Getting Defensive: Week 7

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

The defenses I touch on are not my ranks, but my overall thoughts on the defenses I find notable. The goal of these pieces is to give you a concise, actionable rundown on defenses for the upcoming week.





Defensive order is based on their opponents implied team total, from lowest to highest. The team in parenthesis is the defenses opponent.





Worth Mentioning

Defenses that are highly owned, or worth noting overall.

Jaguars (@ Colts — No line)





It’s going to be tough sledding for the Colts as the Jaguars are allowing the league’s second-lowest scoring rate and their defense is forcing a turnover on 21.1 percent of drives this season — which is a league-best.





Seahawks (@ Giants — 16.25-point implied team total)





Somehow, the Giants marched into Denver and were able to beat the Broncos in Week 6. However, they had some help with a defensive score; they managed just 266 yards of total offense. The Giants are missing an absurd amount of offensive players that should bolster the Seahawks' floor in this matchup. Realistically, you’re not thinking of benching them anyway in this matchup. At the time of writing this, the Giants have the lowest team total on the slate at 16.25 points.





Vikings (vs. Ravens — 17-point implied team total)





The Ravens scored 24 points on offense in Week 6, but not a single one of them was an offensive touchdown. They’re in an unfavorable spot in Week 7 on the road against Minnesota. The Ravens boast the sixth-lowest scoring rate this season and they are implied for just 17 points, which is right near their season average of 17.16 points per game this year.





Steelers (vs. Bengals — 18-point implied team total)





The Steelers are allowing a league-low 25 percent of drives to result in a score this season. They also rank in the top six in points allowed and yards per play. Their strengths align with the Bengals weaknesses as Cincinnati has the fourth-lowest scoring rate this season. They have an implied team total of just 18 points on the road in Pittsburgh.





Panthers (@ Bears — 18.5-point implied team total)





Through two weeks, Mitch Trubisky is completing just 57.1 percent of his passes and he’s averaging only 120.5 passing yards per game. It’s a supreme matchup for the Panthers, who have forced 20 sacks this season — the third-highest mark among defenses.





Broncos (@ Chargers — 21.5-point implied team total)





The Broncos are allowing the ninth-lowest scoring rate this season, but they’ve struggled to generate turnovers as they rank 28th in the league with a 6.8 percent turnover rate. The Chargers can be a competent offense and have some reliable weapons, but they still rank 22nd in offensive scoring rate.





Ravens (@ Vikings — 22.5-point implied team total)





With a game total of 39.5 points, this game is shaping out to be low scoring. The Ravens are allowing the sixth-lowest scoring rate to opposing offenses and they have a turnover rate of 18.7 percent — tied for the second-highest mark among defenses.





Chiefs (@ Raiders — 22.25-point implied team total)





The Chiefs will head to Oakland on a short week to take on a Raiders offense that appears to be healthy after Derek Carr missed just one week. It’s a middling matchup for the Chiefs as Kansas City ranks in the middle pack in scoring rate allowed, and turnover rate. It’s possible the Raiders can gain some momentum at home as the Chiefs have allowed the third-highest yards per play (6.0) and second-most total yards of offense this season. The Raiders have a middling team total of 22.25 points.





Matchup Downgrade

Highly Owned Defenses with limited upside in the current matchup.





Eagles (vs. Redskins — 22-point implied team total)





The Eagles are in an interesting spot at home, where they are favored by 4.5 points. Their defense is allowing 20.3 points per game and boasts the sixth-highest turnover rate this season. However, they’ve struggled to generate pressure as they have the fifth-lowest sack rate this season. Though, they have been missing Fletcher Cox for much of the season, so that may turn around as the season goes on. They’ll have their work cut out for them against a Redskins team that is averaging 251.4 passing yards per game, the eighth-highest mark in the league. Their offensive line has done a good job at protecting Cousins as he has been sacked eight times so far.





Bengals (@ Steelers — 23-point implied team total)





The Bengals defense is allowing 16.6 points per game, 4.2 yards per play (league-low), and allowing the fourth-lowest scoring rate to opposing offenses. However, they do have some injuries in the secondary as Adam Jones didn’t practice on Monday, and Dre Kirkpatrick was limited. They’ll have their work cut out for them, on the road, trying to contain Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.





Cardinals (vs. Rams — 25.25-point implied team total)





The Cardinals defense has struggled this season, allowing the fifth-most points per game, along with the ninth-lowest turnover rate. Patrick Peterson also left last week’s game with a quad injury, which will leave them even more vulnerable. The Rams are implied for 25.25 points, which is on par with the 26.3 points per game the Cardinals are allowing.





Redskins (@ Eagles — 26.5-point implied team total)





The Redskins may be without Josh Norman once again which will be bad news for their defense as they look to contain Carson Wentz and the Eagles. The Eagles rank fifth in scoring rate this year and have the eighth-lowest turnover rate among offenses. On the road, in Philly, as 4.5-point underdogs is not an ideal spot to target a defense.





Patriots (vs. Falcons — 25.75-point implied team total)





The Patriots offense remains highly owned despite allowing 26.5 points per game and allowing a league-high 6.6 yards per play, 7.8 net yards per attempt. Matt Ryan has struggled this season as he ranks 23rd with 3.5 percent touchdown rate, but the Falcons are still implied for 25.75 points.





Potential Streamers

See Above.





Bills (vs. Buccaneers — No line)





Jameis Winston suffered sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder on Sunday and is considered day-to-day. Either way, it’s a tough matchup for the Buccaneers as they march into Buffalo against a defense allowing a league-low 14.8 points per game.





Buccaneers (@ Bills — No line)





You could consider the Buccaneers as a streamer since the Bills lack firepower on offense, forcing just 17.8 points per game. But the Buccaneers upside is limited as the Bills don’t turnover the ball often, sporting the second-lowest turnover rate this season.





Dolphins (vs. Jets 17.75-point implied team total)





The Dolphins are allowing 16.8 points per game and have done an exceptional job at stopping the run, allowing 80.4 rushing yards per game — the fourth-lowest mark in the league. The Jets implied team total near their average points per game this season (18.2). This could be a low scoring game as it boasts an over/under of 38.5 points.





Chargers (vs. Broncos — 20.5-point implied team total)





The Broncos will lack offensive weapons with Emmanuel Sanders out and even though Trevor Siemian got banged up on Sunday, Adam Schefter reported it’s “likely” he plays. The Chargers are in a good spot as they’re at home and the Broncos are implied for less than three touchdowns.





Saints (@ Packers — 21-point implied team total)





Even though they are on the road, the Saints are intriguing as their defense has seemed to have improved this year. Through six weeks, PFF has them graded 12th overall. They’re still allowing 7.9 yards per attempt, they rank in the middle of the pack with a 36.4 scoring rate allowed (13th), but have forced an offensive turnover on 17.5 percent of drives — the fifth-highest rate among defenses. They take on Brett Hundley and the Packers, who are implied for just 21 points.





Rams (vs. Cardinals — 21.75-point implied team total)





Even though the Rams are taking on a capable offense, Carson Palmer can be slowed down if the defense can put pressure on him. He’s been sacked 21 times this season (third-most in the league), while the Rams have forced 20 sacks this season, which is the fifth-highest rate among defenses. The Cardinals will have their work cut out for them if they can’t keep Palmer upright.





Kickers in Order of Implied Team Total

Kicker fantasy points have a strong correlation to Vegas implied team totals. Here are the top kickers who garner low-to-medium ownership (70% or lower) in order of implied team total (minimum 22-point implied team total) in order to help you find possible streamers.

Jake Elliott (26.5-point implied team total)

Wil Lutz (27-point implied team total)

Dan Bailey (26.5-point implied team total)

Greg Zuerlein (25.25-point implied team total)

Harrison Butker (24.75-point implied team total)

Chris Boswell (23-point implied team total)

Giorgio Tavecchio (22.25-point implied team total)

Graham Gano (22-point implied team total)





