Injury Report: Week 5

Injury Report: Week 5Friday, October 6, 2017
Week 5 of the fantasy football season is here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 5 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Titans @ Dolphins
*Corey Davis (hamstring) and S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) remain out, but the real story is Marcus Mariota, who was limited all week by a hamstring injury and listed as questionable on the final report. Mariota said on Friday he is optimistic about playing, but he was reportedly limited to stationary throws all week in practice. He has all the makings of a game-time decision, but ultimately it would be surprising if he suits up. Matt Cassel will get the start if Mariota cannot go, which would be a big downgrade for the entire offense despite a great matchup.
*Jay Ajayi (knee) sat out Thursday’s practice, but he got in a full session Friday and was left off the final report. He is good to go in a bounce-back type of matchup. Miami listed five defensive players including CB Xavien Howard (shoulder) as questionable, but all of them were full participants on Friday.
Cardinals @ Eagles
*John Brown (quad) and J.J. Nelson (hamstring) both drew questionable tags, but they should play after getting in limited practices all week. Brown is the better fantasy bet as the bigger side of what looks like a platoon. LG Alex Boone (chest) also should play through a questionable tag. LT D.J. Humphries (knee) and DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf) remain out.
*Wendell Smallwood (knee) is officially listed as questionable, but there is little chance he plays after sitting out all week. LeGarrette Blount is a solid RB2 with Smallwood sidelined, and Corey Clement should see more work. S Corey Graham (hamstring), S Jaylen Watkins (hamstring), and DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist) are questionable. CB Ronald Darby (ankle) and DT Fletcher Cox (calf) remain out.
Chargers @ Giants
*Melvin Gordon (knee) was able to practice fully all week, but the Chargers will be without backup Branden Oliver (hamstring). With Oliver out, Gordon should get all the work he was clamoring for after last week's game. Mike Williams (back) also remains out despite practicing on a limited basis the last several weeks. Tyrell Williams (neck) is questionable, but he was a full participant all week. It would be shocking if he sits. RT Joe Barksdale (foot), OLB Jatavis Brown (ankle), and TE Sean McGrath (foot) are also questionable.
*Odell Beckham dealt all week with a finger injury in addition to his ankle, but there never seemed to be any reason for worry. There was reason to worry, however, the Giants would foolishly send Paul Perkins (ribs) out again as their lead back after he got in a limited session Wednesday, but he missed Thursday and Friday before being ruled out. Orleans Darkwa (back) will return, but Wayne Gallman should get the first crack at the job. Although, with C Weston Richburg (concussion) sitting and OG John Jerry (hamstring) questionable for an already bad offensive line, Gallman may not find much fantasy success. New York has serious issues on defense, as well, with Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, knee) and Olivier Vernon (ankle) both on the wrong side of questionable. JPP did get in a limited session Friday, but Vernon did not practice all week. This is not as tough a matchup for Philip Rivers as it appeared at the start of the season.
Jets @ Browns
*Matt Forte (toe) did not practice all week and will miss his second game in a row. Even in a not-as-good-as-you-think matchup, Bilal Powell should be in most lineups – not making that mistake again. Elijah McGuire is also a FLEX option. New York will also be without DE Kony Ealy (shoulder), LB Josh Martin (ankle), and CB Darryl Roberts (hamstring). Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder) should play through a questionable tag, but CB Justin Burris (foot, questionable) looks on the doubtful side.
*Hue Jackson made it clear he would bench Kenny Britt if he could, but the receiver took care of it for him by sitting out all week with knee and groin injuries. He is doubtful along with LB Jamie Collins (concussion). Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis would seem to be the next guys up, but Duke Johnson is the only real fantasy option on this team right now with Isaiah Crowell no more than a desperation FLEX. In better news, Myles Garrett (ankle) will make his debut, although he is expected to be on a snap count, and NT Danny Shelton (calf) will play.
49ers @ Colts
*Andrew Luck (shoulder) returned to practice this week, but he should sit at least a couple more games. Jack Doyle (concussion, neck) looked like he had a chance to play after limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday, but he sat out Friday and was ruled out on the final report. With Erik Swoope (knee) on injured reserve, the Colts do not have much else at the position. Matt Jones (knee) and CB Nate Hairston (quad) are also out. Chester Rogers (hamstring) and CB Rashaan Melvin (hamstring) are questionable.
*Carlos Hyde (hip) was left off the final report, but LB Reuben Foster (ankle) remains out and will be joined on the sidelines by S Eric Reid (knee), LB Dekoda Watson (groin), and S Adrian Colbert (hamstring). Marquise Goodwin (concussion) is questionable after a limited week of practice. He still has hurdles to clear in the protocol but appears on track to play.
Panthers @ Lions
*Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and Curtis Samuel (back) are good to go, but Carolina is still without C Ryan Kalil (neck), and brother Matt Kalil is questionable after picking up a groin injury on Thursday and sitting out Friday. The Panthers also have questions on defense, with S Kurt Coleman (knee) and S Demetrious Cox (ankle) set to sit and DE Julius Peppers (shoulder) and DE Mario Addison (knee) questionable. On the bright side, Peppers is expected to play despite sitting out all week.
*Ameer Abdullah (ankle) is good to go, but the offense will be without Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Dwayne Washington (quad) again while RG T.J. Lang (back), RT Rick Wagner (ankle, shoulder), and C Travis Swanson (ankle) are questionable. Lang looks like the only lineman in real danger of sitting. Marvin Jones is a better fantasy bet with Golladay sidelined. On defense, Ezekiel Ansah (knee) will continue to play through a questionable tag, as should LBs Jarrad Davis (neck) and Tahir Whitehead (pec) as well as S Don Carey (knee). LB Paul Worrilow (knee) will sit, however, and Haloti Ngata (shoulder, questionable) could be trending that way after missing Friday’s practice.
Bills @ Bengals
*Jordan Matthews (thumb) is expected to miss a month, and LB Ramon Humber is out with a thumb injury of his own. In better news, LT Cordy Glenn (foot, questionable) looks like he will return following a full practice on Friday. CB E.J. Gaines (groin) is more questionable after sitting out Friday, but he had been limited earlier in the week. S Micah Hyde (knee) and CB Shareece Wright (back) are also questionable.
*Tyler Eifert (back) and John Ross (knee) remain out, and they will be joined on the sidelines by TE Ryan Hewitt (knee) and S Derron Smith (ankle). LB Jordan Evans (hamstring) is questionable.
Jaguars @ Steelers
*Leonard Fournette (ankle) was limited on Wednesday, but he practiced in full the rest of the week. He is good to go. I removed Marqise Lee (ribs) from my rankings on Thursday, but there at least seems to be some hope he will play after getting in a limited session Friday. Still, it will be a surprise to see him suit up. C Brandon Linder (illness), WR Jaelen Strong (hamstring), and S Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) are also questionable. LB Lerentee McCray (knee) is out.
*The Steelers’ only injury concern is RT Marcus Gilbert, who remains sidelined by a hamstring injury. Chris Hubbard will likely continue to start in his place.
Afternoon Games
Ravens @ Raiders
*Jeremy Maclin (hand) and Ben Watson (calf) were among five Ravens listed as questionable despite practicing in full Friday. Both should be good to go, but neither is an exciting fantasy option with the offense sputtering. DT Brandon Williams (foot) and TE Maxx Williams (ankle) remain out while CB Jaylen Hill (thigh) is doubtful. Brandon sitting is good news for Marshawn Lynch.
*Derek Carr (back) surprisingly returned to a limited practice Thursday, and he was listed as questionable on the final report. He worked with the second-team during Friday's practice, suggesting he is not actually going to play, but Ian Rapoport reports he is “pushing very hard.” Even a limited Carr would be an upgrade over E.J. Manuel for Oakland’s skill players. At worst, it looks like Carr will be back in Week 6. DeAndre Washington (hamstring), RG Gabe Jackson (foot), CB David Amerson (concussion), and CB Gareon Conley (shin) are also questionable. Michael Crabtree (chest) and Amari Cooper (knee) were not listed on the final report.
Packers @ Cowboys
*Ty Montgomery was able to get in limited work all week despite multiple broken ribs, but he was listed as doubtful on the final report, all but ruling him out for this game. That leaves Jamaal Williams, who practiced in full all week despite a knee injury, and Aaron Jones to carry the load. Jones looks like the better runner, the Packers seem to trust Williams more, making him the better fantasy bet. Unlike Montgomery, Davante Adams (questionable) appears to have a chance to play despite still being in the concussion protocol. We should know his status by Saturday. LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle) are both questionable after limited weeks on the practice field. OLB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Mike Daniels (hip), CB Davon House (quad), and CB Quinten Rollins (ankle) are also questionable. House and Rollins got in full practices Thursday and Friday.
*Ezekiel Elliott was listed early in the week with a chest injury, but he practiced in full every day and was left off the final report. LB Sean Lee (hamstring) was listed as questionable, but he is not going to play this week after sitting out every practice. The same is true for DT Stephen Paea (knee), and LT Tyron Smith (back) looks on the wrong side of his questionable tag after sitting out Thursday and Friday, although both Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett said they were hopeful Smith would play. RT La’el Collins (ankle) and CB Nolan Carroll (concussion) should be good to go despite questionable tags. Lee missing is a concern, but LB Anthony Hitchens (knee) was left off the final report and should return.
Seahawks @ Rams
*Coach Pete Carroll promised C.J. Prosise (ankle) would be back this week, but he was listed as doubtful after sitting out every practice. J.D. McKissic will handle the passing work again behind Thomas Rawls and Eddie Lacy. CB Jeremy Lane (groin) is also doubtful while DE Cliff Avril (neck) and DE Quinton Jefferson (hand) are out. Avril’s injury could threaten his career, according to Carroll. LB Michael Wilhoite (hamstring) is questionable. LT Rees Odhiambo, who was hospitalized with a chest injury on Monday, was not listed on the final report and is expected to start. Doug Baldwin (groin) and Jimmy Graham (ankle) were also left off the final report.
*S Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) will sit again despite being given a doubtful tag. RG Jamon Brown (groin) is questionable.
Sunday Night
Chiefs @ Texans
* RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will sit this week because of a sprained knee, joining OLB Dee Ford (back) and C Mitch Morse (foot) on the sidelines.
*Houston will be without CB Kevin Johnson (knee), ILB Ben Heeney, and OG Kyle Fuller (hamstring). C/G Greg Mancz (knee) is questionable, but he did not practice on Friday.
Monday Night
Vikings @ Bears
*After sitting out three games, Sam Bradford (knee) appears to have a real shot to get back on the field following limited practices on back-to-back days. Case Keenum has played surprisingly well in his place, but Bradford’s return would be great for the entire offense. Jerick McKinnon picked up an ankle injury late in the last week’s game, but he is practicing in full. He will be a change-of-pace option behind Latavius Murray.
*OLB Willie Young picked up a triceps injury on Thursday, and he sat out Friday’s session. That is a bad sign for his availability on Monday night. DE Akiem Hicks (foot) should be good to go despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday.
