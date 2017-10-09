Dynasty First Down: Week 5

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a new dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more for just $19.99.

Risers:

Devin Funchess, WR CAR

When he entered the league as a member of the class of 2015, there was a mixed opinion about the outlook for Panthers WR Devin Funchess, who was listed as a tight end for the University of Michigan. As a Wolverine, Funchess had been a difference maker, but as a full time wideout, he was raw and needed much refinement to his game. It shouldn’t have come as a surprise then that the first two seasons for Funchess were not considered a success as he finished WR65 and WR88, despite a massive lack of competition in Carolina. There were few signs that his third season would be different as Funchess was barely targeted in the season opener, finishing the week as WR70. Since that time though, Funchess has been the WR8 overall, including a WR2 finish in Week Four in which he logged his first career multiple touchdown game. Funchess was back among the top 12 fantasy receivers this week, pending Monday Night Football, and he finally has his doubters starting to believe.

Despite his disappointing season long production in his initial two seasons, Funchess drew some dynasty hype prior to the 2016 season and his dynasty ADP is evidence of this. He hit a high mark in August of last year, being drafted at 58 overall, but once the season started, his value began to plummet and by this past July, Funchess was being selected with the 181st pick, on average. As he continues to play well, this ADP will rise as it has moved from 181 to 128 over the past three months.



