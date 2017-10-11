Week 5 AFC Targets/Touches

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless of whether they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five are more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to mainly fantasy relevant players.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Jeremy Maclin (4, 5, 5, 6, 8), Javorius Allen (1, 6, 6, 6, 5), Benjamin Watson (1, 8, 3, 6, 4), Mike Wallace (1, 3, 5, 10, 3), Breshad Perriman (4, 4, 1, 4, 3), Terrance West (1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Alex Collins (0, 0, 0, 2, 0)





Carries: Javorius Allen (21, 14, 8, 2, 21), Terrance West (19, 8, 6, 4, 2), Alex Collins (0, 7, 9, 9, 12), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Nick Boyle (0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Benjamin Watson (0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Breshad Perriman (2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Mike Wallace (0, 0, 0, 3, 0)





RZ Carries: Javorius Allen (1, 2, 1, 0, 10), Terrance West (2, 2, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Javorius Allen (0, 0, 1, 0, 3), Terrance West (1, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brandon Carr (2-15-0, 3-37-0, 1-35-0, 2-15-0, 3-68-1), Jimmy Smith (3-31-0, 1-8-0, 1-13-0, 1-14-0, 1-3-0), Lardarius Webb (1-14-0, 5-117-0, 2-20-0, 2-21-0, 3-37-0), Marlon Humphrey (0, 1-3-0, 0, 4-56-0, 3-33-0)

Observations: With Terrance West going leaving with an injury, Buck Allen played 71 percent of the snaps and saw 25 touches against the Raiders. He saw 40 percent of the Ravens’ offensive looks. Alex Collins was also worked in, but he played just 24 percent of the snaps. Allen is in an exploitable spot against the Bears in Week 6.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (6, 7, 7, 3, 9), Charles Clay (9, 3, 6, 7, 3), Zay Jones (4, 6, 2, 5, 6), Jordan Matthews (3, 3, 5, 2, 0), Andre Holmes (1, 4, 2, 1, 1), Nick O'Leary (2, 0, 1, 0, 6), Mike Tolbert (1, 1, 1, 0, 3), Kaelin Clay (0, 0, 2, 2, 1)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (22, 12, 14, 20, 19), Mike Tolbert (12, 3, 11, 8, 3), Kaelin Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Charles Clay (3, 0, 2, 0, 0), Zay Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Andre Holmes (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Jordan Matthews (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Mike Tolbert (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (5, 0, 4, 2, 1), Mike Tolbert (2, 0, 3, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Tolbert (2, 0, 1, 0, 0), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): E.J. Gaines (2-5-0, 4-35-0, 4-39-0, 1-16-0, 0), Greg Mabin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1-20-0), Leonard Johnson (5-39-0, 5-54-0, 1--1-0, 3-26-0, 1-5-0), Shareece Wright (1-2-0, 0, 0, 2-15-0, 7-65-0), Tre'Davious White (2-30-0, 3-49-0, 4-65-0, 4-18-0, 3-131-1)

Observations: LeSean McCoy is seeing plenty of volume each week, but he lacks in efficiency due to tough matchups. He should be able to get going in Week 7 when they face the Buccaneers after their bye week. With Jordan Matthews and Charles Clay out, the Bills will be lacking offensive firepower. Tyrod Taylor’s floor will take a bit of a hit. McCoy leads the Bills with 32 targets — that trend should continue this season.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (10, 8, 13, 7, 13), Brandon LaFell (5, 7, 2, 3, 8), Tyler Kroft (1, 0, 4, 7, 5), Giovani Bernard (2, 4, 2, 4, 2), Joe Mixon (3, 1, 3, 4, 0), Tyler Eifert (1, 4, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Hill (1, 1, 1, 1, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 1, 2)





Carries: Joe Mixon (8, 9, 18, 17, 15), Jeremy Hill (6, 6, 7, 6, 4), Giovani Bernard (7, 5, 3, 3, 2), John Ross (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (2, 2, 0, 0, 2), A.J. Green (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Eifert (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jeremy Hill (1, 3, 3, 2, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 0, 2, 1, 3), Giovani Bernard (2, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Adam Jones (0, 4-34-0, 2-7-0, 0, 0), Darqueze Dennard (1-48-1, 2-16-0, 5-24-0, 2-9-0, 3-26-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (0, 2-13-0, 6-92-2, 2-12-0, 0), Keivarae Russell (0, 0, 0, 4-56-0, 0), William Jackson (3-25-0, 0, 2-45-0, 3-51-0, 1-9-0)

Observations: Since Bill Lazor took over as the offensive coordinator, Joe Mixon is averaging 19 touches per game, and he leads all Bengals running backs with 53 percent of the snaps, and it’s not close. Over the last three weeks, Giovani Bernard sits at 29 percent of snaps, and 19 percent for Jeremy Hill. This is clearly Mixon’s backfield with Bernard (5.0) and Hill (6.3) averaging less than 6.5 touches per game over the last three weeks.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Duke Johnson (5, 6, 7, 10, 3), Ricardo Louis (3, 2, 6, 9, 8), Rashard Higgins (0, 11, 6, 4, 4), Kenny Britt (3, 2, 10, 8, 0), Seth DeValve (5, 4, 5, 4, 4), Isaiah Crowell (2, 1, 3, 2, 3), Kasen Williams (2, 0, 2, 2, 5), Sammie Coates (0, 4, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (17, 10, 12, 7, 16), Duke Johnson (0, 4, 2, 4, 6)





RZ Targets: Kenny Britt (0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Seth DeValve (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Corey Coleman (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Ricardo Louis (1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (2, 0, 0, 0, 3), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 1, 2, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Isaiah Crowell (1, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Briean Boddy-Calhoun (0, 1-2-1, 0, 1-9-0, 1-8-0), Jamar Taylor (7-63-0, 4-27-0, 6-157-1, 1-21-0, 4-70-1), Jason McCourty (2-54-0, 1-7-0, 5-51-0, 4-40-0, 5-22-0)

Observations: With Kenny Britt inactive, Ricardo Louis saw eight targets. The Browns offense is a mess and they're turning to Kevin Hogan this week. Isaiah Crowell has had a disappointing season as he eclipsed the 44-yard rushing mark for the first time this season. He’ll have to battle with unfavorable game flow in this offense since the Browns will be trailing early and often.





Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (6, 8, 15, 5), Demaryius Thomas (8, 8, 9, 5), Bennie Fowler (4, 3, 7, 2), A.J. Derby (3, 1, 2, 6), C.J. Anderson (3, 3, 2, 4), Virgil Green (1, 3, 3, 0), Jamaal Charles (1, 1, 1, 1)

Carries: C.J. Anderson (20, 25, 8, 20), Jamaal Charles (10, 9, 9, 5)

RZ Targets: C.J. Anderson (1, 2, 1, 2), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 3, 0, 2), Bennie Fowler (2, 1, 1, 0), Demaryius Thomas (0, 0, 1, 1), Virgil Green (0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (5, 5, 1, 2), Jamaal Charles (4, 1, 2, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: C.J. Anderson (3, 1, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (2, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Aqib Talib (4-26-0, 4-28-1, 0, 2-12-0), Bradley Roby (5-77-1, 6-59-0, 2-6-1, 2-16-0), Chris Harris Jr. (2-8-1, 3-24-0, 2-53-0, 3-33-0)

Observations: Bye.





Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (16, 13, 8, 12, 12), Bruce Ellington (2, 0, 7, 4, 3), Ryan Griffin (1, 0, 6, 5, 4), Lamar Miller (2, 3, 1, 5, 3), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 6, 3), C.J. Fiedorowicz (4, 0, 0, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 3, 0, 1)





Carries: Lamar Miller (17, 18, 14, 19, 15), D'Onta Foreman (1, 12, 8, 13, 4), Bruce Ellington (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)





RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (3, 0, 0, 2, 2), Ryan Griffin (0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Bruce Ellington (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), D'Onta Foreman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 0, 2, 5, 3), D'Onta Foreman (0, 4, 2, 1, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Johnathan Joseph (0, 1-22-0, 2-26-1, 1-28-0, 3-75-0), Johnthan Banks (0, 0, 3-89-1, 2-17-0, 2-22-0), Kareem Jackson (2-24-0, 4-112-0, 3-37-0, 3-27-0, 7-71-1), Kevin Johnson (3-46-0, 5-24-0, 0, 0, 0)

Observations: Deshaun Watson had just 31 pass attempts Sunday night, but DeAndre Hopkins saw 39 percent of the target share (no surprise.) Hopkins trails only Antonio Brown in targets. Brown and Hopkins are the only two receivers in the league who’ve seen at least 60 targets this season. Lamar Miller played a season-high 88 percent of snaps on Sunday night. The Texans opened as 11-point favorites at home against the Browns next week. Boxscore watchers will love Will Fuller's four touchdowns in two games, but he's averaging just 4.5 targets and three receptions per game — he should regress quite quickly.

Indianapolis Colts





Targets: T.Y. Hilton (7, 6, 9, 6, 9), Kamar Aiken (2, 9, 1, 5, 7), Jack Doyle (3, 8, 5, 7, 0), Donte Moncrief (4, 8, 3, 3, 3), Frank Gore (1, 2, 1, 3, 4), Robert Turbin (1, 1, 2, 0, 2), Marlon Mack (1, 1, 0, 0, 1),





Carries: Frank Gore (10, 14, 25, 12, 14), Marlon Mack (10, 6, 0, 0, 9), Robert Turbin (2, 3, 5, 6, 4), Matt Jones (0, 0, 1, 4, 0)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (1, 2, 2, 0, 1), Donte Moncrief (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 0, 0),





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 4, 3, 0, 3), Robert Turbin (1, 1, 0, 3, 1), Marlon Mack (3, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Robert Turbin (1, 0, 0, 2, 1), Marlon Mack (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Frank Gore (0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Quincy Wilson (1-28-0, 6-171-1, 0, 0, 0), Rashaan Melvin (6-46-0, 3-41-0, 3-47-1, 4-28-1, 5-48-0), Vontae Davis (0, 0, 0, 5-101-0, 3-45-0)





Observations: T.Y. Hilton continues to crush at home for the Colts. Since 2014, Hilton as averaged 18.13 fantasy points (PPR) per game. Marlon Mack played just 21 snaps, but of his 21 snaps, he saw a touch on 59 percent of them. Frank Gore barely out-touched Mack 17:10. It’s possible Mack has earned a larger role within this offense.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (4, 12, 7, 3, 4), Allen Hurns (4, 7, 3, 10, 3), Leonard Fournette (3, 5, 4, 5, 1), Keelan Cole (2, 3, 4, 6, 1), Marcedes Lewis (2, 2, 5, 4, 2), Chris Ivory (2, 4, 2, 3, 0)





Carries: Leonard Fournette (26, 14, 17, 24, 28), Chris Ivory (9, 6, 6, 9, 8)





RZ Targets: Allen Hurns (1, 2, 2, 2, 0), Marcedes Lewis (0, 0, 3, 2, 0), Keelan Cole (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (7, 1, 4, 0, 4), Chris Ivory (1, 0, 1, 1, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, 1, 2, 0, 1), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): A.J. Bouye (3-28-0, 4-88-0, 0, 4-55-0, 1-18-0), Aaron Colvin (2-9-0, 4-48-0, 2-15-0, 2-18-0, 10-59-0), Jalen Ramsey (3-23-0, 0, 1-3-0, 3-16-0, 5-100-0)





Observations: Leonard Fournette’s averaging an exceptional 24.4 toucher per game, which trails only Le’Veon Bell and Ezekiel Elliott. The Jaguars have done a good job limiting turnovers this season as they keep the ball out Blake Bortle's hands. They rank 26th in pass attempts, and first in rushing attempts this season. Their stout defense has allowed them to play ball-control football with Fournette.





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (7, 10, 1, 8, 11), Tyreek Hill (8, 6, 8, 6, 6), Albert Wilson (5, 3, 4, 4, 3), Kareem Hunt (5, 3, 1, 4, 4), Chris Conley (4, 4, 1, 4, 3), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 2, 5, 2)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (17, 13, 17, 21, 29), Tyreek Hill (2, 1, 3, 0, 0), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Albert Wilson (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Travis Kelce (1, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 3, 0, 1, 2), Albert Wilson (1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Charcandrick West (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (2, 3, 3, 4, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 0, 1, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Marcus Peters (0, 6-71-0, 3-20-0, 4-71-2, 4-55-2), Phillip Gaines (3-57-0, 3-48-1, 3-30-0, 1-13-0, 1-22-0), Terrance Mitchell (4-96-0, 5-70-0, 8-137-0, 2-17-0, 4-94-3)





Observations: Kareem Hunt’s outstanding rookie season continued Sunday night, with 29 carries for 107 yards. He’s averaging a league-best 121.8 rushing yards per game while averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. Travis Kelce was on his way to a massive game before being knocked out with a concussion. He played 51 percent of the snaps but strung together an 8-98 game on 11 targets.





Los Angeles Chargers





Targets: Keenan Allen (10, 10, 9, 11, 12), Melvin Gordon (6, 8, 2, 3, 8), Tyrell Williams (7, 4, 7, 6, 2), Travis Benjamin (4, 3, 8, 5, 3), Antonio Gates (3, 4, 5, 5, 3), Hunter Henry (0, 7, 0, 3, 8), Austin Ekeler (2, 0, 1, 2, 6), Branden Oliver (1, 0, 6, 1, 0)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (18, 9, 17, 10, 20), Branden Oliver (4, 3, 8, 2, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 1, 4), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (1, 0, 1, 2, 3), Hunter Henry (0, 1, 0, 1, 3), Antonio Gates (0, 2, 0, 1, 1), Melvin Gordon (1, 1, 0, 0, 2), Austin Ekeler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Branden Oliver (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (2, 1, 2, 0, 5), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Inside 5 Carries: Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Melvin Gordon (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Casey Hayward (5-81-0, 3-43-0, 1-17-0, 2-17-0, 5-119-2), Desmond King (0, 5-57-0, 2-16-0, 3-57-0, 0), Trevor Williams (1-2-0, 3-41-0, 1-7-0, 2-21-0, 2-16-0)





Observations: Melvin Gordon was playing the squeaky wheel role this week after voicing his frustrations of not getting enough touches. He got the grease in this one as he saw 26 touches and throttled the Giants’ defense for 163 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Hunter Henry finally out-snapped Antonio Gates 59:41, while out-targeting him 8:3. Hopefully, this trend continues as the season goes on. Keenan Allen saw another target-heavy game with 12 targets. He is now one of two receivers with at least nine targets in every game this season.

Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 15, 11, 7, 10), DeVante Parker (0, 9, 10, 8, 1), Kenny Stills (0, 5, 10, 3, 2), Julius Thomas (0, 3, 5, 4, 4), Jay Ajayi (0, 2, 3, 1, 3)





Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 28, 11, 12, 25), Damien Williams (0, 0, 2, 1, 3), Jarvis Landry (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 3, 0, 0, 1), Julius Thomas (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), DeVante Parker (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 4, 0, 0, 3)





Inside 5 Carries: Jay Ajayi (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Alterraun Verner (0, 0, 1-69-1, 0, 0), Bobby McCain (0, 1-4-0, 0, 10-97-0, 1-0-0), Byron Maxwell (0, 3-48-0, 4-64-0, 0, 0), Cordrea Tankersley (0, 0, 0, 6-36-1, 5-41-0), Xavien Howard (0, 10-87-0, 2-14-0, 4-43-0, 2-14-0)





Observations: The Dolphins have averaged just 10.5 points per game as their offense continues to struggle. Jay Cutler attempted 26 passes and with DeVante Parker knocked out, Jarvis Landry saw 10 targets. Jay Ajayi sees plenty of volume, but his efficiency has been horrible behind this horrible offensive line. Until this offense can figure something out, Ajayi’s upside is limited.

New England Patriots





Targets: Chris Hogan (5, 6, 6, 9, 11), James White (5, 8, 1, 12, 9), Brandin Cooks (7, 4, 7, 6, 8), Rob Gronkowski (6, 9, 10, 5, 0), Danny Amendola (7, 0, 5, 7, 8), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 3, 1, 2), Rex Burkhead (3, 4, 0, 0, 0), Dwayne Allen (2, 1, 2, 1, 0)





Carries: Mike Gillislee (15, 18, 12, 12, 12), James White (10, 2, 5, 1, 2), Dion Lewis (2, 4, 2, 4, 7), Rex Burkhead (3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Chris Hogan (3, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Chris Hogan (0, 3, 2, 3, 1), Rob Gronkowski (2, 1, 2, 1, 0), Danny Amendola (1, 0, 0, 2, 2), James White (0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Rex Burkhead (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dwayne Allen (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Mike Gillislee (8, 5, 1, 2, 2), James White (6, 0, 0, 0, 2), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 0, 3, 1), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rex Burkhead (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Mike Gillislee (4, 1, 0, 1, 0), James White (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Eric Rowe (3-45-0, 3-70-0, 0, 3-35-0, 0), Jonathan Jones (0, 4-62-0, 5-69-1, 1-3-0, 2-49-0), Malcolm Butler (5-29-0, 4-40-1, 2-10-0, 5-55-1, 4-84-0), Stephon Gilmore (1-4-0, 2-40-0, 4-54-0, 2-53-1, 4-34-0)





Observations: With Rob Gronkowski missing this game, four different players saw eight or more targets against the Buccaneers. Chris Hogan led the team with 11 targets. James White went from seeing one target in Week 4, to nine targets in Week 5. It just goes to show that the Patriots’ usage can be challenging to gauge at times. Except for Mike Gillislee, who has seen between 12-18 carries each game, but doesn’t have a single target — Gillislee has a dangerously low floor in PPR leagues.

New York Jets





Targets: Robby Anderson (8, 4, 6, 6, 5), Jermaine Kearse (9, 5, 3, 7, 4), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 6, 4, 8), Bilal Powell (6, 2, 0, 5, 5), Jeremy Kerley (0, 3, 5, 5, 4), Matt Forte (5, 4, 0, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 2, 0, 2, 3), ArDarius Stewart (5, 0, 1, 0, 0),





Carries: Bilal Powell (7, 6, 15, 21, 2), Elijah McGuire (0, 6, 7, 10, 11), Matt Forte (6, 9, 8, 0, 0), ArDarius Stewart (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





RZ Targets: Bilal Powell (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Jermaine Kearse (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), ArDarius Stewart (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jeremy Kerley (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Matt Forte (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Buster Skrine (1-47-0, 2-3-1, 6-65-0, 4-57-0, 2-46-1), Darryl Roberts (0, 1-6-0, 6-51-1, 1-10-0, 0), Juston Burris (0, 5-49-2, 3-49-0, 0, 0), Marcus Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 5-59-0), Morris Claiborne (1-21-0, 3-29-0, 2-21-0, 0, 7-84-0)





Observations: Over the last three weeks, Austin Seferian-Jenkins ranks sixth in targets among tight ends, and he has at least four receptions in each game over that span. Bilal Powell is in jeopardy of missing their Week 6 game against the Patriots as he wasn't able to return in this game after leaving with an injury. Jets beat reporters are expecting Elijah McGuire to see a heavy workload. Being that he was an excellent receiver in college, he can still thrive in this matchup, even as large underdogs.

Oakland Raiders





Targets: Amari Cooper (13, 5, 5, 8, 2), Jared Cook (5, 6, 6, 8, 6), Michael Crabtree (7, 6, 3, 0, 8), Seth Roberts (1, 1, 5, 5, 4), DeAndre Washington (2, 3, 6, 1, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 2, 6, 1), Marshawn Lynch (2, 2, 1, 1, 2), Jalen Richard (1, 2, 1, 1, 2),





Carries: Marshawn Lynch (18, 12, 6, 9, 12), Jalen Richard (5, 6, 2, 2, 9), DeAndre Washington (3, 6, 1, 1, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 3, 2, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (4, 0, 1, 1, 1), Jared Cook (0, 1, 1, 2, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), DeAndre Washington (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (1, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (3, 3, 0, 0, 3), Jalen Richard (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Marshawn Lynch (2, 3, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): David Amerson (2-34-0, 4-62-2, 4-80-1, 2-35-0, 0), Dexter McDonald (1-9-0, 0, 0, 1-1-0, 2-21-0), Gareon Conley (0, 1-8-0, 3-27-0, 0, 0), Sean Smith (2-4-0, 0, 2-44-1, 4-35-0, 3-114-0), T.J. Carrie (3-19-0, 5-38-0, 6-59-0, 1-10-0, 5-48-0)





Observations: Michael Crabtree seemed to thrive, even with E.J. Manuel starting. Crabtree caught six of his eight targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. He leads the Raiders with 19 receptions, 252 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Amari Cooper has just 118 receiving yards and hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 1. Derek Carr is expected back in Week 6 against the Chargers.

Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (11, 11, 14, 9, 19), LeVeon Bell (6, 4, 7, 6, 10), Martavis Bryant (6, 4, 8, 5, 8), Jesse James (8, 5, 4, 3, 5), Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 4, 6, 4, 6)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (10, 27, 15, 35, 15), Martavis Bryant (0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Juju Smith-Schuster (0, 2, 2, 1, 2), Antonio Brown (0, 1, 2, 1, 2), Jesse James (3, 0, 1, 0, 0), LeVeon Bell (1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Martavis Bryant (0, 0, 2, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (3, 5, 4, 8, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: LeVeon Bell (0, 0, 1, 2, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Artie Burns (3-11-1, 3-20-0, 1-0-0, 4-30-0, 3-25-0), Joe Haden (7-109-0, 1-24-0, 0, 5-48-0, 0), Mike Hilton (2-12-0, 6-39-0, 1-10-0, 1-7-0, 0)

Observations: The Steelers missed the memo last week that the Jaguars were No. 1 against the pass and 32nd against the run. You have to wonder what was going on when Le’Veon Bell saw 15 carries against a defense allowing over 140 rushing yards per game to opposing backfields. Instead, they let Ben Roethlisberger throw 55 (!) times, for 312 yards and five interceptions. Martavis Bryant, Antonio Brown, and Bell all have tremendous ceilings, but it’s capped by Roethlisberger’s erratic play.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Rishard Matthews (9, 5, 10, 8, 6), Delanie Walker (9, 4, 6, 7, 5), Eric Decker (8, 5, 5, 2, 6), Corey Davis (10, 3, 0, 0, 0), DeMarco Murray (2, 2, 2, 2, 5), Taywan Taylor (2, 1, 3, 1, 1), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (12, 9, 14, 7, 14), Derrick Henry (6, 14, 13, 6, 4), Taywan Taylor (0, 2, 1, 1, 1), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rishard Matthews (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Eric Decker (3, 0, 1, 0, 0), Rishard Matthews (1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Corey Davis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (0, 5, 1, 0, 0), DeMarco Murray (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Delanie Walker (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Adoree' Jackson (4-47-1, 4-42-0, 5-54-1, 4-42-1, 2-15-0), Brice McCain (2-28-0, 0, 2-22-0, 2-36-0, 0), LeShaun Sims (0, 4-42-0, 2-44-1, 6-43-1, 3-14-0), Logan Ryan (1-19-1, 3-39-1, 6-73-0, 4-57-0, 1-6-0)





Observations: Predictably, the Titans’ offense struggled behind Matt Cassel as they totaled just 188 total yards against the Dolphins. Derrick Henry’s snap-count plummeted in this game as DeMarco Murray out-snapped him 49:11 and out-touched him 18:4. With playing just 35 percent of the Titan’s snaps this season, Henry doesn’t have much of floor to stand on at the moment.





