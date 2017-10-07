Weather: Week 5 Forecasts

Saturday, October 7, 2017

Weather affected Thursday Night’s game as the wind reached levels of over 15 MPH, the general threshold of what starts to impact passes. I’m not sure you can entirely blame both quarterback’s woes on the weather but it definitely played a factor. The box scores looked great, with both throwing for 300+ yards and a touchdown, but it was slightly deceiving. Tom Brady started off cold and missed a few opportunities early in the game including a chunk gain to Chris Hogan which was intercepted. Brady picked it up after that drive, but still wasn’t able to put the game out of hand with multiple redzone visits which resulted in field goals rather than touchdowns. Jameis Winston played relatively poorly all game, but his highlight mistake was missing a streaking Desean Jackson for what would have been a 60+ yard touchdown.



Looking forward to Week 5, there are a few obvious games where weather might come into play. Both are already expected to be two of the lower scoring games in the week with Vegas totals of 39.5 (Bills-Bengals) and 42.5 (Jaguars-Steelers). Monitoring the weather prior to both of those games, which are at 1:00 PM ET, could be an important factor in playing options such a Ben Roethlisberger and Martavis Bryant.



Cause for Concern



Check the weather in these two games before kickoff.



Buffalo at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): This game already has one of the lowest expected point totals by Vegas and may also feature inclement weather. There’s expected to be rain on Sunday in Cincinnati and potentially throughout the entire game. It isn’t supposed to be a heavy rain, but could cause for some players to slip on certain plays. Beyond the rain, 76 degree weather with cloudy skies are expected. At the moment the forecast isn’t bad enough to bench anyone you plan on starting, but if the rain is heavier than the forecast it could be a good time to bench some fringe starters such as Joe Mixon or Charles Clay.



Jacksonville at Pittsburgh (1:00 PM ET): Blake Bortles will have to go up against a tough Pittsburgh defense at Heinz field in inclement weather. There’s expected to be rain throughout the entire day in Pittsburgh, potentially creating a slippery field. 73 degree temperatures are expected with a slight breeze. The forecast shouldn’t be a reason to bench any studs, but could potentially be a reason to rely on a different flex player as this game may not see as much production. Keep a close eye on the weather leading up to kickoff.



Week 5 Worry-Free Weather



N.Y. Jets at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): Two of the worst teams in the NFL will match up in Cleveland in Week 5. The Jets have exceeded pre-season expectations so far with a whopping 2-2 record while the Browns are still winless. The weather won’t be a factor in this one with 71 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies are forecasted.



Tennessee at Miami (1:00 PM ET): This game will feature tropical weather in Miami as 88 degree weather with 65% humidity and mostly cloudy skies. The humidity is expected to make it “feel-like” close to 100 degrees around kick-off. Despite the heat, there’s no cause for concern



San Diego at N.Y. Giants (1:00 PM ET): Two underwhelming veterans in Eli Manning and Philip Rivers will square off at MetLife Stadium in Week 5. 74 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies are expected. Start fantasy players from this game as usual.



Arizona at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): A good matchup will feature gloomy weather at Lincoln Financial Field. 72 degree temperatures with overcast skies and a chance of rain are expected in Sunday’s game. Fantasy players in this game can be started as usual.



Seattle at L.A. Rams (4:05 PM ET): The Los Angeles Rams lead the league in points per game and will now face off against a normally tough Seattle defense. Both teams will enjoy 70 degree temperatures with clear skies and a slight breeze. Weather isn’t a concern meaning you can start all fantasy options as usual.



Baltimore at Oakland (4:05 PM ET): Baltimore will travel out to Oakland where there’s 71 degree temperatures with clear skies expected during the game. It’s forecasted to be partly cloudy in the morning, but nothing to worry about with close to a 0% chance of precipitation during the game.

Minnesota at Chicago (8:30 PM ET, Monday): The No.2 overall pick in the 2016 draft will make his NFL debut on Monday night in Chicago. Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears will be taking on the Vikings in 69 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies. The wind is currently forecasted to be 10 MPH, nothing which should cause concern, but the Windy City is oftentimes predictable. The wind is something to watch out for leading up to Monday night’s game and if it takes a turn for the worse Trubisky's first start could be a disastrous one.

Home Teams Are Dome Teams



Four games will be played in domes, including the Sunday night matchup between the Chiefs and Texans.



Carolina at Detroit (1:00 PM ET)

San Francisco at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)

Green Bay at Dallas (4:25 PM ET)

Kansas City at Houston (8:30 PM ET)