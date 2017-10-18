Brandon Funston

The Funston Fives

'Nuk Too Hot to Handle

Wednesday, October 18, 2017


Each week during the NFL season, I will offer up a variety of top-five lists because, well, who doesn’t love a top five list?  With that universal love of lists in mind, I offer up some exploitable running back/wide receiver matchups and QB streaming options for Week 7.


Fun with Numbers - 5 Interesting Stats

Defensive Pass Interference – I have long contended that drawing pass interference penalties should be a category that skill position players get credited for in fantasy leagues. How about if that player gets the fantasy value of the penalty yardage awarded (standard is 1 point per 10 yards)? If that were the case, DeAndre Hopkins and Demaryius Thomas would be the recipients of the highest point total addition, as both have amassed 97 yards in DPI penalties (Hopkins is 7-for-97 and DT is 5-for-97).

Jacksonville Pass D – The Jaguars allowed a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins in Week 1. They haven’t allowed a TD to a WR in the five games since then, and have allowed WRs to find the end zone just three times in its past 13 regular-season games. No team has allowed fewer Fantasy Points Per Catch to WRs than Jacksonville this season (Buffalo is next closest).

Leonard Fournette, Jac, RB – Fournette has scored a touchdown in each of his first six NFL games, which ties a record set by former Pats RB Robert Edwards and former Bills RB Karlos Williams. He also has two rushing touchdowns of 75-plus yards and, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, the two plays (by a ball carrier) with the highest clocked speed came on those Fournette runs - 22.05 mph on a 90-yard TD run in Week 5, and 21.76 mph on a 75-yard TD run in Week 6.

Pass-fed Running Backs – The top 10 leaders at the RB position in Fantasy Points Per Game derived in the passing game (PPR, 1 point per 10 yards receiving, 6 points per TD catch): Christian McCaffrey (13.05), Chris Thompson (12.8), Melvin Gordon (12.37), Todd Gurley (10.92), Duke Johnson (9.82), Kareem Hunt (9.75), James White (9.7), LeSean McCoy (9.18), Alvin Kamara (9.18) and Tarik Cohen (8.95)

Receiver miscellaneous – New England’s Brandin Cooks leads the NFL with 18 catches of 15-plus yards. He has 24 receptions in total, which means he catches a pass of 15-plus yards 75 percent of the time; Just call Tampa Bay’s Adam Humphries a garbage-time All-Star. He leads all players in receptions in the fourth quarter/overtime with 14 (for 176 yards, 68 percent of his season total of 258 yards); More from NFL’s Next Gen Stats department, Philly’s Alshon Jeffery has gained an average separation between his defender on intended targets of 1.3 yards. That’s the smallest average separation distance among all WRs that average at least five targets per game. It certainly speaks to the laundry list of elite cover corners that Jeffery has had to contend with this season. On the flip side, KC’s Tyreek Hill is getting 3.7 yards of separation per target, tops among wideouts.

 

5 non-Obvious Week 7 Matchups at RB/WR to Exploit

Orleans Darkwa, NYG, RB vs. SEA –Despite facing loaded boxes (eight-plus defenders) 47.5%% of the time (third-most among RBs with at least 40 carries), Darkwa has still managed 5.7 YPC and has six carries that have gone for 15-plus yards this season. Among RBs with at least 40 carries, Darkwa’s ratio of a 15-yard run every seven carries is second-best in the league behind Alex Collins, who averages a 15-yarder every 6.5 carries (eight out of 52). Darkwa will host a Seattle defense that has uncharacteristically struggled against the run this season, allowing a healthy 4.84 YPC to the RB position and the 11th-most Fantasy Points Per Touch to RBs. After rushing for 117 yards on 21 carries against Denver’s stingy defense in Week 6, Darkwa has the look of a RB2 this week against the Seahawks.

Danny Amendola, NE, WR – As New England’s primary slot receiver, Amendola should see a lot of Atlanta slot cover Brian Poole, who has allowed the sixth-most receiving yards in slot coverage and the second-worst Cover Snaps Per Reception rate (6.8).  And, of course, we can’t forget that Amendola was good for a 8/78/TD line against these Falcons in the Super Bowl back in February.

Marlon Mack, Ind, RB – A rumored increased workload never materialized for Mack in Week 6, as he handled just two carries on Monday night against Tennessee. But an arm injury to Robert Turbin in that game proved to be a season-ender, leaving Turbin’s 5-6 touches up for grabs in the Indy backfield. This should open the door for Mack to push (and very likely surpass) double-digit touches this weekend against a Jacksonville defense that is allowing 5.36 YPC to the RB position, highest in the league. In the two games in which Mack received double-digit touches (Week 1 and Week 5), he finished 17th and fifth at the RB position in fantasy points, respectively.

Eric Decker, Ten, WR – Decker is coming off his best game of the season, picking up 88 yards on seven catches on Monday night against Indy. He’s in position to keep the good times rolling as he heads to Cleveland in Week 7. The Browns have allowed the third-most Fantasy Points Per Catch to the WR position.

Wendell Smallwood, Phi, RB vs. WAS – When last we saw Smallwood (Week 4), he posted 79 YFS and a TD against the Chargers. He’s been sitting out since then with a knee injury. But he’s practicing this week and is expected to be back in action against Washington. On paper, Smallwood’s return looks advantageous, as Washington has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy Points Per Touch to the RB position. He has flex appeal, assuming he’s able to make it back for Week 7.

 


Brandon Funston has been dispensing solid gold fantasy advice (with some fool's gold mixed in from time to time) for the past 20 years, formerly with ESPN, and Yahoo. You can send him questions/comments on Twitter @brandonfunston.


