Week 6 NFC Targets/Touches

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (13, 6, 15, 7, 10, 11), Andre Ellington (3, 5, 8, 14, 10, 1), Jaron Brown (0, 11, 6, 12, 6, 1), J.J. Nelson (6, 7, 3, 4, 6, 1), John Brown (9, 0, 0, 7, 7, 4), Jermaine Gresham (4, 0, 9, 3, 2, 2)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 26), Andre Ellington (0, 2, 5, 5, 1, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3, 1, 4, 2, 0, 1), Jaron Brown (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Jermaine Gresham (2, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), J.J. Nelson (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Budda Baker (0, 2-13-0, 0, 0, 1-72-1, 1-17-0), Justin Bethel (5-94-2, 3-35-0, 3-76-1, 3-48-0, 5-90-1, 7-99-2), Patrick Peterson (1-6-1, 1-16-0, 1-0-0, 2-34-0, 2-26-0, 0), Tyrann Mathieu (6-74-0, 1-14-0, 2-66-0, 6-52-0, 1-1-0, 3-42-0)

Observations: With the Cardinals leading for the majority of this game, it shouldn’t be surprising that Andre Ellington played just 20 percent of the snaps. As a result, Adrian Peterson played 74 percent of the team’s snaps, tallying up 134 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. As long as the game flow is in his favor, Peterson’s carries should remain stable. John Brown played the second-most snaps among the Cardinals’ receivers for the second week in a row. He saw four targets, but Carson Palmer threw the ball just 22 times. Larry Fitzgerald soaked up 50 percent of the target share, turning in a 10-138-1 line on 11 targets.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (5, 9, 12, 4, 0, 7), Taylor Gabriel (4, 3, 6, 5, 0, 8), Mohamed Sanu (9, 6, 6, 3, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 2, 2, 7, 0, 9), Tevin Coleman (6, 2, 5, 6, 0, 1), Devonta Freeman (2, 2, 3, 2, 0, 4)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12, 19, 21, 18, 0, 9), Tevin Coleman (8, 6, 6, 9, 0, 9), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Taylor Gabriel (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Julio Jones (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (2, 2, 6, 4, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, 2, 3, 2, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (7-41-0, 7-77-0, 8-109-0, 1-6-0), Desmond Trufant (3-43-1, 2-26-0, 3-20-0, 1-9-1), Robert Alford (4-44-0, 8-91-1, 3-45-0, 2-26-0)

Observations: The Falcons’ offense was largely ineffective in this game, scoring 17 points in the first half and then getting shut down during the entire second half. With Mohamed Sanu out, Taylor Gabriel (8) and Austin Hooper (9) were the biggest beneficiaries when it came to total targets. Gabriel led the Falcons with 84 percent of the team’s snaps among receivers. Devonta Freeman continues to out-snap Tevin Coleman (42:18), but the touch-share was close 11:10. Freeman has out-touched Coleman on the season 90:52.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (7, 5, 11, 6, 7, 14), Devin Funchess (2, 7, 10, 9, 8, 9), Kelvin Benjamin (5, 8, 2, 4, 6, 13), Ed Dickson (1, 3, 1, 4, 5, 8), Russell Shepard (2, 2, 1, 1, 2, 6), Jonathan Stewart (2, 1, 2, 1, 3, 2), Curtis Samuel (0, 3, 5, 0, 2, 0)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18, 15, 12, 14, 18, 8), Christian McCaffrey (13, 8, 4, 6, 3, 4), Curtis Samuel (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 2), Devin Funchess (0, 1, 0, 3, 1, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Ed Dickson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jonathan Stewart (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 2, 2, 3, 0), Christian McCaffrey (1, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (7-41-0, 7-77-0, 8-109-0, 1-6-0, 0, 3-21-0), C.J. Goodwin (0, 1-17-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Desmond Trufant (3-43-1, 2-26-0, 3-20-0, 1-9-1, 0, 3-28-1), Robert Alford (4-44-0, 8-91-1, 3-45-0, 2-26-0, 0, 2-16-0)

Observations: Since Greg Olsen has been out, Christian McCaffrey leads the Panthers with 38 targets and 28 receptions. Devin Funchess is a close second with 36 targets, 21 receptions, and a team-high three receiving touchdowns. Since Week 3, per PFF, McCaffrey has run the second-most pass routes (121) among running backs, and he’s first in targets (37) and first in receiving yards (221).

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (12, 9, 4, 4, 1, 3), Zach Miller (6, 9, 3, 2, 7, 3), Kendall Wright (4, 10, 0, 4, 5, 3), Deonte Thompson (2, 5, 2, 9, 0, 0), Josh Bellamy (4, 7, 0, 6, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (5, 1, 5, 4, 0, 1), Dion Sims (3, 1, 0, 1, 4, 4), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 2, 3, 4, 0), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 3, 0, 4, 0), Tre McBride (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Carries: Jordan Howard (13, 9, 23, 18, 19, 36), Tarik Cohen (5, 7, 12, 6, 6, 14), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 0, 5, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (1, 2, 0, 2, 0, 1), Kendall Wright (0, 4, 0, 1, 0, 0), Zach Miller (2, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 2, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 0, 5, 1, 0, 3), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (2-10-0, 1-8-0, 3-21-0, 1-2-1, 4-19-0), Kyle Fuller (4-39-0, 4-42-0, 7-82-0, 3-57-0, 4-47-1), Marcus Cooper Sr. (2-33-0, 4-36-1, 1-10-0, 3-65-1, 0), Prince Amukamara (0, 0, 1-7-1, 1-8-1, 2-20-0)

Observations: Jordan Howard led all running backs in Week 6 with 36 rushing attempts. Chicago let Mitch Trubisky throw the ball just 16 times, which left little target share for the Bears’ pass-catchers. The two tight ends in Zach Miller and Dion Sims each caught a touchdown from Trubisky. Miller led the Bears with a meager four targets.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (9, 16, 2, 13, 8), Jason Witten (9, 13, 4, 2, 10), Cole Beasley (5, 8, 1, 6, 6), Terrance Williams (7, 5, 4, 6, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 5, 4, 5, 2), Brice Butler (3, 2, 2, 2, 2), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (24, 9, 22, 21, 29), Alfred Morris (4, 0, 0, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (3, 3, 1, 0, 2), Jason Witten (1, 3, 0, 1, 1), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Brice Butler (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 1, 2, 5, 7), Alfred Morris (2, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 1, 0, 3, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (1-6-0, 7-62-1, 3-48-2, 2-15-0, 4-42-1), Chidobe Awuzie (3-22-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jourdan Lewis (0, 3-22-1, 5-33-0, 1-19-0, 3-31-1), Nolan Carroll (3-27-0, 3-67-0, 0, 0, 0), Orlando Scandrick (1-12-0, 0, 3-67-0, 3-19-1, 3-36-0)

Observations: Bye.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (12, 4, 11, 5, 8, 7), Marvin Jones (2, 5, 6, 5, 8, 14), Theo Riddick (7, 3, 9, 2, 5, 7), Eric Ebron (3, 5, 7, 4, 4, 3), T.J. Jones (4, 0, 3, 5, 4, 9), Kenny Golladay (7, 3, 5, 0, 0, 0), Ameer Abdullah (4, 0, 3, 4, 1, 2), Darren Fells (0, 1, 1, 5, 2, 4)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (15, 17, 14, 20, 10, 14), Theo Riddick (1, 9, 0, 4, 2, 2), Golden Tate (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Golden Tate (1, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Darren Fells (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Eric Ebron (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Marvin Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (4, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (2-9-0, 5-55-0, 7-68-0, 2-43-0, 5-71-2, 4-30-1), DJ Hayden (4-74-0, 0, 2-23-0, 2-20-0, 2-1-0, 3-42-0), Nevin Lawson (5-57-0, 2-25-0, 3-27-0, 1-24-0, 3-36-0, 0), Quandre Diggs (1-4-0, 4-31-0, 2-44-2, 1-6-0, 1-7-0, 3-25-0)

Observations: Marvin Jones led the Lions with 14 targets, tied with Golden Tate for 96 receiving yards and one touchdown. With Tate expected to miss a few weeks (bye in Week 7), Marvin could be in line for increased usage. Theo Riddick saw seven targets and played 43 percent of the snaps with the Lions trailing for the whole game. His snap count on the season is close to Ameer Abdullah as Riddick has played 40 percent of the snaps, with 45 percent for Abdullah.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (7, 10, 6, 5, 11, 10), Jordy Nelson (8, 0, 9, 7, 4, 10), Martellus Bennett (6, 11, 4, 7, 3, 4), Randall Cobb (13, 9, 0, 4, 5, 3), Ty Montgomery (4, 7, 12, 0, 0, 3), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 4)

Carries: Ty Montgomery (19, 10, 12, 5, 0, 10), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 13, 19, 12), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 1, 3, 3, 3, 3), Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 4, 2, 2, 2), Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Martellus Bennett (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ty Montgomery (1, 1, 5, 0, 0, 2), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 4, 4, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (4-59-0, 4-87-0, 3-20-0, 2-7-1, 1-10-1, 1-23-0), Davon House (0, 1-19-0, 0, 0, 1-2-1, 0), Josh Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 3-30-0, 1-8-0, 8-87-0), Kevin King (0, 1-12-0, 6-76-0, 3-36-0, 2-9-0, 0), Lenzy Pipkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3-16-0), Morgan Burnett (0, 0, 0, 1-14-0, 0, 0), Quinten Rollins (5-58-0, 6-61-0, 0, 0, 5-41-1, 1-9-0)

Observations: Aaron Jones led the Packers' backfield with 43 snaps, to Ty Montgomery's 20. Jones also out-touched Montgomery 14:11. With Aaron Rodgers out with a broken collarbone, Green Bay's offensive efficiency and overall production will take a hit.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (5, 4, 7, 6, 8, 7), Cooper Kupp (6, 6, 2, 7, 8, 3), Todd Gurley (6, 4, 7, 8, 4, 1), Sammy Watkins (5, 2, 7, 2, 4, 4), Gerald Everett (1, 3, 0, 3, 3, 3), Tavon Austin (1, 3, 0, 2, 5, 0)

Carries: Todd Gurley (19, 16, 28, 23, 14, 23), Tavon Austin (2, 2, 3, 6, 6, 2), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 1, 1, 2, 3, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 0), Gerald Everett (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Robert Woods (0, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 3, 8, 3, 1, 4), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (1, 2, 6, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Kayvon Webster (1-32-0, 0, 0, 6-46-1, 1-6-0, 3-27-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-1-0, 4-48-0, 2-56-0, 2-5-0, 5-35-0, 1-9-0), Trumaine Johnson (2-25-0, 1-16-0, 6-139-0, 4-80-0, 3-32-0, 6-88-0)

Observations: Jared Goff threw just 21 times against the Jaguars, but Robert Woods led them in targets (7), receptions (5), and receiving yards (70). Todd Gurley’s workload ramped back up after last week’s puzzling game plan. Gurley saw 23 carries that he turned into 116 rushing yards.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (10, 6, 8, 8, 8, 13), Stefon Diggs (8, 6, 11, 7, 4, 0), Kyle Rudolph (3, 6, 2, 4, 9, 9), Jerick McKinnon (3, 5, 2, 2, 6, 6), Laquon Treadwell (1, 6, 1, 2, 0, 3), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 2, 2, 1)

Carries: Jerick McKinnon (3, 3, 2, 2, 16, 16), Latavius Murray (2, 3, 2, 7, 12, 15), Stefon Diggs (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Thielen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Kyle Rudolph (2, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Adam Thielen (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Stefon Diggs (3, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (1, 0, 0, 2, 2, 3), Jerick McKinnon (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (1-12-0, 2-14-0, 4-44-0, 3-32-0, 1-17-0, 3-28-0), Terence Newman (3-42-0, 2-35-1, 5-42-1, 0, 2-21-0, 1-19-0), Trae Waynes (8-90-1, 2-60-0, 5-70-0, 4-43-0, 4-44-0, 5-56-0), Xavier Rhodes (3-32-0, 4-54-0, 4-36-0, 1-4-0, 0, 4-28-0)

Observations: With Stefon Diggs out with a groin injury, Adam Thielen led the Vikings with 13 targets that he turned into an exceptional 9-97 line. Thielen has at least eight or more targets and five or more receptions over the last five weeks. Jerick McKinnon is crushing Latavius Murray in production over the last two weeks. On McKinnon’s 32 rushing attempts, he’s averaging 5.1 YPC, compared to 2.2 YPC for Murray. Through two weeks McKinnon now has 53.5 PPR points, compared to 11.0 for Murray.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (8, 10, 8, 11, 0, 6), Alvin Kamara (6, 7, 5, 10, 0, 4), Mark Ingram (5, 5, 4, 8, 0, 5), Ted Ginn (5, 6, 3, 2, 0, 4), Coby Fleener (6, 4, 1, 4, 0, 1), Brandon Coleman (3, 6, 1, 1, 0, 4), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3)

Carries: Mark Ingram (6, 8, 14, 14, 0, 25), Alvin Kamara (7, 1, 2, 5, 0, 10), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0, 4, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (0, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Coby Fleener (3, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandon Coleman (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mark Ingram (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 1, 1, 1, 0, 6), Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 4), Alvin Kamara (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Ken Crawley (0, 0, 4-30-0, 4-36-0, 0, 5-86-2), Marshon Lattimore (2-33-0, 3-25-0, 0, 3-18-0, 0, 4-38-0)

Observations: Predictably, Mark Ingram trounced Alvin Kamara in touches 30:14, while out-touching him 6:1 in the red zone and 4:0 with carries inside the five-yard line. Ingram out-targeted Kamara 5:4 and they each ran 16 pass routes (PFF). Both running backs boast standalone value, but Ingram’s floor and ceiling remain higher with a safer touch floor.

New York Giants

Targets: Evan Engram (5, 7, 7, 11, 4, 7), Sterling Shepard (8, 4, 10, 5, 2, 0), Shane Vereen (10, 3, 2, 2, 5, 0), Roger Lewis (6, 2, 1, 0, 2, 2), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 5, 3), Paul Perkins (3, 2, 2, 2, 0, 0), Orleans Darkwa (1, 1, 1, 0, 4, 1)

Carries: Orleans Darkwa (3, 3, 7, 0, 8, 21), Paul Perkins (7, 7, 9, 9, 0, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 11, 11, 9), Shane Vereen (0, 6, 1, 5, 5, 1), Sterling Shepard (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (1, 1, 4, 0, 0, 0), Evan Engram (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Roger Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 6, 0, 1), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2), Paul Perkins (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Paul Perkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2-21-0, 3-13-0, 2-11-0, 4-52-0, 1-8-0, 0), Eli Apple (8-99-1, 4-44-1, 5-53-1, 4-38-1, 4-71-0, 5-38-0), Janoris Jenkins (2-43-0, 0, 4-38-0, 3-27-0, 3-40-0, 7-98-0)

Observations: Somehow, without Brandon Marshall, Odell Beckham, and Sterling Shepard, the Giants marched into Denver and won 23-10. Evan Engram was the main beneficiary as he was targeted a team-high seven times and turned in a 5-82-1 line. Engram is tied with Travis Kelce for the most pass routes (198) run by a tight end this season, per PFF.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (8, 10, 10, 8, 12, 5), Alshon Jeffery (7, 13, 8, 6, 4, 10), Nelson Agholor (8, 3, 3, 4, 5, 7), Torrey Smith (3, 8, 5, 3, 4, 2), Wendell Smallwood (1, 2, 2, 6, 0, 0), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (14, 0, 12, 16, 14, 14), Wendell Smallwood (4, 3, 12, 10, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 5), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (0, 1, 2, 0, 3, 2), Nelson Agholor (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Alshon Jeffery (0, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (2, 0, 3, 3, 2, 4), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (1, 0, 3, 3, 0, 2), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jalen Mills (10-108-0, 5-63-0, 12-85-2, 4-38-0, 4-60-1, 3-12-0), Patrick Robinson (2-11-0, 1-10-0, 5-103-1, 1-20-0, 5-80-0, 7-67-0), Rasul Douglas (0, 4-22-0, 7-59-0, 4-141-1, 2-27-0, 3-30-0)

Observations: Zach Ertz only caught two passes for this game, but they were both for touchdowns. He leads the Eagles in targets (53), receptions (34), receiving yards (405) and is tied for a team-high four touchdowns. Ertz is garnering wide receiver-like usage as he ranks in the top-10 in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Pierre Garcon (10, 5, 10, 8, 11, 12), Marquise Goodwin (6, 6, 5, 2, 11, 5), George Kittle (6, 2, 3, 3, 9, 8), Carlos Hyde (6, 6, 4, 6, 1, 6), Aldrick Robinson (2, 0, 4, 12, 1, 5), Matt Breida (0, 2, 4, 3, 5, 4)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (9, 15, 25, 16, 8, 13), Matt Breida (4, 4, 3, 9, 10, 4), Marquise Goodwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (1, 0, 1, 0, 4, 3), Marquise Goodwin (1, 1, 2, 0, 2, 1), Pierre Garcon (0, 2, 1, 1, 0, 1), Carlos Hyde (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 1, 12, 3, 1, 2), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 7, 0, 1, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dontae Johnson (2-56-1, 3-27-0, 3-56-1, 5-87-0, 7-127-0, 0), K'Waun Williams (0, 7-69-0, 6-63-0, 11-90-0, 4-26-0, 4-24-1), Rashard Robinson (1-25-0, 5-46-1, 3-66-0, 5-62-1, 1-15-0, 1-7-0)

Observations: After dropping down to 46 percent of the snaps in Week 5, Carlos Hyde went back to playing his normal snap share/slightly more at 78 percent. Hyde out-touched Matt Breida 18:8. Pierre Garcon saw his usual sage with 12 targets, but the quarterback play hindered his performance as he went just 5-55. C.J. Beathard will start in Week 7.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (4, 9, 15, 3, 8), Jimmy Graham (7, 2, 11, 6, 8), Paul Richardson (7, 5, 7, 3, 5), Tyler Lockett (3, 9, 3, 5, 4), C.J. Prosise (0, 6, 5, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 5), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Eddie Lacy (5, 0, 0, 11, 9), Thomas Rawls (0, 5, 0, 0, 8), C.J. Prosise (4, 0, 4, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 4, 2), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Doug Baldwin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (1, 0, 2, 1, 2), Doug Baldwin (0, 2, 2, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (2, 1, 0, 0, 1), C.J. Prosise (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 2, 0, 0, 2), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Eddie Lacy (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jeremy Lane (1-14-0, 3-23-0, 3-27-0, 0, 0), Justin Coleman (4-43-0, 0, 0, 2-19-0, 5-66-0), Richard Sherman (2-16-0, 4-38-0, 2-22-0, 0, 1-12-0), Shaquill Griffin (6-52-0, 1-5-0, 3-27-0, 4-41-1, 6-58-0)

Observations: Bye.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (0, 9, 12, 11, 8, 8), DeSean Jackson (0, 7, 7, 6, 9, 6), Adam Humphries (0, 3, 10, 7, 5, 7), Cameron Brate (0, 3, 4, 6, 9, 8), Charles Sims (0, 3, 1, 1, 7, 5), O.J. Howard (0, 3, 1, 4, 1, 3), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 2), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 1)





Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 19, 5, 16, 3, 3), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 13, 14), Charles Sims (0, 2, 2, 1, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Cameron Brate (0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 2), Mike Evans (0, 2, 0, 3, 1, 2), Adam Humphries (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Charles Sims (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 7, 0, 1, 0, 3), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (0, 7-92-0, 0, 3-20-0, 1-10-0, 3-49-0), Javien Elliott (0, 0, 1-7-0, 0, 0, 1-31-0), Robert McClain (0, 6-61-1, 2-26-0, 5-65-0, 3-21-0, 2-29-0), Vernon Hargreaves (0, 4-43-0, 6-120-1, 8-97-0, 6-94-1, 4-50-0)





Observations: Mike Evans turned in a 3-95-1 line on eight targets, he was nearly being shut out until Patrick Peterson left the game with a quad injury. Cameron Brate continues to be effective and he now has four touchdowns in four straight games. Jameis Winston has an AC sprain his throwing shoulder, and he believes he will play in Week 7 against Buffalo.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Terrelle Pryor (11, 4, 4, 5, 0, 5), Chris Thompson (5, 7, 7, 2, 0, 5), Jamison Crowder (7, 5, 6, 1, 0, 5), Jordan Reed (8, 6, 0, 5, 0, 5), Ryan Grant (6, 2, 4, 3, 0, 5), Vernon Davis (1, 1, 5, 3, 0, 4), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 2, 3, 0, 3), Samaje Perine (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 3), Rob Kelley (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 21, 19, 6, 0, 9), Chris Thompson (3, 3, 8, 6, 0, 16), Rob Kelley (10, 12, 0, 7, 0, 0), Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (2, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Grant (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Terrelle Pryor (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Reed (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Vernon Davis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Samaje Perine (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 5, 2, 1, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 4), Rob Kelley (0, 2, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Rob Kelley (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (2-31-0, 1-2-0, 2-16-0, 7-67-1, 0, 1-11-0), Josh Norman (2-25-0, 2-36-0, 1-7-0, 1-21-0, 0, 0), Kendall Fuller (4-24-0, 4-29-0, 2-17-0, 2-32-0, 0, 2-38-0), Quinton Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 3-14-0, 0, 5-67-0)





Observations: Kirk Cousins threw 37 times on Sunday, targeting five different players with five targets. With how Cousins spreads the ball around, it makes it difficult to rely on any single pass-catcher. Nobody on the team has more than 18 percent target share this season. Terrelle Pryor leads them with 29 targets, followed by Chris Thompson at 26. Thompson leads the Redskins with 340 receiving yards, 115 yards more than the next closest pass-catcher (Vernon Davis).






