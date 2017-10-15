Week 6 Live Blog

Sunday, October 15, 2017

Week 6 is here and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks are all on bye. I'll be updating injuries, big plays, and any big fantasy performances while filling in for Ryan this week!

(1:08) The first touchdown of the day goes to Redskins WR Josh Doctson. After two long catches by Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson set up this red zone visit the Redskins take a 7 point lead early in the first quarter.





(1:11) Jets TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins caught his second touchdown of the season on a pass to the corner. A 30-yard catch by WR Jeremy Kerley set up an early lead for the New York Jets.





(1:14) A defensive touchdown opens up the scoring in the New Orleans - Detroit game. QB Matt Stafford was hit in the end zone, causing him to fumble where the Saints recovered.





(1:18) QB Aaron Rodgers took a big hit on a rollout and is currently sidelined. Brett Hundley is currently in the game. Rodgers has been carted into the locker room, generally not a good sign for his availability the rest of the game. It is reported to be a throwing shoulder injury to Aaron Rodgers.





(1:21) WR Golden Tate absolutely schooled multiple defensive backs and flipped into the end zone after a 45-yard catch and run. Despite some questionable tackling by the Saints secondary, Tate continues to be one of the premier YAC receivers in the NFL.





(1:26) The Saints-Lions game continues to rack up points early. A 51-yard run by RB Mark Ingram set up the 20-yard Tedd Ginn touchdown. Both offenses look to be clicking in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.





(1:30) Marvin Hall, a receiver recently signed off the practice squad, scored a 40-yard touchdown. He burned the weak Dolphins secondary, getting wide open for the long score.

(1:35) Texans WR Will Fuller continues to be a budding deep threat, adding a 39-yard score this Week. QB Deshaun Watson is now up to 102 yards passing with a touchdown.

(1:42) SPARQ score dominator Jerick McKinnon scored a touchdown on a 27-yard screen pass. Thrust into a bigger role with Dalvin Cook out for the season, he is taking advantage of his opportunity.





(1:47) A score by WR Jeremy Kerley puts the Jets up 14-0 against the New England Patriots. Kerley is absolutely dominating Malcolm Butler so far in this game.





(1:48) Browns QB Kevin Hogan threw an awful pick-6 in his first game starting this season. The Texans now lead 16-3 over the Browns with Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missing the extra point.





(1:53) Rookie RB Samaje Perine scored his first career touchdown on a swing pass. Starting in place of Rob Kelley, Perine has an opportunity to lock in a bigger workload if he plays well. He currently has three carries for 11 yards along with 2 receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.





(1:59) With RB Adrian Peterson traded to the Cardinals, RB Mark Ingram is making the most of his extra carries. After a goal-line touchdown, Ingram is up to 67 yards on nine carries.





(2:02) QB Brett Hundley is in for Aaron Rodgers and threw his first career touchdown pass to WR Davante Adams. Beyond his touchdown throw his only other attempted pass resulted in an interception.





(2:04) After a fumble from Patriots RB Mike Gillislee earlier in the game, Dion Lewis received the goal line carry and scored, putting the Patriots within a touchdown of the Jets.





(2:05) The Bears continue their trickery this week with RB Tarik Cohen throwing a touchdown pass to TE Zach Miller. The Bears lead the Ravens 10-0.

(2:10) Rookie RB D'Onta Foreman had a long run on a read-option play on 3rd and 1, setting the Texans up close to the end zone. They scored soon after with a shovel pass from QB Deshaun Watson to WR Braxton Miller. Watson connected with TE Ryan Griffin for the two-point conversion.