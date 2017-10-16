Dynasty First Down: Week 6

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a new dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.

Risers:





Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE NYJ

After a troubled start to his career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were left with little option but to part ways with former second-round pick, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins. This was a little over a year ago and followed yet another off-field incident in which ASJ was arrested for driving under the influence. The former University of Washington TE had a long-documented history of alcohol abuse, which had clearly affected his play on the field. The Jets opted to take a shot on Seferian-Jenkins and claimed him off waivers, though he battled some minor injuries and made little impact on the team’s offense through the remainder of the season. Although he did receive a two-game suspension for his previous arrest, the rest of the off-season was good to ASJ as he dropped weight and publicly discussed his battle with alcohol. Combining this with the moves the Jets made, dumping WRs Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall, among others, opened the door for a much larger role in 2017.

Seferian-Jenkins has responded and over the past month since he’s returned from suspension, he is a top five fantasy TE. Despite the influx of good news regarding Seferian-Jenkins this off-season, dynasty owners, myself included, must have had blinders on because his dynasty ADP actually dipped to an 18-month low of 221 in this past July, even lower than when he was arrested and subsequently cut by the Bucs. His value, based on ADP is trending up, as you might expect with the most recent data point assigning him an ADP of 157. If he continues this high-level of play, and he should considering his competition for targets on the Jets roster, he could easily crack the top 100 players by next month.