Matchups: SNF & MNF

Matchups: SNF & MNFSunday, October 8, 2017
Sunday Night Football
Kansas City @ Houston
Team Totals: Chiefs 23.5, Texans 22.5
Fantasy’s overall QB3 since taking over as the Texans’ starter three weeks ago, Deshaun Watson draws a road-tripping, short-week Chiefs defense that has quietly allowed the NFL’s sixth-most passing yards (992) and second-most rushing yards (93) to quarterbacks, a function of DC Bob Sutton’s man-coverage scheme which requires cover men to run downfield and turn their backs to the offense on pass plays. Both Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins have posted top-12 fantasy weeks against the Chiefs, and both set season highs in rushing yards in those games. Watson is a superior runner to both, currently leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards (148). The Chiefs are showing pass-funnel tendencies, setting up Watson for another high-ceiling week. … Vulnerable in run defense last season, Kansas City solidified its front by signing NT Bennie Logan away from Philadelphia, and through four games has limited enemy backs to a combined 87/327/3.76/4 rushing line and the NFL’s second-fewest receiving yards (93). Still, Watson’s scrambling threat and hyper efficiency have a real chance to continue to elevate Houston’s offense to a point where Lamar Miller can become matchup proof. On the season thus far, Miller has shown a 15-touch floor and 23-touch ceiling. Miller’s outlook seemed bleak just two weeks ago when D’Onta Foreman began cutting into his carries, but Houston’s entire offensive outlook has been enhanced. … Foreman has double-digit touches in three straight games and should be owned in all 12- and 14-team leagues with some standalone value and league-winning potential if something goes wrong with Miller.
Watson’s Weeks 1-4 target distribution: DeAndre Hopkins 44; Bruce Ellington 12; Ryan Griffin 11; Lamar Miller 10; Stephen Anderson 9; Braxton Miller 8; Will Fuller 6; Foreman 3. … Watson’s connection with Hopkins is eerily similar to his collegiate rapport with Mike Williams, relentlessly attacking defenses on back shoulders and out-breaking routes along the sideline. Hopkins has at least seven catches in all four games, and he runs 70% of his routes away from stationary Chiefs LCB Marcus Peters’ side of the field. For the foreseeable future, we need to have weekly exposure to Watson-Hopkins DFS stacks. (They play the Browns next week!) … Fuller returned from his collarbone injury and was a near-full-time player in last week’s win over Tennessee, logging six targets on 80% of the snaps and catching two red-zone TDs. Fuller ran a team-high 47% of his routes on Peters’ side, and his skill set doesn’t exactly portend a red-zone dominator. Nevertheless, the stock of every Texans offensive player has been elevated by Watson’s rapid emergence, and Fuller is among them. He’ll be a high-variance WR3/flex going forward. … The Eric Berry-less Chiefs gave up 6/107 to Eagles tight ends in Week 2, then limited Chargers tight ends to 2/30/0 in Week 3, then were ransacked for 5/110/0 by Redskins tight ends last Monday night. Griffin played 96% of Houston’s Week 4 snaps, has drawn target counts of 6 and 5 the past two weeks, and is worth streamer discussion versus K.C.
Alex Smith enters Week 5 with QB1, QB10, QB21, QB6 weekly finishes to face a Texans defense that has yielded just one top-15 quarterback result (Tom Brady) while allowing the NFL’s fifth-fewest yards per game (291.5). It is perhaps worth noting Smith has faced Houston three times over the past two years, including playoffs, and emerged with total-yardage/touchdown results of 188/0, 217/1, 258/3. I can’t fault anyone for riding the Smith wave after his hot first month in what has so far been a hyper-efficient Chiefs offense, but in this particular week I view him as more of a top 12-15 option than the top 5-8 scorer Smith has been so far. … Even without ILB Brian Cushing (suspension), Houston’s run defense has stayed stout by holding enemy backs to a combined 89/299/3.36/1 rushing line and NFL-low 86 receiving yards one month in. After facing the Patriots, Eagles, Chargers, and Redskins in Weeks 1-4, this projects as Kareem Hunt’s toughest to-date test on the road against one of the league’s top defensive fronts. Hunt, of course, leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (659) – by 63 yards – while averaging 20.3 touches per game. He’s an elite season-long RB1 start and pay-up-to-be-contrarian DFS play.
Smith’s Weeks 1-4 target distribution: Tyreek Hill 28; Travis Kelce 26; Albert Wilson 16; Hunt and Chris Conley 13; Charcandrick West 8. … Hill has been a weekly roller coaster with two big games (7/133/1, 5/77/1) and two sluggish ones (4/43/0, 5/35/0), but his ceiling keeps him in every-week WR2 territory as a player whose floor potential we’re just going to have to live with each game. Hill is averaging nearly seven touches per game and is always a threat to go the distance. It is perhaps notable that Hill’s two big games came on the road, and he is back on the road in Houston. … The only other fantasy-viable pass catcher in Kansas City is Kelce, whose receiving lines against the Texans over the past two years are 5/34/0, 8/128/0, 6/106/2. Even though Houston is perennially tough on tight ends, supremely-talented Kelce has gotten the better of this matchup more often than not. To date, tight ends to face the Texans are Delanie Walker (3/51/0), Rob Gronkowski (8/89/1), Tyler Eifert (3/42/0), and Marcedes Lewis (0/0).
Score Prediction: Texans 24, Chiefs 23
Monday Night Football
Minnesota @ Chicago
Team Totals: Vikings 21.5, Bears 18.5
Mercifully scrapping the Mike Glennon experiment after four weeks, the Bears will turn to Mitchell Trubisky against a Vikings defense that has yielded one fantasy quarterback finish above QB16 despite an opening-month gauntlet of Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston, and Matthew Stafford. The Vikings have allowed just 2-of-20 enemy passers to reach 300 yards since the start of 2016, and Trubisky will debut with the NFL’s worst receiver corps. I’m still keeping the light on for Trubisky as an immediate two-quarterback-league play based in large part on his athleticism. He possesses plus speed (4.67), was a legitimate scrambling threat in college, and the Bears proactively put his mobility to use on boots and rollouts all preseason, where Trubisky rushed five times for 48 yards and was hyper efficient as a passer with a 67.9% completion rate, three touchdowns, and no turnovers. … As mobile quarterbacks can elevate their teams’ running games by causing hesitation and even freeze amongst front-seven defenders and/or by simply adding a new offensive dimension defenses must account for, Trubisky’s insertion bodes positively for Jordan Howard, who shook off a turbulent Weeks 1-2 to amass 20-plus touches in consecutive weeks, and now has an 11-day layoff to overcome any lingering issues from his early-season shoulder injury. The Vikings, of course, have been nails against the run, limiting enemy backs to a combined 83/269/3.24/1 rushing line and the NFL’s fifth-fewest receiving yards (110). Howard is a volume-driven, borderline RB1. … After tallying touch totals of 13 > 15 > 16 in Weeks 1-3, Tarik Cohen was surprisingly minimized in the Bears’ game plan in last Thursday night’s loss to Green Bay, managing 48 scoreless yards on a season-low ten touches and playing only 26% of the snaps. A primary reason was increased involvement for perennial troll Benny Cunningham, who returned from his high ankle sprain to nearly equal Cohen’s playing time (24%) and swipe 11 passing-down snaps.
Trubisky’s preseason touchdowns went to Cunningham, now-free agent Victor Cruz, and Bears practice-squad WR Tanner Gentry. At least among players presently on the 53-man roster, we have no tangible evidence of a “rapport” between Trubisky and any particular Bears pass catcher. … Zach Miller is my best bet for a productive Monday nighter against the Vikings, who yielded 5/54/1 to Coby Fleener in Week 1, 6/50/1 to Bears tight ends in Week 3, and 7/82/0 to Lions tight ends in Week 4. Albeit with Glennon quarterbacking, Miller ranks second on the Bears in targets (20) and first in targets inside the ten-yard line (2). … Slot men to face the Vikings in the first month were Golden Tate (3/29/0), Adam Humphries (6/68/0), Eli Rogers/JuJu Smith-Schuster (7/59/1), and Brandon Coleman/Tommylee Lewis (4/65/0). I’m approaching Kendall Wright as a low-floor, relatively low-ceiling WR4/flex option here.
The Vikings are a difficult team to analyze because we don’t know their starting quarterback. For the sake of a writeup, I’ll assume it’s Case Keenum. Even in two-QB leagues, I’m fading Keenum at Soldier Field after another brutal outing in Week 4. … Latavius Murray was the Vikings’ lead back following Dalvin Cook’s ACL tear, logging 19 snaps post-Cook injury to Jerick McKinnon’s six and nine touches to McKinnon’s two. This is a wait-and-see week for Minnesota's backfield. Chicago has played lights-out run defense, limiting enemy backs to a 90/325/3.61/4 rushing line and the NFL’s fourth-fewest receiving yards (96). … Keenum’s Weeks 2-4 target distribution: Stefon Diggs 24; Adam Thielen 22; Kyle Rudolph 12; Jerick McKinnon 9; Jarius Wright 5; Murray 2. … The good news for Diggs is Chicago has been shredded by No. 1 WRs in three straight games, namely Antonio Brown (10/110/1), Mike Evans (7/93/1), and Jordy Nelson (4/75/2). The bad news is Diggs’ quarterback is Keenum, who completed two passes for 27 yards to Diggs the last time they played together in a road game. Diggs is best viewed as a volatile WR2/3. … Same goes for slot man Thielen, whose floor does look higher than Diggs’ with five catches in all three of Keenum’s starts. … Rudolph has dudded each game this season to the extent that he simply can’t be trusted until he puts something into a box score. I do think there’s a chance Cook’s injury could benefit Rudolph if the Vikings’ run games goes in the gutter and OC Pat Shurmur becomes compelled to have Rudolph block less and run short, higher-percentage routes more.
Score Prediction: Bears 21, Vikings 20
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter
.
