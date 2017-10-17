Raymond Summerlin

Waiver Wire: Week 7

Tuesday, October 17, 2017


Welcome to the 7th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. The big injuries refuse to stop, and this week we lost Aaron Rodgers to what could be a season-ending collarbone injury. It is a devastating turn for Green Bay and the fantasy prospects of the entire offense, and it was not the only injury of the day. Leonard Fournette and Tyreek Hill look like they avoided serious issues, but Jameis Winston, Golden Tate, and Emmanuel Sanders could be looking at multi-week injuries.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List
QB: Aaron Rodgers
RB: Andre Ellington
WR: Tyrell Williams, Jamison Crowder
TE: Eric Ebron, Coby Fleener

As with all the fantasy superstars we have lost this season, Rodgers is worth keeping around in an IR spot if possible until his timeline is finalized, but the fact he is opting for surgery suggests his season is over. To be clear, I would stash Rodgers if at all possible until the situation shakes out, but that might not be possible in shallow leagues. There are not any running backs owned in most leagues which stick out as clear drops, and Ellington is certainly a hold in PPR formats. That said, predicting his useful games will be difficult moving forward. According to Rich Hribar, only two of Ellington’s 41 targets have come while Arizona held the lead. Williams has one long play and almost nothing else through six weeks, and Crowder has finished among the top 50 receivers once this season. Ebron probably should have been on this list last week, but he became a lock for it after one catch against the Saints. He has fewer than 10 receiving yards in four of six games this season.

Quarterbacks
1. Jared Goff
2. Tyrod Taylor
3. Brett Hundley

Running Backs
1. Darren McFadden
2. Alfred Morris
3. Orleans Darkwa
4. Rob Kelley
5. Marlon Mack
6. Dion Lewis
7. Alex Collins
8. Wendell Smallwood
9. Matt Forte
10. Matt Breida
11. D'Onta Foreman

Wide Receivers
1. John Brown
2. Taylor Gabriel
3. JuJu Smith-Schuster
4. Cooper Kupp
5. Bennie Fowler
6. Jordan Taylor
7. Kenny Golladay
8. T.J. Jones
9. Robert Woods
10. Adam Humphries

Tight Ends
1. Austin Hooper
2. Ed Dickson
3. George Kittle
4. Jack Doyle

Defense/Special Teams
1. Carolina Panthers
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Tennessee Titans
4. Dallas Cowboys
Looking Ahead: Cincinnati Bengals

Kickers
1. Harrison Butker
2. Jake Elliott
3. Josh Lambo
Looking Ahead: Blair Walsh

QUARTERBACKS
1. Jared Goff, Rams – Owned in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues
This is completely a matchup play as Goff has not looked great the last couple games, but those performances came against the Seahawks and Jaguars. The Cardinals have been much more forgiving to quarterbacks including allowing seven touchdown passes and 655 passing yards combined the last two weeks. They have allowed at least 20 fantasy points to a quarterback in four of six games. This should be a matchup Goff can exploit.

2. Tyrod Taylor, Bills – Owned in 37 percent of Yahoo leagues
Luckily there are not many quarterbacks on bye this week because Taylor is not what one would call an exciting option with basically no one except LeSean McCoy to target. On the bright side, Tampa’s defense is struggling, and Taylor has the ability to create fantasy points with his legs.  

3. Brett Hundley, Packers – Owned in 1 percent of Yahoo leagues
Hundley’s stat line was not great after taking over for Aaron Rodgers and the Saints have played much better defense the last three games, but the young quarterback should be better after a week preparing as the starter and has the weapons to put in a good fantasy day. That said, the offensive line is a big concern against the Saints’ suddenly dangerous pass rush. This is not as good a spot as it may look on paper.

Watch List: Jacoby Brissett looked better than his numbers on Monday night, but he is not an option against the Jaguars even assuming Andrew Luck remains sidelined another week…Ryan Fitzpatrick could be worth a look if Jameis Winston is forced to sit out this week, but the Bills have been very good against quarterbacks this year, allowing just two passing touchdowns in five games…The Giants showed better than expected in Denver, but Eli Manning managed just 128 yards and a touchdown in a run-heavy game plan. With the Seahawks up next, he is still not a fantasy option…Andy Dalton had been better before the bye, but the Steelers just shut down Alex Smith, and he traditionally struggles against teams he plays regularly… Even with Teddy Bridgewater expected to resume practicing, Case Keenum will almost certainly start this week. He has not done anything since the Week 3 thrashing of Tampa, though, and has a tough matchup against the Ravens…Forced to throw, Josh McCown had a better fantasy day than I expected against the Patriots, but it is highly unlikely the Dolphins will put McCown in position to throw 47 passes again. He attempted 23 the last time the two teams met in Week 3…C.J. Beathard has a pretty good matchup against the Cowboys at home in his first start, but he is an unproven quarterback in an offense which has not created much fantasy value early in the season…Trevor Siemian has not been a good fantasy option this year, is hurt, and has a below average matchup against the Chargers...Blake Bortles has a good matchup, but is that really a road you want to travel?


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


