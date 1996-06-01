Evan Silva

Silva's Week 7 Matchups

Thursday, October 19, 2017


1:00 PM ET Games

Tampa Bay @ Buffalo
Team Totals: N/A

This is a blowup spot for LeSean McCoy against a backsliding Bucs team that played in Arizona last week and is traveling to Buffalo this week, and has been gashed by running backs for a 49/256/5.22/2 rushing line in its last two games, resurrecting Adrian Peterson along the way. Already leading the team in targets, McCoy’s receiving usage should be enhanced by Jordan Matthews (thumb) and Charles Clay’s (knee) absences. As a home-favorite running back in a plus draw with mammoth workload potential, I think McCoy is a cash-game DFS play who correlates well with the Bills’ D/ST. … Despite his shortage of weapons, Tyrod Taylor is also squarely in play as a Week 7 streamer. Since the beginning of last season, Taylor has thrown 16-of-23 touchdown passes (70%) in home games, while the Bucs’ pass defense has been bad enough to allow top-six weeks to Case Keenum (QB3), Eli Manning (QB4), and Carson Palmer (QB6) in three of its last four games. Tampa Bay has given up the NFL’s third-highest completion rate (70.9%) and fourth-highest passer rating (104.0). Because McCoy figures to be his primary passing-game target, Taylor and Shady are playable in the same season-long and DFS lineups. … The only other Bills pass catcher worth Week 7 consideration is Nick O’Leary, who logged a 5/54/0 receiving line on six targets in Buffalo’s pre-bye loss to Cincinnati. With Clay on the shelf, O’Leary is an opportunity-driven streamer. The Bucs have allowed the NFL’s seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.

Although Bucs beat writers are skeptical, Jameis Winston is apparently pushing to play through an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. Even at 100%, I would have liked Winston as a target for the Bills’ fantasy D/ST. I do not see Winston as playable beyond two-quarterback leagues at Buffalo, which ranks No. 3 in pass-defense DVOA and has given up an NFL-low two-touchdown passes. If Winston can’t go or is too ineffective to complete the game, interception-machine Ryan Fitzpatrick will take over, enhancing the Bills’ defensive outlook. … The matchup is better for Doug Martin against a Buffalo defense that is leakier on the ground, yielding a 66/299/4.53/3 rushing line to running backs in its last three games. Although Doug Martin hasn’t had a truly big fantasy box score yet, his on-field effectiveness suggests one is coming. Martin got eased into the Bucs’ Week 5 Thursday night game against the Patriots, then was game flowed out of last week’s loss to the Cardinals. With a banged-up and/or turnover-prone quarterback, Bucs coach Dirk Koetter would be smart to ride Martin here.

Winston’s Weeks 2-6 target distribution: Mike Evans 41; DeSean Jackson 31; Cameron Brate and Adam Humphries 25; Charles Sims 14; O.J. Howard 11; Chris Godwin 7; Jacquizz Rodgers 4; Martin 3. … Bills first-round CB Tre’Davious White has been excellent to the extent that coach Sean McDermott is using him to shadow No. 1 wideouts. I still like betting on Evans to win this battle, particularly after A.J. Green (7/189/1), Demaryius Thomas (6/98/0), Kevin Benjamin (6/77/0), and Emmanuel Sanders (7/75/0) all paid off against Buffalo in the first five weeks. … The Bills have allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in large part because they’ve faced one of the league’s softest tight end slates. Brate’s snaps and routes run are up in the last two games, and he has hit pay dirt in seven of his last nine. In season-long leagues, I think Brate is an every-week fantasy TE1. … Bills RCB E.J. Gaines is due back from his Week 4 groin injury to face Jackson, who has scored a touchdown and/or cleared 100 yards in three of his last four games. I like betting against cornerbacks with any kind of groin problems, especially when they’re facing D-Jax. … Slot man Humphries is always a viable if low-ceiling PPR option. Humphries has scored three touchdowns in 33 career games, but he’s also caught six balls in three of his last four. The Bills’ slot corner is Leonard Johnson, who has the worst PFF grade in Buffalo’s secondary.

Score Prediction: Bills 27, Buccaneers 17

Baltimore @ Minnesota
Team Totals: Vikings 22.25, Ravens 16.75

The Vikings’ D/ST should be one of this week’s most-popular plays against Joe Flacco, who has thrown at least one interception in 13 of his last 15 games with multiple picks in three of his last four. Just 1-of-6 quarterbacks to face Minnesota has finished as a top-15 fantasy passer, while Mike Zimmer’s defense ranks top seven in both INTs (7) and sacks (16). At home, the Vikings have held five straight opponents to 20 points or fewer. I think Minnesota’s defense is a cash-game play in DFS. … The Ravens opened last week’s loss to Chicago with Alex Collins in their lead running back role. Although Collins performed well on his season-high 15 carries, he was again out-snapped 75% to 30% by Buck Allen, who turned his 13 touches into 66 yards. As a two-down grinder, this is a bad matchup for Collins against a Vikings defense that has held enemy backs to a combined 132/431/3.27/1 rushing line. Collins’ floor is basement low with zero catches through five games as a Raven. … The matchup also doesn’t stand out for receiving back Allen, as Minnesota has yielded the NFL’s fourth-fewest receptions (24) and receiving yards (151) to running backs. Especially in PPR leagues, I would still rather play Allen than Collins as a flex option.

Flacco’s Weeks 1-6 target distribution: Ben Watson 30; Allen and Jeremy Maclin 28; Mike Wallace 27; Breshad Perriman 18; Nick Boyle and Michael Campanaro 14; Chris Moore 8. … Particularly with so many injuries to Baltimore’s wide receiver corps, this is a sneaky spot to stream Watson against a Vikings defense that has permitted the NFL’s 12th-most receptions (12) and 13th-most fantasy points to tight ends, namely giving up useful numbers to Coby Fleener (5/54/1), Bucs tight ends (6/50/1), Lions tight ends (7/82/0), and Bears tight ends (4/56/1). Watson led the Ravens in targets last week (8) and has caught at least five passes in three of the last five games. … Nursing a back injury, Wallace is an easy fade on the perimeter against Xavier Rhodes. … Maclin seems likely to return from his shoulder injury this week. Maclin’s health is an ongoing concern, and he hasn’t reached 60 yards in a game this year.

This will be yet another start for Case Keenum, whose weekly fantasy results are QB31 > QB3 > QB24 > QB20 > QB16 through five appearances. Baltimore poses an unappealing matchup with the NFL’s No. 2-DVOA-rated pass defense, surrendering the league’s second-lowest completion rate (53.6%) and fourth-lowest passer rating (71.1). … The top play in Minnesota’s offense is Jerick McKinnon, who out-snapped Latavius Murray 62% to 37% in Weeks 5-6 and out-touched him 43 to 30. Murray has gained 97 yards on 41 carries (2.37 YPC) as a Viking and should see reduced usage going forward. Baltimore’s defense has been generous on the ground in its last five games, yielding a 156/672/4.31/4 rushing line to enemy backs. Whereas McKinnon is an every-week RB2 with RB1 upside, Murray is unplayable in flex spots. Ravens 335-pound interior run stuffer Brandon Williams' (foot) return is more of a concern for interior runner Murray than space back McKinnon's fantasy matchup. 

Keenum’s Weeks 2-6 target distribution: Adam Thielen 38; Kyle Rudolph 29; Stefon Diggs 25; McKinnon 19; Murray and Jarius Wright 5; Michael Floyd and Laquon Treadwell 4. … With Diggs (groin) looking questionable at best, Thielen should again be a target monster after piling up a team-high 13 looks in last week’s win over Green Bay. Thielen drew 8 and 11 targets in last year’s two non-Week 17 games missed by Diggs. This raises Thielen’s floor, and he has shown a big ceiling in those three missed games by Diggs with receiving lines of 9/97/0, 7/127/1, 8/53/0. … Rudolph’s stat lines in those games are 5/47/0, 9/64/0, and 2/15/0. Baltimore has given up big numbers to Bears tight ends (4/67/2), Jaguars tight ends (5/74/3), and Browns tight ends (6/108/1), overall allowing the NFL’s sixth-most fantasy points to the position. … Treadwell and Floyd combined for 56 scoreless yards on six targets as Diggs missed Week 6 against the Packers. I want no part of Treadwell or Floyd in this week’s tougher matchup with Baltimore.

Score Prediction: Vikings 23, Ravens 13

NY Jets @ Miami
Team Totals: Dolphins 21, Jets 17.5

The Dolphins kick started their offense in last week’s stunning upset of Atlanta on the back of Jay Ajayi, who set season highs in rushing yards (130) and yards per carry (5.0), and now draws a more-favorable matchup against the Jets, who have been creamed for the NFL’s fifth-most fantasy points by enemy backs. Ajayi has been a bust as a pass catcher – he’s dropped 3-of-12 targets and hasn’t gained double-digit receiving yards in any of the Dolphins’ first five games – but this should be a blowup spot for Ajayi on the ground. A continued obstacle will be Miami’s run blocking. The Dolphins rank 24th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards and may be without difference-making C Mike Pouncey (concussion) this week. … Jay Cutler’s weekly fantasy results are QB17 > QB26 > QB30 > QB26 > QB20. Cutler has gone 13 straight games without reaching 260 passing yards. He’s always a low-end two-quarterback-league play.

Cutler’s Weeks 2-6 targets: Jarvis Landry 57; DeVante Parker 28; Kenny Stills 24; Julius Thomas 21; Ajayi 12; Damien Williams 8; Leonte Carroo 3. … Parker has missed four games over the past three seasons. In them, Landry has drawn target counts of 14, 10, 12, 12. Landry has all the makings of a target monster against the Jets with elevated touchdown probability based on his team highs in red-zone targets (5) and targets inside the ten-yard line (3). … Stills always offers theoretical big-play potential, but he has seen five targets or fewer in 4-of-5 games with a season high of 51 yards. With Parker on the shelf, Stills is also likely to get the Morris Claiborne treatment. I’m approaching Stills as a volatile WR4/flex option. … Carroo got the Week 6 start in place of Parker and went catch-less on three targets. … Thomas is scoreless on the year without a 30-yard game. Plus matchups haven’t made Thomas fantasy relevant.

A top-15 fantasy quarterback in three of his last five games, Josh McCown is again worthy of streamer consideration against a pass-funnel Dolphins defense that ranks a lopsided 29th in DVOA against the pass but No. 2 against the run and is allowing an NFL-high 72.4% completion rate to enemy passers. In DFS, McCown remains stackable with Austin Seferian-Jenkins. … Despite beat writers’ expectation Elijah McGuire would serve as the Jets’ Week 6 lead back, Matt Forte got the honors instead, out-snapping McGuire 58% to 33% and out-touching him 17 to 10. With Bilal Powell (calf) due back to create a three-way committee, this looks like a situation to avoid in fantasy-lineup decisions against the Dolphins’ stout defensive front. … McCown’s Weeks 3-6 target distribution: Seferian-Jenkins and Robby Anderson 29; Jermaine Kearse 18; Jeremy Kerley 17; Powell 10; Forte 8; McGuire 5; Travaris Cadet 3. … ASJ leads all NFL tight ends in targets since making his post-suspension Week 3 debut and is a shoo-in fantasy TE1 against a Dolphins defense that got creamed by Chargers tight ends in Week 2 (10/101/1) and Titans tight ends in Week 5 (10/62/1), then gave up seven catches to Austin Hooper last week. … Anderson remains the Jets’ best fantasy wideout bet with a distinct target leg up on Kearse and superior big-play chops. Anderson parlayed a season-high 12 targets into 76 yards in last week’s loss to New England.

Score Prediction: Jets 23, Dolphins 20


