Week 5 Rankings

Alex Smith has been methodically coming back down to earth since his Week 1 shredding of the Pats, but the Texans are not a stay-away matchup. … Carson Wentz has only six touchdowns in four games. His route to a QB1 day is probably blocked by Patrick Peterson squaring off with Alshon Jeffery . … Tyrod Taylor has just one touchdown across two road starts. Trying to change that for Week 5 is a Bengals defense silver plattering the most quarterback rushing yards. … Jay Cutler has been a David Lynch-ian nightmare as a Dolphin. Of course, he’s also yet to have a home game. This week he does, and against a Titans defense getting shredded through the air. … I thought Jared Goff was a bust, so it’s possible I’m being stingy with his weekly ranks. The QB15 by average points, Goff has easily his stiffest test of the young season in the Seahawks, who are allowing the fifth fewest quarterback fantasy points, and just 6.1 yards per attempt. They’ve allowed four aerial scores in four games. … DeShone Kizer has been one of the 2-3 worst QBs in the league, but his legs still make him a better fantasy than “real-life” bet. … E.J. Manuel is the worst play of the week.

Cam Newton passed the statistical test against the Patriots. More importantly, he passed the eye test, challenging more often down field and asserting himself in the running game. The upstart Lions are a daunting road challenge. This is probably too high for a quarterback who’s had one good game. I’ve simply decided to bet on Newton’s dual-threat upside in a vexing landscape at quarterback. … Two things that can be true at the same time: 1. The Jaguars’ excellent on-paper pass defense has been living up to the hype. 2. The eye-popping stats — such as 147 weekly passing yards allowed — are at least half fraudulent considering the slate of quarterbacks ( Tom Savage , Marcus Mariota , Joe Flacco and Josh McCown ). Ben Roethlisberger has really been struggling this season, but rare is the home game where he doesn’t get at least two scores. … The Bills contained Matt Ryan in Week 4, but could be missing No. 1 CB E.J. Gaines (shoulder) for Week 5. Averaging 25.8 fantasy points under new OC Bill Lazor , Andy Dalton should have at least a passable day at home. … If Sam Bradford (knee) gets cleared, he will be ranked in the QB14-16 range. The same is true of Marcus Mariota (hamstring).

Making mincemeat of cream puff opponents, Russell Wilson has gotten hot, averaging three scores and 334 yards over his past two starts. The Rams are a stiffer challenge than the Titans or Colts, but have quietly been touched up for the most points in the NFC. They are allowing 7.8 yards every time the opposing quarterback attempts a pass. … Carson Palmer has absorbed a league-worst 17 sacks, and, per Pro Football Focus, is getting pressured on a bonkers 42.3 percent of his snaps. That’s a major concern against the Eagles’ pressure-creating defense, though the matchup is right in many ways. Only the Bucs and Patriots are allowing more weekly passing yards, while the Eagles are sixth in quarterback fantasy points allowed. Despite his offensive line woes, Palmer has reached 320 yards in three straight games. With no running game to speak of, the Cardinals aren’t going to stop passing. … Fresh off immolating the Titans, Deshaun Watson is averaging 32.9 fantasy points over his past two starts. The Chiefs are a step up from the Patriots and Titans in the matchup department, but hardly impenetrable. They are allowing 248 passing yards per game, and have served up the second most quarterback rushing yards (93). This is a test Watson could ace.

QB Notes: Averaging 2.4 more weekly fantasy points than any other quarterback, Tom Brady gets a banged up Bucs defense allowing the third most quarterback fantasy points on a short week. … Aaron Rodgers is returning to Dallas, where he eliminated the Cowboys with 355 yards and two touchdowns last January. The Boys’ keepaway plan of attack has sprung some leaks this season. Through four games, the Cowboys are averaging 28:24 of possession, good for just 23rd in the league. Last year, they were third with 31:23. They won’t be keeping Rodgers off the field. … It hasn’t necessarily been pretty, but Jameis Winston has five touchdowns and is averaging 330 yards over his past two starts. Now he gets the league’s worst defense on a short week. The Pats’ 324 weekly passing yards allowed are by far the most in the NFL. The Bucs are second worst at 316. … Dak Prescott did what he was supposed to do against the Rams, finishing as the QB8. The Packers aren’t as inviting of a matchup, but should provide shootout conditions in Big D. Prescott is the QB6 by average points.

It’s quite possible, if not probable, regression is coming for the entire Rams offense. The schedule has been pillow soft through the season’s first month. Week 5 opponent Seattle will be far and away the best defense Sean McVay ’s unit has faced. It’s daunting news for Jared Goff , a little less so for Gurley. The Seahawks have been surprisingly vulnerable on the ground, allowing five yards per carry and 134 weekly yards. That, coupled with Gurley’s monstrous touch floor — he’s averaging 27, and has yet to see fewer than 19 — keeps him locked in as an elite RB1.

If not for Kareem Hunt , Todd Gurley would have 36.1 more fantasy points than any other running back. Second in rushing, Gurley is also second in running back receiving (234). He leads the league in total touchdowns (seven). His “worst” performance was a Week 1 where he totaled 96 yards and found the end zone. This isn’t just the back people were hoping for in 2016, he’s been better.

Week 5 Quarterbacks





Eli Manning has been left for dead many times, including by this author. His latest reinvention has focused on getting the ball out as quickly as possible, racking up short gains and giving his pass catchers the opportunity to rack up yards after the catch. In a thin week at quarterback, he gets the QB1 benefit of the doubt against a cross-continental tripping Chargers D that’s failed to shut down any of Jay Cutler, Trevor Siemian, Alex Smith and Carson Wentz. … Merely the QB19 by average points, Matthew Stafford is hosting the Panthers. Carolina has mostly played to the level of its quarterback competition, erasing Brian Hoyer and Tyrod Taylor while getting tagged for big days by Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Stafford is somewhere between those two extremes. … Philip Rivers committed only one turnover last week. It was still enough to doom the Chargers in a two-point loss. The Giants’ defense isn’t playing up to its 2016 standards, but has an opponent it can tee off on in the interception-happy Rivers. Rivers’ fantasy saving grace remains his extreme volume. … Reasons to stream Mitchell Trubisky? He’s not Mike Glennon. The Vikings are a tough matchup for an NFL debut.





Cam Newton passed the statistical test against the Patriots. More importantly, he passed the eye test, challenging more often down field and asserting himself in the running game. The upstart Lions are a daunting road challenge. This is probably too high for a quarterback who’s had one good game. I’ve simply decided to bet on Newton’s dual-threat upside in a vexing landscape at quarterback. … Two things that can be true at the same time: 1. The Jaguars’ excellent on-paper pass defense has been living up to the hype. 2. The eye-popping stats — such as 147 weekly passing yards allowed — are at least half fraudulent considering the slate of quarterbacks (Tom Savage, Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco and Josh McCown). Ben Roethlisberger has really been struggling this season, but rare is the home game where he doesn’t get at least two scores. … The Bills contained Matt Ryan in Week 4, but could be missing No. 1 CB E.J. Gaines (shoulder) for Week 5. Averaging 25.8 fantasy points under new OC Bill Lazor, Andy Dalton should have at least a passable day at home. … If Sam Bradford (knee) gets cleared, he will be ranked in the QB14-16 range. The same is true of Marcus Mariota (hamstring).





Alex Smith has been methodically coming back down to earth since his Week 1 shredding of the Pats, but the Texans are not a stay-away matchup. … Carson Wentz has only six touchdowns in four games. His route to a QB1 day is probably blocked by Patrick Peterson squaring off with Alshon Jeffery. … Tyrod Taylor has just one touchdown across two road starts. Trying to change that for Week 5 is a Bengals defense silver plattering the most quarterback rushing yards. … Jay Cutler has been a David Lynch-ian nightmare as a Dolphin. Of course, he’s also yet to have a home game. This week he does, and against a Titans defense getting shredded through the air. … I thought Jared Goff was a bust, so it’s possible I’m being stingy with his weekly ranks. The QB15 by average points, Goff has easily his stiffest test of the young season in the Seahawks, who are allowing the fifth fewest quarterback fantasy points, and just 6.1 yards per attempt. They’ve allowed four aerial scores in four games. … DeShone Kizer has been one of the 2-3 worst QBs in the league, but his legs still make him a better fantasy than “real-life” bet. … E.J. Manuel is the worst play of the week.





Week 5 Running Backs





RB Notes: Coming off a 186-yard explosion against the Ravens’ typically stout run defense, Le'Veon Bell gets a Jags unit surrendering 5.7 yards per carry and 166 rushing yards per game. … Kareem Hunt’s season-low for yards from scrimmage is 109. He’s averaging 165. The Texans aren’t a great matchup. It doesn’t matter. … Ezekiel Elliott has been living off workload, but it’s not like it’s going anywhere. The Packers’ defense is thoroughly mediocre on the ground. … Averaging 20 carries and 31 receiving yards, Leonard Fournette has been sure to keep his floor nice and tidy. The Steelers are more attackable on the ground than through the air. … The Colts have been selling out to stop the run and are still allowing 4.0 yards per carry and 113 yards per game. Carlos Hyde should have no trouble surpassing 20 touches. … Still without a touchdown, LeSean McCoy is averaging a Melvin Gordon-esque 3.17 yards per carry. The workloads haven’t stopped coming, but it’s been hard to monetize them in the Bills’ popgun offense. Week 5 opponent Cincinnati is permitting the sixth fewest running back fantasy points.





Speaking of Melvin Gordon, he’s “super frustrated” and begging for the ball. He’s a candidate for squeaky wheel treatment, but his bum knee complicates matters. Gordon hasn’t appeared anywhere close to 100 percent health as he’s averaged 3.11 yards per carry. Working in his favor is a Giants defense that’s taken a major step back against the run. The conditions are ultimately right for an RB1 week. … Jay Ajayi’s season has gone sideways behind an offensive line that isn’t blocking. Week 5 reasons for optimism are that the road-weary Dolphins are finally in Miami, and the Titans have been disintegrating on defense. The Dolphins’ attack is struggling, but Ajayi remains the centerpiece. … Lamar Miller is ceding 8-12 weekly carries to D'Onta Foreman, but has out-caught him 10-2. Miller is also soundly out-snapping his backup. With rookie sensation Deshaun Watson opening up rushing lanes that weren’t there under Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage, the Texans’ backfield is big enough for two runners. Perhaps Miller will finally have his first Houston hot streak. … Wait and see in Green Bay. Ty Montgomery (ribs) is questionable. So is Jamaal Williams (knee). Aaron Jones is waiting in the wings.





With Matt Forte finally out of the way, Bilal Powell picked up where he left off in 2016. He’s a dual-threat who has piled up yards every time he’s been given the chance the past two seasons. Rookie Elijah McGuire will be involved, but game flow, and therefore touches, should be in Powell’s favor against the Browns. … The Bears have had little flow week to week. The latest change — quarterback — is the biggest an offense can make. Jordan Howard, who is averaging 24 touches over his past two games, should be able to weather it at home against the Vikings. He’s a floor, not ceiling, play against a defense allowing the third fewest running back fantasy points. … One of the main reasons Ameer Abdullah is coming off his most productive game as a pro is that the Lions are finally phasing out Theo Riddick, letting Abdullah play some third downs and catch passes. Riddick was on the field for just 18-of-70 snaps in Week 4, his lowest total since Dec. 2015. If that holds going forward, Abdullah’s RB2 candidacy will be on much firmer ground.





Joe Mixon has touched the ball 21 times each of the past two weeks. He hasn’t turned his workloads into production, but should get another opportunity against the Bills. It’s not a plus matchup. … Finally returning from his four-game suspension, Doug Martin’s workload will be a wild card in his 2017 debut. It’s reasonable to assume he will take the lead on early downs, and that there will be scoring opportunities against the Patriots’ sieve-like defense. … Mike Gillislee has been sub-LeGarrette Blount in New England, but with Rex Burkhead (ribs) missing another game, there’s no one to push him on early downs. Dion Lewis won’t be getting three carries inside the eight-yard line again this week. … Awful though the Dolphins’ defense has been, it’s mostly held up on the ground. That’s not good news for DeMarco Murray, who has stunk so far. With Derrick Henry not going away and Marcus Mariota (hamstring) potentially out for Week 5, Murray’s floor is lower than his ceiling is high. … Cam Newton came to life in Week 4 and Jonathan Stewart had his best game of 2017. With Christian McCaffrey struggling as a runner, J-Stew’s short-yardage role has never been more secure.





McCaffrey's shortest “long run” for a game at Stanford last season was 11. His longest run through four games as an NFLer? 11. It is worth noting that the Lions’ 237 receiving yards allowed to running backs is the seventh most in the league. … Latavius Murray should essentially clone Jonathan Stewart’s role. He’ll become more interesting if pass-catcher Jerick McKinnon (ankle) sits. ... With at least one of Orleans Darkwa (back) or Paul Perkins (ribs) likely to suit up, Wayne Gallman’s RB2 closeup is probably on ice. … Wendell Smallwood (knee) sitting would greatly enhance LeGarrette Blount’s RB2 outlook. … At least for one week, I’m ranking Duke Johnson ahead of Isaiah Crowell. Johnson has out-gained Crowell 264-184. … Alex Collins’ downside is considerable. The same can be said for his upside against a Raiders team permitting 120 weekly rushing yards. … The Seahawks’ backfield is a complete jumble, though coach Pete Carroll seemed to hint Thomas Rawls will get the first crack on early downs. It is admittedly perplexing that Eddie Lacy was active over Rawls in Week 4. … Ripped from The Lord’s Worksheet: “Chris Johnson’s 36 carries are the most in the league without a red zone rushing attempt.” Have fun with that one.





Week 5 Receivers





WR Notes: Mike Evans had a tough three-game stretch to begin the year and still came out with 19/227/2. His Week 5 reward is a Patriots defense allowing 324 weekly passing yards, as well as the third most receiver fantasy points. … Odell Beckham (finger, ankle) is battling two injuries, but isn’t missing practice. Seeing insane usage (28 targets over the past two weeks), it’s only a matter of time before he goes full OBJ. … A.J. Green has gone at least 5/63 every time out. The Bills will have precious few avenues to stop him if E.J. Gaines (shoulder) sits. … Yes, the Jags have been eliminating the pass. These are the No. 1 receivers they’ve faced: DeAndre Hopkins (with Tom Savage), Rishard Matthews, Jeremy Maclin and Robby Anderson. Let’s see how they do against squeaky wheel Antonio Brown. … Jordy Nelson has five scores in three healthy appearances. The Cowboys are tied for fourth in touchdown passes allowed (eight). … DeAndre Hopkins has gone at least 7/70 in all three of Deshaun Watson’s starts. He won’t be shadowed by Kansas City’s Marcus Peters.





Dez Bryant finally got a good matchup last week and went 5/98. He has another good matchup in the Packers, and has been getting targeted relentlessly, regardless of opponent. … Brandin Cooks’ Patriots career is off to a distinctly Saints start. As in, he’s been inconsistent in a crowded offense. With upside this high, fantasy owners have to keep firing him up as a WR1, especially in matchups like this. Only the Titans have allowed more fantasy points to receivers than Tampa. … Stefon Diggs has eclipsed 93 yards in 3-of-4 games. So far, the Bears have been softer against WR1s than they were in 2016. … 10 of Larry Fitzgerald’s 41 targets have come in the red zone. The Eagles are allowing the fourth most receiver fantasy points. … Making hay in garbage time, DeVante Parker could not have asked for a better matchup for the Dolphins’ long-in-the-making home debut. The Titans are getting scorched on a weekly basis by opposing No. 1s. … Quietly fourth in yardage, Keenan Allen has a tough cross-country matchup in the Giants, but Philip Rivers doesn’t seem too concerned with matchups when it comes to his No. 1 wideout. He’s going to target him endlessly.





Doug Baldwin is typically a better bet at home than on the road, but went 10/105/1 his last trip outside of Seattle. The Rams have been shootout machines under new coach Sean McVay. … Chris Hogan’s eight red zone targets are second only to Larry Fitzgerald. He’s a modest 42nd in overall targets (26), but he’s drawing them in the right place. The Bucs are a delectable short-week matchup. … What do you do with Tyreek Hill? He’s the WR10 by average points, but it’s mostly thanks to one catch against the Patriots’ league-worst defense. That being said, he’s established enough of a floor that his ceiling still makes him worth trotting out as a high-end WR2. … Even without Andrew Luck sidelined, T.Y. Hilton has combined for 11/202/1 across two home games. The 49ers are an A+ matchup. … Adam Thielen is third in yards (358). He’s also caught at least five passes every game. If that’s not a WR2, I don’t know what is. … I might move Randall Cobb and Davante Adams around a bit if/when Adams officially clears the concussion protocol.





A hobbled Vontae Davis is looking like an attackable, as opposed to stay-away, matchup for target hog Pierre Garcon. … Rishard Matthews will be higher if Marcus Mariota (hamstring) can get cleared. … Logan Ryan has been getting flamed in the slot for the Titans. You can probably expect more than 6/50 from Jarvis Landry this week. … Off to a slow start, DeSean Jackson is still averaging 15.9 yards per catch. The Pats are a slump-busting matchup. … Kelvin Benjamin is coming off his best game of the season. It was against the Patriots, however, and now he has to contend with Detroit’s Darius Slay. Benjamin needs to exploit his five-inch height advantage. … Behind Benjamin, Devin Funchess is playing what could be construed as “good football” for the first time in his career. His 19 targets over the past two weeks are ninth. He’s a passable WR3. … Dealing with a murderer’s row of cornerbacks, Alshon Jeffery gets the executioner in Patrick Peterson for Week 5. … Tyrell Williams could get stuck in the, uhh, Janoris Jenkins tollbooth this weekend.





Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper are rendered WR3 dart throws with E.J. Manuel at the controls against the Ravens’ defense. Crabtree is expected to play through his chest injury. Cooper’s league-leading seven drops already match the seventh-highest total for any receiver from 2016. … Cooper Kupp is a much better bet than Sammy Watkins to hit his floor against the Seahawks, but Watkins’ ceiling makes him the preferred WR3. … I’m a steadfast believer it’s only a matter of time until Martavis Bryant explodes. The odds are low it will be in this matchup. … Jaron Brown is tied for sixth in targets since Week 1. He seems to have pulled away from the John Brown/J.J. Nelson pack. … We’ve seen this Will Fuller movie before. He’s essentially a poor man’s DeSean Jackson. There will be blowups. There will be zero-point weeks. … Allen Hurns is tied with Dez Bryant for the third most red zone targets (seven). I think Marqise Lee is the better player. Hurns is the better fantasy bet. … Maybe Mitchell Trubisky can make Kendall Wright a usable WR4. … Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson are like a bizarro Demaryius Thomas/Emmanuel Sanders. I don’t know how to separate them. … Zay Jones: There will be targets.





Week 5 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Rob Gronkowski is averaging 95 yards since a quiet Week 1. … How do you bounce back from 1/1? With 7/111/1. The Texans are not an imposing matchup for Travis Kelce. … The Cardinals have been tough up the seam, as usual, but Zach Ertz has yet to be slowed. He leads the position in catches and yards. … Charles Clay as the TE4 seems farcical, but I don’t know what else to do. He’s the Bills’ only target, and the position is laughably thin/unsettled right now. If you want to ignore my advice and pretend Clay is not a TE1, I couldn’t blame you. I’m simply attempting to play the percentages. … I’ll probably have to drop Delanie Walker if Marcus Mariota (hamstring) gets officially ruled out. This rank is a hedge. … Jimmy Graham has drawn only three red zone targets, tying him with Ryan Grant and teammate Tyler Lockett, amongst others. Paul Richardson has four.





Going week to week, Evan Engram has yet to see a decrease in catches or targets. Only an increase or push. In Week 4, he set season highs in grabs (six), looks (11) and yards (62). … If this seems a little early to go all in on Austin Seferian-Jenkins … well, yeah. It is. Right now at tight end, I’m hunting for looks. ASJ has had them through two games, and his Week 5 matchup could scarcely be better. The Browns have allowed the second most fantasy points up the seam. … Martellus Bennett’s 26 targets are tied for fourth at tight end. At some point, he’s going to score a touchdown. The Cowboys could be missing Sean Lee (hamstring) again in Week 5. … Most everything is headed in the wrong direction for the Raiders. Jared Cook has been a bright spot, and has a nice Week 5 matchup in a Ravens defense allowing the fourth most tight end fantasy points.





O.J. Howard is coming on. At some point, the Cameron Brate dream is going to die. At least that’s what I keep telling myself. … 21 tight ends have more yards than Kyle Rudolph. He desperately needs Sam Bradford to return. … Hunter Henry is the TE23 by total points. Antonio Gates is the TE30. Henry is the only one with any discernible upside. Both have cavernous downside. But … the matchup is pitch perfect in a Giants defense allowing the most tight end fantasy points by a country mile. … It’s a good matchup for Ben Watson, who leads the Ravens in receiving. … Eric Ebron is averaging 4.57 yards per target. He has eight touchdowns in 44 career games. … Maybe it’s chasing points, but Week 4 deserves to put Tyler Kroft on the TE2 map. … Ryan Griffin should bounce-back as a floor-based TE2 against a Chiefs D that’s allowed the third most tight end yardage.





Week 5 Kickers





Week 5 Defense/Special Teams