Dose: Brett Part Deux

Another week, another giant injury in fantasy football. This time it was Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers going down with a broken right clavicle which puts the remainder of his season in jeopardy. While the team has yet to make a decision on whether his surgery will mean a season-ending trip to the Reserve/Injured list, fantasy owners are heavily impacted whether Rodgers is able to return for the final week or two of the regular season or not.

Brett Under Center - Part 2

The injury to Rodgers' clavicle is on his throwing shoulder side, so that likely seals the deal on his 2017 season, although it sounds like the team is holding out hope he might be back at some point. For now, the team will turn to former UCLA standout Brett Hundley as their starter with Joe Callahan promoted to the active roster to serve as his backup. So what do you need to know about Hundley and his potential? Can he handle the starting gig or is he going to kill the fantasy appeal of everyone around him?





Hundley threw for 75 touchdowns and 25 interceptions through three seasons at UCLA, passing for 9,966 yards in his three seasons at the helm for the Bruins. People talk about Josh Rosen at UCLA, USC's Sam Darnold and Washington State's Luke Falk right now, but Hundley was leading the Pac-12 after dark a few years ago. He showed all kinds of potential in college, and the Packers moved up in the fifth round to get their man in the 2015 NFL Draft hoping to strike gold after hitting with another Pac-12 QB, Rodgers, in 2005.

There will be an obvious drop-off going from an MVP like Rodgers to an unproven signal caller seeing his first real work in the regular season. The Packers are going to have to tailor their offense to the strong points and avoid Hundley's shortcomings, chopping down their playbook considerably to simplify things and make the transition smoother. It might mean a shift to a more run-heavy offense, which is good news for the short-term outlook for Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones.

A younger, more inexperienced quarterback is likely to check down frequently, dumping off short passes to tight ends of running backs, so Martellus Bennett is likely to see an uptick in targets. It's uncertain if he'll see a huge bump in production in terms of yardage, but he should see a higher frequency of receptions. For owners in PPR formats, especially, Bennett isn't likely to see any interruptions with the quarterback change. In fact, he could see a slight uptick. Hundley is likely to have a shorter target distance than his experienced predecessor which is good news for a tight end.

The biggest losers in this injury situation might be Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams, as Rodgers makes them stars with long pass plays downfield. While Hundley will take all the first-team reps in practice this week, he just doesn't have the rapport and quick decision making that Rodgers possesses. He'll struggle to find Nelson, Adams, Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison downfield, limiting their yardage, touchdowns and overall production. While it was fantasy owners of Rodgers crying last week, reality is setting in this week and owners of Nelson and Adams, in particular, are going to be the ones feeling the sting in the short term.

Don't expect Hundley to step in and be a fantasy stud. He'll be more of a QB2, worth grabbing in formats using two starting signal callers. But there is some potential for growth. And hey, the Packers have had success with a guy under center with the name Brett once before.

Will he or won't he…?

The continuing saga of Ezekiel Elliott and his looming suspension continues to be a story. For a while earlier this season it appeared Zeke would avoid suspension this season, so fantasy owners were smiling. But the National Football League continues to press the issue, looking to get their six-game suspension upheld despite tremendous pushback from the NFLPA. Elliott gets the green light again this week due to a temporary restraining order, and he might be OK again next week, but the uncertainty continues.

For those who picked up Alfred Morris and/or Darren McFadden with a potential suspension looming, hang onto those guys. They're likely going to be called upon at some point. Fantasy owners of Elliott likely want the suspension to either go away for this season, or go into effect immediately. At this point, if a suspension of six games is upheld, the penalty will last until and/or through the fantasy playoffs, basically making him useless from a fantasy perspective. So do you want Morris or McFadden as the fantasy choice? Morris has the history of being productive, although it's been a while now since he has seen a regular role. McFadden has a lengthy injury history and is more of an unknown and bigger risk. He hasn't been a regular for some time now, either. It's likely to be a timeshare situation, but it's all up in the air until there is a definitive answer on the Elliott saga. For now, Morris is your best insurance policy in case things take a turn for the worse.

Quick Hits: DeMarco Murray is battling a tight hamstring, and that puts his availability for Week 7 into jeopardy. Derrick Henry finished up Monday's game strong, killing bettors along the way. If he gets a bulk of the carries against the Browns, he'll be in line for another huge fantasy line. … Tyreek Hill suffered a neck injury, not a concussion, last week against the Steelers. That's great news considering the team has a game on Thursday against the Raiders. In addition, Hill was able to practice in full Tuesday, so if you normally rely upon him in fantasy, or if you own stock in the Chiefs DST, go ahead and keep doing what you do. … C.J. Prosise is expected back from an ankle injury, facing the Giants. The backfield isn't as crowded as it was before his injury, as Chris Carson is done for the season, but there's a new contender for touches in J.D. McKissic. It's possible Prosise's return spells the end of McKissic's usefulness, or Prosise might be limited to preserve him for the long term. … Wendell Smallwood has been sidelined by a knee injury for the past two games, but he is expected to return in Monday's game against Washington. That's bad news for LeGarrette Blount's fantasy value, and a Smallwood return makes Kenjon Barner and Corey Clement no longer useful from a fantasy perspective. … It isn't often we see mid-week kicker news, but there is fantasy impact here. Dustin Hopkins is done for the season due to a hip injury which forced him to IR. Nick Rose will take over as the team's kicker. Apparently the Redskins like kickers with some sort of connection to Austin, Texas.