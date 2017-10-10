Waiver Wire: Week 6

Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Welcome to the 6th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2017 season. Big injuries keep coming hard and fast, with Odell Beckham suffering a season-ending ankle injury in a game the Giants lost Brandon Marshall to another season-ending ankle injury and Sterling Shepard to a less serious ankle issue. DeVante Parker exited on Sunday with an ankle injury of his own, Travis Kelce suffered a concussion, Charles Clay suffered a multi-week knee injury, and Bilal Powell came down with a calf issue. That is all without mentioning the season-ending injury to J.J. Watt. Unlike last week, however, these injuries do not create any clear fantasy value, making for a relatively thin week on the wire.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-owns, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players owned in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



Three steps to fantasy football glory. Buy the Rotoworld Season Pass, stay up to date on all the breaking news at the Rotoworld News Page, and follow @Rotoworld_FB and @RMSummerlin on Twitter. Championship.



The Drop List

QB: Eli Manning

RB: Jacquizz Rodgers, Jamaal Williams

WR: Odell Beckham, Donte Moncrief

TE: Charles Clay



I have learned too many lessons about burying Eli early, but he has to travel to Denver this week, face the Seahawks the next week, and then is on bye. With no healthy receivers, he is unlikely to be usable the next three weeks, making him a drop candidate. Rodgers could be stashed for those interested in handcuffs, but he played just 13 snaps in Doug Martin’s first game back, and that total is likely to decrease. Williams played just two snaps behind Aaron Jones against the Cowboys. I am holding Moncrief where possible, but Andrew Luck’s return keeps being pushed back while Moncrief continues to lose snaps to Kamar Aiken. Clay will hopefully return this year and be useful, but spending a bench spot on a tight end likely to miss a month does not make much sense.





Editor’s Note: FanDuel is hosting the Rotoworld Beat the Writers Series, where you can play against five Rotoworld football writers for your chance at cash prizes and free entry into their Sunday Million. Put your knowledge to the test!

Quarterbacks

1. Jacoby Brissett

2. Case Keenum

3. Brian Hoyer



Running Backs

Aaron Jones owned in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.

1. Jerick McKinnon

2. Elijah McGuire

3. Matt Breida

4. Marlon Mack

5. Alex Collins

6. D’Onta Foreman

7. Wayne Gallman

8. Orleans Darkwa



Wide Receivers

1. John Brown

2. Cooper Kupp

3. JuJu Smith-Schuster

4. Ricardo Louis

5. Nelson Agholor

6. Mike Wallace

7. Marquise Goodwin

8. Roger Lewis



Tight Ends

1. Austin Seferian-Jenkins

2. Austin Hooper

3. Jack Doyle

4. Ed Dickson

5. Tyler Higbee

6. Ryan Griffin



Defense/Special Teams

1. Atlanta Falcons

2. Washington Redskins

3. Tennessee Titans

Looking Ahead: Los Angeles Rams



Kickers

1. Dustin Hopkins

2. Brandon McManus

3. Ryan Succop

Looking Ahead: Wil Lutz



QUARTERBACKS

1. Jacoby Brissett, Colts – Owned in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues

I shied away from Brissett last week because the 49ers are better on defense than people think, and Brissett had failed to top 10 points in two of three starts. Despite not throwing for a touchdown, Brissett topped that total against San Francisco, and he had his best day as a passer. In a very ugly week for streamers, he is an option on Monday night in a great matchup against the Titans.



2. Case Keenum, Vikings – Owned in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

Keenum has not done anything special since shredding Tampa Bay, and Sam Bradford could still conceivably start this week, although he did not look anywhere near healthy on Monday night. All of that said, Keenum has a good matchup at home against the Packers, making him worth a look in a bad week.



3. Brian Hoyer, 49ers – Owned in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues

Hoyer has two 300-yard, two-touchdown performances in his last three games – along with a rushing score in one – but he has accounted for zero touchdowns in his other three contests. His performance against the Colts was also far from convincing until the final quarter, and Washington has been solid against the pass this year, although they will be without Josh Norman. This is more of a dart throw, but it may be necessary in a tough week.



Watch List: It would be great if Sam Bradford were healthy enough to be on this list in a good matchup against the Packers, but he did not look anywhere close to ready on Monday night…Josh McCown is in a similar spot as Hoyer in that it is a good matchup in a game which could force him to throw, but the Patriots may have figured something out last week, and McCown’s upside looks like 200 yards and a couple touchdowns…Jared Goff came back to earth a bit against the Seahawks, and the road does not get any easier with a trip to Jacksonville on deck…The Giants’ defense has not been as good as we thought it would be, but Trevor Siemian has reverted to his low-end QB2 self since his four-touchdown day in Week 2…Jay Cutler is matchup proof in that he is not worth playing regardless of the matchup…Mitchell Trubisky did not put up the numbers to enter the streaming conversation in his first start, and he has a road date with the Ravens up next.



