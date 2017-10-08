Week 5 Live Blog

Sunday, October 8, 2017

The NFL is back for Week Five's action, which also marks the first bye weeks of the season (other than the surprise Week One byes for Miami and Tampa Bay). The Falcons, Broncos, Saints and Redskins are all taking the week off, so be sure those players are out of your lineups.

(2:09PM) I did not know that WR Brandon Tate was still in the league, but he just caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from QB Tyrod Taylor to tie the game in Cincy. Taylor has 100 passing yards with halftime approaching.

(2:05PM) The Giants WR corps just got very thin, very quickly. With Sterling Shepard already on the sidelines, veteran Brandon Marshall stayed down on the field after a long missed pass and had to be carted off the field.

(2:01PM) A bad ankle has forced another young WR off the field as Giants WR Sterling Shepard hopped off the field. Team medical staff is checking him on the siedlines.

(1:53PM) Here's a surprise option for top-scoring fantasy TE of the week...Carolina's Ed Dickson. The veteran already has three grabs for 140 yards from QB Cam Newton and his latest long reception led to a shuttle pass from Newton to rookie RB Christian McCaffrey, his first career score.

(1:50PM) Bengals QB Andy Dalton connected again with WR AJ Green, his fifth catch of the day, but this one might have been costly as Dalton limped to the sidelines following the play. He was able to quickly return to the field, but this could be a situation to monitor moving forward.

(1:47PM) A pair of quick scoring updates...the Lions found the end zone to take the lead over Carolina on a short run from RB Zach Zenner. A fumble from QB Matt Cassel led to a defensive score for the Miami defense. Cassel also seemed banged up on the play. Veteran QB Brandon Weeden, signed earlier this week, is next in line.

(1:44PM) The Chargers are on the board and RB Melvin Gordon is hoping to break his cold streak as he scores on a six-yard reception from QB Philip Rivers. Gordon has 51 total yards from scrimmage in the game.

(1:43PM) Some injury news...after being checked in the sideline medical tent, Bills TE Charles Clay limped to a cart and was taken to the locker room with what is being called a knee injury. Dolphins WR DeVante Parker is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

(1:39PM) Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette appears to be a matchup-proof fantasy option. He just scored his fourth touchdown of the season, diving over the line for a score. Fournette has 34 yards on ten carries and his team leads over the Steelers.

(1:38PM) The blowout is on in Philadelphia as QB Carson Wentz threw his third score of the day, a 59-yarder to deep threat WR Torrey Smith. Wentz also has 121 passing yards along with his three scores.

(1:35PM) Bills TE Charles Clay, one of the very few reliable options for QB Tyrod Taylor, has suffered a leg injury after a low hit from a Bengals defender. Clay needed assistance from the field and appeared to be unable to put any weight on his foot.

(1:32PM) The winless Giants, hosting the winless Chargers, are looking strong early on. After an early safety on a bad Chargers snap, Giants RB Orleans Darkwa powered through the Chargers defense for a 23-yard touchdown run. Darkwa now has 58 yards on six carries, while rookie RB Wayne Gallman, expected to have a big role, has just one carry in the first quarter. This looks to be a hot hand situation and that is Darkwa today.

(1:29PM) Today was supposed to be a huge day for Miami WR DeVante Parker, but the emerging star has been forced from the field with an ankle injury. More on this injury as it is reported.

(1:25PM) The Eagles have scored again and QB Carson Wentz has his second touchdown pass of the day to a tight end as Zach Ertz fought to cross the line on an 11-yard reception. The Eagles lead 14-0 and this could force QB Carson Palmer to throw the ball more than planned the rest of the afternoon.

(1:24PM) Many expected 49ers WR Pierre Garcon to have a nice day in Indy and it is certainly starting well. Garcon already has five receptions for 51 yards as the Niners and Colts are tied at 3 late in the first quarter.

(1:16PM) Soon after the Eagles broke the touchdown seal, the Bengals joined the party as QB Andy Dalton and WR AJ Green connected for a 77-yard score in the pouring Cincinnati rain. Green caught all three passes from Dalton for 99 yards, already sporting over 18 fantasy points.

(1:14PM) The first touchdown of the day comes from the Eagles after QB Carson Wentz found TE Trey Burton in the corner of the end zone for a 15-yard score. The Eagles lead the Cardinals 7-0.

(1:10PM) After TE Eric Ebron dropped a sure touchdown, the Lions settled for a field goal from K Matt Prater, giving Detroit an early lead against the Carolina.

(1:08PM) Steelers WR Antonio Brown took some heat this week after showing his displeasure with the offense a week ago. This week is starting well as Brown hauled in a 49-yard pass from QB Ben Roethlisberger to get Pittsburgh near the red zone.

(1:05PM) I'll admit...I didn't expect the first game note of the day to be related to a sack, but Browns DE Myles Garrett, making his NFL debut, took down Jets QB Josh McCown on his very first snap as an NFL defender. The top overall pick missed the first four games with an ankle injury.

(12:53PM) In the later games, Raiders QB Derek Carr and Packers RB Ty Montgomery are expected to sit out, while Packers WR Davante Adams should play. Vikings QB Sam Bradford is still unsure of his playing status for Monday Night Football and would obvioulsy be a risk to wait on for fantasy players.

(12:49PM) Here's a quick look at some notable actives and inactives for the early games...

IN: Chargers WR Tyrell Williams, Jaguars WR Marqise Lee, Cardinals WRs J.J. Nelson and John Brown, and Steelers WR Martavis Bryant

OUT: Jets RB Matt Forte, Bengals TE Tyler Eifert, Giants RB Paul Perkins, Titans WR Corey Davis, Titans QB Marcus Mariota, Colts TE Jack Doyle, Bengals WR John Ross, Eagles RB Wendell Smallwood, Browns WR Kenny Britt, Lions WR Kenny Golladay and Bills WR Jordan Matthews