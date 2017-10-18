AFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Benjamin Watson (1, 8, 3, 6, 4, 8), Javorius Allen (1, 6, 6, 6, 5, 4), Jeremy Maclin (4, 5, 5, 6, 8, 0), Mike Wallace (1, 3, 5, 10, 3, 5), Breshad Perriman (4, 4, 1, 4, 3, 2), Terrance West (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0),





Carries: Javorius Allen (21, 14, 8, 2, 21, 10), Alex Collins (0, 7, 9, 9, 12, 15), Terrance West (19, 8, 6, 4, 2, 0), Danny Woodhead (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Benjamin Watson (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Nick Boyle (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1), Breshad Perriman (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (1, 2, 1, 0, 10, 0), Terrance West (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Danny Woodhead (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Terrance West (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (2-15-0, 3-37-0, 1-35-0, 2-15-0, 3-68-1, 0), Jimmy Smith (3-31-0, 1-8-0, 1-13-0, 1-14-0, 1-3-0, 0), Lardarius Webb (1-14-0, 5-117-0, 2-20-0, 2-21-0, 3-37-0, 2-32-0), Marlon Humphrey (0, 1-3-0, 0, 4-56-0, 3-33-0, 0)

Observations: The Ravens scored 24 points on Sunday, but not a single one of them was an offensive touchdown. Buck Allen out-snapped Alex Collins 47:22, but Collins out-carried Allen 15:10. However, Collins wasn’t involved in the passing game as he saw zero targets, compared four targets for Allen. Their looks were relatively equal as Collins saw 22 percent of the Ravens’ looks and 21 percent for Allen.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (6, 7, 7, 3, 9, 0), Charles Clay (9, 3, 6, 7, 3, 0), Zay Jones (4, 6, 2, 5, 6, 0), Jordan Matthews (3, 3, 5, 2, 0, 0), Mike Tolbert (1, 1, 1, 0, 3, 0)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (22, 12, 14, 20, 19, 0), Mike Tolbert (12, 3, 11, 8, 3, 0)





RZ Targets: Charles Clay (3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Andre Holmes (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Jordan Matthews (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (5, 0, 4, 2, 1, 0), Mike Tolbert (2, 0, 3, 1, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Tolbert (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (2-5-0, 4-35-0, 4-39-0, 1-16-0, 0, 0), Leonard Johnson (5-39-0, 5-54-0, 1--1-0, 3-26-0, 1-5-0, 0), Shareece Wright (1-2-0, 0, 0, 2-15-0, 7-65-0, 0), Tre'Davious White (2-30-0, 3-49-0, 4-65-0, 4-18-0, 3-131-1, 0)

Observations: Bye.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (10, 8, 13, 7, 13), Brandon LaFell (5, 7, 2, 3, 8), Tyler Kroft (1, 0, 4, 7, 5), Giovani Bernard (2, 4, 2, 4, 2), Joe Mixon (3, 1, 3, 4, 0), Tyler Eifert (1, 4, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Hill (1, 1, 1, 1, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 1, 2)





Carries: Joe Mixon (8, 9, 18, 17, 15), Jeremy Hill (6, 6, 7, 6, 4), Giovani Bernard (7, 5, 3, 3, 2), John Ross (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (2, 2, 0, 0, 2), A.J. Green (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Eifert (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jeremy Hill (1, 3, 3, 2, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 2, 1, 3), Giovani Bernard (2, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (0, 4-34-0, 2-7-0, 0, 0), Darqueze Dennard (1-48-1, 2-16-0, 5-24-0, 2-9-0, 3-26-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (0, 2-13-0, 6-92-2, 2-12-0, 0), Keivarae Russell (0, 0, 0, 4-56-0, 0), William Jackson (3-25-0, 0, 2-45-0, 3-51-0, 1-9-0)

Observations: Bye.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (5, 6, 7, 10, 3, 5), Ricardo Louis (3, 2, 6, 9, 8, 7), Rashard Higgins (0, 11, 6, 4, 4, 2), Seth DeValve (5, 4, 5, 4, 4, 3), Kenny Britt (3, 2, 10, 8, 0, 0), David Njoku (2, 4, 4, 2, 3, 5), Kasen Williams (2, 0, 2, 2, 5, 6), Corey Coleman (6, 7, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (2, 1, 3, 2, 3, 2)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (17, 10, 12, 7, 16, 12), Duke Johnson (0, 4, 2, 4, 6, 5)





RZ Targets: Seth DeValve (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), David Njoku (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Kenny Britt (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Ricardo Louis (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Duke Johnson (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 1), Isaiah Crowell (2, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0, 1-2-1, 0, 1-9-0, 1-8-0, 0), Jamar Taylor (7-63-0, 4-27-0, 6-157-1, 1-21-0, 4-70-1, 3-45-1), Jason McCourty (2-54-0, 1-7-0, 5-51-0, 4-40-0, 5-22-0, 2-19-1)

Observations: Over the last four weeks, Ricardo Louis has now seen at least six or more targets in every game. During that span Louis leads the Browns with 30 targets, followed by Duke Johnson at 25. None of these pass-catchers have a very high floor with the Browns' shaky quarterback situation.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (8, 8, 9, 5, 0, 14), Emmanuel Sanders (6, 8, 15, 5, 0, 8), Bennie Fowler (4, 3, 7, 2, 0, 8), A.J. Derby (3, 1, 2, 6, 0, 4), C.J. Anderson (3, 3, 2, 4, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 3)





Carries: C.J. Anderson (20, 25, 8, 20, 0, 9), Jamaal Charles (10, 9, 9, 5, 0, 5)





RZ Targets: Bennie Fowler (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 3), C.J. Anderson (1, 2, 1, 2, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 3, 0, 2, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2), A.J. Derby (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (5, 5, 1, 2, 0, 1), Jamaal Charles (4, 1, 2, 2, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jamaal Charles (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (4-26-0, 4-28-1, 0, 2-12-0, 0, 0), Bradley Roby (5-77-1, 6-59-0, 2-6-1, 2-16-0, 0, 1-6-0), Chris Harris Jr. (2-8-1, 3-24-0, 2-53-0, 3-33-0, 0, 1-26-0)

Observations: The Broncos offense struggled in this one as they managed to score a meager 10 points at home. Emmanuel Sanders saw eight targets, but he considered week-to-week with a sprained ankle. Demaryius Thomas saw a season-high 14 targets and should now be in line for increased usage with Sanders out for a few weeks. Denver struggled on the ground with just 48 total rushing yards. C.J. Anderson struggled in a supreme matchup, with 17 rushing yards on nine carries. He still led the backfield with 47 percent of the running back snaps.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (16, 13, 8, 12, 12, 4), Ryan Griffin (1, 0, 6, 5, 4, 8), Bruce Ellington (2, 0, 7, 4, 3, 3), Lamar Miller (2, 3, 1, 5, 3, 4), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 6, 3, 5), Braxton Miller (1, 3, 4, 0, 0, 2), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: Lamar Miller (17, 18, 14, 19, 15, 15), D'Onta Foreman (1, 12, 8, 13, 4, 12), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), Tyler Ervin (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (3, 0, 0, 2, 2, 1), Ryan Griffin (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Bruce Ellington (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 0, 2, 5, 3, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 4, 2, 1, 0, 2), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (0, 1-22-0, 2-26-1, 1-28-0, 2-56-0, 2-3-0), Johnthan Banks (0, 0, 3-89-1, 2-17-0, 2-22-0, 0), Kareem Jackson (2-24-0, 4-112-0, 3-37-0, 3-27-0, 9-106-1, 1-20-0)





Observations: With the Texans piling on the points, D’Onta Foreman saw a season-high 35 percent of the running backs snaps on Sunday. Jason McCourty did an exceptional job against DeAndre Hopkins as he held him to a 2-19-1 line on four targets.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: T.Y. Hilton (7, 6, 9, 6, 9, 4), Jack Doyle (3, 8, 5, 7, 0, 11), Donte Moncrief (4, 8, 3, 3, 3, 7), Kamar Aiken (2, 9, 1, 5, 7, 4), Frank Gore (1, 2, 1, 3, 4, 3), Robert Turbin (1, 1, 2, 0, 2, 5), Marlon Mack (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2)





Carries: Frank Gore (10, 14, 25, 12, 14, 10), Marlon Mack (10, 6, 0, 0, 9, 2), Robert Turbin (2, 3, 5, 6, 4, 3)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (1, 2, 2, 0, 1, 1), Donte Moncrief (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3), Jack Doyle (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kamar Aiken (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 4, 3, 0, 3, 0), Robert Turbin (1, 1, 0, 3, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (3, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Robert Turbin (1, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Frank Gore (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Nate Hairston (1-8-0, 4-50-0, 1-1-0, 1-5-0, 0, 2-14-0), Rashaan Melvin (6-46-0, 3-41-0, 3-47-1, 4-28-1, 5-48-0, 4-57-0), Vontae Davis (0, 0, 0, 5-101-0, 3-45-0, 2-14-0)





Observations: Even in a favorable matchup, T.Y. Hilton’s atrocious home/road splits continue as he was held to a 1-19 line on four targets. The running back snaps were fairly spread out as Frank Gore led them with 23 snaps, followed by Robert Turbin (21), and Marlon Mack (14). However, Gore out-touched all of them, 12:7 and 12:2. Now that Turbin is out for the season, it should open more opportunities for Marlon Mack.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (4, 12, 7, 3, 4, 10), Allen Hurns (4, 7, 3, 10, 3, 3), Chris Ivory (2, 4, 2, 3, 0, 10), Leonard Fournette (3, 5, 4, 5, 1, 2), Keelan Cole (2, 3, 4, 6, 1, 2), Marcedes Lewis (2, 2, 5, 4, 2, 2)





Carries: Leonard Fournette (26, 14, 17, 24, 28, 21), Chris Ivory (9, 6, 6, 9, 8, 2), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Allen Hurns (1, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 3, 2, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (7, 1, 4, 0, 4, 0), Chris Ivory (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (3-28-0, 4-88-0, 0, 4-55-0, 1-18-0, 2-25-0), Aaron Colvin (2-9-0, 4-48-0, 2-15-0, 2-18-0, 10-59-0, 3-35-0), Jalen Ramsey (3-23-0, 0, 1-3-0, 3-16-0, 5-100-0, 3-36-0)





Observations: Leonard Fournette crushed in this spot with 130 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, thanks to a 75-yard touchdown run. He eventually left late in the game with an ankle injury. He claims he’s fine, but it will be something to monitor this week. Chris Ivory and Marqise Lee combined for 58 percent of the Jaguars’ target share. 10 targets in one game was an anomaly for Ivory as he is isn’t known as a pass-catcher. His most targets in a season so far are the 37 targets he saw in 2015 with the Jets.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (7, 10, 1, 8, 11, 7), Tyreek Hill (8, 6, 8, 6, 6, 7), Kareem Hunt (5, 3, 1, 4, 4, 6), Albert Wilson (5, 3, 4, 4, 3, 0), Chris Conley (4, 4, 1, 4, 3, 0), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 2, 5, 2, 1)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (17, 13, 17, 21, 29, 9), Tyreek Hill (2, 1, 3, 0, 0, 1), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Albert Wilson (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Travis Kelce (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 3, 0, 1, 2, 0), Albert Wilson (1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (2, 3, 3, 4, 2, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Marcus Peters (0, 6-71-0, 3-20-0, 4-71-2, 2-28-1, 4-26-0), Phillip Gaines (3-57-0, 3-48-1, 3-30-0, 1-13-0, 2-43-0, 5-100-1), Terrance Mitchell (4-96-0, 5-70-0, 8-137-0, 2-17-0, 4-94-3, 4-88-0)





Observations: The Chiefs offense was a mess in this game. The Steelers trounced them in time of possession, as Pittsburgh controlled the ball for 36 minutes and 39 seconds. Kansas City mustered just 251 total yards of offense. Kareem Hunt was game-flowed right out of this game as he saw nine carries for 21 yards. However, with Charcandrick West exiting this game with a concussion, Hunt was targeted six times and led them 89 yards receiving. He now has at least 100 yards from scrimmage in every game this season.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (10, 10, 9, 11, 12, 9), Melvin Gordon (6, 8, 2, 3, 8, 12), Tyrell Williams (7, 4, 7, 6, 2, 3), Hunter Henry (0, 7, 0, 3, 8, 7), Travis Benjamin (4, 3, 8, 5, 3, 1), Antonio Gates (3, 4, 5, 5, 3, 1), Mike Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (18, 9, 17, 10, 20, 25)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 1), Melvin Gordon (1, 1, 0, 0, 2, 4), Hunter Henry (0, 1, 0, 1, 3, 1), Antonio Gates (0, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (2, 1, 2, 0, 5, 5)





Inside 5 Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (5-81-0, 3-43-0, 1-17-0, 2-17-0, 5-119-2, 1-7-0), Desmond King (0, 5-57-0, 2-16-0, 3-57-0, 0, 3-20-0), Trevor Williams (1-2-0, 3-41-0, 1-7-0, 2-21-0, 2-16-0, 2-30-1)





Observations: Melvin Gordon has crushed ever since he complained about not receiving enough touches two weeks ago. Over the last two weeks, Gordon (20), trails only Keenan Allen on the team in targets (21), but he leads them with 15 receptions and three receiving touchdowns in that span. Gordon led the team with 12 targets on Sunday, and since he touches the ball in so many diverse ways, his floor and ceiling will remain high on a week-to-week basis. It finally may be time to jump on Hunter Henry. Over the last two weeks, he has played 74 percent of the snaps, compared to 57 percent for Antonio Gates. In that same span, he’s out-targeted Gates 15:4 overall and 4:1 in the red zone.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 15, 11, 7, 10, 14), DeVante Parker (0, 9, 10, 8, 1, 0), Kenny Stills (0, 5, 10, 3, 2, 4), Julius Thomas (0, 3, 5, 4, 4, 5), Jay Ajayi (0, 2, 3, 1, 3, 3),





Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 28, 11, 12, 25, 26), Jarvis Landry (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 3, 0, 0, 1, 1), Julius Thomas (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Kenny Stills (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), DeVante Parker (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 4, 0, 0, 3, 4)





Inside 5 Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bobby McCain (0, 1-4-0, 0, 10-97-0, 1-0-0, 3-12-0), Byron Maxwell (0, 3-48-0, 4-64-0, 0, 0, 0), Cordrea Tankersley (0, 0, 0, 6-36-1, 5-41-0, 1-13-0), Xavien Howard (0, 10-87-0, 2-14-0, 4-43-0, 2-14-0, 6-91-1)





Observations: The Dolphins controlled this game for the majority of the second half. Jay Ajayi finally got things going as he turned his 26 carries into 130 yards. With DeVante Parker out, Jarvis Landry had his fifth double-digit target game over the last six weeks. Landry garnered 42 percent of the Dolphins’ target share on Sunday.

New England Patriots





Targets: James White (5, 8, 1, 12, 9, 7), Brandin Cooks (7, 4, 7, 6, 8, 9), Chris Hogan (5, 6, 6, 9, 11, 4), Rob Gronkowski (6, 9, 10, 5, 0, 10), Danny Amendola (7, 0, 5, 7, 8, 5), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 3, 1, 2, 0), Rex Burkhead (3, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Mike Gillislee (15, 18, 12, 12, 12, 10), Dion Lewis (2, 4, 2, 4, 7, 11), James White (10, 2, 5, 1, 2, 3), Rex Burkhead (3, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Chris Hogan (0, 3, 2, 3, 1, 0), Rob Gronkowski (2, 1, 2, 1, 0, 3), Danny Amendola (1, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0), James White (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 1), Rex Burkhead (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Mike Gillislee (8, 5, 1, 2, 2, 0), James White (6, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 0, 3, 1, 1), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Gillislee (4, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), James White (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Eric Rowe (3-45-0, 3-70-0, 0, 3-35-0, 0, 0), Johnson Bademosi (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-39-0), Jonathan Jones (0, 4-62-0, 5-69-1, 1-3-0, 2-49-0, 2-35-0), Jordan Richards (0, 1-9-0, 0, 0, 3-27-0, 4-49-0), Malcolm Butler (5-29-0, 4-40-1, 2-10-0, 5-55-1, 4-84-0, 3-98-1), Stephon Gilmore (1-4-0, 2-40-0, 4-54-0, 2-53-1, 4-34-0, 0)





Observations: Dion Lewis led the Patriots with 11 carries after Mike Gillislee fumbled in the first quarter. Gillislee has a low floor as he is severely touchdown dependent, he has yet to see a single target in the passing game. On a per game basis, Rob Gronkowski leads all tight ends with 18 PPR points per game this season, followed by Zach Ertz at 16.1, and Cameron Brate at 14.6.

New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (8, 4, 6, 6, 5, 12), Jermaine Kearse (9, 5, 3, 7, 4, 4), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 6, 4, 8, 11), Jeremy Kerley (0, 3, 5, 5, 4, 3), Bilal Powell (6, 2, 0, 5, 5, 0), Matt Forte (5, 4, 0, 0, 0, 8), Elijah McGuire (0, 2, 0, 2, 3, 0)





Carries: Bilal Powell (7, 6, 15, 21, 2, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 6, 7, 10, 11, 10), Matt Forte (6, 9, 8, 0, 0, 9)





RZ Targets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Bilal Powell (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jermaine Kearse (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jeremy Kerley (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Matt Forte (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Matt Forte (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (1-47-0, 2-3-1, 6-65-0, 4-57-0, 2-46-1, 3-40-0), Darryl Roberts (0, 1-6-0, 6-51-1, 1-10-0, 0, 2-22-0), Morris Claiborne (1-21-0, 3-29-0, 2-21-0, 0, 7-84-0, 5-74-0)





Observations: Since Week 2 when Austin Seferian-Jenkins was activated, he has scored 48.2 PPR points, which puts him as the TE5 over the last four weeks. He strung together a respectable 8-46-1 game on 11 targets against the Patriots. He should’ve had a second touchdown, but it was later overturned..

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (13, 5, 5, 8, 2, 6), Jared Cook (5, 6, 6, 8, 6, 3), Michael Crabtree (7, 6, 3, 0, 8, 10), Seth Roberts (1, 1, 5, 5, 4, 3), DeAndre Washington (2, 3, 6, 1, 0, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 2, 6, 1, 1), Jalen Richard (1, 2, 1, 1, 2, 4), Marshawn Lynch (2, 2, 1, 1, 2, 2)





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (18, 12, 6, 9, 12, 13), Jalen Richard (5, 6, 2, 2, 9, 2), DeAndre Washington (3, 6, 1, 1, 0, 3), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 3, 2, 1, 0, 3)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (4, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Jared Cook (0, 1, 1, 2, 1, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marshawn Lynch (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (3, 3, 0, 0, 3, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (2, 3, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): David Amerson (2-34-0, 4-62-2, 4-80-1, 2-35-0, 0, 5-49-0), Dexter McDonald (1-9-0, 0, 0, 1-1-0, 2-21-0, 4-58-0), Gareon Conley (0, 1-8-0, 3-27-0, 0, 0, 0), Sean Smith (2-4-0, 0, 2-44-1, 4-35-0, 3-114-0, 0), T.J. Carrie (3-19-0, 5-38-0, 6-59-0, 1-10-0, 5-48-0, 3-9-0)





Observations: Amari Cooper’s struggles continued into Week 6. He was targeted six times but turned that into a 5-28 line. On the season he ranks 38th in targets, 82nd in receptions, and 83rd in receiving yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (11, 11, 14, 9, 19, 10), LeVeon Bell (6, 4, 7, 6, 10, 6), Martavis Bryant (6, 4, 8, 5, 8, 3), Jesse James (8, 5, 4, 3, 5, 0), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 4, 6, 4, 6, 3)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (10, 27, 15, 35, 15, 32), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (0, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 2, 2, 1, 2, 0), LeVeon Bell (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Jesse James (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (3, 5, 4, 8, 2, 5)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 2)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (3-11-1, 3-20-0, 1-0-0, 4-30-0, 3-25-0, 2-73-1), Joe Haden (7-109-0, 1-24-0, 0, 5-48-0, 0, 1-5-0), Mike Hilton (2-12-0, 6-39-0, 1-10-0, 1-7-0, 0, 2-2-0)

Observations: Since Ben Roethlisberger threw just 25 times, Antonio Brown soaked up 40 percent of the Steelers’ target share and accounted for 61 percent of Roethlisberger’s passing production. Le’Veon Bell throttled the Chiefs run defense for 179 rushing yards on 32 carries. Since Week 2, Bell leads the league with 30.2 touches per game, followed by Todd Gurley at 24.4 touches per game. Bell is responsible for 46 percent of the Steelers’ overall touches.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Rishard Matthews (9, 5, 10, 8, 6, 4), Delanie Walker (9, 4, 6, 7, 5, 8), Eric Decker (8, 5, 5, 2, 6, 9), DeMarco Murray (2, 2, 2, 2, 5, 4), Corey Davis (10, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taywan Taylor (2, 1, 3, 1, 1, 4), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (12, 9, 14, 7, 14, 12), Derrick Henry (6, 14, 13, 6, 4, 19), Taywan Taylor (0, 2, 1, 1, 1, 0), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rishard Matthews (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Eric Decker (3, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rishard Matthews (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Delanie Walker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Corey Davis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (0, 5, 1, 0, 0, 3), DeMarco Murray (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 4), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (4-47-1, 4-42-0, 5-54-1, 4-42-1, 2-15-0, 2-25-0), Brice McCain (2-28-0, 0, 2-22-0, 2-36-0, 0, 2-32-0), LeShaun Sims (0, 4-42-0, 2-44-1, 6-43-1, 3-14-0, 2-35-0), Logan Ryan (1-19-1, 3-39-1, 6-73-0, 4-57-0, 1-6-0, 1-7-0)





Observations: DeMarco Murray appeared to be somewhat bothered by his hamstring in this game. Derrick Henry narrowly out-snapped him 48:38, but he out-carried him 19:12. Murray was used in the passing game, however. He caught all four of his targets for 47 yards. Henry wasn’t in store for a massive fantasy game until he scored on a 72-yard run to close out the game. It’s possible the workload progresses more to an even split as the season goes on if Murray continues to be bothered by his hamstring.







