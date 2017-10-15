Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, October 15, 2017
Sunday Night Football
NY Giants @ Denver
Team Totals: Broncos 26, Giants 13
The Broncos return fresh from their Week 5 bye to face a cross-country-traveling Giants team whose outlook is bleak following Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall’s year-ending ankle injuries. This is a beatdown spot for Denver and sets up beautifully for C.J. Anderson against a porous Giants run defense that has surrendered 133/595/4.47/2 rushing to enemy backs and kick started Melvin Gordon’s season last week. With the exception of a predictable Week 3 dud in Buffalo, Anderson has posted touch totals of 21 > 28 > 24 and is playing 70% of Denver’s offensive snaps. He’s a high-ceiling RB1 play. … Although change-of-pace back Jamaal Charles has been effective on his chances, his flex appeal is limited after Devontae Booker rejoined the backfield in Denver’s pre-bye win over the Raiders. Charles finished that game with season lows in touches (6) and snaps (17%) and may have to share No. 2 back duties with Booker here on out. … After unsustainably throwing touchdowns on 10% of his attempts in Weeks 1-2, Trevor Siemian regressed to his game-managing ways with weekly finishes of QB27 and QB19 heading into the bye. The Giants have not been a quarterback matchup to fear, but Siemian looks like a poor bet for significant Week 6 volume as a severe home favorite facing a New York offense that seems unlikely to answer. 21st in the NFL in pass attempts per game (31.5), Siemian is a two-quarterback-league start.
Siemian’s Weeks 1-4 target distribution: Emmanuel Sanders 34; Demaryius Thomas 30; Bennie Fowler 16; Anderson and AJ Derby 12; Virgil Green 7; Charles 4. … Forecasting receiver-cornerback matchups here is guesswork, but my best guess is Janoris Jenkins would be likelier to chase Thomas based on Jenkins’ superior ability to shut down plus-size wideouts. Sanders is Denver’s top fantasy receiver this season, anyway, with six red-zone targets to Thomas’ two and three targets inside the ten-yard line to Thomas’ none. If my guess is right, Sanders would be positioned to blow up against struggling Giants No. 2 CB Eli Apple, who has allowed a touchdown in 4-of-5 games and the NFL’s eighth-most yards (305) among 109 qualified cornerbacks in PFF’s grades. Slot CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s suspension for violating team rules further improves Sanders’ matchup. … Jenkins chasing Demaryius is not guaranteed, of course, but Thomas needs to be downgraded to a WR3 until we see him pick up more scoring-position work. Thomas’ open-field target upside is already somewhat capped by Denver’s run-first ways. The Broncos rank 23rd in pass attempts per game and second in rushing attempts per game. … The only other Denver pass catcher worth discussion is Derby due to his matchup. The Giants have been dusted by Jason Witten (7/59/1), Eric Ebron (5/42/1), Zach Ertz (8/55/1), O.J. Howard (2/63/1), Cameron Brate (4/80/1), and Hunter Henry (3/42/1). Derby plays only 41% of the offensive snaps, however, so he will have to make the most of his opportunities. I think Derby is best viewed as a boom-bust streamer.
You shouldn’t be surprised to know Eli Manning has significant splits without Odell Beckham in the lineup over the last three seasons, averaging 33.5 fewer yards and 0.65 interceptions more per game when Beckham sits. The way to approach this situation is to fire up the Broncos’ D/ST. … With Roger Lewis and Tavarres King slated to start, Giants wideouts are Week 6 fades against a Denver secondary that has yet to allow a single enemy receiver to reach 65 yards this year. I do think Lewis and Sterling Shepard (ankle) -- whenever Shepard returns -- have improved outlooks in OBJ and Marshall’s absences. … Despite his Week 5 goose egg, the Giants’ best bet for receiving production is Evan Engram against a Broncos defense that gave up 10/97/1 to Jason Witten in Week 2, 7/70/1 to Bills tight ends in Week 3, and 5/61/0 to Raiders tight ends in Week 4. … The Broncos are eliminating ground games again, holding enemy backs to a combined 71/167/2.35/0 rushing line and stymieing Ezekiel Elliott (9/8/0), LeSean McCoy (14/21/0), and Marshawn Lynch (9/12/0) in three straight games leading into their Week 5 bye. While it is conceivable receiving back Shane Vereen takes on a bigger role due to the Giants’ wideout shortage, I think this is a week to wait and see and try to avoid investing fantasy plays into this backfield.
Score Prediction: Broncos 27, Giants 3
Monday Night Football
Indianapolis @ Tennessee
Team Totals: N/A
Jacoby Brissett is worth Week 6 streamer discussion against Tennessee’s pass-funnel defense, which has surrendered top-seven fantasy weeks to Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson, facing low-volume game manager Blake Bortles and Dolphins trainwreck Jay Cutler in its other two games. The Titans have allowed the NFL’s sixth-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (89), notable since Brissett ranks seventh at his position in rush attempts (22) and tied for first in rushing scores (3). Brissett has been a top-ten fantasy quarterback in two of his last three starts, the understandable outlier coming in Week 4 at Seattle. … This is a concerning matchup for the Colts’ running game against a Titans defense that has held enemy backs to a combined 127/439/3.46/2 rushing line and the NFL’s seventh-fewest receptions (21). Colts backs' floors are further lowered by RG Jack Mewhort's year-ending knee injury. Although rookie Marlon Mack is a hot name after dropping 93 total yards and a touchdown on the 49ers last week, Mack played just 22% of the Colts’ offensive snaps and remains a timeshare back along with Frank Gore (51%) and Robert Turbin (28%). Realistically, Mack would need at least an injury to Turbin to become a reliable flex play. He’s a volatile shot in the dark as long as the backfield is healthy.
Brissett’s Weeks 2-5 target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 30; Jack Doyle 20; Kamar Aiken 22; Donte Moncrief 17; Gore 10; Turbin 5; Mack 2. … Inept in the secondary, the Titans bleed wide receiver production, having yielded stat lines of 10/107/1 (DeAndre Hopkins), 10/105/1 (Doug Baldwin), 6/83/0 (Michael Crabtree), 6/82/1 (Allen Hurns), 7/76/0 (Marqise Lee), 5/62/1 (Amari Cooper), 5/44/1 (Jarvis Landry), and 2/30/1 (Paul Richardson) through only five games. Now clearly on the same page with Brissett, Hilton has topped 150 yards in two of his last three games and came very close to a 200-plus-yard Week 5 if not for a few missed opportunities. Tennessee has allowed a league-high 12 passing touchdowns. … Moncrief’s stat lines in Brissett’s starts are 2/18/0, 2/44/0, 3/30/1, and 3/32/0. Last week, Moncrief (70%) was out-snapped by Aiken (88%). Aiken’s stat lines in Brissett’s starts are 3/31/0, 1/9/0, 1/4/0, and 2/22/0. … The Colts’ only other fantasy-viable pass catcher is Doyle, who is back after missing Week 5 with a concussion. The Titans are allowing the NFL’s seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
The Titans are a difficult team to analyze because Marcus Mariota (hamstring) is uncertain to play and will at best be a game-time decision. Unsurprisingly, the offense collapsed with long-washed Matt Cassel at the Week 5 controls. … All this week, coach Mike Mularkey was publicly insistent Derrick Henry needs more touches, strongly suggesting the Titans plan to resume a near-even RBBC with Henry and DeMarco Murray after Murray out-touched Henry 18 to 4 in last week’s loss to Miami. The Colts have played above-average run defense, holding enemy running backs to a combined 110/399/3.63/4 rushing line. Murray should be downgraded to a mid-range to low-end RB2 play. Henry is a touchdown-dependent flex option. … Even against a porous Colts secondary, you’re entirely on your own trying to throw darts at Tennessee receivers and tight ends. With Cassel quarterbacking 75% of the plays over the past two weeks, no Titans pass catcher cleared 51 yards. No. 3 tight end “Phillip Supernaw” has the lone TD.
Score Prediction: Colts 23, Titans 17
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
Email :Evan Silva