Doug Martin against a Buffalo defense that is leakier on the ground, yielding a 66/299/4.53/3 rushing line to running backs in its last three games. Although Doug Martin hasn’t had a truly big fantasy box score yet, his on-field effectiveness suggests one is coming. Martin got eased into the Bucs’ Week 5 Thursday night game against the Patriots, then was game flowed out of last week’s loss to the Cardinals. With a banged-up and/or turnover-prone quarterback, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter would be smart to ride Martin here.
Winston’s Weeks 2-6 target distribution: Mike Evans 41; DeSean Jackson 31; Cameron Brate and Adam Humphries 25; Charles Sims 14; O.J. Howard 11; Chris Godwin 7; Jacquizz Rodgers 4; Martin 3. … Bills first-round CB Tre’Davious White has been excellent to the extent that coach Sean McDermott is using him to shadow No. 1 wideouts. I still like betting on Evans to win this battle, particularly after A.J. Green (7/189/1), Demaryius Thomas (6/98/0), Kevin Benjamin (6/77/0), and Emmanuel Sanders (7/75/0) all paid off against Buffalo in the first five weeks. … The Bills have allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in large part because they’ve faced one of the league’s softest tight end slates. Brate’s snaps and routes run are up in the last two games, and he has hit pay dirt in seven of his last nine. In season-long leagues, I think Brate is an every-week fantasy TE1. … Bills RCB E.J. Gaines is due back from his Week 4 groin injury to face Jackson, who has scored a touchdown and/or cleared 100 yards in three of his last four games. I like betting against cornerbacks with any kind of groin problems, especially when they’re facing D-Jax. … Slot man Humphries is always a viable if low-ceiling PPR option. Humphries has scored three touchdowns in 33 career games, but he’s also caught six balls in three of his last four. The Bills’ slot corner is Leonard Johnson, who has the worst PFF grade in Buffalo’s secondary.
Score Prediction: Bills 27, Buccaneers 17
Baltimore @ Minnesota
Team Totals: Vikings 22.25, Ravens 16.75
The Vikings’ D/ST should be one of this week’s most-popular plays against Joe Flacco, who has thrown at least one interception in 13 of his last 15 games with multiple picks in three of his last four. Just 1-of-6 quarterbacks to face Minnesota has finished as a top-15 fantasy passer, while Mike Zimmer’s defense ranks top seven in both INTs (7) and sacks (16). At home, the Vikings have held five straight opponents to 20 points or fewer. I think Minnesota’s defense is a cash-game play in DFS. … The Ravens opened last week’s loss to Chicago with Alex Collins in their lead running back role. Although Collins performed well on his season-high 15 carries, he was again out-snapped 75% to 30% by Buck Allen, who turned his 13 touches into 66 yards. As a two-down grinder, this is a bad matchup for Collins against a Vikings defense that has held enemy backs to a combined 132/431/3.27/1 rushing line. Collins’ floor is basement low with zero catches through five games as a Raven. … The matchup also doesn’t stand out for receiving back Allen, as Minnesota has yielded the NFL’s fourth-fewest receptions (24) and receiving yards (151) to running backs. Especially in PPR leagues, I would still rather play Allen than Collins as a flex option.
Flacco’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Ben Watson 30; Allen and Jeremy Maclin 28; Mike Wallace 27; Breshad Perriman 18; Nick Boyle and Michael Campanaro 14; Chris Moore 8. … Particularly with so many injuries to Baltimore’s wide receiver corps, this is a sneaky spot to stream Watson against a Vikings defense that has permitted the NFL’s 12th-most receptions (12) and 13th-most fantasy points to tight ends, namely giving up useful numbers to Coby Fleener (5/54/1), Bucs tight ends (6/50/1), Lions tight ends (7/82/0), and Bears tight ends (4/56/1). Watson led the Ravens in targets last week (8) and has caught at least five passes in three of the last five games. … Nursing a back injury, Wallace is an easy fade on the perimeter against Xavier Rhodes. … Maclin seems likely to return from his shoulder injury this week. Maclin’s health is an ongoing concern, and he hasn’t reached 60 yards in a game this year.
This will be yet another start for Case Keenum, whose weekly fantasy results are QB31 > QB3 > QB24 > QB20 > QB16 through five appearances. Baltimore poses an unappealing matchup with the NFL’s No. 2-DVOA-rated pass defense, surrendering the league’s second-lowest completion rate (53.6%) and fourth-lowest passer rating (71.1). … The top play in Minnesota’s offense is Jerick McKinnon, who out-snapped Latavius Murray 62% to 37% in Weeks 5-6 and out-touched him 43 to 30. Murray has gained 97 yards on 41 carries (2.37 YPC) as a Viking and should see reduced usage going forward. Baltimore’s defense has been generous on the ground in its last five games, yielding a 156/672/4.31/4 rushing line to enemy backs. Whereas McKinnon is an every-week RB2 with RB1 upside, Murray is unplayable in flex spots. Ravens 335-pound interior run stuffer Brandon Williams' (foot) return is more of a concern for interior runner Murray than space back McKinnon's fantasy matchup.
Keenum’s Weeks 2-6 target distribution: Adam Thielen 38; Kyle Rudolph 29; Stefon Diggs 25; McKinnon 19; Murray and Jarius Wright 5; Michael Floyd and Laquon Treadwell 4. … With Diggs (groin) looking questionable at best, Thielen should again be a target monster after piling up a team-high 13 looks in last week’s win over Green Bay. Thielen drew 8 and 11 targets in last year’s two non-Week 17 games missed by Diggs. This raises Thielen’s floor, and he has shown a big ceiling in those three missed games by Diggs with receiving lines of 9/97/0, 7/127/1, 8/53/0. … Rudolph’s stat lines in those games are 5/47/0, 9/64/0, and 2/15/0. Baltimore has given up big numbers to Bears tight ends (4/67/2), Jaguars tight ends (5/74/3), and Browns tight ends (6/108/1), overall allowing the NFL’s sixth-most fantasy points to the position. … Treadwell and Floyd combined for 56 scoreless yards on six targets as Diggs missed Week 6 against the Packers. I want no part of Treadwell or Floyd in this week’s tougher matchup with Baltimore.
Score Prediction: Vikings 23, Ravens 13
NY Jets @ Miami
Team Totals: Dolphins 21, Jets 17.5
The Dolphins kick started their offense in last week’s stunning upset of Atlanta on the back of Jay Ajayi, who set season highs in rushing yards (130) and yards per carry (5.0), and now draws a more-favorable matchup against the Jets, who have been creamed for the NFL’s fifth-most fantasy points by enemy backs. Ajayi has been a bust as a pass catcher – he’s dropped 3-of-12 targets and hasn’t gained double-digit receiving yards in any of the Dolphins’ first five games – but this should be a blowup spot for Ajayi on the ground. A continued obstacle will be Miami’s run blocking. The Dolphins rank 24th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards and may be without difference-making C Mike Pouncey (concussion) this week. … Jay Cutler’s weekly fantasy results are QB17 > QB26 > QB30 > QB26 > QB20. Cutler has gone 13 straight games without reaching 260 passing yards. He’s always a low-end two-quarterback-league play.
Cutler’s Weeks 2-6 targets: Jarvis Landry 57; DeVante Parker 28; Kenny Stills 24; Julius Thomas 21; Ajayi 12; Damien Williams 8; Leonte Carroo 3. … Parker has missed four games over the past three seasons. In them, Landry has drawn target counts of 14, 10, 12, 12. Landry has all the makings of a target monster against the Jets with elevated touchdown probability based on his team highs in red-zone targets (5) and targets inside the ten-yard line (3). … Stills always offers theoretical big-play potential, but he has seen five targets or fewer in 4-of-5 games with a season high of 51 yards. With Parker on the shelf, Stills is also likely to get the Morris Claiborne treatment. I’m approaching Stills as a volatile WR4/flex option. … Carroo got the Week 6 start in place of Parker and went catch-less on three targets. … Thomas is scoreless on the year without a 30-yard game. Plus matchups haven’t made Thomas fantasy relevant.
A top-15 fantasy quarterback in three of his last five games, Josh McCown is again worthy of streamer consideration against a pass-funnel Dolphins defense that ranks a lopsided 29th in DVOA against the pass but No. 2 against the run and is allowing an NFL-high 72.4% completion rate to enemy passers. In DFS, McCown remains stackable with Austin Seferian-Jenkins. … Despite beat writers’ expectation Elijah McGuire would serve as the Jets’ Week 6 lead back, Matt Forte got the honors instead, out-snapping McGuire 58% to 33% and out-touching him 17 to 10. With Bilal Powell (calf) due back to create a three-way committee, this looks like a situation to avoid in fantasy-lineup decisions against the Dolphins’ stout defensive front. … McCown’s Weeks 3-6 target distribution: Seferian-Jenkins and Robby Anderson 29; Jermaine Kearse 18; Jeremy Kerley 17; Powell 10; Forte 8; McGuire 5; Travaris Cadet 3. … ASJ leads all NFL tight ends in targets since making his post-suspension Week 3 debut and is a shoo-in fantasy TE1 against a Dolphins defense that got creamed by Chargers tight ends in Week 2 (10/101/1) and Titans tight ends in Week 5 (10/62/1), then gave up seven catches to Austin Hooper last week. … Anderson remains the Jets’ best fantasy wideout bet with a distinct target leg up on Kearse and superior big-play chops. Anderson parlayed a season-high 12 targets into 76 yards in last week’s loss to New England.
Score Prediction: Jets 23, Dolphins 20
Arizona @ LA Rams
Team Totals: Rams 25, Cardinals 21.5
Perhaps the single-biggest and least-expected story of a thoroughly wild Week 6 was Adrian Peterson’s reemergence as a real-life and fantasy factor. The Cards wasted no time installing Peterson as their workhorse with 26 carries on 74% of the snaps, and Peterson responded by showing jump-cut ability in the hole on top of open-field and short-yardage power. Defying odds for the last half-decade, Peterson now draws a more favorable Week 7 matchup than the Bucs against the Rams, whose struggling run defense has yielded a combined 155/732/4.72/7 rushing line to enemy backs and the most fantasy points in the league to the position. I wouldn’t be surprised if Peterson’s Week 6 game goes down as his best all year, but I would also insert him as an RB2 in London. … A top-14 fantasy passer in five straight weeks, Carson Palmer returns from his season-best game to face a Rams pass defense that ranks No. 6 in DVOA and has held 4-of-6 signal callers faced below weekly QB12 finishes. Even if Palmer’s matchup doesn’t stand out as favorable, he is tough to argue against in 12- and 14-season-long leagues with such an established, safe floor. I do not believe this is the week to fire hard on Palmer in DFS, however.
Palmer’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Larry Fitzgerald 52; Andre Ellington 41; Jaron Brown 36; John Brown and J.J. Nelson 27; Jermaine Gresham 20. … Although Fitzgerald has been a target monster in both the open field and red zone, his matchup is short of ideal against a Rams defense that limits slot production, so far containing Doug Baldwin (4/37/0), Cole Beasley (3/17/0), Allen Hurns (3/37/0), Trent Taylor (3/32/1), Jamison Crowder (4/47/0), and Kamar Aiken (1/3/0). Based on volume alone, Fitzgerald remains a quality WR2 play in season-long leagues. … John Brown again operated as Arizona’s clear-cut No. 2 wideout in last week’s win over Tampa Bay, logging 72% of the snaps and recording a season-best 3/63/1 receiving line. The Rams have allowed the NFL’s seventh-most completions of 20-plus yards (19), which plays to Brown’s skill set. Brown runs 70% of his routes away from Rams LCB Trumaine Johnson’s side of the field. I think Brown is an underrated WR3 option in this matchup. … Jaron Brown played 52% of Arizona’s Week 6 offensive snaps, running ahead of Nelson (18%). While I have little doubt Jaron or Nelson will pop big plays in the future, their part-time roles render them low-floor WR4/flex darts.
The fantasy QB15 or worse in four of his last five starts, Jared Goff should have a chance to right his downward trajectory against the Cardinals’ pass-funnel defense, which has yielded top-12 results to 4-of-6 quarterbacks faced, including top-five finishes to Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Not only does Arizona struggle to rush the passer and get flamed at No. 2 cornerback, No. 1 corner Patrick Peterson’s recurring quad injury has become a concern, costing him 42% of last week’s defensive snaps. Goff is an underrated QB1 streamer and DFS play. … Arizona has held enemy backs to a combined 136/445/3.27/3 rushing line and the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards (201). Todd Gurley remains a high-floor, volume-secure RB1 play averaging 24.3 touches for 127.7 yards per game.
Goff’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Robert Woods 37; Cooper Kupp 32; Gurley 30; Sammy Watkins and Tyler Higbee 24; Gerald Everett 13; Tavon Austin 10. … As the likeliest Rams receiver to get the Patrick Peterson treatment, Watkins again looks like a poor fantasy bet with 30 yards or fewer in four of his last five games. In such a low-volume role, Watkins has appeared disinterested at times on game tape. … The Cardinals are expected to bench DFS moneymaker Justin Bethel in favor of 34-year-old Tramon Williams, and Williams will likely spend most of this game on Woods. Woods never stands out as a sexy fantasy play, but he is a usable WR4/flex in PPR leagues with six or more targets in each of the Rams’ last four games. … Kupp is again the best fantasy bet in Los Angeles’ receiver corps. He leads the team in red-zone targets (6) and targets inside the ten (3), while fellow slot men Golden Tate (10/107/0), Adam Humphries (6/51/0), Nelson Agholor (4/93/1), and Trent Taylor (5/47/0) have all produced at or above expectation against Arizona’s slot coverage. … Higbee has been an unreliable box-score contributor this year, but he is playing 78% of the snaps and is worth streamer discussion against a Cardinals defense that has yielded big tight end games to the Colts (9/99/0), Eagles (9/82/2), and Buccaneers (8/96/1).
Score Prediction: Rams 24, Cardinals 23
Jacksonville @ Indianapolis
Team Totals: Jaguars 23.5, Colts 20.5
This game is likely to be short on box-score goodness beginning with Jags game manager Blake Bortles, who has finished outside the top-18 fantasy quarterbacks in 5-of-6 starts and is on pace for a career-low 45 rushing attempts, which was a sneaky way Bortles accrued points during his brief time as a fantasy factor. … Leonard Fournette’s chronic ankle woes reappeared in last week’s loss to the Rams. He is expected to start this week, but his ankle problems date back to LSU and are reason to stash Chris Ivory in 12- and 14-team season-long leagues. On the bright side, Fournette is catching the Colts’ defense on a short week after it was pounded by Titans running backs for a combined 31/171/5.52/2 rushing line last Monday night. Fournette has scored a touchdown in all six games this season and topped 120 total yards in 4-of-6 weeks. … Target leader Marqise Lee is the only playable Jaguars pass catcher against a Colts secondary that has yielded the NFL’s fifth-most receptions (75) and third-most yards (1,178) to enemy wide receivers. Lee’s volume projections are always concerning in Jacksonville’s run-first offense, but he has topped 60 yards in three of his last five games and is a viable matchup-driven WR3/flex.
Jacoby Brissett draws his toughest to-date matchup against Jacksonville, which has held each of its six quarterbacks faced to weekly finishes of QB18 or worse. Brissett has been a top-15 fantasy passer in three of his last four starts, but this is a week to bet against him. … The run-funnel Jaguars were again gashed on the ground by the Rams last week, and on the year have yielded a combined 146/783/5.36/4 rushing line to enemy backs. Although it may seem insignificant, Robert Turbin’s broken arm matters a lot for fantasy purposes because it will boost the usage of both Frank Gore and Marlon Mack. Turbin was siphoning 33% of the Colts’ backfield snaps and 5.3 touches per game, including the second-most red-zone carries (6) on the team. This is the best week to use Gore as an RB2/flex this year. Mack’s big-play ability gives him a high ceiling as a boom-bust flex play against Jacksonville’s leaky defensive front. As coach Chuck Pagano spoke openly this week of needing to increase Mack’s role, the explosive rookie is also an intriguing DFS tournament dart.
Brissett’s Weeks 2-6 target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 34; Jack Doyle 31; Kamar Aiken 26; Donte Moncrief 24; Gore 13; Turbin 10; Mack 4. … Antonio Brown is the only enemy wideout to top 70 yards against the Jaguars six games in, and only two receivers have cleared 60 yards on Jacksonville (Brown and Robert Woods). I would still rather bet on Hilton than against him whenever he plays at home. He’s gone over 150 yards in each of his last two home games, and in his career Hilton averages a 5.1/83.7/0.42 receiving line in Indianapolis versus 4.3/67.0/0.32 on the road. Hilton is also a “squeaky wheel” candidate after last week’s 1/19/0 clunker in a loss to the Titans. … Hilton is the lone Colts wideout to reach 70 yards in a game this year. While Hilton is a riskier WR2 play than usual this week, Moncrief and Aiken are guys to bet against squaring off with Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, and underrated Jaguars slot CB Aaron Colvin. … Jacksonville is most vulnerable statistically to tight ends, giving up the NFL’s 12th-most fantasy points to the position. Doyle is averaging 7.8 targets per game in four appearances with Brissett starting and is a passable low-end TE1 play against the Jags.
Score Prediction: Jaguars 21, Colts 20
New Orleans @ Green Bay
Team Totals: Saints 26, Packers 21.5
Brett Hundley will make his first NFL start against a Saints defense that has given up top-eight fantasy games to 3-of-5 quarterbacks faced while allowing the NFL’s fifth-most yards per pass attempt (7.9), seventh-highest completion rate (65.8), and fifth-most passing yards per game (268.4). Only eight teams are allowing more fantasy points per game to quarterbacks than New Orleans. A 95th-percentile SPARQ athlete, Hundley rushed for 30 touchdowns in three years at UCLA and has a 10:2 TD-to-INT ratio across three career preseasons, adding two rushing scores. Hundley threw three picks off the bench in last week’s loss to Minnesota and maintains a boatload of deficiencies as a passer, making him a volatile if still high-ceiling streamer. … Ty Montgomery returned in Week 6 as the lesser member of an RBBC with Aaron Jones, who out-touched Montgomery 14 to 11 and out-snapped him 65% to 30%. The lowered-volume workloads will render Jones and Montgomery riskier RB2/flex options barring change in their usage. The good news is Green Bay figures to feature its backfield more prominently without Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), while New Orleans has played sub-par run defense by allowing a combined 102/435/4.26/1 rushing line to enemy running backs and the league’s third-most receiving yards (348) to the position.
Hundley’s Week 6 target distribution: Davante Adams 10; Jordy Nelson 9; Jones 4; Montgomery and Randall Cobb 3; Geronimo Allison 2; Martellus Bennett 1. … As usual when backup quarterbacks take over, expectations need to be lowered for that team’s pass catchers, and matchups can mean less. It remains notable Adams led Green Bay in targets once Hundley entered last week’s game, recording a 5/54/1 line. Among Packers wideouts, Adams runs a team-high 72% of his routes outside, where Marvin Jones (6/96/1) and Stefon Diggs (7/93/2) are the only two receivers to clear 70 yards against underrated Saints CBs Ken Crawley and Marshon Lattimore. I’m downgrading Adams to a boom-bust WR3 play. … Nelson still drew nine Week 6 targets from Hundley, pacing the team in catches (6) and yards (60). It is perhaps notable the Packers moved Nelson inside on 32% of his snaps in an effort to keep him away from Xavier Rhodes in last week’s loss. Slot men Adam Thielen (9/157/0), Golden Tate (7/96/1), Chris Hogan (5/78/1), and Jarvis Landry (6/40/0) have had the most success against New Orleans. Nelson is a boom-bust WR2 play. … Cobb remains the Packers’ primary slot receiver, but his targets have fallen by the wayside (4 > 5 > 3) since missing Week 3 with a chest injury. He drew 13 and 9 targets in the first two games. … Targeted once by Hundley last week, Bennett appears to be in danger of experiencing the biggest box-score loss in Rodgers’ absence and now looks droppable in 12- and 14-team leagues.
Mark Ingram was the primary beneficiary of Adrian Peterson’s pre-Week 6 departure, logging year highs in playing time (66%) and touches (30) in last week’s shootout win over Detroit. Despite an early bye, Ingram is seventh in the NFL in carries inside the ten-yard line (8), sixth in carries inside the five (6), and top 15 at his position in receptions (20). In what projects as a high-scoring affair against a Green Bay run defense that ranks a sub-par 18th in DVOA, Ingram is a legitimate RB1 play for Week 7. … Alvin Kamara came off the bye to log 14 touches on 44% of the snaps, and the rookie should hover in the range of 13-16 touches per game going forward. Kamara has only one fewer reception (24) than carries (25) on the season, and Green Bay gave up a 5/30/1 receiving line to Jerick McKinnon last week. Kamara is an every-week fantasy RB2. … The Packers have done well to limit enemy quarterback production, holding 5-of-6 quarterbacks faced to results of QB14 or worse. Russell Wilson (QB24), Matt Ryan (QB14), and Andy Dalton (QB19) all underwhelmed against DC Dom Capers’ group. Drew Brees remains a quarterback to bet on and not against in this possible shootout. The Packers will have a hard time stopping the Saints’ backfield and Michael Thomas, who are all playable in the same season-long and DFS lineups as Brees.
Banged up and ineffective in the secondary, the Packers yielded at- or above-expectation stat lines to A.J. Green (10/111/1), Julio Jones (5/108/0), Adam Thielen (9/97/0), Dez Bryant (5/52/1), Kendall Wright (4/51/1), and Cole Beasley (4/23/2) in Weeks 2-6, and even gave up Vikings first-round bust Laquon Treadwell’s career-best game (3/51/0) last week. This is a blowup spot for Michael Thomas, who has led the Saints in targets in 5-of-5 games. … Willie Snead returned from his hamstring injury in last week’s win over the Lions, only to share playing time (30%) with Brandon Coleman (37%). The Saints’ rotating slot men will be hard to trust in fantasy until one takes over the full-time job. … Ted Ginn (52%) was also used rotationally against Detroit, although he at least put something in the box score (4/66/1) and came very close to two scores. Still, the story for Ginn hasn’t changed. His weekly target totals as a Saint are 5 > 6 > 3 > 2 > 4, rendering Ginn a low-floor dart throw with big-play dependency. … Coming off the Saints’ bye, Coby Fleener handled a season-low 25% snap rate, missed his lone target, and got out-produced by blocker Michael Hoomanawanui (2/27/1). The Packers have played stingy defense against tight ends, containing Jimmy Graham (3/8/0), Austin Hooper (2/7/0), Tyler Kroft (3/28/0), Zach Miller (2/45/0), and Kyle Rudolph (5/47/0). Jason Witten (8/61/0) has the biggest tight end game against Green Bay thus far.
Score Prediction: Saints 27, Packers 24
Carolina @ Chicago
Team Totals: Panthers 21.75, Bears 18.75
Cam Newton visits Soldier Field following three straight top-seven QB1 weeks to face an underrated Bears pass defense that has held 4-of-6 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB18 or below. The good news is Newton can be matchup proof when he runs, and he has resumed doing so with 8.7 rushing attempts per game in the last three weeks. Newton has scored on the ground in three of his last four games and set a season high with 71 rushing yards in last week’s loss to Philadelphia. … Christian McCaffrey hasn’t reached 15 touches since Week 1, but the rookie’s dynamic receiving skills have kept him afloat. He leads all NFL running backs in targets (50) and catches (37) and only Chris Thompson (340) has more receiving yards than McCaffrey’s 293. McCaffrey’s high-volume passing-game role also makes him immune to negative game scripts, although he has shown a floor of single-digit touches in positive ones. It is notable Chicago has yielded the NFL’s ninth-fewest receiving yards (198) to running backs. I’m still riding with McCaffrey as an every-week RB2 in PPR leagues and solid flex in non-PPR. McCaffrey has taken the Panthers’ team lead in red-zone targets (7) and targets inside the ten (4). … Jonathan Stewart remains a touchdown-or-bust fantasy commodity with only 11 targets through six games. The Bears’ run defense is mediocre or worse, ranking 19th in DVOA while giving up a 144/574/3.99/5 rushing line to enemy backs. The Panthers’ run-blocking woes lower Stewart’s floor. Carolina ranks 31st in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards, and Stewart has 17 yards on 26 carries (0.65 YPC) in the last two weeks.
Newton’s target distribution during his three-week hot stretch: McCaffrey 27; Devin Funchess 26; Kelvin Benjamin 23; Ed Dickson 17; Russell Shepard 9; Stewart 6. … Funchess disappointed in Week 6 against the Eagles, but his usage is tough to quibble with on target totals of 10 > 9 > 8 > 9 over the last month. Funchess is a volume-based WR3 against a Bears secondary that ranks 20th in fantasy points allowed to receivers. … Benjamin has topped 75 yards and/or scored a touchdown in each of his last four healthy games. Unfortunately, Benjamin suffered a knee injury in practice early this week, and coach Ron Rivera admitted Thursday the Panthers have “concern” about Benjamin’s Week 7 availability. Should Benjamin miss this game, Funchess would be elevated to a fringe WR1. … Dickson’s target totals have risen each game (1 > 4 > 5 > 8) since Greg Olsen broke his foot. Missing ILB Jerrell Freeman (pectoral) and FS Quintin Demps (forearm), Chicago gave up Kyle Rudolph’s season-best game (6/45/1) in Week 5 and nine catches to Ravens tight ends last week. Albeit not very sexy, Dickson is a viable streamer based on opportunity and matchup, and he too would benefit if Benjamin can’t give it a go.
Mitchell Tribusky’s weekly results through two starts are QB24 and QB23, and only 2-of-6 passers to face Carolina have managed top-12 fantasy finishes. Armed with arguably the NFL’s weakest receiver corps, Trubisky remains a low-end two-quarterback-league play. After Week 7, Trubisky’s schedule does loosen up considerably in his next five games: @ NO, vs. GB, vs. DET, @ PHI, vs. SF. … As the Bears are committed to the run as their offensive foundation, Jordan Howard enters Week 7 with 19 or more touches in four straight games and now faces a Panthers defense that may be without difference-maker MLB Luke Kuechly (concussion). Howard’s minimal receiving usage is always a concern for his weekly floor, but there is every reason to believe he’s headed for another big carry total. … Perennial troll Benny Cunningham (hamstring) exited last week’s loss after playing just one snap, so Tarik Cohen was restored to a 15-touch player on 33% of the snaps. Cohen struggled on his carries and lost a costly late-game fumble, but he salvaged his fantasy game with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Zach Miller. It would help Cohen’s cause if Kuechly doesn’t play, and his matchup is intriguing, anyway, against a Carolina defense that has allowed the NFL’s third-most catches (41) to running backs. Cohen is a viable PPR flex.
Trubisky’s Weeks 5-6 target distribution: Zach Miller 10; Kendall Wright and Dion Sims 8; Cunningham and Cohen 4; Howard, Tre McBride, and Tanner Gentry 1. … On a run-first team quarterbacked by a rookie, no Bears pass catchers are truly trustworthy options. Averaging a team-high five targets per game in Trubisky’s two starts, Miller now faces a Panthers defense yielding the league’s fifth-fewest receptions (20) and fourth-fewest yards (211) to tight ends, although Kuechly’s absence would improve Miller’s matchup. … The Bears started practice-squad types Gentry and McBride at outside receiver in last week’s upset of Baltimore. Gentry and McBride combined for one target. … Wright remains the lone Bears wideout worthy of weekly discussion. The Panthers have shown mild vulnerability to slot men in their last three games, namely Nelson Agholor (4/55/1), Golden Tate (5/48/0), and Danny Amendola (6/42/1). Wright’s receiving lines in Trubisky’s starts are 4/46/0 and 2/36/0 on target counts of 5 and 3.
Score Prediction: Panthers 23, Bears 17
Tennessee @ Cleveland
Team Totals: Titans 26, Browns 20.5
Although playing on a short week coming off a hamstring injury enhances his risk, Marcus Mariota is a tough fade against a pass-funnel Browns defense that has allowed each of its first six quarterbacks faced to post top-15 fantasy results including top-five games by Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, and Deshaun Watson. Cleveland ranks dead last in pass-defense DVOA but third against the run, forcing offenses to attack them aggressively in the air. While acknowledging there is some risk, I plan to fire up Mariota in all season-long leagues where I own him and sprinkle him into DFS lineups. … After discussing all last week how they planned to increase Derrick Henry’s role, the Titans gave Henry 20 touches on 56% of the snaps in Monday night’s win over Indianapolis, while Murray logged 16 touches on the same 56% playing-time clip. Henry was treated as the “closer” and ripped a gargantuan 72-yard touchdown run to put the game away in the fourth quarter. Murray could be seen limping around the field at times, something he’s done almost all year after suffering a debilitating hamstring injury in training camp. Despite Cleveland’s run-defense stoutness to date, I would elevate Henry to a top-five RB1 play should Murray miss this game. Murray has battled his hamstring problems for over two months, and the Titans have an upcoming bye in Week 8. It would be best for everyone involved if Murray sits this game out.
Mariota’s Weeks 1-6 targets: Rishard Matthews 38; Delanie Walker 35; Eric Decker 29; Corey Davis 13; Murray and Taywan Taylor 10; Jonnu Smith 7; Henry 2. … Cleveland has given up quality fantasy games to Antonio Brown (11/182/0), T.Y. Hilton (7/153/1), A.J. Green (5/63/1), Will Fuller (2/62/1), Jermaine Kearse (4/38/1), and Jeremy Maclin (4/31/1). Browns top CB Jason McCourty did hold Green to his season-low yardage total in Week 4, then played a big role in checking DeAndre Hopkins (2/19/1) last week. I’m still confidently starting Matthews as a WR3, but McCourty’s emergence as a shadow corner is at very least notable. … On the off chance McCourty does contain Matthews, Decker could benefit after he led the Titans in targets (9), catches (7), and yards (88) in last Monday night’s win over the Colts. After a sluggish start with his new team, Decker is back in play as a WR3 in season-long leagues and underrated DFS option. Decker leads the Titans in red-zone targets (4) and targets inside the ten (2). He played 83% of the snaps last week. … Explosive rookie Taylor ripped a 53-yard touchdown that proved the game winner against Indianapolis, although Taylor logged a 41% snap rate and has yet to exceed four targets in any game. … Cleveland has been torched by Jesse James (6/41/2), Ravens TEs (13/121/0), Bengals TEs (7/79/2), Jets TEs (7/63/1), and Texans TEs (5/69/0). This is a breakthrough spot for Walker, who is flukily scoreless through six games despite ranking fifth among all NFL tight ends in catches (25).
NFL interceptions leader DeShone Kizer returns after taking a “break” in favor of Kevin Hogan last week to face a pass-funnel Titans defense that has surrendered top-15 fantasy weeks to 4-of-6 quarterbacks faced, including three top-seven performances. Tennessee has allowed the NFL’s third-most passing touchdowns (13) and sixth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (104), and ranks 25th in pass-defense DVOA. Kizer’s turnover proneness makes him an uncomfortable streamer, but I think he should be locked into two-quarterback-league lineups and offers enough dual-threat upside in a favorable enough matchup to be worthy of DFS tournament discussion. … Still scoreless on the year, Isaiah Crowell has reached 15 touches just once since Week 1 and draws a tough matchup against a Tennessee defense that has limited enemy backs to a combined 142/509/3.58/2 rushing line. Crowell simply hasn’t shown enough to be approached as more than a low-floor, low-ceiling flex option. He is averaging 54.0 total yards per game. … Duke Johnson is a better fantasy bet against a Tennessee defense allowing the NFL’s ninth-most receiving yards to backs (301), although it remains frustrating the Browns refuse to commit to Johnson as more than a lightly-used scatback. Johnson’s playing time has dipped in three straight weeks (55% > 53% > 45%), and he has reached double-digit touches in 1-of-6 games. His perceived value inflated by a three-game touchdown run in Weeks 3-5, Johnson remains a PPR-specific flex option only.
Kizer’s 2017 target distribution: Johnson 27; Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis 23; Rashard Higgins 19; Seth DeValve 17; David Njoku 11; Crowell and Kasen Williams 9; Bryce Treggs 5. … Apparently due back from his knee and groin injuries, Britt’s four stat lines with Kizer at quarterback are 1/13/0 > 1/2/0 > 3/54/1 > 3/52/0. Britt stated this week he wants to return for this “revenge game” against the team that drafted him. … Louis should start across from Britt after logging 75% of the snaps or more in four straight games. Unfortunately, Louis showed much more of a connection with Kevin Hogan (ribs). … Slot man Higgins hasn’t cleared 15 yards since Week 2. … Despite being the Browns’ most dynamic pass catcher, Njoku inexplicably logged a season-low 39% of the Week 6 snaps and continues to share time with DeValve.
Score Prediction: Titans 27, Browns 23
4:05 PM ET Game
Dallas @ San Francisco
Team Totals: Cowboys 27, 49ers 20
Dak Prescott returns from his Week 6 bye to face a pass-funnel 49ers defense that has given up 290-plus passing yards to four straight quarterbacks, including last week’s QB1 result to Kirk Cousins. All six signal callers to face San Francisco have finished QB17 or better, while San Francisco’s allowance of a league-high 70.8 offensive plays per game enhances enemy skill-position volume, raising their floors and ceilings. On paper, at least, this is a near-ideal spot for Prescott, who has posted top-12 fantasy stats in all five games this year with QB8 and QB2 finishes leading into the open date. … “Angry” Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension was delayed at least one more week, and his Week 7 matchup is improved by the 49ers’ loss of 49ers LE Arik Armstead (broken hand). Despite holding enemy running backs to 3.62 yards per carry, San Francisco has yielded the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to the position by giving up an NFC-high 440 receiving yards to backs. Averaging a per-game receiving line of 3.4/26.8/0.2, Elliott is on pace to nearly double last year’s target, reception, and receiving-yardage totals. Zeke is an exciting RB1 play.
Dak’s Weeks 1-5 target distribution: Dez Bryant 48; Jason Witten 38; Cole Beasley 26; Terrance Williams 25; Elliott 21; Brice Butler 11. … This is a dream matchup for Dez against a San Francisco defense that has allowed the NFL’s fifth-most receptions (75) and sixth-most yards (1,013) to enemy wideouts. Bryant has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games and is quietly on pace for the second-most targets of his career (154). … The 49ers play stout tight end defense, containing Greg Olsen (2/18/0), Jimmy Graham (1/1/0), Rams TEs (2/21/0), Jermaine Gresham (2/12/0), Colts TEs (4/30/0), and Jordan Reed (4/37/0). Witten has been a tough player to predict with 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 3-of-5 games but single-digit yards in his other two. He’s a fringe streamer this week. … Beasley got off the schneid with a two-score game in Dallas’ pre-bye win over the Packers, hitting pay dirt for the first time in 11 games dating back to last season. He’s still difficult to trust with fewer than 50 yards in ten straight. The last five slot receivers to face the 49ers are Jamison Crowder (3/23/0), Kamar Aiken (2/22/0), Larry Fitzgerald (4/32/1), Cooper Kupp (2/17/0), and Doug Baldwin (6/44/0). … Williams has a TD in seven of his last 37 games, topping 70 yards twice in that span. He’s just a roadblock to Butler at this point.
The 49ers have turned their offensive reins over to third-round rookie C.J. Beathard, a strong-armed, if erratic-placement passer who posted the second-fastest ball velocity (55 MPH) among quarterbacks at the Combine but completed just 58.1% of his throws as an Iowa Hawkeye. An underrated athlete, Beathard did log a 6/85/1 rushing line this preseason and ripped off a 14-yard scramble last week. He is a viable two-quarterback-league play against a Cowboys defense that has yielded four straight top-15 fantasy weeks to enemy signal callers and the NFL’s fifth-most touchdown passes (11) despite an early bye. … Restored as the 49ers’ bellcow following his Week 5 benching, Carlos Hyde out-touched Matt Breida 18 to 6 and out-snapped him 78% to 24% in last week’s two-point road loss to Washington. While I wouldn’t quite characterize Hyde as a high-confidence play, I do view him as a high-upside RB2 option at worst. The Cowboys were pounded for a combined 96/453/4.72/2 rushing line by running backs in their last four games. Dallas has also allowed the NFL’s 12th-most receiving yards (281) to the position.
Beathard’s Week 6 target distribution: Pierre Garcon 8; Hyde and George Kittle 6; Breida, Trent Taylor, and Aldrick Robinson 4; Marquise Goodwin 3; Garrett Celek 1. … It was promising to see Beathard continue to treat Garcon as the 49ers’ locked-in No. 1 wideout off the bench last week. Garcon should remain a target monster despite Brian Hoyer’s benching. The Cowboys have given up useful fantasy games to Larry Fitzgerald (13/149/1), Demaryius Thomas (6/71/0), Davante Adams (7/66/2), Emmanuel Sanders (6/62/2), Cooper Kupp (5/60/1), Sterling Shepard (7/44/0), Jaron Brown (2/27/1), and Jordy Nelson (2/24/1). … I don’t think it would be a stretch to call Kittle the 49ers’ No. 2 pass option at this point. He played college ball with Beathard at Iowa and has drawn 17 targets over the past two weeks. Kittle logged 92% of the 49ers’ Week 6 offensive snaps and ran 39 routes, Kittle’s second-highest total of the season. … As complementary receivers in an offense now quarterbacked by a rookie, Robinson, Goodwin, and Taylor are long-shot dart throws at best, even in a favorable matchup such as this.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 28, 49ers 23
4:25 PM ET Games
Denver @ LA Chargers
Team Totals: Broncos 20.25, Chargers 20.25
Overcoming a tough early-season schedule to post top-12 fantasy results in 5-of-6 games, Philip Rivers gets another difficult draw versus the Broncos, whose perennial shutdown pass defense has held three straight enemy quarterbacks to fantasy finishes of QB17 or worse. Denver did allow top-12 weeks to Rivers and Dak Prescott in Weeks 1-2, although Rivers threw for just 192 yards, and Prescott threw for 238 on a whopping 50 attempts. Any way you slice it, this matchup is hard enough to downgrade Rivers to a two-quarterback-league play only. … After playing league-best run defense in the season’s first month, the Broncos were promptly gashed by Giants two-down banger Orleans Darkwa for a career-high 130 total yards at 5.6 yards per carry in last Sunday night’s stunning upset. While that run-defense performance may prove an outlier, it does provide optimism for Melvin Gordon, who shook off a slow first month to tally touch counts of 26 and 34 in Weeks 5-6, good for total-yardage counts of 163 and 150, and four combined TDs. Gordon now ranks eighth among NFL running backs in carries (99) and fourth in receptions (28). Even against Denver, Gordon is a locked-in RB1 play in season-long leagues.
Rivers’ Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Keenan Allen 61; Gordon 39; Tyrell Williams 29; Hunter Henry 25; Travis Benjamin 24; Antonio Gates 21; Austin Ekeler 13; Branden Oliver 8. … Allen squeaked out a usable 5/35/1 receiving line against this same Broncos defense in Week 1. The next wide receiver to reach 65 yards against Denver’s secondary will be the first this year, however. Typically a fringe WR1 play, Allen is more of a lowered-expectations WR2/3 this week. Allen does have nine targets or more in every game this season. … The top matchup play in Los Angeles’ offense is Henry against a Broncos defense that gave up 10/97/1 to Jason Witten in Week 2, 7/70/1 to Bills tight ends in Week 3, 5/61/0 to Raiders tight ends in Week 4, and 6/88/1 to Giants tight ends last week. Elevated to a 79% player the past two weeks, Henry has drawn target totals of 8 and 7 and should be a trustworthy every-week TE1 going forward. … Tyrell Williams has cleared 60 yards in just 1-of-6 games, and his three box-score lines against Denver since last season began are 5/54/0 > 1/4/0 > 3/28/0. Williams and Benjamin both look like obvious Week 7 avoids. … Rookie Mike Williams made his season debut in last week’s win over the Raiders, although he logged one target on 17% of the snaps. I’m not optimistic about Mike running into season-long-league value this year, but his mere presence in the rotation damages Tyrell and Benjamin. … Even in plus matchups, Gates has no business being streamed with zero games above 30 yards six weeks in.
Last Sunday night’s abominable post-bye effort against the Giants aside, C.J. Anderson remains a solid bounce-back RB2 bet against a soft Chargers defensive front that has been creamed by enemy running backs for a combined 156/809/5.19/3 rushing line. Los Angeles has pass-funnel tendencies, rating 12th in pass-defense DVOA but 28th against the run. With that said, the Broncos’ insistence on adding Devontae Booker to what is now a three-back committee hurts Anderson’s volume outlook and makes Jamaal Charles unplayable as a flex option. In a Week 6 game where Denver fell behind, Booker wound up leading the Broncos’ backfield in all receiving categories. Anderson played a season-low 47% of the snaps, Booker 28%, and Charles 25%. The Broncos must stay committed to the run in this game and going forward. … Since posting fluke top-four performances in each of his first two games, Trevor Siemian predictably regressed to QB28 > QB24 > QB9 results in his ensuing three starts. The QB9 finish was buoyed by 54 dropbacks, a number the Broncos should make certain Siemian doesn’t reach again. Siemian will be without top wideout Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) in this game, and each of the last five passers to face the Chargers finished QB16 or below. Siemian is a fringe two-quarterback-league play.
Siemian’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Demaryius Thomas 44; Sanders 42; Bennie Fowler 24; AJ Derby 16; Anderson 12; Virgil Green 8; Charles 7; Booker 6. … While Chargers top CB Casey Hayward’s probable shadow coverage is a concern for Thomas, more important from a fantasy standpoint is the likelihood he becomes a Week 7 target monster. As Sanders missed nearly 40% of last week’s loss to the Giants, Thomas overcame Janoris Jenkins’ shadow for a season-best 10/133/0 receiving line on 14 targets. In Odell Beckham (5/97/1), Alshon Jeffery (3/29/1), Tyreek Hill (5/77/1), DeVante Parker (4/85/0), and Michael Crabtree (6/52/1), the Chargers have given up a substantial number of big games to wideouts despite their pass-defense stinginess as a whole. … The Broncos’ wideout rotation figures to be rounded out by slot man Fowler and Week 7 super sleeper Jordan Taylor, an annual preseason star nicknamed “Sunshine” for his Fleenerian blonde hair. Taylor stands 6-foot-4, 209 with 4.52 speed and came off the bench last week for a 3/26/0 stat line on four targets. It should be noted Chargers RCB Trevor Williams has been just as good as Hayward, earning PFF’s No. 8 cornerback grade among 112 qualifiers. … Derby is also a candidate for an expanded role, although his matchup is also difficult. The Chargers have put clamps on TEs Travis Kelce (1/1/0), Julius Thomas (3/26/0), Evan Engram (0/0), and Jared Cook (2/14/0).
Score Prediction: Chargers 23, Broncos 20
Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh
Team Totals: Steelers 23, Bengals 17.5
Cincinnati returns from its Week 6 bye with a chance to improve to 3-3 after a painfully slow start. So go the Bengals, so goes Andy Dalton, who posted QB19 > QB3 > QB13 fantasy results leading into the open date following the switch to OC Bill Lazor. As Bengals analyst Joe Goodberry has noted, however, Dalton is more likely to struggle against “common” opponents such as the Steelers, while only one quarterback to face Pittsburgh (Alex Smith) has posted top-25 fantasy results in the last five weeks. The Steelers rank second in the league in sacks (20) and are back in play as a D/ST streamer. … The best way to attack the Steelers is on the ground, where DC Keith Butler’s unit has been throttled for a combined 96/546/5.69/4 rushing line by running backs while yielding the NFL’s sixth-most receptions (36) to the position. Since Lazor’s promotion, Joe Mixon has averaged 19.0 touches per game on 53% of the snaps, also taking over the team lead in carries inside the ten (3) and the five (1), where Mixon scored in the Bengals’ pre-bye win over the Bills. Cincinnati’s poor run blocking will remain a significant concern for Mixon’s efficiency, of course. The Bengals rank 30th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards. … Lightly-used scatback Giovani Bernard’s weekly touch counts since Lazor took over are 5 > 6 > 4. Jeremy Hill’s are 8 > 7 > 4.
Dalton’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: A.J. Green 51; Brandon LaFell 25; Tyler Kroft 17; Bernard 14; Mixon 11; Tyler Boyd 9; Alex Erickson 7. … The Steelers have allowed the NFL’s third-fewest receptions (50) and a league-low 528 yards to enemy receivers, while no wideout has reached 65 yards against them. Green’s career home-away splits are worth remembering, however; in a seven-year sample, he averages a 6.6/97.2/0.67 road line compared to 4.7/71.0/0.48 in Cincy. Green has scored a touchdown in all three games since Lazor replaced Ken Zampese as offensive coordinator, averaging 11.0 targets and 121.0 yards per game. Despite the difficult on-paper matchup, Green is worth betting on in this spot. … Despite playing 91% of the Bengals’ offensive snaps, LaFell is scoreless with five straight games below 35 yards. … Pittsburgh has allowed the NFL’s 11th-fewest yards to tight ends (256), notably checking Travis Kelce (4/37/0), Ben Watson (5/43/0), Zach Miller (1/17/0), and Kyle Rudolph (4/45/0). With 4-of-5 games below 40 yards, I have a hard time getting excited about Tyler Kroft as a streamer.
Le’Veon Bell returns from a Week 6 game where he slaughtered Kansas City for year highs in yards per touch (5.46), yards per carry (5.59), and rushing yards (179), putting the Steelers’ otherwise struggling offense on his back in an upset win. If OC Todd Haley is smart, he will again make Le’Veon his Week 7 centerpiece against a Cincinnati defense that has allowed the NFL’s sixth-most catches to running backs (36) despite an early bye. … Bell’s mammoth workloads put him at enhanced injury risk. Rookie James Conner is worth stashing in 12- and 14-team season-long leagues, and Terrell Watson in deeper formats. Conner is rough around the edges in pass protection, but he has ripped a handful of explosive runs off the bench and could flirt with 20 touches per game should something happen to Bell. … Neither Ben Roethlisberger’s matchup nor his to-date production stand out. Cincinnati has allowed the NFL’s seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, while Big Ben’s weekly finishes in chronological order are QB14 > QB9 > QB25 > QB21 > QB26 > QB21 since the season began. He hasn’t been a top-20 fantasy passer since Week 2. Leaning on Big Ben as a season-long starter or DFS tournament option would be placing bets almost entirely on his multi-year home-game splits, although he hasn’t been good at home this year, either.
Roethlisberger’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Antonio Brown 74; Bell 39; Martavis Bryant 34; Jesse James 25; JuJu Smith-Schuster 23; Eli Rogers 11; Vance McDonald 6. … Brown leads the NFL in targets by nine, hasn’t dropped a single pass, and has cleared 110 yards in 4-of-6 games. Our generation’s version of Jerry Rice, Brown is always a great fantasy play regardless of opponent. In a matchups column, it is still notable the Bengals have limited Brown historically. Brown’s last four receiving lines against Cincy are 3/58/0, 4/39/0, 7/87/0, and 6/47/1. … Because Brown and Bell dominate targets to such a great extent, Pittsburgh’s other pass catchers lack box-score reliability. I suppose we could hatch a “squeaky wheel” narrative for Bryant amid rumors he requested a trade, but Bryant logged season lows in Week 6 offensive snaps (52%) and routes run (18) and would require a real leap of faith as a fantasy starter in any kind of league. He’s failed to clear 50 yards in 5-of-6 games. … In last week’s win over the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster’s snap rate reached a one-month low (67%) as slot man Rogers (20%) stole playing time. For the time being, at least, this looks like a situation to avoid. … The Steelers also increased McDonald’s Week 6 involvement (50%), so James ran a season-low 19 routes. A tight end timeshare now looks likely.
Score Prediction: Steelers 20, Bengals 17
Seattle @ NY Giants
Team Totals: Seahawks 22, Giants 18
Seahawks-Giants set up as a low-scoring slugfest with talented defenses on both sides that should be at or near full strength after battling early-season injury turbulence. Russell Wilson’s weekly fantasy results have been all over the place (QB24 > QB16 > QB2 > QB5 > QB18) to the extent he can only be viewed as as a boom-bust QB1 option. In Trevor Siemian (QB9), Philip Rivers (QB8), Jameis Winston (QB7), and Dak Prescott (QB11), however, 4-of-6 quarterbacks to face the Giants have posted top-12 finishes, creating optimism for Wilson. He will be low owned in DFS tournaments, where Wilson’s best stack partner looks to be Jimmy Graham. … The Giants have underwhelmed in run defense, but there simply isn’t enough clarity in Seattle’s backfield for confident fantasy investments. Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls both saw ten touches in the Seahawks’ pre-bye win over the Rams, and neither was effective. WR/RB hybrid J.D. McKissic has given the offense a spark at times, but he hasn’t handled more than five touches in a game yet. C.J. Prosise offers the most upside in Seattle’s tailback corps and is the preferred season-long stash.
Wilson’s Weeks 1-5 target distribution: Doug Baldwin 39; Jimmy Graham 34; Paul Richardson 27; Tyler Lockett 24; Prosise 11; Luke Willson 10; McKissic 6. … After battling an early-season high ankle sprain, Graham should be the healthiest he’s been this year coming off the bye. His matchup is ripe against a Giants defense that’s been dusted by Jason Witten (7/59/1), Eric Ebron (5/42/1), Zach Ertz (8/55/1), O.J. Howard (2/63/1), Cameron Brate (4/80/1), Hunter Henry (3/42/1), and Broncos tight ends (4/58/1). Prior to the open date, Graham hit pay dirt and/or topped 60 yards in three straight games. … The return of Giants slot CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie toughens Baldwin’s matchup. Fellow slot men to face the G-Men with DRC on the field are Keenan Allen (4/67/0), Cole Beasley (3/32/0), Golden Tate (4/25/0), Nelson Agholor (2/20/0), and Adam Humphries (6/70/0). Held under 70 yards in 4-of-5 games, Baldwin is probably better viewed as a WR3 play in this matchup than the WR2 he was drafted to be in season-long leagues. … Because Lockett runs more slot routes, he is more likely to avoid Janoris Jenkins’ boundary coverage than Richardson and makes for the superior WR4 dart throw all things considered.
As Aaron Rodgers (QB13), Brian Hoyer (QB33), Marcus Mariota (QB15), Jacoby Brissett (QB27), and Jared Goff (QB22) all failed to pay fantasy dividends against Seattle’s top-five DVOA-rated pass defense in the first five weeks, Week 7 optimism should be low for Odell Beckham- and Brandon Marshall-less Eli Manning in any kind of fantasy league. … More appealing is Orleans Darkwa against the Seahawks’ run-funnel defense, which has yielded a combined 103/499/4.84/3 rushing line to enemy backs. Darkwa is a low-floor, two-down banger, but he dominated touches (22) and snaps (50%) in New York’s Week 6 upset of Denver. Wayne Gallman (11, 28%) and Shane Vereen (1, 22%) lagged far behind. … Only four enemy wideouts cleared 70 yards against Seattle in the first five weeks, while no Giants receiver topped 15 yards in last week’s win. At least until their matchups get easier or Sterling Shepard (ankle) heals up, G-Men wideouts look like fantasy plays to avoid. For forward-thinking purposes, it is notable Roger Lewis led the position group in snaps (89%) against the Broncos. Tavarres King (85%) started across from him in three-receiver sets with Travis Rudolph (43%) in the slot. … Evan Engram predictably dominated targets (7) and production (5/82/1) at Denver and should every-week TE1 starter the rest of the way. The Seahawks flashed tight end vulnerability to Colts TEs (6/59/0) and Rams TEs (5/106/0) in Weeks 4-5.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 21, Giants 20
Sunday Night Football
Atlanta @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 29.5, Falcons 26.5
A top-ten fantasy passer in four of his last five games, Tom Brady has thrown for multiple touchdowns and/or 300-plus yards in five straight weeks and offers mouth-watering upside against a Falcons pass defense that ranks 22nd in DVOA while struggling to generate up-front pressure with the NFL’s seventh-fewest sacks (12) and Football Outsiders’ No. 28 ranking in Adjusted Sack Rate. … The Falcons dipped to 29th in run-defense DVOA after getting hammered for Jay Ajayi’s season-best game (26/130/0) in last week’s embarrassing post-bye, home-game loss. Whereas Mike Gillislee has steadily trended downward and faces an uncertain role after getting benched for losing a fumble in New England’s Week 6 win over the Jets, Dion Lewis has trended up on chronological snap rates of 20% > 24% > 43% and touch counts of 5 > 9 > 11 in the past three weeks. Lewis has two touchdowns inside the ten to Gillislee’s none during that stretch. Lewis is a sleeper for a breakthrough game against Atlanta and worthy of boom-bust flex consideration. … James White was nearly as deserving as Brady of Super Bowl MVP honors in February’s comeback win over these same Falcons. White remains the safest bet in New England’s backfield, even if White’s ceiling is limited by his low-volume role without a game above 13 touches on the year. Atlanta’s vulnerability to receiving backs is a schematic and chronic issue under Dan Quinn. The Falcons gave up an NFL-high 54.4 receiving yards per game to running backs in 2016. They are allowing 53.2 this year.
Brady’s 2017 target distribution with Rob Gronkowski in the lineup: Gronkowski 40; White and Brandin Cooks 33; Chris Hogan 30; Danny Amendola 24; Rex Burkhead 7; Dwayne Allen 6; Lewis and Phillip Dorsett 5. … This is another blowup spot for Gronkowski against a Cover-3 Falcons defense that is strong at cornerback and funnels action into the middle of the field. Charles Clay (5/112/0) dropped a big game on Atlanta in Week 4. Last year’s Falcons allowed the NFL’s eighth-most yards to tight ends. … Despite Atlanta’s cornerback strength, all three Patriots wide receivers are in favorable spots in the highest-totaled game of Week 7. The Falcons have not used Desmond Trufant to shadow No. 1 wideouts – he plays left corner on 92% of his snaps – while Hogan and Cooks move around the formation regularly, and Amendola runs 88% of his routes in the slot. Cooks is fifth in the league in receiving yards (472) and an every-week fantasy WR2 at worst. Same goes for Hogan, who ranks third in the NFL in receiving scores (5). Amendola averages 5.2 receptions per game and is an every-week WR3 starter in PPR leagues.
This is a blowup spot for Matt Ryan against a thoroughly Patriots pass defense that ranks 30th in DVOA and has allowed 300-plus passing yards in 6-of-6 games. These are the weekly fantasy results of quarterbacks to face New England in Weeks 1-6: QB1 (Alex Smith), QB4 (Drew Brees), QB16 (Deshaun Watson), QB2 (Cam Newton), QB10 (Jameis Winston), QB3 (Josh McCown). If Ryan doesn’t hit this week, he may never hit again. … New England has been only marginally better at defending the run, placing No. 23 in run-defense DVOA while allowing 4.74 yards per carry and a league-high 457 receiving yards to enemy running backs. While Devonta Freeman should be locked and loaded into lineups, I think this matchup especially suits Tevin Coleman as an RB2/flex. Coleman has handled double-digit touches in 3-of-5 games this year, and Coleman has out-targeted Freeman 20 to 13 under new OC Steve Sarkisian.
Ryan’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Julio Jones 37; Taylor Gabriel 26; Mohamed Sanu 24; Austin Hooper 22; Coleman 20; Freeman 13; Justin Hardy 11. … Julio is this week’s clear-cut squeaky wheel after Quinn not-so-subtly called out Sarkisian publicly for failing to get Jones the ball enough. Despite his to-date disappointing statistics, Julio enters an obvious Week 7 blowup spot against New England, which has permitted the NFL’s fourth-most catches (77) and a league-high 1,191 yards to enemy wideouts. Due to small-sample and recency bias, Julio seems likely to be far too low owned in DFS this week. … Sanu’s (hamstring) return throws a wrench into the outlooks of the rest of Atlanta’s pass catchers. One of them will likely have a useful fantasy game, but whom it’ll be is a guessing game. My pick is Hooper, who emerged from Atlanta’s Week 5 bye for season highs in snap rate (91%), targets (9), and catches (7) in last week’s loss to Miami. The Patriots allowed tight end lines of 8/46/1 (Austin Seferian-Jenkins), 5/68/1 (Cameron Brate), 3/62/0 (Ed Dickson), 5/61/1 (Ryan Griffin), and 3/33/1 (Coby Fleener) in Weeks 2-6.
Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Falcons 28
Monday Night Football
Washington @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Eagles 27, Redskins 22
A top-12 fantasy quarterback in three straight games and top-five finisher in two of his last three, Kirk Cousins draws another favorable matchup on Monday night against the Eagles’ pass-funnel defense. Philly has yielded five consecutive top-12 quarterback results to Alex Smith (QB10), Eli Manning (QB10), Philip Rivers (QB11), Carson Palmer (QB12), and Cam Newton (QB7), and over the course of the season only seven defenses have allowed more fantasy points than the Eagles. A mild but notable concern is Cousins’ road-game splits. Beginning with most recent, Cousins’ last five passing yards/touchdown totals in away games are 220/2 > 179/1 > 270/1 > 234/2 > 271/1. … The Redskins’ early-down running back role is barely worth discussing until Rob Kelley or Samaje Perine emerges as a higher-volume option. Kelley (ankle) missed last week’s win over San Francisco, but Perine managed 12 touches on 34% of the snaps. The Redskins’ best offensive option is to play spread offense with all of their weapons and use Chris Thompson at tailback, a realization they may have made in Week 6, as Thompson logged a career-high 20 touches on a 61% playing-time clip. Philadelphia has given up the league’s sixth-most catches (36) and 13th-most receiving yards (276) to enemy backs. Whereas Perine and Kelley remain touchdown-or-bust flex options, Thompson has played his way into every-week RB2 treatment in PPR leagues.
Cousins’ Weeks 1-6 targets: Terrelle Pryor 29; Thompson 26; Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed 24; Ryan Grant 20; Vernon Davis 14. … Washington’s wide target distribution has torpedoed the reliability of their individual pass catchers while Cousins flourishes. Pryor “leads” the team with just 5.8 targets per game. Pryor remains a tough fade in the most favorable matchup he’ll get all year. 11 different wideouts have cleared 50 yards against Philly in six games, including eruptions by Keenan Allen (5/138/0), Sterling Shepard (7/133/1), Tyrell Williams (5/115/1), Kelvin Benjamin (9/99/0), and Odell Beckham (9/79/2). … Doctson logged a season-low 26% snap rate coming off the bye and can’t be trusted. … Crowder hasn’t been the volume monster he looked set up to be entering the season and has the toughest matchup in Washington’s wideout corps against breakout slot CB Patrick Robinson, who is currently No. 2 in PFF’s cornerback grades. … Grant has five targets or fewer and fewer than 40 yards in four straight games. … The good news is Reed’s post-bye 73% playing-time clip was his highest since Week 1. The bad news is Vernon Davis (3/65/0) out-produced Reed (4/37/0) and the Eagles play stout tight end defense, giving up the NFL’s 12th-fewest yards (270) to the position. Athletic MLB Jordan Hicks is a big reason for that, however, and Hicks left Philadelphia’s Week 6 win over Carolina with an ankle injury and did not return.
The banged-up Redskins defense lost DE Jonathan Allen to a year-ending foot injury in last week’s win over San Francisco and is dealing with injuries to LCB Josh Norman (ribs) and RCB Bashaud Breeland (knee). Washington has allowed top-13 fantasy weeks to 3-of-5 quarterbacks faced and doesn’t present an imposing matchup for white-hot Carson Wentz, who’s been a top-five fantasy passer in 4-of-6 starts. Even if Norman and Breeland play on Monday night, Wentz is hard to get away from as an every-week fantasy starter. Wentz’s floor and ceiling are raised by his underrated scrambling ability; he is tied for second among quarterbacks in rushing attempts (32) and ranks fourth in rushing yards (133). … Ranked No. 15 in run-defense DVOA, Washington’s defensive front is unimposing as it pertains to the Eagles’ running game, and will be softened by Allen’s loss. Unfortunately, Wendell Smallwood’s (knee) expected return will further muddy a Philly backfield that has consistently been split three ways, with or without Smallwood in the lineup. LeGarrette Blount has been the most reliable play with 14 or more touches in three straight games, although his minimal passing-game usage renders Blount a touchdown-or-bust flex option only. After a two-game absence, I’d want to see something positive from Smallwood before investing fantasy starts in him. His weekly touch counts in two games prior to the injury were 13 and 14.
Wentz’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Zach Ertz 53; Alshon Jeffery 48; Nelson Agholor 30; Torrey Smith 25; Smallwood 11; Trey Burton 7; Blount 3. … This is a smash spot for Ertz against a Washington defense that Ertz shredded for 8/93/0 receiving in Week 1, and was since rinsed by Rams tight ends (4/104/0), Raiders tight ends (5/42/1), and Travis Kelce (7/111/1). … Jeffery was contained (3/38/0) in that Opening Day game, as have been Pierre Garcon (5/55/0), Tyreek Hill (5/35/0), Cooper Kupp (3/30/0), Sammy Watkins (2/30/0), Robert Woods (1/8/0), Michael Crabtree (1/7/0), and Amari Cooper (1/6/0) by the Redskins. One reason for Alshon optimism is Norman and Breeland’s shaky health and/or availability. … Slot man Agholor has been a difficult player to forecast week to week, staying afloat on low volume by compensating with big-play chops. He ripped the Redskins for a 6/86/1 stat line on a season-high eight targets in these clubs’ Week 1 draw, then drew his second-highest target total of the year (7) in last week’s upset of Carolina. Until he establishes a larger, more consistent weekly role, I think Agholor is best approached as a boom-bust WR3 option. … Smith is just a low-floor, big-play-dependent dart at Washington. Smith has finished with 30 yards or fewer in 4-of-6 games with one touchdown on the year.
Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Redskins 23