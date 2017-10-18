Rich Hribar

The NFL Week 7 Worksheet

Wednesday, October 18, 2017


Another week and another alpha fantasy performer lost for the season. With Aaron Rodgers potentially lost for the season, we’ve now arguably lost the best quarterback, running back and wide receiver for fantasy purposes. The ripple effects from the loss of Rodgers will be felt among many players, but the season doesn’t allow us to lick any wounds and keeps moving forward. We have just two teams on bye for Week 7, so make sure to get all of your players from Detroit and Houston out lineups this week.

 

As for the token disclaimer, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re focusing strictly on PPR league scoring here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.

 

Lastly, as the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is NOT a start/sit column, rather an expectations column. The labels for each subset of players for each game are simply a vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player that you can find at the end of the column. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process. Remember, you control your own team. With that out of the way, let’s hit all the Week 7 games with a PPR light…

 

Chiefs @ Raiders

 

Kansas CityRank@OaklandRank
-3   Spread 3  
25.0   Implied Total 22.0  
29.5 3 Points/Gm 20.7 18
21.7 14 Points All./Gm 21.0 12
60.7 28 Plays/Gm 54.3 32
63.5 18 Opp. Plays/Gm 62.2 11
41.8% 16 Rush% 40.2% 23
58.2% 17 Pass% 59.8% 10
43.0% 21 Opp. Rush % 48.0% 31
57.0% 12 Opp. Pass % 52.0% 2

 

  • Kareem Hunt is the first rookie ever to have at least 100-yards from scrimmage in each of the first six games of his career.
  • Alex Smith has scored more than 15 points in eight consecutive games dating back to last year, the longest active streak in the league.
  • Oakland has gone from 10th in the league in plays per game (65.7) in 2016 to last in the league to begin 2017.
  • 63.9 percent of the completed passes against the Chiefs have gained 10 or more yards, the highest rate in the league.
  • Just 33.7 percent of Derek Carr's completions have gained 10 or more yards, the second-lowest rate in the league behind Joe Flacco (31.6 percent).
  • In six career games versus the Chiefs, Derek Carr has finished as the QB19, QB21, QB20, QB22, QB26 and QB29 with multiple touchdown passes in just one of those games.
  • Michael Crabtree has been targeted on 29.4 percent of his routes, the third highest rate in the league behind Antonio Brown (31.4 percent) and Jarvis Landry (31.9 percent).
  • Crabtree has been the WR27, WR35, WR63 and WR107 in his four games versus the Chiefs while in Oakland, catching a combined 14 passes for 110 yards with two touchdowns.
  • Amari Cooper has hit 70-yards receiving once over his past 14 games played with a high of 76 yards over that span.
  • Kansas City has allowed over 100-yards rushing in seven consecutive games dating back to last year, their longest streak since 2009.

 

Trust: Kareem Hunt (he hasn’t scored in three straight games and has still had one of the safest floors in fantasy due to the bed of yardage he’s consistently posted), Travis Kelce (the floor spots and forgetfulness of the Chiefs remembering he's their best player keeps cropping up seemingly every other week, but the Raiders have allowed four top-10 tight ends through six games)

 

Bust: Derek Carr (playing through a back injury on a short week against a team/defensive scheme he’s yet to have tangible fantasy success against), Amari Cooper (he’s going to run just under two thirds of his routes away from Marcus Peters if you want to hold a candle or chase a rainbow in DFS, but we’ve had many “this is the week” spots along the way dating well back into last year), Marshawn Lynch (the Chiefs have been steadily run on to start the year, but you can only use Lynch as a flex option only in hopes for a short score as the usage just hasn’t been there. He hasn’t had more than 13 touches in a game since Week 1), Jared Cook (he hasn’t hit 50-yards receiving since Week 1 with four games at TE24 or lower)

 

Reasonable Return: Alex Smith (would have no hesitation continuing to use him, but am keeping expectations in check as a short week, road option), Michael Crabtree (despite his lagging history versus the Chiefs while in Oakland, he also will run over half of his routes away from Peters and carries the ability to salvage any pedestrian game with a touchdown), Tyreek Hill (he’s been a WR2 or better in just half of his games, but we always knew he’d be a volatile option once his touchdown rates from last year stabilized. Has had four or more catches in every game)

 

Ravens @ Vikings

 

BaltimoreRank@MinnesotaRank
5.5   Spread -5.5  
16.8   Implied Total 22.3  
19.0 24 Points/Gm 20.3 19
20.7 11 Points All./Gm 17.2 5
64.2 12 Plays/Gm 64.2 13
65.7 26 Opp. Plays/Gm 61.3 9
46.5% 7 Rush% 44.9% 11
53.5% 26 Pass% 55.1% 22
50.5% 32 Opp. Rush % 39.7% 10
49.5% 1 Opp. Pass % 60.3% 23

 

  • Jerick McKinnon has been a top-24 scoring back in seven straight games in which he's played at least 50 percent of the team snaps and a top-5 scorer in three straight.
  • McKinnon has 39 receptions over those seven games with five or more catches in six of those games.
  • Just 7.3 percent (3-of-41) of Latavius Murray's carries have resulted in a first down --the lowest rate in the league -- while 26.2 percent (11-of-42) Jerick McKinnon's carries have resulted in a first down.
  • With Brandon Williams active, the Ravens allowed 67.5 yards rushing per game to opposing backfields and zero touchdowns. With him inactive the past four games, they’ve allowed 153.5 yards rushing and four scores to backfields, with the lead rusher scoring 12 or more fantasy points in every game.
  • Adam Thielen is one of three players (A.J. Green and Jarvis Landry) to have at least five receptions in every game this season.
  • Baltimore is averaging 24.0 yards per possession, last in the league.
  • Alex Collins has the most rushing attempts (52) without a single red zone carry on the season.
  • Joe Flacco has completed 5-of-22 passes (22.7 percent) 15 yards or further downfield, the lowest rate in the league.

 

Trust: Jerick McKinnon (he’s had 22 and 21 touches since the loss of Dalvin Cook and has shown a ceiling and floor dating back into last year while Baltimore has allowed a slew of fantasy points to backfields over the past month with Williams sidelined)

 

Bust: Joe Flacco (it’s arguable that he’s been the worst quarterback to start all season so far visiting one of the best defenses on the road), Alex Collins (the 6.4 yards per carry have been nice, but he still has no receptions nor has gotten any use in the red zone), Mike Wallace/Jeremy Maclin (at best, you’re looking at flex options, but considering how Flacco has played and how the Vikings’ defense has, this is a spot to leave them on benches), Stefon Diggs (even if he’s back, this is a terrible spot against a defense allowing 6.4 yards per target to wide receivers that has shushed A.J. Green and Antonio Brown), Case Keenum (he’s still been in the bottom half of weekly scoring in every week but one), Latavius Murray (looking like you’re free to let him go back to waivers with McKinnon converting near the goal line last week, the last hope you had if rostering him)

 

Reasonable Return: Adam Thielen (he received a season-high 34 percent of the team targets last week, so bump him up if Diggs is out once again, and even if Diggs does play, playing in the slot allows him favorable matchups and a safety net of receptions), Buck Allen (a flex floor option, he’s been a top-30 scorer in each of the past three games), Kyle Rudolph (he has 18 targets over the past two weeks after 15 through the opening month and Baltimore has allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends)

 

Saints @ Packers


New OrleansRank@Green BayRank
-6   Spread 6  
26.8   Implied Total 20.8  
29.0 4 Points/Gm 24.5 10
23.2 21 Points All./Gm 22.5 18
63.4 18 Plays/Gm 63.8 14
63.4 17 Opp. Plays/Gm 62.2 13
41.0% 21 Rush% 34.7% 29
59.0% 12 Pass% 65.3% 4
36.9% 4 Opp. Rush % 46.4% 29
63.1% 29 Opp. Pass % 53.6% 4

 

  • When Aaron Rodgers last missed multiple games in 2013, the Packers scored 21.7 points per game in seven games without him starting as opposed to 29.4 points per game with him active.
  • Over those seven games, Jordy Nelson was a top-24 scoring wide receiver just twice, catching 33 passes for 458 yards with one touchdown.
  • 40 percent of Nelson's fantasy points have come from touchdowns, the highest dependency for any top-36 scoring wide receiver on the season.
  • 32.6 percent of Davante Adams' scoring has come from touchdown production, the fourth highest rate from the same group.
  • Brett Hundley has targeted Adams on 29.4 percent of his throws, Nelson on 26.5 percent and Randall Cobb on just 8.8 percent.
  • Cobb's target per route rate per game so far: 27.3 percent, 23.1 percent, 20 percent, 12.5 percent, 8.6 percent.
  • Drew Brees has thrown for fewer than 300-yards in three straight games, just the fourth time that has happened since 2010.
  • After trailing by two or more possessions for 70.5 percent of their snaps over the first two weeks (highest in the league), the Saints have led by two or more possessions on 50.3 percent of their plays since, the highest rate in the league.
  • Over that span, the Saints have the ball on 47.2 percent of their plays, ninth in the league.
  • 96 percent of Alvin Kamara's carries have gained positive yardage while Mark Ingram has gained yardage on 88.1 percent of his carries, which rank first and fifth in the league for running backs.

 

Trust: Mark Ingram (his touches have gone up every game and has caught four or more passes in every game but one), Michael Thomas (last week was the first time he’s ever been held to fewer than eight points in a game for hus career but should bounce back against a banged up Green Bay secondary that has allowed six top-20 scoring receivers and a WR1 in three of their past four games)

 

Bust: Martellus Bennett (he has no games with double-digit points and now that Rodgers is out, you can finally set him free if you haven’t yet), Randall Cobb (the ancillary receivers take the biggest hit going to Hundley and Cobb has been a declining asset himself to start the season), Coby Fleener (six targets over the past three games as he’s all but been phased out), Aaron Jones/Ty Montgomery (the timeshare is problematic as Jones was RB45 and Montgomery RB48 last week, but if you need to play someone here, I would side with Montgomery with the Saints allowing 7.4 receptions per game to opposing backfields, the most in the league), Willie Snead (despite the Packers secondary, he played just 21 snaps and ran just nine routes in his first game back. You need more than that to have faith setting him lineups)

 

Reasonable Return: Drew Brees (with the loss of Rodgers, this game loses some shootout appeal and if the Saints can control the game like they have over their past three, Brees hasn’t hit those ceiling weeks in those conditions), Alvin Kamara (his rushing opportunity has grown in three straight games and he has double-digit points in every one of those games), Jordy Nelson/Davante Adams (two players whose ceilings were living off touchdown production now have that compromised. No matter how much you believe in Hundley or not, relegating each to WR2 status until we see Hundley provide something we can latch onto), Ted Ginn (he doesn’t have more than four catches in any game and you know why you’re using him if you are, but this a matchup where you can take a swing on a splash play), Brett Hundley (he makes for an intriguing punt on daily sites given his price, but the Saints have been good enough defensively to keep him in the high-QB2 range for seasonal leagues)


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer.
