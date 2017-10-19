Nick Mensio

Week 7 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Thursday, October 19, 2017


Happy Week 7, everyone. Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes, as these are players I’ll likely have some exposure to over the weekend.

Start of the Week: Marcus Mariota at Browns: Mariota missed Week 5 with a hamstring injury suffered midway through the Week 4 blowout loss to the Texans, but he ended up missing just one game and was back under center this past Monday night against the Colts. Things started slow, and Mariota clearly wasn’t 100 percent, as he completely avoided running out of the pocket. But Mariota did carve up the Colts by night’s end, throwing for 306 yards and a score, finishing as the QB13 for Week 6. He was able to avoid setbacks and is practicing in full for Week 7. The Browns have been a weekly eruption spot for quarterbacks. They’re 29th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and, along with the Patriots, have given up the most touchdown passes (14). Cleveland is dead last in Football Outsiders’ pass-defense DVOA, but third against the run. This is the definition of a pass-funnel defense. The Browns have yielded the QB4 (Jacoby Brissett), QB3 (Andy Dalton), QB14 (Josh McCown), and QB2 (Deshaun Watson) finishes over the last four weeks. Mariota is arguably better than all four of those quarterbacks. Tennessee’s implied team total of 26 points is the fifth-highest of Week 7 and the second-highest outside of the ATL-NE and WSH-PHI games on Sunday and Monday nights. Mariota will be popular in daily leagues and should be penned in season-long lineups.

Tyrod Taylor vs. Bucs: Just like last year, Taylor has significant home-road splits. In two starts at home this season, against the Jets in Week 1 and Broncos in Week 3, Taylor has completed 66.7% of his passes for 437 yards and a 4:1 TD:INT mark. He averages 8.09 YPA at New Era Field and even runs the ball more, with eight rushing attempts per game at home. On the road, against the Panthers, Falcons, and Bengals, Taylor completes 59.8% of his passes for 157.7 yards per game and a total of two touchdowns. In the two home games, Taylor was the QB6 and QB17. (He only scored one more fantasy point in the QB6 game than the QB17 one in what was a monster Week 3 across the league.) Coming off the bye week, the Bills are back at home against a Bucs pass defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and is 31st in pass-defense DVOA. Carson Palmer just hung 283 yards and three touchdowns on the Bucs last week, finishing as a season-best QB4 for Week 6. He did it on just 22 pass attempts. Tampa Bay also allowed Eli Manning to finish as the QB4 in Week 4, and Case Keenum was the QB3 in Week 3. Keenum’s big game was also a road outing for the Bucs. Taylor is super cheap in daily leagues and is a strong streaming option in season-long formats for those who just lost Aaron Rodgers or have Deshaun Watson or Matthew Stafford on bye weeks. Taylor has a good shot at a top-10 fantasy finish.

Jared Goff vs. Cardinals: After a hot start to the year that saw Goff manage a trio of top-14 fantasy weeks, the sophomore has predictably struggled in back-to-back dates against the Seahawks and Jaguars in Weeks 5-6. Goff completed just 11 passes against Jacksonville in a win last week after throwing no touchdowns and two picks in Week 5 against Seattle. Things get a tad easier Sunday in London. Arizona has been getting picked apart by quarterbacks. The Cardinals are 28th in fantasy points allowed to the position and 24th in pass-defense DVOA. They’ve been really bad against the pass but ultra-stout against the run, checking in at No. 4 in run-defense DVOA. Picking on the Cardinals’ pedestrian corners not named Patrick Peterson has been the way to beat them. Ryan Fitzpatrick came on in relief last week for the Bucs to throw for 290 yards and three scores as the QB6. Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz have also had top-10 weeks against Arizona in the past month. The 47.5-point total for Cardinals-Rams is the third-highest of the week. There’s enough signs pointing to Goff being a streaming option in 12- or 14-team leagues.

Matt Ryan at Patriots: Ryan was listed in this exact same space last week coming out of the bye for a home game against a bad Dolphins team. He flopped badly with just 248 yards and a 1:1 TD:INT mark as the Falcons lost a second-straight home game to an AFC East opponent coming off a Week 4 defeat at the hands of the Bills. Ryan has been awful through five games and currently sits as the QB23 in fantasy points per game. 49ers rookie C.J. Beathard scored as many points in less than a full game last week against the Redskins as Ryan averages per week. Last year’s MVP is too good to be playing this badly, though surely new OC Steve Sarkisian’s offense is playing a big role in the struggles. Atlanta isn’t getting the ball to Julio Jones, and the Falcons’ only other real weapons are running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. It’s hard for Ryan to score points if Jones isn’t doing anything. Coach Dan Quinn said after the Week 6 loss that they have to get the ball to Jones more moving forward, and Week 7 against the Patriots presents a great get-right spot. New England is 32nd in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and 30th in pass-defense DVOA. No team has allowed more yards or touchdowns through the air. Ryan will surely want to get up for this Super Bowl rematch, and Falcons-Patriots has the highest total of the season thus far at 56 points. Atlanta’s implied team total of 26.5 points is the second-highest of Week 7.

Editor’s Note: FanDuel is hosting the Rotoworld Beat the Writers Series, where you can play against five Rotoworld football writers for your chance at cash prizes and free entry into their Sunday Million. Put your knowledge to the test!

 

Carson Palmer vs. Rams: Palmer is coming off his best game of the season, carving up the Bucs for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 22 pass attempts as the overall QB4 for Week 6. The Cardinals jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime and squatted on the ball with new No. 1 back Adrian Peterson much of the second half, giving him 26 carries. Prior to last week, Palmer had been averaging 49.4 drop-backs per game. Unusual circumstances like that four-touchdown lead led to Palmer not having to throw the ball as much, but the addition of Peterson also plays a role, so that Arizona doesn’t have to throw the ball a league-high 71% of the time like it did Weeks 1-5. This is still likely to be a pass-first offense, but Week 7 against the Rams presents another opportunity for the Cardinals to ride Peterson. The Rams are dead-last in fantasy points allowed to running backs and 17th against quarterbacks. They’re sixth in pass-defense DVOA and 22nd against the run in Football Outsiders’ metrics. With two dates against the Rams and one each with the Seahawks, Texans, and Jaguars over the Cardinals’ next six games, Palmer’s window of streaming appeal may have closed with his big game against the Bucs. Palmer has had just one top-10 fantasy performance.

Jacoby Brissett vs. Jaguars: Brissett has started five games this season and has three top-14 finishes with one top-five week. He’s been on the streaming map for the past few weeks. Brissett looked in the first half to be on his way to another big game this past Monday night in Tennessee. He was 12-of-19 at the break for 119 yards and a score. He should have had two touchdowns, but Donte Moncrief dropped an 18-yarder in the end zone. Brissett then came out of the locker room to go 9-of-18 for 93 scoreless yards as the Colts blew another lead. For as admirable as he’s filled in, Brissett isn’t a usable quarterback this week against Jacksonville. The Jaguars are No. 1 in fantasy points allowed, No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA, and have picked off a league-best 10 passes. Even at home, in the Lucas Oil Stadium dome on the fast track, it’s still really hard to make a case for sophomore Brissett. His rushing ability at least raises his floor but not enough with the Colts implied to score just 20.5 points in a game with a 44-point total that should be dominated by both rush attacks.

Philip Rivers vs. Broncos: After an 0-4 start, Rivers has guided the Chargers to back-to-back wins while throwing for 527 yards and four touchdowns against the Giants and Raiders. Rivers has been up-and-down through the first six weeks and now gets his second matchup with the Broncos. Week 1, in Denver, Rivers tossed three touchdowns, but threw for just 192 yards, while finishing as the QB11 for the week. That’s a respectable finish for Rivers, who has struggled badly in recent years against Denver. A year after finishing No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA and 21st against the run, the Denver defense has flipped a switch at 18th in pass-defense DVOA and No. 1 versus the run. Those numbers can be a bit deceiving; Denver is still 12th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, sixth in pass yards allowed per game, and No. 1 overall in total defense. It’s not a good spot for Rivers. This game’s 41-point over-under is the fifth-lowest of the week. Expect both offenses to run the ball.


