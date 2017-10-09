Odell Beckham's Injury

Monday, October 9, 2017

Charles Clay ’s knee injury. Battling knee issues for literally years, Clay was barely touched on the play that knocked him out. A cart was quickly summoned and Clay’s day was through. Tyrod Taylor ’s only legitimate weapon through five weeks, Clay’s loss for any amount of time would be brutal for the Bills. It’s quite possible he’s done for the season. Nick O’Leary and converted-quarterback Logan Thomas are the next men up at tight end.

DeShone Kizer ’s overdue benching. Kizer’s second trip to the sideline in as many weeks is probably permanent. Kizer committed two more turnovers in the first half, giving him NFL-worst marks in interceptions (nine) and giveaways (11). In his place, Kevin Hogan went nuts, completing 16-of-19 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Hogan was taking advantage of a good matchup, but that’s something Kizer has yet to do. Hogan has now produced as many touchdown passes as Kizer (three) in 121 fewer attempts. For Week 6, Hogan gets the Texans’ injury-depleted defense.

Aaron Jones ’ big day in place of Ty Montgomery . Buried on the depth chart for the season’s first three weeks, Jones flashed in Montgomery and Jamaal Williams ’ Week 4 absence. Sunday, he buried Williams, and put heat on TyMont, who was averaging just 3.30 yards per carry before injuring his ribs. Jones’ 125 rushing yards against the Cowboys were more than double Montgomery’s season high on the ground. Jones earned his yards, slashing through holes and doing major damage after first contact. He’s not going to banish Montgomery to the bench, but he’s certainly busted Montgomery’s three-down monopoly. It’s even possible Jones initiates a hostile takeover on early downs, returning TyMont to his more natural role of pass-catching specialist. These are just guesses, but Jones needs to be 100 percent owned.

DeVante Parker (ankle) leaves the stadium on crutches. Parker went down in the first quarter of the dumpster-fire Dolphins’ narrow win over the Matt Cassel -”led” Titans. Encouragingly, Parker was spotted running sprints on the sideline, but he couldn’t get the go-ahead to check back in. Perhaps he couldn’t cut, or perhaps the Dolphins didn’t want to further risk Parker’s health in a game they surmised they could win without him. Whatever it was, it’s still another injury for the third-year pro, who has pretty much never stopped racking up ailments as an NFLer. Most of them have been minor, but it’s hard to be a true No. 1 when you’re always slowed by something. If Parker can get cleared, he has an approachable Week 6 matchup in the Falcons.

Ben Roethlisberger ’s descent into Bortlesville. For the first time ever, Roethlisberger tossed five interceptions. Two of them were housed for touchdowns, helping the Jaguars to a 30-9 victory in a game where their quarterback threw for 95 yards. Ben, as you could imagine, was simply awful, and afterward wondered aloud if he still has what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. The answer is that there’s still a canyon between Roethlisberger and Landry Jones , but that he needs to get over whatever has been ailing him. His 300-yard effort against the Jags — solely the product of garbage time — was his first since last Week 10. Now 35, Roethlisberger has suffered injuries to every conceivable body part. He’s probably slowing down. Five interceptions or not, it’s still hard to believe it’s for good.

For Beckham, the prognosis is brutal, but not necessarily a career-alterer. He has youth and world-class athleticism on his side. As of this moment, there’s every reason to believe he will be ready for next season. For the Giants, about the only thing that’s clear for 2018 is that they need Beckham to be a part of it.

The immediate situation is dire for the Giants. Beckham wasn’t their only receiver to get hurt Sunday. Absurdly, there was also Brandon Marshall (ankle), Sterling Shepard (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot). That leaves Roger Lewis as their only healthy wideout. This is not a joke. Harris has already been declared out for the season, while Marshall and Shepard are certain to miss Week 6. This, as the G-Men must head to Denver to take on the Broncos’ elite defense in primetime. It’s possible, if not probable, Victor Cruz has been given a call. He alone would not be enough reinforcement. The Giants need to sign a bare minimum of two wideouts.

It’s hard to say whom the loss is most devastating for, Beckham, the Giants or the NFL. For Beckham, it delays his assault on the history books and complicates what had been a straightforward contract case (paid, big). For the Giants, it throws their roster situation into sharp relief. This is an elderly team whose window is slamming shut. Eli Manning isn’t going to pull another Lazarus out of his hat without his All-Pro No. 1 wideout. For the NFL, it robs a league in transition — Peyton Manning is gone, Tom Brady is soon to follow, and Drew Brees , Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers aren’t getting any younger — of one of its brightest young stars.

Then, it happened. With time winding down in a game the Giants were putting on ice, Beckham skied for catch No. 6. Instead, he came down with a season-ending injury, getting his troublesome ankle rolled underneath Casey Hayward , a(n excellent) cornerback whom Beckham earlier roasted for a 48-yard touchdown. Sensing trouble, panicked Chargers players immediately signalled for the Giants’ training staff. A distraught Beckham could only writhe. As many of his teammates fought back tears, Beckham himself cried, knowing that his age-25 season had come to an end. A broken ankle was later confirmed.

In four years as an NFL comet, Odell Beckham has opened himself up to questioning on many fronts. His toughness has never been one of them. Gutting through a left ankle issue, Beckham piled up 16 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4. Along the way, he picked up a right index finger injury, an ailment that, according to Sunday’s CBS broadcast booth, left him “in a ton of pain” and “really concerned.” Naturally, after an early tape job, he played through it, snagging five more passes for 97 yards and his third touchdown in as many weeks.

In four years as an NFL comet, Odell Beckham has opened himself up to questioning on many fronts. His toughness has never been one of them. Gutting through a left ankle issue, Beckham piled up 16 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4. Along the way, he picked up a right index finger injury, an ailment that, according to Sunday’s CBS broadcast booth, left him “in a ton of pain” and “really concerned.” Naturally, after an early tape job, he played through it, snagging five more passes for 97 yards and his third touchdown in as many weeks.





Then, it happened. With time winding down in a game the Giants were putting on ice, Beckham skied for catch No. 6. Instead, he came down with a season-ending injury, getting his troublesome ankle rolled underneath Casey Hayward, a(n excellent) cornerback whom Beckham earlier roasted for a 48-yard touchdown. Sensing trouble, panicked Chargers players immediately signalled for the Giants’ training staff. A distraught Beckham could only writhe. As many of his teammates fought back tears, Beckham himself cried, knowing that his age-25 season had come to an end. A broken ankle was later confirmed.





It’s hard to say whom the loss is most devastating for, Beckham, the Giants or the NFL. For Beckham, it delays his assault on the history books and complicates what had been a straightforward contract case (paid, big). For the Giants, it throws their roster situation into sharp relief. This is an elderly team whose window is slamming shut. Eli Manning isn’t going to pull another Lazarus out of his hat without his All-Pro No. 1 wideout. For the NFL, it robs a league in transition — Peyton Manning is gone, Tom Brady is soon to follow, and Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers aren’t getting any younger — of one of its brightest young stars.





The immediate situation is dire for the Giants. Beckham wasn’t their only receiver to get hurt Sunday. Absurdly, there was also Brandon Marshall (ankle), Sterling Shepard (ankle) and Dwayne Harris (foot). That leaves Roger Lewis as their only healthy wideout. This is not a joke. Harris has already been declared out for the season, while Marshall and Shepard are certain to miss Week 6. This, as the G-Men must head to Denver to take on the Broncos’ elite defense in primetime. It’s possible, if not probable, Victor Cruz has been given a call. He alone would not be enough reinforcement. The Giants need to sign a bare minimum of two wideouts.





For Beckham, the prognosis is brutal, but not necessarily a career-alterer. He has youth and world-class athleticism on his side. As of this moment, there’s every reason to believe he will be ready for next season. For the Giants, about the only thing that’s clear for 2018 is that they need Beckham to be a part of it.





Five Week 5 Storylines





Ben Roethlisberger’s descent into Bortlesville. For the first time ever, Roethlisberger tossed five interceptions. Two of them were housed for touchdowns, helping the Jaguars to a 30-9 victory in a game where their quarterback threw for 95 yards. Ben, as you could imagine, was simply awful, and afterward wondered aloud if he still has what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. The answer is that there’s still a canyon between Roethlisberger and Landry Jones, but that he needs to get over whatever has been ailing him. His 300-yard effort against the Jags — solely the product of garbage time — was his first since last Week 10. Now 35, Roethlisberger has suffered injuries to every conceivable body part. He’s probably slowing down. Five interceptions or not, it’s still hard to believe it’s for good.





DeVante Parker (ankle) leaves the stadium on crutches. Parker went down in the first quarter of the dumpster-fire Dolphins’ narrow win over the Matt Cassel-”led” Titans. Encouragingly, Parker was spotted running sprints on the sideline, but he couldn’t get the go-ahead to check back in. Perhaps he couldn’t cut, or perhaps the Dolphins didn’t want to further risk Parker’s health in a game they surmised they could win without him. Whatever it was, it’s still another injury for the third-year pro, who has pretty much never stopped racking up ailments as an NFLer. Most of them have been minor, but it’s hard to be a true No. 1 when you’re always slowed by something. If Parker can get cleared, he has an approachable Week 6 matchup in the Falcons.





Aaron Jones’ big day in place of Ty Montgomery. Buried on the depth chart for the season’s first three weeks, Jones flashed in Montgomery and Jamaal Williams’ Week 4 absence. Sunday, he buried Williams, and put heat on TyMont, who was averaging just 3.30 yards per carry before injuring his ribs. Jones’ 125 rushing yards against the Cowboys were more than double Montgomery’s season high on the ground. Jones earned his yards, slashing through holes and doing major damage after first contact. He’s not going to banish Montgomery to the bench, but he’s certainly busted Montgomery’s three-down monopoly. It’s even possible Jones initiates a hostile takeover on early downs, returning TyMont to his more natural role of pass-catching specialist. These are just guesses, but Jones needs to be 100 percent owned.





DeShone Kizer’s overdue benching. Kizer’s second trip to the sideline in as many weeks is probably permanent. Kizer committed two more turnovers in the first half, giving him NFL-worst marks in interceptions (nine) and giveaways (11). In his place, Kevin Hogan went nuts, completing 16-of-19 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Hogan was taking advantage of a good matchup, but that’s something Kizer has yet to do. Hogan has now produced as many touchdown passes as Kizer (three) in 121 fewer attempts. For Week 6, Hogan gets the Texans’ injury-depleted defense.





Charles Clay’s knee injury. Battling knee issues for literally years, Clay was barely touched on the play that knocked him out. A cart was quickly summoned and Clay’s day was through. Tyrod Taylor’s only legitimate weapon through five weeks, Clay’s loss for any amount of time would be brutal for the Bills. It’s quite possible he’s done for the season. Nick O’Leary and converted-quarterback Logan Thomas are the next men up at tight end.





Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.





Five More Week 5 Storylines





Jared Goff comes back down to earth. Goff entered the week No. 1 in yards per attempt (9.16), No. 8 in yards (1,072) and tied for sixth in touchdowns (seven). He exited having uncorked more off-target throws (16) in a single game than any quarterback so far this season (per ESPN). Goff committed three turnovers, each of them brutal. Goff’s giveaways were the difference in a game the Rams lost 16-10 at home. Goff has now completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes in back-to-back contests, and three times in five starts. He’s slowly undercutting the narrative that new coach Sean McVay has already single-handedly saved his career. It wasn’t all lowlights Sunday, as Goff did make what should have been the game-winning pass to Cooper Kupp. The rookie simply dropped it. Goff will be severely tested again in Week 6, where the Rams must travel to Jacksonville.





Amari Cooper hits rock bottom. Playing with No. 2 quarterback E.J. Manuel, Cooper caught one pass for eight yards. It came in the fourth quarter of a non-competitive game. Manuel is the easy scapegoat, but his presence didn’t prevent Michael Crabtree from posting 6/82/1. Cooper now has just four catches for 23 yards over his past three games, and only 13/118/1 all season. Rookie 49ers TE George Kittle posted half those numbers on one drive Sunday. Cooper seems to be in the throes of a confidence crisis, causing his coach to recently implore fans to keep the faith. We have seen Cooper be successful at the NFL level. It’s not like he’s a never-was. It’s just getting increasingly difficult to insist the turnaround should be right around the bend. Casey Hayward and the Chargers loom for Week 6. Positively, Derek Carr (back) could already be back.





Eric Ebron going full Amari Cooper. Ebron bottomed out against the Panthers, posting season lows in receptions (one) and yards (six). Astonishingly, it was the third time this year Ebron tallied fewer than 10 yards. One of his missed connections was a dropped touchdown, an all-too-frequent occurrence for the former first-round pick. He ceded two scores to blocker Darren Fells, who now has twice as many touchdowns as Ebron (2-1). Ebron has a solid Week 6 matchup in the Saints, but we know there’s no such thing for the mistake-prone seam stretcher. Ebron has given up the TE1 ghost for good, and is a low upside TE2 streamer.





Carlos Hyde’s second straight down day. Speaking afterward, coach Kyle Shanahan insisted Hyde wasn’t limited by his hip injury. That’s hard to believe, but if true, Hyde’s issues are even bigger than we thought. Hyde was out-snapped and out-produced by Matt Breida against the Colts. As Shanahan said, Breida had the “hot hand,” but the reality is, Hyde hasn’t been the same since first tweaking his hip on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. When healthy, he’s still the clear leader of the backfield. The problem, as usual, for Hyde is that “when healthy” has been rare throughout his four-year career.





Ed Dickson going bonkers. Dickson caught five passes for 175 yards. The 30 year old blew away his previous career high for yardage by 96, notching receptions of 18, 64, 57, 13 and 23 yards. I have not taken Dickson seriously as a fantasy threat since Greg Olsen’s injury. Dickson certainly has, and now has eight grabs for 237 yards across his past two games. Considering the current landscape at tight end, there’s no choice but to insert Dickson into the TE1 mix.





Questions





1. So, is Ryan Tannehill actually the best player in the NFL?





2. Speaking of the Dolphins, what’s the deal with … you know what, I don’t want to know.





3. Does “The Sound of Silence” play on loop on Ben McAdoo’s headset?





Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)





QB: Sam Bradford (vs. GB), Jacoby Brissett (@TEN), Josh McCown (vs. NE), Mitchell Trubisky (@BAL)

RB: Wayne Gallman, Alex Collins, Marlon Mack, Jerick McKinnon, Matt Breida, Elijah McGuire

WR: Cooper Kupp, Nelson Agholor, Kendall Wright, Ricardo Louis, Roger Lewis

TE: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Ed Dickson, Tyler Kroft, David Njoku, George Kittle, Tyler Higbee

DEF: Falcons (vs. MIA), Redskins (vs. SF), Bucs (@ARZ), Rams (@JAX), Bears (@BAL)





Stats of the Week





Football Outsiders’ Scott Kacsmar believes Deshaun Watson is the first quarterback in league history to have two games of four-plus touchdowns in his first four starts.





Speaking of Watson, Will Fuller has caught four touchdowns in two games. He caught two in 14 with Brock Osweiler/Tom Savage.





Jay Cutler’s 3.54 YPA against the Titans was his second lowest in a game where he attempted at least 20 passes. It’s appearing Smokin’ Jay should have stayed retired.





Leonard Fournette is just the fifth player since the AFL/NFL merger to begin his career with a touchdown in five straight games.





Carson Wentz’s four-touchdown performance was the first of his career.





The Arizona Cardinals’ -44 point differential is the worst in the NFC. A rebuild beckons.





Awards Section





Week 5 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Deshaun Watson, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Melvin Gordon, WR A.J. Green, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR T.Y. Hilton, TE Ed Dickson





The Bright Side Award, NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus: There is something sublime about this Jets-Browns game. It's almost ... beautiful.





Cryptic Player Tweet of the Week: Whatever this means, from Eric Ebron: Some of you wouldn’t know the half. Boooo me all u want but pay attention to the whole picture #StayWoke