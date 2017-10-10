Week 5 NFC Targets/Touches

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (13, 6, 15, 7, 10), Andre Ellington (3, 5, 8, 14, 10), Jaron Brown (0, 11, 6, 12, 6), J.J. Nelson (6, 7, 3, 4, 6), John Brown (9, 0, 0, 7, 7), Jermaine Gresham (4, 0, 9, 3, 2), David Johnson (9, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Johnson (0, 0, 2, 3, 1)

Carries: Chris Johnson (0, 11, 12, 13, 9), Andre Ellington (0, 2, 5, 5, 1), David Johnson (11, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3, 1, 4, 2, 0), Jaron Brown (0, 2, 2, 1, 0), Jermaine Gresham (2, 0, 2, 1, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 1, 2, 0), J.J. Nelson (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), John Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Budda Baker (0, 2-13-0, 0, 0, 1-72-1), Justin Bethel (5-94-2, 3-35-0, 3-76-1, 3-48-0, 5-90-1), Patrick Peterson (1-6-1, 1-16-0, 1-0-0, 2-34-0, 2-26-0), Tyrann Mathieu (6-74-0, 1-14-0, 2-66-0, 6-52-0, 1-1-0)

Observations: Over the last four weeks, Andre Ellington (36) trails only Larry Fitzgerald (38) in targets on the Cardinals. Not only that, but he leads all running backs with 36 backfield targets over the last four weeks, and trails only Duke Johnson in running back receiving yards. Ellington will boast a significant floor in PPR leagues when the Cardinals are underdogs. Jaron Brown played 80 percent of the wide receiver snaps this week, but it was a 15 percent decrease from Week 4. A healthier J.J. Nelson saw his snap count increase from 29 percent in Week 4, to 53 percent. John Brown played 20 percent fewer snaps than Jaron, but he ran seven more pass routes. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Arizona, but Carson Palmer is dropping back 40-plus times per game due to their abysmal rushing game.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (5, 9, 12, 4), Mohamed Sanu (9, 6, 6, 3), Tevin Coleman (6, 2, 5, 6), Taylor Gabriel (4, 3, 6, 5), Austin Hooper (2, 2, 2, 7), Devonta Freeman (2, 2, 3, 2), Justin Hardy (0, 2, 0, 6)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12, 19, 21, 18), Tevin Coleman (8, 6, 6, 9), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Taylor Gabriel (2, 0, 0, 3), Austin Hooper (0, 1, 1, 2), Devonta Freeman (0, 1, 2, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 2, 1), Julio Jones (0, 1, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 1), Justin Hardy (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (2, 2, 6, 4), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 1), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, 2, 3, 2), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (7-41-0, 7-77-0, 8-109-0, 1-6-0), Desmond Trufant (3-43-1, 2-26-0, 3-20-0, 1-9-1), Robert Alford (4-44-0, 8-91-1, 3-45-0, 2-26-0)

Observations: Bye.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (7, 5, 11, 6, 7), Devin Funchess (2, 7, 10, 9, 8), Kelvin Benjamin (5, 8, 2, 4, 6), Ed Dickson (1, 3, 1, 4, 5), Curtis Samuel (0, 3, 5, 0, 2), Jonathan Stewart (2, 1, 2, 1, 3)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18, 15, 12, 14, 18), Christian McCaffrey (13, 8, 4, 6, 3),

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Devin Funchess (0, 1, 0, 3, 1), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Jonathan Stewart (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 2, 2, 3), Christian McCaffrey (1, 2, 1, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (0, 2-21-0, 3-17-0, 2-51-0, 1-5-0), Daryl Worley (5-46-0, 4-27-0, 3-22-2, 0, 2-12-0), James Bradberry (4-42-0, 3-21-0, 3-77-1, 5-51-0, 2-19-0)

Observations: Since Greg Olsen has been out, Devin Funchess owns 28 percent of the Panthers’ market share of targets. Christian McCaffrey and Funchess own 53 percent of the Panthers’ target share over the last three weeks. Since Week 3, Funchess has been the WR10 in PPR leagues. Over the last three weeks, Ed Dickson has only run 89 pass routes, while being targeted 10 times. He has 245 receiving yards, but 71 percent of his production in the last three weeks came from last week.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Tarik Cohen (12, 9, 4, 4, 1), Zach Miller (6, 9, 3, 2, 7), Kendall Wright (4, 10, 0, 4, 5), Deonte Thompson (2, 5, 2, 9, 0), Josh Bellamy (4, 7, 0, 6, 0), Jordan Howard (5, 1, 5, 4, 0), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 2, 3, 4), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 3, 0, 4)

Carries: Jordan Howard (13, 9, 23, 18, 19), Tarik Cohen (5, 7, 12, 6, 6), Benny Cunningham (0, 0, 0, 5, 1)

RZ Targets: Kendall Wright (0, 4, 0, 1, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Zach Miller (2, 2, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Howard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Deonte Thompson (0, 2, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (2, 0, 5, 1, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 0, 2, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Bryce Callahan (2-10-0, 1-8-0, 3-21-0, 1-2-1, 4-19-0), Kyle Fuller (4-39-0, 4-42-0, 7-82-0, 3-57-0, 4-47-1), Marcus Cooper Sr. (2-33-0, 4-36-1, 1-10-0, 3-65-1, 0), Prince Amukamara (0, 0, 1-7-1, 1-8-1, 2-20-0)

Observations: Tarik Cohen’s snap count has decreased every week since Week 2. Week 2: 63 percent, Week 3: 43 percent, Week 4: 26 percent, Week 5: 28 percent. The return of Benny Cunningham has eaten into his playing time with Cunningham playing 24 and 23 percent of snaps the last two weeks.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Dez Bryant (9, 16, 2, 13, 8), Jason Witten (9, 13, 4, 2, 10), Cole Beasley (5, 8, 1, 6, 6), Terrance Williams (7, 5, 4, 6, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 5, 4, 5, 2), Brice Butler (3, 2, 2, 2, 2), Alfred Morris (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (24, 9, 22, 21, 29), Alfred Morris (4, 0, 0, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Dez Bryant (3, 3, 1, 0, 2), Jason Witten (1, 3, 0, 1, 1), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Brice Butler (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Terrance Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 1, 2, 5, 7), Alfred Morris (2, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 1, 0, 3, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Anthony Brown (1-6-0, 7-62-1, 3-48-2, 2-15-0, 4-42-1), Chidobe Awuzie (3-22-0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jourdan Lewis (0, 3-22-1, 5-33-0, 1-19-0, 3-31-1), Nolan Carroll (3-27-0, 3-67-0, 0, 0, 0), Orlando Scandrick (1-12-0, 0, 3-67-0, 3-19-1, 3-36-0)

Observations: Ezekiel Elliott is now one of five running backs to see at least 40 percent of their team’s offensive looks through the first five weeks (carry + target.) In an odd turn of events, Coley Beasley turned in a two-touchdown performance as three of his six targets, and two of his four receptions came from within the red zone. The Cowboys have a bye in Week 6.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (12, 4, 11, 5, 8), Marvin Jones (2, 5, 6, 5, 8), Theo Riddick (7, 3, 9, 2, 5), Eric Ebron (3, 5, 7, 4, 4), T.J. Jones (4, 0, 3, 5, 4), Kenny Golladay (7, 3, 5, 0, 0), Ameer Abdullah (4, 0, 3, 4, 1)

Carries: Ameer Abdullah (15, 17, 14, 20, 10), Theo Riddick (1, 9, 0, 4, 2), Dwayne Washington (6, 3, 0, 0, 0), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 3, 3, 3), Golden Tate (2, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Golden Tate (1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Eric Ebron (0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), T.J. Jones (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ameer Abdullah (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Marvin Jones (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ameer Abdullah (4, 0, 0, 2, 2), Dwayne Washington (2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ameer Abdullah (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Zach Zenner (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Darius Slay (2-9-0, 5-55-0, 7-68-0, 2-43-0, 5-71-2), DJ Hayden (4-74-0, 0, 2-23-0, 2-20-0, 2-1-0), Nevin Lawson (5-57-0, 2-25-0, 3-27-0, 1-24-0, 3-36-0), Quandre Diggs (1-4-0, 4-31-0, 2-44-2, 1-6-0, 1-7-0)

Observations: Due to game-flow issues, Ameer Abdullah saw just 10 carries for 31 yards in this game. The Panthers have now allowed 80 or fewer rushing yards in four of five games this season. Abdullah will have a better matchup against the Saints in Week 6, but it’s another spot where game-flow may be an issue as they travel to New Orleans. With a paltry 12 percent target share, Eric Ebron now has single-digit receiving yards in three of his last five games. He could have safely been dropped a few weeks ago.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (7, 10, 6, 5, 11), Martellus Bennett (6, 11, 4, 7, 3), Randall Cobb (13, 9, 0, 4, 5), Jordy Nelson (8, 0, 9, 7, 4), Ty Montgomery (4, 7, 12, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Ty Montgomery (19, 10, 12, 5, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 13, 19), Jamaal Williams (2, 2, 1, 4, 1), Randall Cobb (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 1, 3, 3, 3), Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 4, 2, 2), Martellus Bennett (0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 4, 4), Ty Montgomery (1, 1, 5, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 3, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Damarious Randall (4-59-0, 4-87-0, 3-20-0, 2-7-1, 1-10-1), Davon House (0, 1-19-0, 0, 0, 1-2-1), Josh Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 3-30-0, 1-8-0), Kevin King (0, 1-12-0, 6-76-0, 3-36-0, 2-9-0), Quinten Rollins (5-58-0, 6-61-0, 0, 0, 5-41-1)

Observations: With Ty Montgomery ruled out, Aaron Jones dominated backfield snaps as he out-snapped Jamaal Williams 53:2. Jones throttled the Sean Lee-less Cowboys’ defense for 125 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Due to Montgomery’s insane usage this season, there is a strong chance Jones stays in the mix after this performance. 10 days after a grueling hit on Thursday night, Davante Adams came back to lead the Packers in snaps (93 percent), targets (11), receptions (seven) and scored twice. Jordy Nelson was targeted just four times, playing 82 percent of the snaps. It’s being reported that he is dealing with a hamstring issue.





Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (5, 4, 7, 6, 8), Cooper Kupp (6, 6, 2, 7, 8), Todd Gurley (6, 4, 7, 8, 4), Tyler Higbee (3, 1, 3, 6, 8), Sammy Watkins (5, 2, 7, 2, 4), Tavon Austin (1, 3, 0, 2, 5)

Carries: Todd Gurley (19, 16, 28, 23, 14), Tavon Austin (2, 2, 3, 6, 6), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (1, 1, 1, 2, 3), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 2, 1, 1), Gerald Everett (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Robert Woods (0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (2, 3, 8, 3, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 3, 0, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (1, 2, 6, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Kayvon Webster (1-32-0, 0, 0, 6-46-1, 1-6-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-1-0, 4-48-0, 2-56-0, 2-5-0, 4-20-0), Trumaine Johnson (2-25-0, 1-16-0, 6-139-0, 4-80-0, 3-32-0)

Observations: For a second, I thought Jeff Fisher was calling the plays for this game when I kept seeing Tavon Austin receiving carries for the Rams. Not only that, but Austin led the Rams in targets and carries from inside the red zone this week. Todd Gurley saw 16 touches to Austin’s nine. Cooper Kupp now has at least one red zone target through the first five weeks; he is tied with Gurley for a team-high 26.3 percent of the Rams’ red zone targets.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (10, 6, 8, 8, 8), Stefon Diggs (8, 6, 11, 7, 4), Kyle Rudolph (3, 6, 2, 4, 9), Jerick McKinnon (3, 5, 2, 2, 6), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 2, 2)

Carries: Jerick McKinnon (3, 3, 2, 2, 16), Latavius Murray (2, 3, 2, 7, 12), Stefon Diggs (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Adam Thielen (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Stefon Diggs (3, 0, 2, 0, 0), Adam Thielen (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Kyle Rudolph (2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jerick McKinnon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (1, 0, 0, 2, 2), Jerick McKinnon (1, 0, 0, 0, 3)

Inside 5 Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Mackensie Alexander (1-12-0, 2-14-0, 4-44-0, 3-32-0, 1-17-0), Terence Newman (3-42-0, 2-35-1, 5-42-1, 0, 2-21-0), Trae Waynes (8-90-1, 2-60-0, 5-70-0, 4-43-0, 4-44-0), Xavier Rhodes (3-32-0, 4-54-0, 4-36-0, 1-4-0, 0)

Observations: If Monday night was any indicator of how to manage this backfield, Jerick McKinnon is “the guy.” He out-snapped Latavius Murray 47:22 and out-touched him 22:14. McKinnon has struggled in the past, but this is the best offensive line he has had to run behind since he had starting opportunities. McKinnon crushed, with 146 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. The best thing about McKinnon is he’ll be game-flow independent due to his exceptional receiving ability. Stefon Diggs was in and out of this game with a groin injury, playing 70 percent of the snaps, so that will be something to monitor this week.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (8, 10, 8, 11), Alvin Kamara (6, 7, 5, 10), Mark Ingram (5, 5, 4, 8), Ted Ginn (5, 6, 3, 2), Coby Fleener (6, 4, 1, 4), Brandon Coleman (3, 6, 1, 1), Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 2, 0)

Carries: Mark Ingram (6, 8, 14, 14), Adrian Peterson (6, 8, 9, 4), Alvin Kamara (7, 1, 2, 5), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0, 4), Michael Thomas (0, 2, 2, 1), Coby Fleener (3, 1, 0, 0), Brandon Coleman (1, 1, 1, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 2, 0, 0), Mark Ingram (0, 1, 1, 0), Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 1, 1, 1), Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0, 2), Adrian Peterson (1, 1, 1, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 0, 1, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 1, 0), Alvin Kamara (1, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): De'Vante Harris (4-50-1, 2-60-0, 1-7-0, 0), Ken Crawley (0, 0, 4-30-0, 4-36-0), Marshon Lattimore (2-33-0, 3-25-0, 0, 3-18-0), P.J. Williams (4-95-0, 6-87-1, 3-29-0, 0)

Observations: Bye.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (0, 5, 13, 15, 8), Evan Engram (5, 7, 7, 11, 4), Brandon Marshall (4, 5, 11, 10, 3), Sterling Shepard (8, 4, 10, 5, 2), Shane Vereen (10, 3, 2, 2, 5), Paul Perkins (3, 2, 2, 2, 0), Orleans Darkwa (1, 1, 1, 0, 4), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 5)

Carries: Paul Perkins (7, 7, 9, 9, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 11, 11), Orleans Darkwa (3, 3, 7, 0, 8), Shane Vereen (0, 6, 1, 5, 5), Sterling Shepard (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Odell Beckham (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (1, 1, 4, 0, 0), Odell Beckham (0, 0, 3, 1, 0), Brandon Marshall (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Evan Engram (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 6, 0), Paul Perkins (2, 0, 2, 0, 0), Shane Vereen (0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 2, 0, 0)

Inside 5 Carries: Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Orleans Darkwa (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Paul Perkins (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (2-21-0, 3-13-0, 2-11-0, 4-52-0, 1-8-0), Eli Apple (8-99-1, 4-44-1, 5-53-1, 4-38-1, 4-71-0), Janoris Jenkins (2-43-0, 0, 4-38-0, 3-27-0, 3-40-0), Ross Cockrell (0, 2-18-0, 0, 0, 3-34-0)

Observations: The Giants had a rough outing as almost every single one of their receivers went down with injury. Odell Beckham is out for the year, Brandon Marshall is done for the year, Sterling Shepard is day-to-day, and Dwayne Harris out for the year with a fractured foot. Their backfield is a wasteland as Orleans Darkwa, Wayne Gallman, and Shane Vereen all played between 29 and 39 percent of the backfield snaps. Gallman led them with an 11-52 line on the ground and added five receptions for 25 yards. However, since Darkwa’s health is also in question, Gallman may be in for increased workload. The downside to this is they travel to Denver face the Broncos in Week 6.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (8, 10, 10, 8, 12), Alshon Jeffery (7, 13, 8, 6, 4), Nelson Agholor (8, 3, 3, 4, 5), Torrey Smith (3, 8, 5, 3, 4), Wendell Smallwood (1, 2, 2, 6, 0), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1, 0, 1, 0)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (14, 0, 12, 16, 14), Wendell Smallwood (4, 3, 12, 10, 0), Corey Clement (0, 0, 6, 10, 7), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (0, 1, 2, 0, 3), Alshon Jeffery (0, 2, 0, 1, 1), Nelson Agholor (1, 1, 1, 1, 0), LeGarrette Blount (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (2, 0, 3, 3, 2), Corey Clement (0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Kenjon Barner (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Torrey Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: LeGarrette Blount (1, 0, 3, 3, 0), Corey Clement (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jalen Mills (10-108-0, 5-63-0, 12-85-2, 4-38-0, 4-60-1), Jaylen Watkins (2-30-0, 2-26-0, 0, 0, 0), Patrick Robinson (2-11-0, 1-10-0, 5-103-1, 1-20-0, 5-80-0), Rasul Douglas (0, 4-22-0, 7-59-0, 4-141-1, 2-27-0)

Observations: Through five weeks, Zach Ertz is sitting with 48 targets, 32 receptions, and 387 receiving yards. He ranks sixth in targets, tied for third in receptions, and sixth in receiving yards.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Pierre Garcon (10, 5, 10, 8, 11), Marquise Goodwin (6, 6, 5, 2, 11), Carlos Hyde (6, 6, 4, 6, 1), George Kittle (6, 2, 3, 3, 9), Aldrick Robinson (2, 0, 4, 12, 1), Matt Breida (0, 2, 4, 3, 5)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (9, 15, 25, 16, 8), Matt Breida (4, 4, 3, 9, 10)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (1, 0, 1, 0, 4), Marquise Goodwin (1, 1, 2, 0, 2), Carlos Hyde (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Pierre Garcon (0, 2, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 1, 12, 3, 1), Matt Breida (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 0, 7, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Dontae Johnson (2-56-1, 3-27-0, 3-56-1, 5-87-0, 7-127-0), K'Waun Williams (0, 7-69-0, 6-63-0, 11-90-0, 4-26-0), Rashard Robinson (1-25-0, 5-46-1, 3-66-0, 5-62-1, 1-15-0)

Observations: Over the last two weeks, George Kittle has run the second-most pass routes among tight ends (tied with Jason Witten), but his overall target share is lacking with three or fewer targets in three of his five games. Although, the nine targets last week was encouraging. Kyle Shanahan decided to ride the “hot hand” at running back, and in return, Carlos Hyde played just 46 percent of the snaps. He was out-touched by Matt Breida 13:9. Give Hyde’s hip injury and Breida cutting into his workload; this could be a potential timeshare brewing.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (4, 9, 15, 3, 8), Jimmy Graham (7, 2, 11, 6, 8), Paul Richardson (7, 5, 7, 3, 5), Tyler Lockett (3, 9, 3, 5, 4), C.J. Prosise (0, 6, 5, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 5), Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Eddie Lacy (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Carries: Eddie Lacy (5, 0, 0, 11, 9), Thomas Rawls (0, 5, 0, 0, 8), C.J. Prosise (4, 0, 4, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 4, 2), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Doug Baldwin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (1, 0, 2, 1, 2), Doug Baldwin (0, 2, 2, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (2, 1, 0, 0, 1), C.J. Prosise (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 2, 0, 0, 2), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Eddie Lacy (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Thomas Rawls (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Jeremy Lane (1-14-0, 3-23-0, 3-27-0, 0, 0), Justin Coleman (4-43-0, 0, 0, 2-19-0, 5-66-0), Richard Sherman (2-16-0, 4-38-0, 2-22-0, 0, 1-12-0), Shaquill Griffin (6-52-0, 1-5-0, 3-27-0, 4-41-1, 6-58-0)

Observations: Pete Carroll stated that Eddie Lacy would be treated as the starter, but he played just 28 percent of the team’s snaps, although he led them with nine carries that he turned into just 19 yards. None of the Seahawks backfield runners own much standalone value.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (0, 9, 12, 11, 8), DeSean Jackson (0, 7, 7, 6, 9), Adam Humphries (0, 3, 10, 7, 5), Cameron Brate (0, 3, 4, 6, 9), Charles Sims (0, 3, 1, 1, 7), O.J. Howard (0, 3, 1, 4, 1), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 3, 1), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 3)





Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 19, 5, 16, 3), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 13), Charles Sims (0, 2, 2, 1, 1)





RZ Targets: Cameron Brate (0, 0, 1, 2, 3), Mike Evans (0, 2, 0, 3, 1), Adam Humphries (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Charles Sims (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 7, 0, 1, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Brent Grimes (0, 7-92-0, 0, 3-20-0, 1-10-0), Robert McClain (0, 6-61-1, 2-26-0, 5-65-0, 3-21-0), Ryan Smith (0, 2-23-0, 5-118-2, 0, 0), Vernon Hargreaves (0, 4-43-0, 6-120-1, 8-97-0, 6-94-1)





Observations: In his first game back in action, Doug Martin played 36 percent of the snaps, but he led the Tampa backfield with 13 carries. No other running back saw more than three carries. Martin will clearly be the guy going forward. O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate have played similar snaps this season, but the main difference is Howard is being used more as a blocker. Howard has spent 62 percent of his snaps blocking, compared to 25 percent for Brate (PFF.) Brate is out-targeting Howard 22:9 on the season.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Terrelle Pryor (11, 4, 4, 5), Chris Thompson (5, 7, 7, 2), Jamison Crowder (7, 5, 6, 1), Jordan Reed (8, 6, 0, 5), Ryan Grant (6, 2, 4, 3), Vernon Davis (1, 1, 5, 3), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 2, 3), Rob Kelley (1, 0, 0, 1), Samaje Perine (0, 1, 1, 0)





Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 21, 19, 6), Rob Kelley (10, 12, 0, 7), Chris Thompson (3, 3, 8, 6), Mack Brown (0, 0, 6, 0)





RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (2, 0, 2, 0), Ryan Grant (1, 1, 0, 1), Terrelle Pryor (2, 0, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Reed (1, 0, 0, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 0, 0), Vernon Davis (0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Samaje Perine (0, 5, 2, 1), Rob Kelley (0, 2, 0, 2), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 2, 0), Mack Brown (0, 0, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Rob Kelley (0, 0, 0, 1)





Coverage Data (via PFF): Bashaud Breeland (2-31-0, 1-2-0, 2-16-0, 7-67-1), Josh Norman (2-25-0, 2-36-0, 1-7-0, 1-21-0), Kendall Fuller (4-24-0, 4-29-0, 2-17-0, 2-32-0), Quinton Dunbar (0, 0, 0, 3-14-0)





Observations: Bye.





