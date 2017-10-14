Weather: Week 6 Forecasts

Saturday, October 14, 2017

After Week 5 featured some inclement weather in Cincinnati, Week 6 has five games that will be played in a dome and very little weather to worry about. There are a few games which should be monitored as winds are forecasted to be about 10-11 MPH. Teams either struggle or limit deep passing when wind speeds approach and exceed 15 MPH. This means there isn’t a reason to change out anyone in your current fantasy lineups but it is something to monitor. When setting your fantasy lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Nick Mensio's start/sit and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings. Onto the weather…



Week 6 Worry-Free Weather



Chicago at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will travel to Baltimore in his first road game as a starting quarterback. With the league-worst Bears pass-catching options, he may not have much success against the tough Baltimore secondary. 76 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a 10 MPH winds are expected. Start all fantasy options as usual in this one.



New England at New York Jets (1:00 PM ET): The New York Jets are tied for first place in the AFC East five weeks into the NFL season. The oddity of that statement is made even more surprising by the fact that they had the league’s lowest season win total going into this year. Their success seems unlikely to continue as they play against the Patriots at MetLife Stadium in Week 6. 76 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and 11 MPH winds are expected. Start all fantasy options as you would.



San Francisco at Washington (1:00 PM ET): The Redskins are one of the double-digit favorites of Week 6 at home against the winless 49ers. Weather won’t be a factor as 77 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and 10 MPH wins expected.



LA Rams at Jacksonville (4:05 PM ET): Coming off their five interception, 30-9 win over the Steelers, the Jaguars’ will look to continue their recent success against the Rams’ this week at home. It will be one of the hotter games in Week 6 with 85 degree temperatures and clear skies expected. Fantasy players can be started as normal.



Pittsburgh at Kansas City (4:25 PM ET): While the Steelers are atop the AFC North they are coming off a crushing home loss. Traveling to Arrowhead Stadium won’t be an easy task against the undefeated Chiefs but luckily weather doesn’t look like it will be a factor. Both teams will enjoy 60 degree temperatures with clear skies and 11MPH winds.



San Diego at Oakland (4:25 PM ET): Derek Carr will be getting the start but is unlikely to be at 100 percent as he’ll be playing through a transverse fracture. Both teams won’t have to worry about the weather in Oakland as 77 degree temperatures are expected with clear skies.



NY Giants at Denver (8:30 PM ET): The ailing Giants will travel to Sports Authority Field for the game on Sunday Night. With injuries to many key players, the Giants come in as double-digit underdogs and may struggle at Denver. 59 degree temperatures with clear skies are expected. Weather isn’t likely to be a factor.



Indianapolis at Tennessee (8:30 PM ET, Monday): This game has a chance to be one of the most disappointing Monday Night football games of the season with both team’s starting quarterback’s potentially sidelined. There’s a legitimate chance we could be seeing Matt Cassel square off against Jacoby Brissett. Weather won’t interfere in this showdown with 56 degree temperatures, clear skies and 8 MPH winds expected.



Home Teams Are Dome Teams:



Five games will be played in domes including four games at 1:00 PM ET.



Cleveland at Houston (1:00 PM ET)

Green Bay at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)

Detroit at New Orleans (1:00 PM ET)

Miami at Atlanta (1:00 PM ET)

Tampa Bay at Arizona (4:05 PM ET)