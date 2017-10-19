Patrick Daugherty

Goal Line Stand

Week 7 Rankings

Thursday, October 19, 2017


Julio Jones has zero touchdowns. Perhaps you had heard. Jones, arguably the most freakish athlete in the NFL, is averaging just seven targets per game. That’s not acceptable, and coach Dan Quinn knows it. “No. No I’m not,” was Quinn’s blunt answer when asked if he was happy with Jones’ usage.


Enter the Patriots, who are allowing 325 passing yards per game. Only three teams have served up more fantasy points to enemy receivers. Jones is the kind of player coach Bill Belichick typically sells out to stop — the Patriots’ famous “we are going to take away your No. 1 weapon” defensive philosophy — but he simply doesn’t have the personnel this year. The Pats allowed each of Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse to clear 75 yards in Week 6. Jones was bottled up for 4/87 in the Falcons’ Super Bowl loss, but the matchup coupled with Quinn’s desire to get his All-Pro going make for a fantasy freight train that’s going to be hard to stop.


Week 7 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Tom Brady vs. ATL -
2 Matt Ryan at NE -
3 Dak Prescott at SF -
4 Drew Brees at GB -
5 Carson Wentz vs. WAS -
6 Kirk Cousins at PHI -
7 Cam Newton at CHI -
8 Marcus Mariota at CLE -
9 Russell Wilson at NYG -
10 Carson Palmer at LAR -
11 Alex Smith at OAK -
12 Tyrod Taylor vs. TB -
13 Brett Hundley vs. NO -
14 Ben Roethlisberger vs. CIN -
15 Derek Carr vs. KC -
16 Philip Rivers vs. DEN -
17 Andy Dalton at PIT -
18 Jameis Winston at BUF Questionable (shoulder)
19 Jared Goff vs. ARZ -
20 Josh McCown at MIA -
21 C.J. Beathard vs. DAL -
22 Case Keenum vs. BAL -
23 Jay Cutler vs. NYJ -
24 Trevor Siemian at LAC Questionable (shoulder)
25 Eli Manning vs. SEA -
26 Jacoby Brissett vs. JAC -
27 Mitchell Trubisky vs. CAR -
28 DeShone Kizer vs. TEN -
29 Blake Bortles at IND -
30 Joe Flacco at MIN -


QB Notes: Tom Brady’s 327 yards per game are 18 more than anyone else. With the Pats’ defense refusing to improve, Brady will have to throw all day to keep up with the Falcons. … The QB17 by average points, Matt Ryan has been one of the season’s biggest disappointments. He has as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns. He had 12 scores through five games a year ago. It’s a slump the Patriots are tailor made to bust. Bill Belichick’s “defense” is allowing 23 more weekly passing yards than any other team, as well as four more quarterback fantasy points. Ryan will be in crisis mode if he doesn’t lit up the sky in New England. … Deshaun Watson is the QB1 by average points. QB2? Dak Prescott, who has done so despite an early schedule that included some of the league’s toughest defenses. The 49ers are not one of the league’s toughest defenses, allowing the sixth most passing yards and seventh most quarterback fantasy points. … The Saints dropped 52 points on the Lions and Drew Brees generated just 17.2 fantasy points (Denny Carter has a GIF for that.) Is this a running team now? Probably not. Whatever it is, it’s headed on the road against a Packers defense more vulnerable on the ground than through the air.


This feels a bit point chasey with Carson Wentz, but the sophomore has come out of a season-opening slate that included four road contests in six games with the second most touchdowns (13) in the league. He’s managed multiple scores in 4-of-6 starts, and seven total over his past two. The QB5 by average points will have a particularly good matchup if Josh Norman (ribs) can’t get back on the field for the Redskins. … Opposing Wentz will be Kirk Cousins, who lost his top two receivers but hasn’t missed a beat in 2017. Cousins is averaging just 200 yards across two road starts, but that should change against an Eagles D surrendering a weekly 274 through the air. … How do we know Cam Newton is truly back? He had a bad game in Week 6 and it was still a monster fantasy effort. Newton decked the Eagles with 11/71/1 on the ground. Newton has supplemented nine aerial scores with three rushing numbers. He’s looking matchup proof after his slow start.


Confined to the pocket against the Colts, Marcus Mariota surprisingly had his best game of the season as he played through a hamstring injury. He escaped without setbacks, and now gets the pathetic Browns for Week 7. Allowing the fourth most quarterback fantasy points, the Browns have been blasted for 14 passing touchdowns, as well as two quarterback rushing scores. … The Seahawks’ offense has recovered from its scandalously bad Weeks 1 and 2, but remains a lesser unit on the road than at home. For Week 7 Russell Wilson and company are trekking 3,000 miles to East Rutherford, NJ to take on a Giants team trying to stave off humilation after a nightmarish Weeks 1-5. … Carson Palmer is the only quarterback besides Tom Brady averaging over 300 yards per contest. Palmer quietly had his best game of the year in Week 6 as Adrian Peterson stole the show on the ground. The return of balance to the Cardinals’ offense should help, not hurt, its 37-year-old quarterback. … Coming off his worst start of the season, Alex Smith should rebound against a Raiders defense coughing up a 68.9 completion percentage, 8.0 YPA and 105.4 QB rating.  


Tyrod Taylor has no weapons. The Bucs have no defense. I’ll bet on Taylor’s dual-threat ability at home, where he’s averaging 21 fantasy points through two starts. Admittedly, it doesn’t feel great. … Speaking of rankings I don’t feel great about, there’s Brett Hundley at QB14 for his first career start. There’s not a lot to go on, but as John Paulsen points out, Hundley was essentially a turbocharged Tyrod Taylor in college. The dual-threat also has one of the league’s most impressive arsenals of weapons at his disposal. Although improved defensively, the Saints are hardly a stay-away home matchup. I’ll give Hundley the fantasy benefit of the doubt over the struggling veterans behind him. … One of those struggling veterans is Ben Roethlisberger, who has more interceptions (eight) than scores (seven). Roethlisberger is averaging a modest 254 yards per game, and 6.91 yards per attempt. … Not far behind Ben in his struggles is Derek Carr, who has three touchdowns in three games since Week 2. Carr is averaging a disastrous 185 yards per game, and 6.65 yards per attempt. Holding opposing quarterbacks to a 53.5 completion percentage, the Chiefs are unlikely to offer short-week salvation.


Andy Dalton has bounced back splendidly since the Bengals installed Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator. Standing in his way for Week 7 is a Steelers defense erasing opposing passing attacks. The Steelers are permitting just 154 aerial yards per game, and have allowed all of four passing scores. … If Jameis Winston plays against the Bills, it will versus a defense allowing the third fewest quarterback fantasy points. The Bills have surrendered a league-low two passing touchdowns. They’re the worst possible matchup for a banged up signal caller who was already struggling mightily. … Predictably, Jared Goff has cratered as the schedule has stiffened. The Cardinals’ pass defense isn’t the fearsome unit it once was, but should have little trouble containing Goff in London. … C.J. Beathard … your guess is as good as mine. This rank is based on the expectation that coach Kyle Shanahan will manage and manipulate Beathard to an acceptable day against an attackable Cowboys defense. … We’re scavenging through Roman ruins in the QB22-30 portion of the board. Case Keenum is passable in the right matchups. The Ravens are not the right matchup. There’s nary a good word to be said about the quarterbacks behind him.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


