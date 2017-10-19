Week 7 Rankings

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Andy Dalton has bounced back splendidly since the Bengals installed Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator. Standing in his way for Week 7 is a Steelers defense erasing opposing passing attacks. The Steelers are permitting just 154 aerial yards per game, and have allowed all of four passing scores. … If Jameis Winston plays against the Bills, it will versus a defense allowing the third fewest quarterback fantasy points. The Bills have surrendered a league-low two passing touchdowns. They’re the worst possible matchup for a banged up signal caller who was already struggling mightily. … Predictably, Jared Goff has cratered as the schedule has stiffened. The Cardinals’ pass defense isn’t the fearsome unit it once was, but should have little trouble containing Goff in London. … C.J. Beathard … your guess is as good as mine. This rank is based on the expectation that coach Kyle Shanahan will manage and manipulate Beathard to an acceptable day against an attackable Cowboys defense. … We’re scavenging through Roman ruins in the QB22-30 portion of the board. Case Keenum is passable in the right matchups. The Ravens are not the right matchup. There’s nary a good word to be said about the quarterbacks behind him.

Tyrod Taylor has no weapons. The Bucs have no defense. I’ll bet on Taylor’s dual-threat ability at home, where he’s averaging 21 fantasy points through two starts. Admittedly, it doesn’t feel great. … Speaking of rankings I don’t feel great about, there’s Brett Hundley at QB14 for his first career start. There’s not a lot to go on, but as John Paulsen points out, Hundley was essentially a turbocharged Tyrod Taylor in college. The dual-threat also has one of the league’s most impressive arsenals of weapons at his disposal. Although improved defensively, the Saints are hardly a stay-away home matchup. I’ll give Hundley the fantasy benefit of the doubt over the struggling veterans behind him. … One of those struggling veterans is Ben Roethlisberger , who has more interceptions (eight) than scores (seven). Roethlisberger is averaging a modest 254 yards per game, and 6.91 yards per attempt. … Not far behind Ben in his struggles is Derek Carr , who has three touchdowns in three games since Week 2. Carr is averaging a disastrous 185 yards per game, and 6.65 yards per attempt. Holding opposing quarterbacks to a 53.5 completion percentage, the Chiefs are unlikely to offer short-week salvation.

Confined to the pocket against the Colts, Marcus Mariota surprisingly had his best game of the season as he played through a hamstring injury. He escaped without setbacks, and now gets the pathetic Browns for Week 7. Allowing the fourth most quarterback fantasy points, the Browns have been blasted for 14 passing touchdowns, as well as two quarterback rushing scores. … The Seahawks’ offense has recovered from its scandalously bad Weeks 1 and 2, but remains a lesser unit on the road than at home. For Week 7 Russell Wilson and company are trekking 3,000 miles to East Rutherford, NJ to take on a Giants team trying to stave off humilation after a nightmarish Weeks 1-5. … Carson Palmer is the only quarterback besides Tom Brady averaging over 300 yards per contest. Palmer quietly had his best game of the year in Week 6 as Adrian Peterson stole the show on the ground. The return of balance to the Cardinals’ offense should help, not hurt, its 37-year-old quarterback. … Coming off his worst start of the season, Alex Smith should rebound against a Raiders defense coughing up a 68.9 completion percentage, 8.0 YPA and 105.4 QB rating.

This feels a bit point chasey with Carson Wentz , but the sophomore has come out of a season-opening slate that included four road contests in six games with the second most touchdowns (13) in the league. He’s managed multiple scores in 4-of-6 starts, and seven total over his past two. The QB5 by average points will have a particularly good matchup if Josh Norman (ribs) can’t get back on the field for the Redskins. … Opposing Wentz will be Kirk Cousins , who lost his top two receivers but hasn’t missed a beat in 2017. Cousins is averaging just 200 yards across two road starts, but that should change against an Eagles D surrendering a weekly 274 through the air. … How do we know Cam Newton is truly back? He had a bad game in Week 6 and it was still a monster fantasy effort. Newton decked the Eagles with 11/71/1 on the ground. Newton has supplemented nine aerial scores with three rushing numbers. He’s looking matchup proof after his slow start.

QB Notes: Tom Brady ’s 327 yards per game are 18 more than anyone else. With the Pats’ defense refusing to improve, Brady will have to throw all day to keep up with the Falcons. … The QB17 by average points, Matt Ryan has been one of the season’s biggest disappointments. He has as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns. He had 12 scores through five games a year ago. It’s a slump the Patriots are tailor made to bust. Bill Belichick ’s “defense” is allowing 23 more weekly passing yards than any other team, as well as four more quarterback fantasy points. Ryan will be in crisis mode if he doesn’t lit up the sky in New England. … Deshaun Watson is the QB1 by average points. QB2? Dak Prescott , who has done so despite an early schedule that included some of the league’s toughest defenses. The 49ers are not one of the league’s toughest defenses, allowing the sixth most passing yards and seventh most quarterback fantasy points. … The Saints dropped 52 points on the Lions and Drew Brees generated just 17.2 fantasy points (Denny Carter has a GIF for that.) Is this a running team now? Probably not. Whatever it is, it’s headed on the road against a Packers defense more vulnerable on the ground than through the air.

Enter the Patriots, who are allowing 325 passing yards per game. Only three teams have served up more fantasy points to enemy receivers. Jones is the kind of player coach Bill Belichick typically sells out to stop — the Patriots’ famous “we are going to take away your No. 1 weapon” defensive philosophy — but he simply doesn’t have the personnel this year. The Pats allowed each of Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse to clear 75 yards in Week 6. Jones was bottled up for 4/87 in the Falcons’ Super Bowl loss, but the matchup coupled with Quinn’s desire to get his All-Pro going make for a fantasy freight train that’s going to be hard to stop.

Week 7 Quarterbacks





Week 7 Running Backs





RB Notes: Le'Veon Bell’s 191 yards from scrimmage last week were the third most by any back in 2017. Bell is averaging 157 over his past three games, which is what he averaged a season ago. … Kareem Hunt remains the RB1 by average points even though coach Andy Reid continues to ignore him before halftime. Just 41 of Hunt’s 106 carries have come in Quarters 1 and 2. Reid needs to fix that ASAP. … Leonard Fournette’s 75-yard touchdown against the Rams was awe inspiring. The way he pulled away from the DBs shouldn’t be possible for a 6-foot-0, 228-pound human. Fournette’s (ankle) Week 7 health needs to be monitored. … The Ezekiel Elliott saga is long past farce. As Elliott mulls his next court hearing, he gets a 49ers defense coughing up the second most running back fantasy points. … Todd Gurley has cooled along with the rest of the Rams’ offense, while Week 7 opponent Arizona is formidable on the ground. Gurley remains in the top five on the back of his ridiculous workloads. He’s averaging 24 touches through six games. … The Seahawks’ backfield … why bother?





The Patriots’ pass defense gets most of the negative press, but their run defense has been almost equally atrocious. Devonta Freeman should bounce back on his disappointing Week 6. … Coming off his first 100-yard effort since Week 1, Jay Ajayi has a whopping 51 carries over his past two games. Silver plattering 4.60 yards per carry and 139 yards per game, the Jets offer a golden opportunity to get a hot streak going. … Melvin Gordon has been producing like it’s 2016 over his past two games, but has a daunting Week 7 matchup in the Broncos’ No. 2 (by yardage) run defense. Of note is the fact that Orleans Darkwa stung the previously impenetrable unit last Sunday. … LeSean McCoy is just the RB19 by average points. His fantasy case rests on his monstrous workloads (23 touches per game), struggling Week 7 opponent (Tampa Bay) and the fact that he’ll be running at home following the Bills’ bye. … Jordan Howard’s 36 Week 6 rushing attempts were tied for the 24th most since 2001, and fourth most since 2011. He has at least 18 carries in each of his past four games. … Marlon Mack’s upside is a lot more tangible with Robert Turbin done for the season.





The Saints’ backfield was big enough for the two of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara against the Lions. The duo combined for 43 touches and 237 yards. For Week 7 they get a Packers defense allowing the eighth most running back fantasy points. Treat Ingram as a poor man’s Devonta Freeman and Karama as a rich man’s Tevin Coleman. … I’m tempted to move Adrian Peterson higher. Coach Bruce Arians will run AD until the wheels fall off, and the Rams are a mouthwatering opponent. Los Angeles is allowing 4.81 yards per carry and 140 yards per game, and is tied for the most rushing touchdowns surrendered (eight). No team has allowed more fantasy points to enemy runners. … Jerick McKinnon has out-touched Latavius Murray just 42-30 in two games since Dalvin Cook’s injury, but out-gained him 245-81. This committee will slowly fade away. Worth monitoring for Week 7 is the health of Ravens DT Brandon Williams (foot). … C.J. Anderson is once again shaping up as a bit of a scam, but the Broncos need him more than ever with Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) sidelined. The Chargers are pillow soft on the ground, permitting the league’s most rushing yardage.





After Kyle Shanahan essentially called Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida interchangeable, Hyde out-touched Breida 18-6 against the Redskins. Hyde mostly struggled for the fourth time in as many games since tweaking his hip, but did manage to find the end zone twice. The Cowboys are a forgiving matchup. … With the Bucs playing catch up for all of Week 6, Doug Martin was limited to 15 touches. He should experience better game flow in Buffalo. … DeMarco Murray out-snapped Derrick Henry 49-11 in Week 5, out-touching him 18-4. So naturally the two were in an even timeshare for Week 6, with Henry going bonkers for a career-high 145 yards from scrimmage. The apparent reason was a hamstring injury Murray continues to battle through. Murray still seems to have a slight touch advantage, but it’s a situation to monitor closely between now and Sunday. Henry has some real FLEX appeal. … Chris Thompson couldn’t do anything with a career-high 16 carries in Week 6, but went 4/105 as a pass catcher. He’s currently the league’s No. 21 receiver. We finally have the answer to the question “what if Theo Riddick was good?”





Tevin Coleman has spiked week potential. The Patriots have allowed the second most running back receptions (42) and the most receiving yards (457). … It’s possible Wendell Smallwood’s return takes a small bite out of LeGarrette Blount’s apple. Blount has been running well since Darren Sproles’ injury. … Christian McCaffrey’s 37 catches are four more than any other running back. The problem is, he’s tied for 44th in carries (38). Ask Duke Johnson, that’s a hard way to make a consistent fantasy living. … On paper, the Steelers have been soft against the run, but it could be hard for Joe Mixon to get going on a day where Andy Dalton is likely to struggle. Mixon’s YPC remains a rough 2.79. … Orleans Darkwa stunningly ripped the Broncos’ then-No. 1 run defense for 21/117. We’ll see if he can do it again against the Seahawks, who have been surprisingly permissive on the ground. … Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery are suddenly a lot more vital to the Packers’ offensive success. Eventually, Jones should settle in on early downs with TyMont changing the pace and catching passes. … Dion Lewis might be passing Mike Gillislee for goal-line duties. Rex Burkhead’s (ribs) return would further complicate matters.





Week 7 Receivers





WR Notes: Antonio Brown has 196 more yards than any other receiver. … The Steelers are allowing the fewest receiver fantasy points, but do not have a history of erasing A.J. Green. … Although he’s yet to catch eight passes or post 100 yards, Mike Evans is the WR9 by average points. Even when he’s faced off against Patrick Peterson and Xavier Rhodes, Evans has found a way to have usable day in fantasy. … Sixth in yardage (465), Larry Fitzgerald remains tied for the league lead in red zone targets (12). He’s scored in three of his past four games. … Dez Bryant also has three touchdowns in his past four games. For Week 7, he gets arguably the league’s worst secondary in the 49ers. … Week 6 was Michael Thomas’ first truly disappointing performance of the year. He should shake it off against a Packers D having real trouble with No. 1 wideouts. … Brandin Cooks has cleared 85 yards in 3-of-4 games, and 4-of-6. His 472 yards are fifth in the NFL. His lack of red zone usage remains maddening for fantasy owners, but he’s been legitimate WR1 any way you slice it.





Michael Crabtree has five touchdowns in five games. There’s a good chance he gets the week started with his signature 6/80/1. … Week 6 was a reminder of Chris Hogan’s limitations as a fantasy receiver — he’s more Crabtree than spiked week — but his red zone role in Tom Brady’s offense is hard to quibble with. … Stefon Diggs (groin) seems poised to miss another game. In Diggs’ Week 6 absence, Adam Thielen took advantage to the tune of 9/96, his highest totals since Week 1. With at least five catches in every game, Thielen has been extremely consistent, but offers much higher upside with Diggs on the shelf. He could reach it against struggling Ravens slot CB Lardarius Webb. … Demaryius Thomas is expected to play through his bruised calf. With Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) on the shelf, he’ll be needed for heavy targets against the Chargers. D.T. will have to counter Casey Hayward with some of his patented YAC ability. … The Raiders are allowing 8.0 yards per attempt, as well as the league’s highest QB rating against at 105.4. Tyreek Hill needs to burn the Raiders’ 6-foot-plus cornerback corps for a big play or two, especially since the Chiefs are low on healthy receivers.





The Packers present perhaps the most vexing wide receiver case of Week 7. A dual-threat who has made zero career starts is replacing the best passer of a generation. Jordy Nelson should excel no matter who’s under center, but it would be foolish to pretend his ceiling hasn’t been lowered. Expectations should be to that of a lower-end WR1 in the Doug Baldwin mold. Touchdown dependent, not a ton of yardage blowups. Behind Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb will duke it out for No. 2 status. This is no longer a three-receiver offense for fantasy purposes. Adams gets the initial advantage since he had the edge before Rodgers went down. Although playing better, the Saints are still far from a daunting matchup. … Speaking of Doug Baldwin, he’s posted more than 63 yards once in five games. He has one touchdown. He’s retaining some benefit of the doubt, but the Giants aren’t a plus matchup for a passing offense that’s hard to trust away from home. … DeVante Parker (ankle) is looking worse than 50-50. At minimum, Jarvis Landry should see 10 targets. Jets slot CB Buster Skrine has been hot of late, but is not traditionally an imposing matchup.





Pierre Garcon has been as advertised for the 49ers, drawing fewer than eight targets just once. He’s eighth in yardage (434). First-time starter C.J. Beathard is a big Week 7 question mark, but he’ll likely be instructed to funnel targets Garcon’s way. … Going by average points, Alshon Jeffery has barely been a WR3. He’ll be dropped down the ranks if Josh Norman (ribs) gets cleared for Washington. … We know that T.Y. Hilton usually thrives at home. That can probably be thrown out the window with Jacoby Brissett having to deal with the Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. … Kelvin Benjamin is averaging 87 yards over his past three games, compared to 53 for Devin Funchess. It seems order has been restored in the Panthers’ receiver corps. Having drawn at least eight targets each of the past four weeks, Funchess does remain a viable WR3. … It should be a ceiling week for Rishard Matthews against the Browns. No team has surrednered more passing scores (14). … 5/45 is Keenan Allen’s over/under against the Broncos’ still-fearsome secondary.





John Brown has touchdowns in back-to-back games. If he finally has his health back, a rip-roaring hot streak could be in order. … Nelson Agholor’s 321 yards are already 87.9 percent of the way to his 2016 total. He’s the WR14 by average points. This is happening. … Even after last week’s 5/28 “explosion,” Amari Cooper is 125th in yardage. … Coming off a season-high 83 yards, Marqise Lee is in the WR3 mix against a Colts defense allowing the third most weekly passing yards (296). That’s if he plays through his knee injury … Robby Anderson has the ceiling, Jermaine Kearse has the slightly higher floor. Both have an excellent matchup in the Dolphins’ pretender secondary. Anderson is questionable with an ankle issue … Eric Decker finally had a good game in Week 6. Now he gets a Browns pass defense allowing over two touchdowns per week. … Ted Ginn appears comfortably ahead of Willie Snead for the time being. … Robert Woods has joined Cooper Kupp as being a more reliable Rams wideout than Sammy Watkins. Both conservative and inaccurate, Jared Goff is the worst possible quarterback for Watkins’ skill-set. … Sterling Shepard should see otherworldly volume in the second half of the season, but it will be hard to get excited about him as a WR3 if he returns against the Seahawks.





Week 7 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Even having missed a game, Rob Gronkowski is on pace for 78/1,203/12. … The TE2 by average points (and TE1 by total points), Zach Ertz has already matched his career high for touchdowns. His 53 targets are tied for seventh. … Travis Kelce piled up 101 yards against the Raiders last Week 14. … With Sterling Shepard’s (ankle) status still uncertain, Evan Engram could be headed for a second week of No. 1 receiver duties for the Giants. His 41 targets are second only to Christian McCaffrey amongst rookies. … Delanie Walker has yet to really make it happen this season, but is fifth in tight end receptions and seventh in yardage. Allowing the second most fantasy points to opposing seam stretchers, the Browns are a delightful matchup. … Austin Seferian-Jenkins leads all tight ends in catches since making his 2017 debut in Week 3.





After getting off to a slow start, Jimmy Graham has 17 catches on 25 targets over his past three games. Now he gets a Giants defense allowing the most fantasy points — by a mile — to enemy seam stretchers. … Hunter Henry has out-snapped Antonio Gates 113-78 over the past two weeks, out-targeting him 15-4 in the process. The Chargers finally got the message. The Broncos are an excellent Week 7 matchup. … Cameron Brate has touchdowns in four straight games. The Bills have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end. Irresistible force, meet immovable object. ... Hurting, Jordan Reed is averaging just 7.9 yards per catch. Even for a tight end, that’s a rough number. Maybe he will finally find equilibrium amongst his various injuries, but it’s shaping up as a bit of a lost year for the 27 year old. Vernon Davis is going to stay involved for the Redskins’ spread-the-wealth offense.





Kyle Rudolph has drawn nine looks in back-to-back games, stabilizing his TE1 floor. … Austin Hooper has a whopping 16 targets over the past two weeks. Eight will be his over/under against the Patriots’ sieve-like defense if Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) misses another game. … Tied for the second most tight end targets over the past two weeks? George Kittle, with 17. The 49ers are turning the team over to the young guns. Kittle should have fun catching passes from his college quarterback, C.J. Beathard. … Even in a “down” Week 6, Ed Dickson drew a season-high eight looks. He’s a justifiable fantasy option. … Zach Miller’s prospects will improve if Luke Kuechly (concussion) can’t suit up for the Panthers. … Tyler Kroft is a TE2 you can plug in without worrying about a zero-point day. … Tyrod Taylor has no one to throw to. Don’t be surprised if Nick O'Leary’s six Week 6 targets become a trend.





