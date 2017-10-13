Injury Report: Week 6

Injury Report: Week 6Friday, October 13, 2017
Week 6 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 6 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Packers @ Vikings
*Jordy Nelson (back) created a scare by sitting out the final drive against the Cowboys, but he practiced in full this week and was left off the final report. Ty Montgomery’s (ribs, questionable) status is more up in the air. Despite a full week of practice in which he took some contact, Montgomery reportedly was never tackled to the ground, and the Packers have not decided his status. Even if he plays, he could be limited. At best, Montgomery will be a risky fantasy bet. LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring), RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle), and CB Davon House (quad) are also questionable. S Morgan Burnett (hamstring), OLB Ahmad Brooks (back, doubtful), CB Kevin King (concussion, doubtful), and LB Joe Thomas (ankle) will sit.
*Despite assertions to the contrary early in the week, Stefon Diggs (groin) will not play against the Packers, and he will be joined on the sidelines by Sam Bradford (knee) and OL Nick Easton (calf). Diggs sitting is a big boost to Adam Thielen’s fantasy value, and Kyle Rudolph should see more targets as well. Michael Floyd and Laquon Treadwell should fight for scraps behind them, but neither looks like a great fantasy option. S Andrew Sendejo (groin) is questionable.
Patriots @ Jets
*They were limited earlier in the week, but neither Tom Brady (shoulder) nor Rob Gronkowski (thigh) was listed on the final report. Both got in a full practice Friday. Rex Burkhead (ribs) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable. He will not be a fantasy option even if he plays, but his return could eat into James White’s snaps. CB Eric Rowe (groin) is out.
*Matt Forte (toe) was left off the final report after getting in a full practice on Friday, but Bilal Powell’s (calf) status remains in question. Despite not practicing all week, he was listed as questionable on the final report. The safe money is on him sitting this one out, but he needs to be monitored on Sunday morning. If Powell sits, Forte and Elijah McGuire will split reps. DE Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder/toe) was also listed as questionable despite sitting out all week.
Lions @ Saints
*Matthew Stafford (ankle) was listed as questionable, but he practiced in full all week and is expected to play. Kenny Golladay (hamstring) was also listed as questionable, but there is not much optimism about his availability after he did very little during the week. Ezekiel Ansah (knee), RG T.J. Lang (back), RT Rick Wagner (shoulder), and RB Dwayne Washington (quad) round out the questionable list. LB Paul Worrilow (knee) remains sidelined.
*Willie Snead (hamstring) is officially questionable following a limited week of practice, but he is expected to play. How many snaps is a real question, however, and he does not have a good matchup. If possible, he should be kept on the bench another week. LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) and LG Andrus Peat (hip) are also listed as questionable. Armstead hinted earlier in the week he would be able to play.
Dolphins @ Falcons
*DeVante Parker (ankle) has not been officially ruled out – he was listed as doubtful on the final report – but it would be a shock if he suits up. It is a big boost for Jarvis Landry, who should dominate targets even more than usual with Parker sidelined and has a decent matchup. Jay Ajayi (knee) is good to go, and it looks like CB Xavien Howard (shoulder) will play despite a questionable tag. CB Byron Maxwell (foot) was also listed as questionable.
*Julio Jones (hip), Vic Beasley (hamstring), and RT Ryan Schraeder (concussion) will play, but the Falcons will be without Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) and DL Courtney Upshaw (ankle). With Sanu down, Austin Hooper should see a bump in targets – he set a season-high with seven in the game Sanu was hurt before the bye. Taylor Gabriel is also a better play than usual. Matt Bryant (back) was able to practice on Friday, but he seems legitimately questionable. The Falcons will add a kicker on Saturday if they are worried about Bryant, so we should know his status before Sunday.
Browns @ Texans
*Kenny Britt aggravated his groin injury on Thursday, but he was able to get in a limited session Friday and is listed as questionable. It looks like he will play, but he is not a fantasy option right now. Ricardo Louis is an interesting dart throw in deeper leagues and DFS. C J.C. Tretter (knee) and RT Shon Coleman (knee) are also questionable while LB James Burgess (knee) is doubtful.
*D'Onta Foreman was limited early in the week with a hip issue, but he was not listed on the final injury report. Jadeveon Clowney (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (groin), and ILB Benardrick McKinney (hip, questionable) all missed time this week, but all three are expected to suit up. CB Kevin Johnson (knee), LB Ben Heeney (knee), RB Jordan Todman (calf), and S Corey Moore (concussion) are out. C Greg Mancz (knee) is questionable.
Bears @ Ravens
*Injured during Thursday’s practice, Markus Wheaton (groin) is going to sit out his third game of the season on Sunday. He will be joined on the sidelines by LB John Timu (ankle, knee). C Hroniss Grasu (hand) and ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) are questionable.
*Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) was limited all week before being listed as questionable, but he should be ready to go. The same is true of Breshad Perriman (knee, questionable), but he is not a fantasy option. CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles’), TE Maxx Williams (ankle), DB Anthony Levine (thigh), CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), and DT Carl Davis (thigh) round out the questionable list. DT Brandon Williams (foot) did get in a limited practice Friday, but he was listed as doubtful along with OLB Tim Williams (thigh). Terrance West (calf) and OL Matt Skura (knee) are out. With West sidelined, Buck Allen and Alex Collins will split the backfield work.
49ers @ Redskins
*LB Reuben Foster (ankle) has a chance to play through a questionable tag after getting in limited practices all week, and the 49ers need him following the release of Navorro Bowman. S Adrian Colbert (hamstring), S Eric Reid (knee), LB Dekoda Watson (groin), and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion) are also questionable. FB Kyle Juszczyk (back) is out.
*Even though he called the injury minor and had a bye to heal, Rob Kelley (ankle, doubtful) is not going to be able to suit up against the 49ers. That leaves Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson to handle the backfield work. In a good matchup as a big favorite, Perine is quietly a good option, although he is always at risk of an in-game benching because of a fumble. Washington will also be without Josh Norman (ribs), OT Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), and S Deshazor Everett (hamstring). In better news, Jordan Reed (shoulder) was left off the final report and is ready to go. LT Trent Williams (knee) did not practice all week, but he was listed as questionable.
Afternoon Games
Chargers @ Raiders
*Mike Williams (back) officially drew a questionable tag, but he is expected to make his NFL debut. He is not worth using right now, but he is a decent bench stash in deep leagues. RT Joe Barksdale (foot), LB Jatavis Brown (ankle), and Branden Oliver (hamstring) are also questionable.
*Following a full practice on Friday, Derek Carr (back) was removed from the injury report and will start on Sunday. Amari Cooper (knee) is also good to go. The Raiders will be without CB Gareon Conley (shin), CB Antonio Hamilton (knee), LB Marquel Lee (ankle), and FB Jamize Olawale (concussion) while CB David Amerson (shoulder), LB Cory James (knee), and RB DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are questionable. Washington should play after a week of limited practices, which is a hit to Jalen Richard’s dart-throw appeal.
Rams @ Jaguars
*LB Mark Barron (knee) appears truly questionable after getting in just one limited practice during the weak, and S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) drew a questionable tag as well. CB Troy Hill (shoulder) is doubtful.
*Leonard Fournette (ankle, shoulder) and Marqise Lee (ribs) were left off the final report, but C Brandon Linder remains sidelined with an illness. WR Arrelious Benn (groin) and OG Patrick Omameh (hip) are questionable.
Bucs @ Cardinals
*There was some hope LB Kwon Alexander (hamstring) would return this week, but he will sit along with S Josh Robinson (concussion), DE Ryan Russell (shoulder), and S Keith Tandy (hip). DE Robert Ayers (back), LB Lavonte David (ankle), and S T.J. Ward (hip) are questionable for the Bucs' banged-up defense. C Ali Marpet (illness) is also questionable.
*John Brown (quad) and J.J. Nelson (hamstring) were left off the final injury report. Brown looks like the best fantasy option behind Larry Fitzgerald right now. Patrick Peterson (quad) was listed as questionable, but he was able to practice all week. He should be ready to shadow Mike Evans. LB Karlos Dansby (hamstring), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Corey Peters (knee), and RT Jared Veldheer (knee) are also questionable. DT Olsen Pierre (ankle) is out.
Steelers @ Chiefs
*RT Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) is ready to return, but LG Ramon Foster is questionable with a back injury after sitting out the entire week of practice. It seems unlikely he is able to suit up.
*Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and Travis Kelce (concussion) were left off the final report and are good to go. Neither player is in a particularly good spot, but they both should be in all lineups. RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), C Mitch Morse (foot), and S Steven Terrell (concussion) are out.
Sunday Night
Giants @ Broncos
*Without Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall for the rest of the year, the Giants will also be without Sterling Shepard (ankle) on Sunday night. Evan Engram and Roger Lewis should handle the majority of the targets, but they are not exciting options in a terrible matchup. The same is true of Wayne Gallman and Orleans Darkwa despite Paul Perkins (ribs) set to sit again. LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), DE Romeo Okwara (knee), C Weston Richburg (concussion), and DE Olivier Vernon (ankle) are also out while S Landon Collins (ankle) is questionable. Collins said he will play, but he was listed as a DNP all three days.
*Denver is pretty healthy coming out of the bye, with just Paxton Lynch (shoulder) and WR Cody Latimer (knee) out.
Monday Night
Colts @ Titans
*Andrew Luck (shoulder) has ramped up his practice activity, but he still seems a couple weeks away. Jacoby Brissett (wrist) and Jack Doyle (concussion) are both practicing in full. Chester Rogers (hamstring) is expected to return this week.
*Marcus Mariota (hamstring) has gotten in limited practices both days this week, but his status for Monday night is still completely up in the air. Coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota will need to prove he can move around the pocket and is not at risk of re-injury before they put him on the field. He looks like a game-time decision. Corey Davis and S Johnathan Cyprien remain out with hamstring injuries.
