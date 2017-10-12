Week 6 Rankings

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger questioned his own play, so what are we to do? He has more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (six). I still believe he has too much upside to rank any lower, while the Chiefs are quietly surrendering the sixth most quarterback fantasy points. A Sunday shootout would have Roethlisberger’s arrow pointing back in the right direction. … Jacoby Brissett has only two passing touchdowns, but is goosing his floor with big plays and rushing. The Titans’ crumbling defense has been susceptible to both big plays and quarterback scrambling. A spiked week is within reach for Andrew Luck ’s fill-in. … Carson Wentz is coming off the first four-touchdown performance of his career, but will be missing RT Lane Johnson . As DraftKings’ Adam Levitan points out, Wentz’s stats took a major nosedive without Johnson last season. That, coupled with a tough matchup in the Panthers, calls for Week 6 caution. … The Giants are in full-on collapse. In addition to what’s happening on offense, they will be missing Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (suspension) for Week 6. Trevor Siemian should get to two scores for the third time in four home starts.

Boasting an 11:0 TD:INT ratio, Alex Smith is the QB3 by average points through five starts. He’s yet to post a QB rating below 104.9, and is goosing his passing with 22 weekly rushing yards. The Steelers are tough, but matchups have yet to matter for the Chiefs offense. … Carson Palmer has tallied just one multi-touchdown effort, but is averaging 315 yards and a whopping 45 attempts. He’s ridden that sheer volume to QB14 status. The banged up Bucs are a nice home matchup. … Jameis Winston was flat out terrible in a golden spot against the Patriots last week. Not terrible was a returning Doug Martin . Even against the Cardinals’ ground-tough defense, the Bucs are going to re-establish the run, and try to keep the ball out of Winston’s hands. … Derek Carr was 29-of-49 (59.1 percent) for 261 yards (5.32 YPA) and two touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4 before injuring his back. The Raiders’ offense is struggling. The Chargers are not an imposing matchup, but let’s see how Carr fares at less than 100 percent.

Cam Newton followed up his QB2 Week 4 performance against the Patriots with a QB5 day in Detroit. He’s officially back, and has a shreddable short-week opponent in an Eagles team allowing 283 weekly passing yards. … Matt Ryan returns from the Falcons’ bye as merely the QB18 by average points. The Dolphins, who are allowing rival quarterbacks to complete 73.3 percent of their passes, are ready to change that. Ryan’s only concern is that ‘Fins don’t put up a fight, keeping the Falcons in ground-and-pound mode at home. … Matthew Stafford has been snoozing the alarm since his four-score Week 1, posting five touchdowns in four games. He has just the Week 6 matchup to change that in the Saints. New Orleans’ pass defense, though slightly improved in Weeks 3 and 4, is still allowing 8.6 yards per pass attempt. Only the Patriots have been worse. … Philip Rivers has five touchdowns over his past two starts. His nine scores are tied for seventh, while he’s fifth in yards (1,365). It’s hard to believe he won’t get into a shootout with the Raiders.

QB Notes: Tom Brady has a modest three scores over his past two games, but is getting Rob Gronkowski back for Week 6. Brady’s 8.73 YPA would be a new career high, while his 68.2 completion percentage would be his best since his record-setting 2007. … Coming off the Saints’ bye, Drew Brees will have his full stable of weapons for the first time all season. Headed to the Coors Field of the NFL, Brees' opponent, Detroit, is allowing the sixth most weekly passing yards (256). … Aaron Rodgers has posted at least three touchdowns in three straight starts. Making it four could be difficult against a Vikings D allowing the seventh fewest quarterback fantasy points. Rodgers managed only one score in last year’s trip to Minnesota. … Deshaun Watson has .2 more fantasy points than Tom Brady , making him the QB1 through the season’s first five weeks. He has done this in one fewer start. Allowing the fifth most quarterback fantasy points, the Browns offer another potential blowup spot. … Fresh off getting shredded by Jacoby Brissett , the 49ers and their woeful secondary are going to have a whale of a time slowing a rested Kirk Cousins in Washington.

Martin’s only Week 5 disappointment was his meager workload. That was to be expected following his extended layoff. Also to be expected is greater Week 6 involvement. Martin has had 10 days to heal up and get back in the groove after a month away from the team. Coach Dirk Koetter , a major run-game proponent last season, surely wants to recommit following Jameis Winston ’s recent shaky play. The Cardinals are not a plus matchup, but Martin’s workloads should be voluminous from here on out, putting him in the RB1 mix.

Case Keenum has just four touchdowns in four appearances, but will offer QB2 juice more often than not because of the stable of weapons at his disposal. … On paper, the Redskins are a stay-away matchup for Brian Hoyer. In practice, they will be missing Josh Norman this week. The 49ers haven’t stopped throwing all season, resulting in two 330-yard efforts in Hoyer’s past three games. … For his first career start, Kevin Hogan gets a Texans defense that will be adjusting to life without J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus. Hogan should have clean pockets in what could be a high-scoring contest. … Eli Manning was heating up until losing Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard. Shepard is the only wideout who will return this season, but it seems unlikely to be in Week 6. The only thing working in Manning’s Week 6 favor is the volume he’ll accrue in garbage time. … Despite coach Adam Gase’s words, Jay Cutler should be considered series to series. … Mitchell Trubisky’s scrambling ability will lead to some big fantasy days, but it’s hard to think of a worse matchup for his second career start than Baltimore on the road.





Week 6 Running Backs





RB Notes: Kareem Hunt’s season-low for yards from scrimmage is 109. He’s posted at least 80 yards rushing every time out. … Le'Veon Bell’s Week 5 usage made no sense. Expect a course correction against a Chiefs defense allowing 4.64 yards per carry. … Leonard Fournette has scored in each of his first five NFL appearances, including five times on the ground. The Rams have allowed a league-worst seven rushing scores. … Todd Gurley finally had a down Week 5, but the run-funnel Jags are an ideal bounce-back matchup. Only the Chargers have allowed more yards on the ground, while the Jags are permitting an obscene 5.38 yards per carry. … Devonta Freeman returns from the Falcons’ bye as the RB4 by average points. The Dolphins have thus far been run tough, but figure to get lit up across the board in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. … Aside from his fluky Week 3, C.J. Anderson has cleared 20 carries each time out. The Broncos should be running all night in a contest they figure to control from beginning to end against the Giants.





Coming off season highs in touches (26) and yards from scrimmage (163), Melvin Gordon could get a hot streak going against the Raiders. Oakland is surrendering 125 weekly yards on the ground, and have been burned for the seventh most running back receiving yards (260). … The rising tide of Deshaun Watson has lifted Lamar Miller’s boat in the Texans’ offense. With defenses growing ever more leery of Watson’s big-play ability — both through the air and on the ground — more and more running lanes should open for his starting running back. … Finally, clarity for Mark Ingram. Although Adrian Peterson was averaging “just” seven carries, Ingram would be averaging 17 instead of 10 if he had that work. It’s true some of Peterson’s lost touches will go to Alvin Kamara, but there’s little question Ingram will be the main beneficiary. His new lease on life does begin with a tough matchup in the Lions. … Jay Ajayi is averaging 3.43 yards per carry behind the Dolphins’ woefully-ineffective offensive line. Ajayi has tried to do his part, posting Pro Football Focus’ seventh highest “elusive rating.” He’s averaging an excellent 2.63 yards after contact. Perhaps Miami’s new offensive line coach will spark the running game.





DeMarco Murray left the field for just 10 plays in Week 5. He out-snapped Derrick Henry 49-11, and out-touched him 18-4. Both numbers were season highs for a back who has evidently moved past his hamstring injury. … Jerick McKinnon out-touched Latavius Murray 22-14 against the Bears, and out-gained him 146-43. He made it clear whom the Vikings should commit to in Dalvin Cook’s absence. Week 5 could end up a high-water mark for McKinnon, but his passing-game usage gives him a decisive edge over plodder Murray. The Packers are not an intimidating Week 6 matchup. … Speaking of the Packers, Aaron Jones put on a McKinnon-type show against the Cowboys, piling up 136 yards on 20 touches. According to Pro Football Focus, he broke five tackles in the process, tying Leonard Fournette for the Week 5 lead. Jones’ 125 yards on the ground were more than double Ty Montgomery’s 2017 high (54). With Montgomery (ribs) looking likely to miss another game, Jones could not only force a committee, he could steal early-down duties outright. … Elijah McGuire will be in for an RB2 workload if Matt Forte (toe) remains on the shelf alongside Bilal Powell (calf).





Marshawn Lynch hasn’t rushed for more than 45 yards since Week 1. The reasons are likely manifold, though a string of rough matchups has surely played a part. For Week 6, the matchup couldn’t be better in a Chargers defense silver plattering an absurd 161 yards per game on the ground. … I had Week 5 faith in Ameer Abdullah, which is never advised. Nevertheless, his RB2 outlook remains good for what figures to be a track meet in New Orleans. … Carlos Hyde has not been the same since tweaking his hip early in Week 3. Coach Kyle Shanahan claimed Hyde’s diminished Week 5 usage wasn’t injury-related, but that’s hard to believe. Absent from the Week 6 injury report, hopefully Hyde can get back in a groove against the Redskins. Matt Breida isn’t seeing enough work to fire up as a FLEX. … The Jets are something of a now-or-never matchup for Mike Gillislee, who has perfected the art of gaining 52 scoreless yards on 12 carries. … Alex Collins has been impressive on the ground, but Buck Allen vastly out-snapped and out-touched him in Week 5. Coach John Harbaugh seems content to let Collins and his fumbling issues remain a role player.





LeGarrette Blount is on a hot streak since Darren Sproles’ injury-shortened Week 3, averaging 92 rushing yards and 6.59 yards per carry. He will be put to the test against the Panthers. … Duke Johnson is the RB15 by average points in standard leagues. That’s compared to RB51 for Isaiah Crowell. Johnson remains the play for Week 6. … Neither Christian McCaffrey nor Jonathan Stewart were good in Week 5. McCaffrey is the preferred play against the Eagles, who are more vulnerable to running backs through the air than on the ground. … With Rob Kelley (ribs) a “long shot” to return against the 49ers, all-purpose weapon Chris Thompson gets the fantasy nod over fumblin’ Samaje Perine. … Adrian Peterson will be running behind arguably the league’s worst offensive line, but at least he will be running. I get the feeling coach Bruce Arians will try to prove a point with his veteran acquisition, feeding him relentlessly. … With every one of their receivers injured, the Giants will have to lean on their ground game against the Broncos. The problem is, the Broncos erase the run like no defense in the league. Rookie Wayne Gallman should see a nice workload, but it will be tough sledding. Orleans Darkwa is barely an RB4.

Week 6 Receivers





WR Notes: Just like that, Antonio Brown has 41 more receiving yards than anyone in the NFL. He should mostly avoid Marcus Peters against the Chiefs, and went 6/108 when the Steelers won in Kansas City last postseason. … Julio Jones has 294 scoreless yards through four games. Healthy and rested after the Falcons’ bye week, he couldn’t have a better matchup than the Dolphins. … Four of DeAndre Hopkins’ past 14 catches have been touchdowns. He’s been the biggest beneficiary of Deshaun Watson being for real. The Browns are a gorgeous matchup. … At home against a Lions defense that sprung some major leaks against the Panthers in Week 5, Michael Thomas gets the nod over a banged up Jordy Nelson. Nelson will play through his back and hamstring issues against the Vikings, but should see plenty of Xavier Rhodes. Nelson did rough up the Vikes a year ago, totaling 14/227/3 across two matchups. … With 24 catches on 39 targets through four games, Mike Evans’ usage has been fine. He’s just yet to explode. It’s probably not going to happen against Patrick Peterson in Arizona.





True to form, T.Y. Hilton’s two monster games have both come at home. He’s headed on the road for Week 6, but there’s reason for optimism. Hilton has proven he can still have big days with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, and the Titans are an appetizing matchup. Only three teams have allowed more fantasy points to enemy wideouts. … Keenan Allen is averaging 10 targets, and generating 14.3 yards per catch. He’s fourth in receiving. The Raiders would be a good team to go off against. … Chris Hogan’s nine red zone targets are tied for second in the NFL, and are nine more than Brandin Cooks has received. Cooks has a sizable yardage advantage, but Hogan’s usage in the most important part of the field gives him the fantasy edge, at least for now. … The only player with more red zone looks than Hogan? Larry Fitzgerald, who has a tasty matchup in the Bucs. … Michael Crabtree has gone at least 6/80 in every healthy appearance, including with E.J. Manuel in Week 5. He’s getting Derek Carr back against a Chargers D he scored on in both 2016 matchups.





Stefon Diggs is fighting through a groin injury. By his own offseason admission, Diggs has usually struggled when at less than 100 percent. He also believes he’s fixed the problem. Green Bay is a good matchup if Diggs can get right. … One of the players Chris Hogan is tied with in red zone looks is Davante Adams. The 2016 order seems to be re-establishing itself in Green Bay’s receiver corps, leaving Randall Cobb as a middling WR3. … Chris Conley’s (Achilles’) three weekly targets are now out of the Chiefs lineup. It’s a small boost for both Tyreek Hill’s ceiling and floor. … Eighth in yards (379), Pierre Garcon has a better matchup than meets the eye, as Josh Norman (ribs) is on the shelf. … Most of the damage came in one game, but Adam Thielen had 16 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers last season. … Devin Funchess is averaging six catches on nine targets in three games with Greg Olsen sidelined, and has posted three touchdowns.





Golden Tate is an above-average slot receiver who has been producing like an ordinary one since Week 1. Working in his Week 6 favor is a Saints defense that’s remained soft in the middle of the field. … The Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders riddle grows ever more vexing. For Week 6, game flow is a concern, as it could get late early out there with the Giants unlikely to mount much of a fight. The G-Men are thinned at corner with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie serving a team-imposed suspension. … Kelvin Benjamin has caught more than four passes just once all season. Cam Newton is more locked onto Devin Funchess at the moment. … DeVante Parker (ankle) is expected to play against the Falcons. Unfortunately, so is Jay Cutler. … Terrelle Pryor had his best game before the Redskins’ bye. He comes out of it with a dream matchup against the 49ers’ undermanned secondary. … Alshon Jeffery has been fighting through tough matchups all year. Things won’t get any easier against the Panthers, who have allowed the fifth fewest passing yards through five weeks. … DeSean Jackson will have opportunities for a big day with Mike Evans occupied by Patrick Peterson.





Danny Amendola is quietly the WR21 by average points. Even with Rob Gronkowski returning, Amendola should see at least 6-7 targets against the Jets’ overachieving but probably still burnable pass defense. … Amari Cooper is tied for 129th in yardage. … Will Fuller already has more touchdowns than he did as a rookie. He’s best viewed as a poor man’s DeSean Jackson. … Rishard Matthews would be a WR2 if Marcus Mariota (hamstring) could get cleared. … With Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) sidelined, Taylor Gabriel will deservedly be a popular DFS play. … No Rams receiver is likely to have a big day against the Jaguars, but slot man Cooper Kupp has the best odds. … John Brown seems to have the upper hand on Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson at the moment. Things will probably be different, again, next week. … Willie Snead is finally making his 2017 debut. It’s probably best to give him a week, but the upside is self-evident. … If Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) makes his NFL debut, it will take a bite out of Tyrell Williams’ WR3/4 appeal. … Ricardo Louis is a usage-based dart throw.





Week 6 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Rob Gronkowski (thigh) is expected to suit up against the Jets following his stunning Week 5 deactivation. Since getting erased by Eric Berry in Week 1, Gronk has averaged 85 yards. … Zach Ertz has 34 more yards than any other tight end. He’s yet to catch fewer than five passes or post fewer than 55 yards. … If Travis Kelce (concussion) can get cleared, he will be a top-three option against the Steelers. Kelce has posted 98 yards or more in 3-of-5 games. … Austin Seferian-Jenkins is averaging five catches through three games, but has yet to have a yardage breakout. It could happen against a Patriots D allowing a weekly 66 up the seam. … Evan Engram’s Week 5 doughnut was inexplicable. It’s also unrepeatable. With Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall done for the season, Engram is now the Giants’ de facto No. 2 receiver. The No. 1, Sterling Shepard, could miss Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.





Despite a generally disappointing season, Delanie Walker remains sixth in tight end yardage. He managed 3/25 in Marcus Mariota’s absence last Sunday. The Colts, allowing the fifth most tight end fantasy points, are a plus Week 6 matchup. … Coming off the Redskins’ bye, Jordan Reed (everything) should be as healthy as he’s been since Week 1. That’s not saying much, of course. Even with Reed theoretically healthier and ready to play more than the 13 snaps he saw in Week 4, Vernon Davis will offer low-end TE2 appeal in a #RevengeGame against the 49ers. … Martellus Bennett is 11th in tight yardage and sixth in targets. Perhaps no one in the league is more “due” for a touchdown. … As ex-Rotoworlder Adam Levitan points out, Hunter Henry finally blew by Antonio Gates in Week 5. Now he has a plus matchup in a Raiders defense that doesn’t have the defenders to police the seam. … Tyler Higbee has 145 yards on 14 targets over his past two games.





Kyle Rudolph finally woke up against the Bears. The problem is, Sam Bradford (knee) remains on the shelf, and Week 6 opponent Green Bay is allowing the second fewest tight end fantasy points. … Cameron Brate is the TE3 by average fantasy points. He’s a player I’ve missed almost every week this season. For Week 6 I’m keeping him down because Bruce Arians’ defense takes out tight ends week in and week out. … Ed Dickson is fourth in tight end yardage. He’s averaging 24.6 yards per catch. I’m expecting defenses to actually start covering him now, but still. Bonkers. … The Browns are a mouthwatering matchup for thus far disappointing Ryan Griffin. … Evan Silva makes the salient observation that Mohamed Sanu’s expected absence bodes well for Austin Hooper. … If you need to point chase during a bye week, George Kittle isn’t a bad option. Coming off a 7/83/1 effort, he gets a Redskins defense allowing the third most tight end fantasy points.





Week 6 Kickers





Week 6 Defense/Special Teams