Week 7 Power Rankings

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

“And that is how quickly a season can change.”

Those were the ominous words of Kevin Harlan moments after Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a devastating ankle injury in Tuesday night’s NBA season opener. If you haven’t seen the video yet, you won’t want to. It’s as horrifying an injury as you’ll ever see in a professional sporting event. Five minutes into the new season, the Celtics went from championship contenders to a fringe playoff team. That’s how quickly the bottom fell out.

Injuries don’t play favorites. They can strike at any moment. Just ask the Green Bay Packers. Sunday the Packers lost Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone, an injury that will likely sideline him through the rest of the season. There’s simply no replacing a generational talent like Rodgers, who has hoisted a Lombardi Trophy while also earning a pair of MVP awards since arriving on the scene in 2005.

The Hail Mary King will be sorely missed, but let’s not paint with a broad brush. 2017 has been a bloodbath for star players, claiming the likes of Odell Beckham, Dalvin Cook, Julian Edelman, David Johnson and Allen Robinson among others. Defensive players have not been immune to the carnage either, as evidenced by injuries to both Eric Berry and J.J. Watt.

I’m not saying this will happen in Green Bay, but some injuries do come with a silver lining. For instance, how would the Cowboys have known what they had in Dak Prescott if Tony Romo had stayed healthy? That may have worked out for both players as Prescott’s emergence allowed Romo to try out his broadcasting chops, which has led to a successful pairing with Jim Nance on CBS. And if you really want to stroll down memory lane, remember that Tom Brady was once the backup to Drew Bledsoe. Without Bledsoe’s chest injury, who knows if New England’s dynasty would have ever gotten off the ground.

Realistically, things probably won’t go as swimmingly for Green Bay as they did for the Patriots when Brady, who was secretly on his way to becoming the greatest quarterback of all-time, took the reins from Bledsoe in 2001. Sunday showed that interim starter Brett Hundley still has plenty of rough edges to smooth out, though his supporting cast in Green Bay may be strong enough to overcome some of his more glaring weaknesses. I slotted the Packers at a conservative 13 in my rankings, but only time will tell if the unproven Hundley can keep Green Bay afloat in what has quickly become a wide-open NFC North.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 5-1

Last Week: 1

Alex Smith came back to Earth a bit in Week 6, completing only 55.9 percent of his passes in a loss to Pittsburgh. He was also hopping mad about this late hit by Mike Mitchell. Nine carries for Kareem Hunt just isn’t enough. Luckily the impressive rookie was able to salvage the day for fantasy owners by racking up five catches for a team-high 89 receiving yards on Sunday. That’s more receiving yards than Hunt had in his previous four games combined.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 5-1

Last Week: 3

Carson Wentz had another touchdown-palooza in Week 6, giving him seven TDs in his last two games. He’s thrown just one interception during that span. Zach Ertz was held to two catches against the Panthers on Thursday night, but made them count by finding the end zone on both catches. So far he leads all NFL tight ends in catches (34), yards (405) and is also tied for the league-lead with four touchdowns.

3. New England Patriots

Record: 4-2

Last Week: 7

Rob Gronkowski looked dominant as ever in his return from a bruised thigh, torching the Jets for 83 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6. Gronk has now gone for at least 80 yards receiving in each of his last four games. Mike Gillislee found his way into Bill Belichick’s doghouse by fumbling deep in Jets territory Sunday in the Meadowlands. That opened the door for Dion Lewis to see a season-high 11 carries, which he promptly turned into 52 yards and a touchdown.

4. Carolina Panthers

Record: 4-2

Last Week: 5

Carolina’s only rushing touchdowns this year have come from Cam Newton, who rushed for a season-high 71 yards in Thursday night’s loss to Philadelphia. Unfortunately that game also saw Newton commit three turnovers. Eighth overall pick Christian McCaffrey continues to light it up in PPR with 37 catches, which is tops among NFL running backs.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 4-2

Last Week: 13

How do you upset the best team in football on their home turf? Well it never hurts to have Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown in your back pocket. Bell buried the Chiefs by rushing for a season-high 179 yards while Brown rumbled to the house on this insane touchdown catch. There have been conflicting reports on whether Martavis Bryant wants out of Pittsburgh, but one thing’s for sure—he doesn’t belong in any fantasy lineups right now.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 4-2

Last Week: 10

Todd Gurley is still a world beater (116 rushing yards in last week’s win over Jacksonville) but the Rams have to be at least somewhat concerned by Jared Goff’s regression. After getting off to a hot start, Goff has slumped badly the past two weeks, completing 33-of-68 passes for 412 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Sammy Watkins has also fallen on hard times, managing just two catches on six targets over his last three contests.

7. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 3-2

Last Week: 9

Last week’s bye probably didn’t fix the Seahawks’ backfield woes, but it did give Doug Baldwin a week to get healthy. He’s averaged just 36 yards receiving while playing through a groin injury the past two weeks. The Seahawks should get a boost from pass-catching back C.J. Prosise, who is slated to return this week after missing two games with a sprained ankle.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 3-2

Last Week: 4

Atlanta has lost two straight to Buffalo and Miami heading into Sunday night’s Super Bowl rematch against New England. Thanks to the Falcons, we now live in a world where Marvin Hall has more touchdowns than Julio Jones. With Mohamed Sanu absent, second-year tight end Austin Hooper drew a career-high nine targets in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. Unfortunately, that only translated to 48 receiving yards with a long gain of 11.

9. Washington Redskins

Record: 3-2

Last Week: 11

I thought I was so clever sniping Jamison Crowder in the fourth round of my fantasy drafts this summer. Turns out, the joke’s on me. Crowder has yet to score a touchdown all year and currently ranks 152nd in receiving yards per game behind the likes of A.J. Derby, Seth Devalve and Deonte Thompson. While Crowder’s stock has plummeted, Chris Thompson stayed hot by topping 100 yards receiving for the second time in three games. That puts him on pace for 1,088 yards, which would be a single-season record for running backs.

10. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 4-2

Last Week: 19

We finally had a Laquon Treadwell sighting in Week 6, and it was glorious. If you’re that poor sap who spent half his FAAB on Latavius Murray instead of Jerick McKinnon, you might want to close your eyes for this (and pour yourself a strong cocktail). Harrison Smith intercepted another pass in Week 6, giving him three picks in his last four games. He holds PFF’s No. 1 safety grade out of 82 qualifiers this year.

11. Denver Broncos

Record: 3-2

Last Week: 6

On the meltdown scale, Sunday’s loss to the Giants had to be at least an eight. At one point Brock Osweiler (yes, he’s a Bronco again) replaced Trevor Siemian, who injured himself trying to chase down Janoris Jenkins on a pick-six. It was just one of those nights. C.J. Anderson’s 17 rushing yards Sunday were his fewest since Week 15 of 2015 when the Steelers bottled him up for 14 yards on only four carries.

12. New Orleans Saints

Record: 3-2

Last Week: 21

Talk about your all-time head-scratchers—Drew Brees somehow put up just 11.5 fantasy points in a game where the Saints hung a 52-spot on the Lions. Go figure. Give fantasy prophet Adam Levitan credit for pulling the trigger on Saints D (32 points) in cash this week. Mark Ingram seems to be loving life without Adrian Peterson. He broke out for 150 yards (114 rushing, 36 receiving) and two touchdowns as New Orleans upped its winning streak to three games.

13. Green Bay Packers

Record: 4-2

Last Week: 2

The Brett Hundley Era has officiailly begun in Green Bay, which I’m sure Packers fans are just thrilled about. Filling in for an injured Aaron Rodgers, the former UCLA Bruin completed just 18-of-33 passes for 157 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. As promised, Green Bay featured a committee backfield in Week 6 with rookie Aaron Jones out-touching Ty Montgomery by a narrow 14-11 margin.

14. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 2-3

Last Week: 12

Even on a bye week, the Cowboys still dominated the news cycle. Fantasy owners rushed to grab Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden off the waiver wire after Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension was reinstated on Thursday. Of course, it only took Zeke five days to get a temporary restraining order in a new state, which affords him at least two more weeks of freedom. According to PFF, Dez Bryant’s 47.7 catch percentage this year ranks 99th out of 109 qualified receivers, which, last I checked, is not ideal.

15. Houston Texans

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 17

Will Fuller has caught eight passes since returning from a broken collarbone in Week 4. Five of them have gone for touchdowns. Deshaun Watson has also been on a touchdown tear. He’s thrown for a league-leading 15 scores, an impressive feat for a player who began the year second to Nicolas Cage, I mean Tom Savage, on Houston’s quarterback depth chart. DeAndre Hopkins’ six end-zone visits are more than he made all of last season.

16. Buffalo Bills

Record: 3-2

Last Week: 14

If you’re worried about Tyrod Taylor, you should be. The man has no one to throw to. With Jordan Matthews (thumb surgery) and Charles Clay (arthroscopic knee surgery) unavailable, Zay Jones figures to be the Bills’ No. 1 receiving option in Week 7. Despite his second-round pedigree, the rookie out of East Carolina holds PFF’s third lowest receiver grade ahead of only Breshad Perriman and fellow rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster. Jones has nearly as many drops (four) as catches (five) this year.

17. Detroit Lions

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 8

Sunday marked Matthew Stafford’s first 300-yard game of the season. Too bad it also came with five turnovers. Marvin Jones stepped up when Golden Tate went down with a shoulder injury, stuffing the stat sheet with six catches for a season-high 96 yards in Week 6. His 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter required the use of just one hand. Fancy.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 15

Leonard Fournette sprained his ankle in Week 6, but not before gashing the Rams for 130 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Speaking of touchdowns, this 75-yard burst from Fournette was clocked at an astounding 21.76 mph, the second-fastest run in the NFL this year (Fournette’s 90-yard sprint in Week 5 was the fastest). We can’t be far from a Matt Moore sighting after Blake Bortles’ latest debacle against the Rams (23-for-35, 241 yards, one touchdown, one interception, two fumbles).

19. Tennessee Titans

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 24

A week after seeing a season-low four carries in Tennessee’s loss to Miami, Derrick Henry rumbled to a career-high 131 yards on 19 carries in a win over the Colts. Eric Decker also showed signs of life with seven catches for a season-best 87 yards in Week 6. Marcus Mariota’s 306 passing yards versus Indy were his most since Week 9 of 2016.

20. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 26

Adrian Peterson rushed for a combined 81 yards during his four-game tenure with the Saints. He bettered that in one half in his Cardinals debut Sunday against Tampa Bay. Sunday marked AD’s first 100-yard rushing performance since Week 16 of 2015. Peterson’s new roommate, Larry Fitzgerald, also put on a show with 10 catches for 138 yards in Week 6. The 34-year-old has averaged 92.5 yards with three touchdowns over his last four outings.

21. Miami Dolphins

Record: 3-2

Last Week: 25

Jay Ajayi extended his touchdown drought to six games but impressed by rushing for a season-high 130 yards in Sunday’s win over the Falcons. Jarvis Landry was a target hog in DeVante Parker’s absence, soaking up eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. Landry has drawn double-digit targets in five of his last six games dating back to last season and ranks third in the league in catches behind only Antonio Brown and Larry Fitzgerald.

22. New York Jets

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 23

Matt Forte looked spry in his return from turf toe, reeling in eight catches for 59 receiving yards in Week 6. The eight catches were his most since Week 17 of the 2014 campaign. Austin Seferian-Jenkins scored for the second week in a row, but it was the touchdown he didn’t score that turned the tide in Sunday’s loss to New England. On a more promising note, ASJ’s 11 targets in Week 6 were a career-high.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 2-3

Last Week: 22

Another year, another season-ending injury for Tyler Eifert, who is headed for his third back surgery. Despite his talent, the injury-prone tight end may have to settle for a one-year prove-it deal on the open market this offseason. Ninth overall pick John Ross resumed practicing Monday and could suit up for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh. Knee woes have limited the rookie to five snaps this year.

24. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 2-4

Last Week: 27

Melvin Gordon has gone bonkers during the Chargers’ two-game winning streak, compiling 313 yards from scrimmage with four touchdowns during that span. His nine catches against the Raiders were a career-high. Speaking of career-highs, Hunter Henry set one Sunday with 90 receiving yards including 57 on the game-winning drive. First-round rookie Mike Williams made his NFL debut in Week 6, catching his lone target for a gain of 15 yards.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 2-3

Last Week: 16

Not much good came from Week 6—Jameis Winston went down with a shoulder injury while the Bucs dropped their second game in a row. But let’s consider the silver lining—Ryan Fitzpatrick and Cameron Brate graced us with the league’s first ever Harvard-to-Harvard touchdown (just writing about it makes me feel smarter). Doug Martin also found the end zone, giving him a touchdown in both games since coming back from a PED suspension.

26. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 3-3

Last Week: 20

The Ravens are lucky to be .500 with the way Joe Flacco has struggled this year. He laid another egg Sunday, completing 24-of-41 passes for 180 yards with two interceptions in a loss to Chicago. Flacco has thrown two or more picks in three of his last four outings and holds the league’s second-worst quarterback rating behind only Cleveland’s DeShone Kizer. A week after being out-touched 25-12 by Buck Allen, Alex Collins turned the tables on him by out-touching Allen 15-13 in Week 6.

27. Chicago Bears

Record: 2-4

Last Week: 29

Remember when we were worried about Jordan Howard’s workload earlier this year? After seeing 36 carries in Sunday’s overtime win at Baltimore, I think that issue can finally be put to rest. According to Pro Football Reference, Tarik Cohen is the shortest player to throw a touchdown pass in the NFL since Wee Willie Smith in 1934. Take that Doug Flutie!

28. Oakland Raiders

Record: 2-4

Last Week: 18

The good news: Amari Cooper registered more yards in Week 6 than he had in his previous three games combined. The bad news: that amounted to 28 receiving yards. All signs point to another lean week with Marcus Peters coming to town for Thursday Night Football in Week 7. At least Michael Crabtree continues to produce. Sunday’s touchdown was his fifth in his last four games. That also extended his touchdown streak against the Chargers to five.

29. New York Giants

Record: 1-5

Last Week: 30

Man, is there anything more Giants than going 0-5 with Odell Beckham, then stealing a win in Denver with a slew of hand-me-down receivers? From Field Yates (who had Ray on his podcast the other day): Orleans Darkwa rushed for more yards against the Broncos Sunday than Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy and Marshawn Lynch … combined. Eli Manning’s 19 passing attempts Sunday were his fewest in a game since Week 5 of 2009.

30. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 2-4

Last Week: 28

Marlon Mack terrorized the Niners with 91 rushing yards in Week 5, so naturally he saw just two carries in Monday night’s loss to Tennessee. Hard to see why Chuck Pagano’s always on the hot seat with that kind of forward thinking. Owning T.Y. Hilton in fantasy is like a box of chocolates—you never know what you’re going to get. A week after hanging 177 yards on the Niners, Hilton limped to a season-worst 19 yards in the Music City.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 0-6

Last Week: 31

Hope you got your popcorn popped for C.J. Beathard’s first NFL start Sunday against Dallas. Expectations will be low for the rookie, but it wouldn’t take much to be an improvement on Brian Hoyer, who holds the NFL’s third-lowest quarterback rating out of 32 qualifiers this year. A week after being out-touched by undrafted rookie Matt Breida, Carlos Hyde took back the upper hand with 75 yards (28 rushing, 47 receiving) and two touchdowns in a loss to the Redskins. Remarkably, the Niners have lost their last five games by a combined 13 points.

32. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-6

Last Week: 32

For those of you who took the plunge stacking Kevin Hogan and Ricardo Louis in DFS cash games last week, FanDuel thanks you for your donation. The dry spell continues for Isaiah Crowell, who extended his touchdown drought to seven games in Sunday’s loss to Houston. With just one win in 22 games as head coach, it’s fair to wonder how much leash Hue Jackson has left. Meanwhile Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson, who the Browns both passed on, continue to thrive elsewhere.

Biggest Jump: Saints, Vikings 9

Biggest Drop: Packers 11